5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action
It goes without saying that after losing earlier in the week Al-Hilal have to win at home to have even the slimmest chance of catching Al-Ittihad. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action

5 things to look out for as Saudi Pro League returns to action
  After a quiet April due to AFC Champions League action and Ramadan break, there are plenty of issues to be resolved at the top and bottom of the league table
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

It has been a stop and start season in the Saudi Professional League but it got moving again on Thursday as Al-Ahli drew 2-2 with Al-Batin and Al-Ettifaq climbed out of the bottom three by thrashing Al-Taawoun in a relegation six pointer. There is still plenty of action to come in the next few days and here are five talking points.

Only Al-Ittihad can stop Al-Ittihad winning title

With 14 wins out of their 16 last games, it is no surprise that Al-Ittihad are in control of the title race. There were eyebrows raised in Jeddah on Tuesday evening as their closest challengers, Al-Hilal, slipped up and lost to Al-Feiha — one of the defending champions’ two games in hand. It means that the Tigers have to collect just eight points from their remaining five games regardless of what Al-Hilal do. A first title since 2009 is within reach and defeating Al-Fateh will be a massive step towards the championship.

While Al-Hilal have been busy in Asia, Al-Ittihad have played a couple of friendlies and should be fit and raring to go. Long-time absentee Ahmed Hegazi is finally back. The Egyptian centre-back, perhaps the best in the league, hasn’t played since picking up an injury in the African Cup of Nations in January, but is fit again. With the cushion that the leaders have, coach Cosmin Contra may not bring the 31-year-old straight into the team and can afford to be patient. He also has a wealth of attacking options.

It is looking very good and the only team that can stop Al-Ittihad is Al-Ittihad. They are almost there and just have to keep their nerve against a team that theoretically is not safe from relegation on paper but in practice does not have much to play for.

Al-Faisaly need to bring Asian form to the league

The men from Dammam took a break from their relegation scrap to finish top of their Asian Champions League group last month, finishing above big guns such as Al-Sadd. It was an impressive achievement and should boost their confidence as they look to preserve their top-flight status. Their league form had improved with seven points coming from the last three games but they are just two points above the drop zone and need to be careful.

New signing Martin Boyle impressed in Asia and the Australian winger provides another outlet for a team that sometimes has problems finding the target. If Boyle can maintain his early promise and the backline, which conceded just four times in six Asian games, can stay tight, then all should be well.

The Riyadh derby is a big one

It is hard to know which is better preparation for the final few games of the season. Is it better to do what Al-Shabab did and play six games in the Asian Champions League? Or to rest and play some friendlies, as Al-Nassr have done? As things stand Al-Nassr are third and Al-Shabab fourth, just a point behind. After Al-Hilal’s defeat, the winner of this game will go into second place.

Al-Shabab’s form at home prior to the continental action was a little patchy, but under new coach Marius Sumudica they return to league action full of confidence after collecting 16 points out of 18, more than any other in the group stage. That should stand the team in good stead heading into this major clash.

Al-Nassr are likely to provide a tougher test than the recent Asian ones, however. They may be without star striker Vincent Aboubakar due to injury and there are doubts as to whether Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez will be fit but there is still plenty of talent in the yellow ranks. It should be quite a game.

Big game for Al-Hilal and Damac

It goes without saying that after losing earlier in the week Al-Hilal have to win at home to have even the slimmest chance of catching Al-Ittihad. The clash is not all about the Asian champions, however. It is a massive one for Damac who will want to end an amazing season on a high. They are going to finish at least fifth and achieve their highest finish in the league, though they are not going to match those heady days a third of the way through the season when they were top.

A run of just two wins in 10 saw the team slide out of the top four but they have recovered to win four of the last five with the one defeat coming against the leaders. There is still a faint chance of getting back into the top four as they are only five points behind Al-Shabab. But the important thing is to end the season with a good run of form and start building for the next campaign.

Relegation scrap is one of the fiercest ever

There are plenty of leagues around the world that are approaching the final stretches of the season. Few though can have the kind of intense bottom half battle that is going on in Saudi Arabia.

With most teams having five games left, it is theoretically possible for any outside the top five to go down. That is unlikely but any of the eight teams in the bottom half of the table could be in for the dreaded drop. Al-Raed are in ninth and just four points clear of trouble. They can’t relax. Only Al-Hazm are cut adrift at the bottom. It would be a brave person indeed who predicted which two of the other seven clubs will join them in the second tier. The great thing for the neutral is that a lot of these teams are playing each other in the coming games so the drama should continue right until the end.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-Batin Al-Ettifaq

Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama

African Champions League semifinals hoping to match European drama
  Reigning champions Al-Ahly have a third straight title in sight when they face ES Setif of Algeria, while Morocco's Wydad Casablanca take on Luanda of Angola
Updated 06 May 2022
John Duerden

Once again, the UEFA Champions League semifinals have provided high levels of drama and excitement, with Real Madrid’s almost unbelievable late heroics against Manchester City on Wednesday coming 24 hours after Villarreal gave Liverpool a mighty scare.

Now it remains to be seen if Africa’s last four can provide similar entertainment in the coming days, starting with the first legs on Saturday.

If there is an African version of Real Madrid then it is Al-Ahly, and the Egyptian powerhouse will meet ES Setif of Algeria on Saturday.

While the team from Cairo cannot quite match Madrid’s 13 continental titles, they are by far the most successful in their own region, with an impressive 10 CAF Champions League wins. Like Los Blancos, the Red Giants love international competition and are also on course for a third successive win.

Like Madrid, they do not always make it easy, but usually find a way to find a way. Al-Ahly came second in their group and back-to-back defeats at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns put progression in doubt before wins against Sudanese opposition in the last two games. It was followed by a tight 3-2 aggregate win over Raja Casablanca at the quarterfinal stage. 

There are differences between the most successful African and European clubs, however. Real Madrid have already sewn up the Spanish title, but for the second season in succession, continental exertions are having an effect at home. Two draws and a defeat in the last three league games have seen Al-Ahly fall eight points behind city rivals Zamalek. They may have three games in hand, but it is starting to remind of last year when the Reds had too many commitments overseas and, in the end, were unable to close the domestic gap. 

Coach Pitso Mosimane has come in for some criticism. Former Al-Ahly star Ahmed Koshary said after the latest league setback, a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, that “the players are not showing team spirit, which is something we are not used to at Al-Ahly.”

He added: “Some starting 11 players don’t even deserve to be at the club. Right now, we look like a small club. Al-Ahly need to take a stand; there are many problems, not just wasting chances.”

Taha Ismail is another club legend unhappy with what he is seeing. “The team is suffering on the physical level, the build-up is extremely slow, and the counterattacks are very slow as well. The performance is disappointing and it doesn’t show the club’s spirit.”

Mosimane took the job in September 2020 and led the club to back-to-back Champions League wins, as well as third place at the FIFA Club World Cup this year, but it is far from the first time that he has been criticized by former players. 

“We are having difficulties scoring goals,” the South African said on Saturday. “It’s easy to just say we don’t score goals, which is true, but you have to analyze everything. I understand that we are losing points we should get, and I agree with that. Also, good criticism is a source of motivation to me and my players. And if you’re worried about other people winning the league, don’t worry, we’ll beat those people.”

Beating ES Setif is the priority with the first leg in Cairo on Saturday and the return match in Algiers a week later. The 2014 champions, sitting in mid-table at home, have not exactly set the tournament  alight so far, winning three and losing three in the group stage and winning the quarterfinal against Esperance de Tunis 1-0 on aggregate.

On the face of it, this is not going to be a high-scoring battle between two talented attacking outfits like Manchester City and Real Madrid. Setif have scored just seven goals in eight games so far, but then you never know. Al-Ahly will be without the injured midfielder Akram Tawfik and Moroccan center-back Badr Benoun, while the Algerians are without their own center-back Hocine Laribi, who was injured against in the previous round’s win over Tunis. 

If Setif’s game against the defending champions looks tight, the other last-four encounter offers a greater possibility of a European-style epic semifinal, as Wydad take on Luanda.

The Moroccan league leaders were top scorers in the group stage with 15 goals and Petro were the fourth-highest with nine. The Angolans, with tournament top scorer Tiago Azulao, are not just there to make up the numbers in an Arabian-dominated knockout stage. They defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 in the quarters, knocking out the South African giants who were the best-performing team in the group stage, finishing six points above Al-Ahly.

Meanwhile, the men from Casablanca edged out CR Belouizdad of Algeria, scoring the only goal in 180 minutes of football.

The two met in the group stage. Luanda won the first meeting 2-1, but lost the return 5-1, though by that time both teams had already booked their places in the knockout stages. There should be goals, especially as Petro defender Diogenes Joao is an injury doubt. Wydad will miss their Libyan winger Muaid Ellafi.

It remains to be seen if there are European levels of excitement on display, but one thing is for sure: Like Real Madrid, Al-Ahly can never be counted out on the international stage.

Topics: African Champions League real madrid Al-Ahly

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
  The German team was involved in the first seven seasons of the all-electric series but took a hiatus in the ongoing eighth
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

ABT Sportsline has confirmed they will return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the beginning of the Gen3 era, starting in 2023.

The German outfit will enter as a customer team and make their way back to Formula E having been a fixture throughout the championship’s first seven seasons. Despite a hiatus in season eight, ABT can still count themselves among the most successful teams in Formula E history, with 47 podiums and 1,380 points to their name.

The team won the first ever Formula E race in Beijing in 2014 while Lucas di Grassi steered to the drivers’ title in 2017. ABT sealed the teams’ crown a season later and partnered with Audi between 2017 and 2021.

“Formula E has always had a big place in our hearts and we have never made a secret of the fact that we want to be back,” said Hans-Juergen Abt, managing partner. Abt and the team’s aim is to put together a perfect package alongside Head of Sports Marketing Director Harry Unflath and CEO Thomas Biermaier.

“After the internal kick-off, we are now talking to our current and potential partners. The goal is to bring a strong team to the championship, both on and off track,” he added.

“We have always been in contact with Formula E and the FIA, had many discussions and have received great support from the whole team around Alejandro (Agag), Alberto (Longo), Jamie (Reigle) and Frédéric (Bertrand),” said Biermaier. The result is that ABT has expressed its intention to take over the 12th license for season nine.

ABT has secured a powertrain supplier for 2023, which they will announce shortly, and discussions are already underway as the privateer aims to secure a pair of “clever” drivers to leverage every possible advantage at the start of Formula E’s new era.

“As far as our two drivers are concerned, we have very clear ideas,” added Biermaier. “We will probably start as underdogs, unlike last time as a factory team. That’s why it’s all the more important that we have quick and clever drivers in the cockpit, who fit in well with us. The first talks are exciting and very positive, so I’m sure we’ll have our team together soon.”

“I am delighted to welcome ABT back to where they belong in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E. “ABT is a proven success story in Formula E with record-setting points and podium finishes so their return after a season out to be part of the Gen3 era is positive for fans and the sport.”

Meanwhile Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “Formula E is the pinnacle of all-electric motorsport so it’s natural that teams and manufacturers leading the electric mobility revolution want to be part of the championship.”

“In season nine we will introduce two game-changing developments designed to enhance the appeal of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. First, we debut the Gen3 race car which will set the standard in performance, efficiency and sustainability. Second, we introduce new financial regulations to underpin competitive balance and financial sustainability for our teams.

“Together, they create an environment for competitive racing and long-term growth. We look forward to seeing ABT embrace these opportunities as they return to Formula E in Gen3.”

Frédéric Bertrand, director Formula E and innovative sport activities at the FIA, said: “I’m delighted that a team so closely associated with Formula E since the beginning has expressed its clear intention to return to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from next season and to feature on the first grid of the new Gen3 era. ABT has solid references in the series, and more broadly in motorsport as a whole, and its commitment underscores the appeal of both Formula E and the new Gen3 car launched in Monaco recently.”

Topics: ABT Sportsline Formula E racing

Barca look to secure top four spot with win away at Real Betis

Barca look to secure top four spot with win away at Real Betis
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Barca look to secure top four spot with win away at Real Betis

Barca look to secure top four spot with win away at Real Betis
  A victory for Xavi's side at the Benito Villamarin would also come as a boost to Atletico Madrid
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona can seal qualification for next season’s Champions League by beating Real Betis on Saturday as six of La Liga’s top seven go head-to-head in what could be a pivotal weekend in the race for the top four.

Barca, in second, are eight points clear of Betis, in fifth, and if they can extend that gap to 11 with three games left to play, their spot in the Champions League will be secure.

It would represent a significant achievement for the Catalans, despite a disappointing dip in recent weeks meaning the enthusiasm of a few weeks ago, when they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0, has fizzled out.

Xavi Hernandez took over with Barcelona sitting ninth in La Liga, with the very real threat of missing out on the top four hanging over the club, who have debts of more than a billion euros and desperately need the money from playing in Europe’s most lucrative club tournament.

“We have two objectives,” said Xavi last weekend.

“Qualify for the Champions League and then also to finish second.

“But the main thing is to qualify for the Champions League.”

A victory for Xavi’s side at the Benito Villamarin would also come as a boost to Atletico Madrid, who are only three points ahead of Betis, with the local derby at home to Real Madrid to come on Sunday.

Atletico have already said they will not give Real Madrid a guard of honor as champions, a subject that has dominated discussions in Spain in recent days but a gesture they consider to be “an attempt at mockery” that the club insisted has “the aim of humiliation.”

Atletico will hope Real Madrid’s sensational comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League, which required extra time and a heap of emotional and physical energy, might take its toll at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After already wrapping up the league title last weekend with four games to spare, the momentous victory over City means Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate against Atletico, with the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all due a rest.

Atletico should be primed to take advantage but Diego Simeone’s side are in the middle of another rocky patch, having won only one of their last six games, including a defeat by Athletic Bilbao last Saturday.

And Atletico can take little comfort from their run-in after this weekend, which will see them finish at home to Sevilla and away at Real Sociedad after a more winnable game away at Elche.

“I’m concerned as I’ve always said,” Simeone said after the loss to Athletic.

“You have to know how to handle difficult moments, which have been rare in these last few years.

“The responsibility is mine and it depends on me whether the players stay calm or not.”

If Betis had been more consistent in recent weeks they might already have Champions League qualification in their own hands but two draws against Real Sociedad and Getafe, either side of a loss at home to Elche, have allowed Atletico to hold their ground.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side may have had their focus diverted by the final of the Copa del Rey, which they won last month against Valencia, but the top four is still within reach, despite difficult remaining games against Barca, Valencia, Granada and then Real Madrid.

Sevilla, in third, are still not home and dry but their six-point lead over their city rivals should be enough, even if they have a tough game on Sunday away at Villarreal.

Unai Emery’s side might still be licking their wounds after their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday.

At the other end of the table, Mallorca host Granada on Saturday in what looks a crucial game in the battle to avoid relegation, with Mallorca and Cadiz just one point ahead of Granada as all three teams fight to escape the drop.

Fixtures (GMT)

Friday

Levante vs. Real Sociedad (1900)

Saturday

Mallorca vs. Granada (1200), Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia (1415), Celta Vigo vs. Alaves (1630), Cadiz vs. Elche (1630), Real Betis vs. Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano (1200), Villarreal vs. Sevilla (1415), Espanyol vs. Osasuna (1630), Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (1900)

Topics: Barcelona Real Betis champions league

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games
Updated 06 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games

Alsharif Faisal Alharith is first Saudi triathlete to compete in Super League Arena Games
  The 30-year-old from Jeddah will take part in one of the world's most intense sporting challenges, which takes place at Singapore's Marina Bay on May 6-7
Updated 06 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: With only 10 days notice, Alsharif Faisal Alharith accepted the Saudi Triathlon Federation’s nomination as their candidate to participate in one of the most intense sporting competitions in the world.

The 30-year-old from Jeddah is the first Saudi, Arab and Muslim to enter the inaugural Super League Triathlon Arena Games, the finals of which take place in Singapore on May 6-7, where the world’s best endurance athletes will battle it out to be crowned the event’s first-ever world champion.

“It’s important for Saudis to compete in such competitions so that they can pave the way for the next generation, so we can see more Saudis compete in the Olympics and get medals,” Alharith told Arab News. “My personal aspiration for the future is to enter the Olympics.

Saudi triathlete Alsharif Faisal Alharith gets first place in local competition.

“Thanks to his royal highness the minister of sport, we formed the Saudi (Triathlon) Federation and through them we’re now able to compete globally. It means a lot for me to participate in the Arena Games and I think it means a lot for Saudis to see a Saudi participate in such a race.”

The Super League Triathlon’s Arena Games concept was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown in popularity each year, drawing a huge audience thanks to its innovative and exciting blend of real and virtual racing.

This year, Super League Triathlon partnered with World Triathlon to stage the Arena Games Triathlon series, the finals of which take place this weekend at Singapore’s Marina Bay. They follow races in Munich and London, and the male and female athletes who have performed best across all three races will be crowned the event’s first world champions.

Alharith will compete in the heats on Friday, with those who perform best in them progressing to the finals on Saturday. The heats include two stages, each of which includes swimming, cycling and running. The swimming section takes place in the real world, while the cycling and running take place on smart trainers and treadmills in the virtual world of Zwift, which is described as the world’s “leading online training and racing platform” and provides each athlete with an avatar and real-time, detailed data on their performance.

The athletes have to complete each round in less than 16 minutes or be eliminated, and face the added challenge of the order of the disciplines being shuffled for each stage.

“It’s a very exciting format,” said Alharith. “It’s a 200 meter swim and then a 4 kilometer bike and a 1 km run. And then, after that, we’re going to do a 1 km run and then a 4 km bike and then a 200 meter swim.

“The competition will be extremely fierce. For example, Alex Yee will be competing, who was the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, which is amazing.”

Saudi triathlete Alsharif Faisal Alharith in Singapore on Thursday for training.

Alharith has his own goals for his performance during the event.

“For me, it’s about doing the best I can and not being disqualified and then, obviously, try to see if I can get a position,” he said.

“The main focus is to learn from the amazing athletes there and to show that we’re all human and the only difference is that the athletes put more into training than other people, and through training everything is possible.”

Despite being an athlete for most of his life, Alharith only began cycling in 2014. He entered and won a handful of local competitions before being asked to join the Saudi national cycling team but by then he had discovered the triathlon and in 2016 started to focus on that.

“My passion is triathlon,” he said. “I love the three sports, which are swimming, cycling, running. I feel like that’s more my element. It was very tough before the federation (was founded). Again, I’d like to thank (the minister of sport) for what he did for us.

“Through the Saudi Triathlon Federation, everything became easier. Now I can compete globally, I can get all my equipment without thinking about it and I can focus only on training.”

According to Alharith, athletes who compete in this weekend’s event can earn points that could help them qualify for the Olympics, based on how well they perform.

“For me, it’s only a matter of time — it’s not if I enter the Olympics, but when I enter the Olympics,” he said.

“The message here is do the work when no one’s watching. That’s the main message because motivation only lasts for five to 10 seconds but when you can fight through it and do the work when no one’s watching, that’s when you know you will reach your goals.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo with 7-under 63

Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo with 7-under 63
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

Jason Day 'obsessed' with new swing, leads Wells Fargo with 7-under 63

Jason Day ‘obsessed’ with new swing, leads Wells Fargo with 7-under 63
  The 34-year-old Day has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

POTOMAC, Md.: Three years and 364 days since his last victory, Jason Day describes himself as “obsessed” with honing his new swing and improving his results, even if he never gets back to No. 1 in the world.

There wasn’t much room for improvement Thursday as Day shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Dahmen was a shot back on what could be the best day for scoring at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, with rain, wind and unseasonably cool temperatures in the forecast through Sunday.

“Obviously, we’ve got some weather coming in, so I feel like we’re going to go into grind mode over the next few days, which I typically like,” Day said. “It’s going to be difficult.”

The 34-year-old Day has been working with instructor Chris Como on a swing that will protect his chronically balky back, and he says it feels solid with every club except the driver. His renewed dedication and relative good health are encouraging signs from a player who won eight times in a 15-month span in 2015-16, including the PGA Championship and the Players Championship.

“I think about the golf swing in the morning, I think about the golf swing during the day and I think about the golf swing at night,” Day said. “There’s been conversations at 12 at night with Chris just because I have an idea in my head and a certain sensation and a feel.”

Day’s last win came in this tournament at Quail Hollow. The Wells Fargo moved to the Maryland suburbs of Washington this year because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.

The International team at that event would surely welcome a resurgent Day, who made five of his eight birdies from inside 10 feet on Thursday. The Australian took the lead with a chip-in on the par-4 15th hole.

“The thing that’s different between now and when I was No. 1 in the world, even though the technique might not have been as crisp as it is right now, I had all the confidence in the world, especially on the greens. So that’s always the goal,” Day said.

Matthew Wolff, local favorite Denny McCarthy and PGA Tour rookies Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren and Paul Barjon were two shots back. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 7, had an up-and-down 67.

Wolff’s previous two competitive rounds were an 81 and a 78 at the Masters, where the 23-year-old long-hitter finished behind every 60-something past champion in the field. He played a casual round at his home club a few days ago and lost every ball in his bag.

Beware the player with nonexistent expectations.

“I can go out and shoot 90 tomorrow and as long as I have a good attitude, I can put a check mark on this week and say that I’ve grown as a person and as a player and that’s just all I really care about right now,” Wolff said. “To be honest, it’s funny, but I’m not here to win a golf tournament, I’m here to have a good time.”

Dahmen enjoyed his quick surge to the top of the leaderboard. After a 7-iron from 173 yards to 7 feet on the par-4 eighth hole, he stared at the scoreboard behind the green while waiting for playing partners Patrick Reed and Jason Dufner. Then he holed the putt to reach 6 under.

“I like seeing my name up there. It’s something that, you know, that’s what we work for, right? To have a little bit of pressure in the first round I think is great,” Dahmen said.

Dahmen’s putter cooled on the back nine, but he finally made another birdie when he missed an ace by inches at the par-3 17th.

McIlroy’s only big mistake was a tee shot that started too far left and drew into the water on the par-4 fourth, his 13th of the day. A penalty drop and a sloppy chip led to double bogey, but he rebounded with birdies on the next two holes.

“I said to myself walking off the green, if I could just get back to 3 under for the day by the end of the day after that, I would be pretty happy, and obviously I did that,” McIlroy said.

Rickie Fowler hit two shots into the right-side wetlands on the par-4 sixth, then holed out from 134 yards to save bogey. He hit driver to 11 feet for eagle on the 305-yard, par-4 13th in a round of 66 that he summed up as “interesting.”

“There was a couple that were a little offline and cost me a little bit early in the round, but other than that, a lot of good stuff,” said Fowler, who is working through swing changes and has dropped to 146th in the world. “Definitely happy with today.”

Topics: Jason Day Wells Fargo Championship golf

