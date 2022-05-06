UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

You are here

Civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and service members of pro-Russian troops. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

  • It could takes days to know whether the latest UN effort succeeded
  • Fighters defending the plant said Friday on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle on the plant’s grounds
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: The United Nations raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port.
The fight for the last Ukrainian stronghold in a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for Monday’s Victory Day, the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar.
Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, by Russia’s most recent estimate, are holed up in the vast maze of tunnels and bunkers beneath the Azovstal steelworks, and they have repeatedly refused to surrender. Ukraine has said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there, and fears for their safety has grown as the battle has grown fiercer in recent days.
Officials said Thursday that the UN was launching a third effort to evacuate citizens from the plant and the city. But on Friday, the organization did not divulge any new details of the operation; it has been similarly quiet about previous ones while they were ongoing.
Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband Denys Prokopenko commands the Azov Regiment troops inside the plant, issued a desperate plea to save the regiment, saying they’d be willing to go to a third country to wait out the war but would never surrender to Russia because that would mean “filtration camps, prison, torture, and death.”
If nothing is done to save them, her husband and his men will “stand to the end without surrender,” she told The Associated Press by phone Friday as she and relatives of some of the other members of the regiment drove from Italy to Poland.
“We just need to save everyone’s life,” she said.
It could takes days to know whether the latest UN effort succeeded, since people escaping Mariupol typically have to pass through contested areas and many checkpoints before reaching relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest, where many have gathered.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Friday on the Telegram messaging app that another “complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal” was conducted and that nearly 500 civilians were rescued. Two previous evacuations negotiated by the UN and the Red Cross brought roughly 500 people from the steel plant and elsewhere in Mariupol. It was not clear if Yermak was saying more people had since been rescued.
Some of the plant’s evacuees spoke to the AP about the horrors of being surrounded by death in the moldy, underground bunker with little food and water and diminishing hope. Some said they felt guilty for leaving others behind.
“People literally rot like our jackets did,” said 31-year-old Serhii Kuzmenko, who fled along with his wife, 8-year-old daughter and four others from their bunker, where 30 others were left behind. “They need our help badly. We need to get them out.”
Fighters defending the plant said Friday on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle on the plant’s grounds. They said the car was moving toward civilians when it was hit by shelling, and that one soldier was killed and six were wounded.
Moscow didn’t immediately acknowledge renewed fighting there Friday.
Ahead of Victory Day — which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany — municipal workers and volunteers cleaned up what remains of Mariupol, a city that is now under Russia’s control apart from the steel plant. Bulldozers scooped up debris and and people swept streets — with a backdrop of buildings hollowed out by shelling. Workers repaired a model of a warship, and Russian flags were hoisted on utility poles.
The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin says is now its chief objective. Its capture also holds symbolic value since the city has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war and a surprisingly fierce resistance.
While they pounded away at the plant, Russian forces struggled to make significant gains elsewhere, 10 weeks into a devastating war that has killed thousands of people, forced millions to flee the country and flattened large swaths of cities.
The Ukrainian military’s general staff said Friday that its forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donbas and destroyed tanks and armored vehicles, further frustrating Putin’s ambitions after his abortive attempt to seize Kyiv. Russia gave no immediate acknowledgement of those losses.
Ukraine’s chief of defense Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, meanwhile, said Thursday that a counteroffensive could begin to push Russian forces away from Kharkiv and Izyum — two cities key to the Russian campaign in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for eight years. Already, Ukrainian fighters have driven Russian troops some 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Kharkiv in recent days.
The goal could be to push Russian forces out of artillery range of the city, which has been pummeled by strikes, as well as forcing Moscow to divert troops from other areas of the front line, according to an assessment from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War on Thursday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russian forces are making only “plodding” progress in the Donbas.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia may be struggling to execute its plan in the Donbas partly because it’s bogged down at the plant in Mariupol. The fighting at the plant “has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia,” it said. “Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Avozstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas.”
The Russians have pulverized much of Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000, and a two-month siege that has trapped perhaps 100,000 civilians with little food, water, electricity or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more — hunkering underground without seeing daylight in months.
Asked whether Russia would soon take full control of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Mariupol will never fall. I’m not talking about heroism or anything.”
“It is already devastated,” he told a meeting at London’s Chatham House think tank. He also said he remains open to negotiations with Russia, but repeated that Moscow must withdraw its forces.
The Russians managed to get inside the plant Wednesday with the help of an electrician who knew the plant’s layout and showed them the underground tunnels, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.
The Kremlin has denied its troops were storming the plant, and Russia has also accused the fighters of preventing the civilians from leaving.

Updated 06 May 2022
AP

  • Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party is rebranding and forming alliances with other moderate parties
AP

PARIS: Long-divided left-wing parties in France will march into forthcoming legislative elections largely together, after the Socialist Party agreed to join a new coalition of the left that hopes to limit reelected centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s room for policy-making in his second term.

The Socialists join the Greens and the Communist Party in hooking their wagon to the France Unbowed party of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

He placed third in the presidential election in April, just short of the run-off won by Macron.

But Melenchon hopes his showing will be a springboard for the left to win big in the National Assembly elections in June.

By agreeing not to field candidates against each other in the 577 legislative districts, the left-wing coalition of parties has put long-held political and personal differences aside.

By coalescing around Melenchon, their aim is to deprive Macron of the parliamentary majority he used in his first term to push through legislation.

“We are going to campaign together,” Socialist leader Olivier Faure said in announcing that the party’s national committee had voted on Thursday night to join the coalition.

Still, the parties’ decision to rally around Melenchon — who hopes to become prime minister of a new parliamentary majority for the left — is not without risk, because he remains a divisive figure among left-wing voters. The Socialist Party, in particular, has been riven with disputes about whether to get behind him.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party is rebranding and forming alliances with other moderate parties ahead of the legislative elections.

BACKGROUND

Emmanuel Macron won a second presidential mandate in France last month, but he will need a majority in parliament if he is to push through his policies.

The president’s political movement, La Republique en Marche changed its name to Renaissance and teamed up with two other centrist parties to mount a joint effort to win a ruling majority in the parliament for Macron’s second term.

Macron defeated his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, in last month’s presidential vote. Le Pen’s score in two rounds of voting was unprecedented, suggesting that political leanings in France may be shifting increasingly to the right.

However, legislative elections are traditionally difficult for Le Pen’s National Rally, in part because other parties often come together to bar the way for its candidates. Macron’s new coalition primarily faces a challenge from the left in June’s parliamentary election.

The president’s movement and its centrist allies together hold over 300 seats in the outgoing parliament, making him the favorite to again win a majority.

Macron is hoping that having elected him to a second, five-year term, a large enough number of voters won’t want to tie his hands by saddling him with a parliament largely filled with opponents.

Updated 06 May 2022

  • Indian journalists collecting data on COVID deaths support WHO findings
  • Government puts toll significantly lower at 480,000 fatalities
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: New Delhi’s COVID-19 czar rejected on Friday a World Health Organization estimate that 4.7 million Indians — 10 times more than officially reported — lost their lives to the coronavirus disease.

The pandemic has devastated India, especially during the second viral wave between March and May 2021, as its hospitals ran out of staff, beds and oxygen. People with empty oxygen cylinders were seen lining up outside refilling facilities, hoping to save relatives in critical care in hospital.

Many were forced to turn to makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations as funeral services could not deal with the unprecedented number of bodies.

The WHO said on Thursday that by the end of 2021 there were 14.9 million excess deaths globally associated with COVID-19.

The excess mortality figures reflect people who died of COVID-19 as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak, including people who could not access healthcare for other conditions when hospitals were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.

The WHO estimated that 4.7 million people died in India as a result of the pandemic, mainly during the second wave. Indian authorities, however, put the death toll for the period between January 2020 to December 2021 far lower — about 480,000.

Dr. N. K. Arora, chief of the Indian government’s COVID Working Group, told local media that the WHO’s findings were “preposterous,” adding: “This is very unfortunate that (the) WHO has done something of that kind.

“These are untenable figures.”

But to Indian citizens like Sunil Kumar Sinha, who lost his wife and 14 other family members during the second wave in Patna in the eastern state of Bihar, the fact that the UN body acknowledged his relatives were coronavirus victims has brought some relief.

 

“You have to acknowledge the death. Death has taken place, it’s a fact,” he told Arab News, adding that he was glad the WHO report was released.

“It was the worst time to witness. People died in large numbers due to oxygen shortage, lack of hospital beds. You cannot deny the report of the WHO. It’s truth. In 17 days, I lost 15 family members.”

Sinha was not surprised by the government’s refusal to accept the WHO data.

“The government doesn’t want to accept that there was oxygen shortage,” he said. “They don’t want to accept failure.”

Nitesh Mehta, a 16-year-old from Araria district in Bihar, lost both of his parents to the virus last year, but only his mother was counted as a COVID-19 victim.

For him, no report, local or international, could be of any consolation.

“No report can bring relief to the person who lost both his parents,” he said.

When the second coronavirus wave swept the country, Indian civil society was already on alert over the underreporting of casualties. In August 2021, a group of journalists from The Reporters’ Collective founded an online memorial project, the Wall of Grief, to make each coronavirus death count and document the pandemic’s hidden toll.

The Wall of Grief is a public depository with the names of coronavirus victims, their age, gender, occupation, place and date of death.

Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar May 25, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

It was supported by the independent news agency 101Reporters and the Delhi-based National Foundation for India, an independent organization for public welfare and social transformation.

“We have the names of people on the wall, so that people do not only become a number in this pandemic, so that their memory stays with us,” one of the project’s coordinators, Tapasya Tofuss, told Arab News.

She said the group’s data analysis supported the WHO’s findings. The Reporters’ Collective studied figures from four Indian states — Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan — where it found that excess deaths were from five to 27 times higher than officially reported.

“(The) WHO report is in line with excess death analysis that has been previously done, so it does not really seem as inflated as the government would call it,” Tofuss added.

According to her, one of the reasons of underreporting could be the matter of compensation, as the Supreme Court had ordered the federal government to pay 50,000 rupees ($650) to every family that lost a member to COVID-19.

“The government might be shirking the responsibility, accountability that comes with such huge numbers,” she said.

“With the Supreme Court order to compensate every COVID-19 victim, there is the financial burden of compensating so many people, because the excess death toll that we see is multiple times more than the officially recorded.”

Updated 06 May 2022
AP

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police used tear gas and a water canon on Friday to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.
The student-led protest began Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in Parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen a key victory for the ruling coalition. Separately, protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office in the capital, Colombo, for 28 days demanding Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit.
Shops, offices and schools closed across the country Friday and transport came to a near standstill amid widespread demonstrations against the government.
“People have been telling this government to go home for a month. They just didn’t wake up from sleep demanding it,” student leader Wasantha Mudalige said. “They have endured big problems that have led to this demand.”
“There are discussions going on inside this thieves’ den called Parliament, and none of the people’s issues are discussed there. So the people’s decision is that the Parliament does not reflect their sentiments,” Mudalige added.
Factories, banks and government offices were also closed, with employees demonstrating in front of them. Black flags were displayed at shops, heeding a call from trade unions and other civil organizations, and many protesters wore black T-shirts.
Protesters also hung undergarments by a road leading to Parliament and chanted: “This is all we are left with!”
The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament.
Sri Lanka was due to pay $7 billion of its foreign debt this year out of nearly $25 billion it must pay by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion.
Sri Lanka’s finance minister announced earlier this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.
For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.
As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to 7 1/2 hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.
Protesters occupying the entrance to the president’s office have been demanding the president, his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit. Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and other towns across the country.
So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three Rajapaksas out of the five who were lawmakers stepped down from their Cabinet posts in mid-April.
Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold Rajapaksa and his family— who have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years — responsible for the crisis.
Sri Lanka has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to get an immediate funding facility as well as a long-term rescue plan but had been told its progress would depend on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.
Any long-term plan would take at least six months to get underway.

Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

  • Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds
  • The Conservatives tried to shrug off their losses as midterm blues
AP

LONDON: Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.
Voting held Thursday for thousands of seats on more than 200 local councils decided who will oversee garbage collection and the filling of potholes, but were also an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election, which must be held by 2024.
The main opposition Labour Party, which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster, three London boroughs long held by the Conservatives.
Johnson’s party also lost ground to the centrist Liberal Democrats in the Conservatives’ southern England heartlands, where many middle-class voters are opposed to Brexit — a cause Johnson championed — and dismayed by rule-breaking and sexual misconduct allegations swirling around Johnson and other senior Tories.
The election also comes after months of turmoil for Johnson, in which he became the first prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law in office. He was fined 50 pounds ($62) by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.
“The issue of ‘partygate’ kept coming up as a reason why many Conservative supporters were staying at home or were switching to a protest vote this time,” said Conservative lawmaker David Simmonds.
Johnson has apologized, but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties — police are investigating a dozen gatherings — and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behavior.
The Conservatives tried to shrug off their losses as midterm blues.
“We had a tough night in some parts of the country,” Johnson said. “But on the other hand in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven’t voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.”
With results from about half of England announced Friday morning, Labour had not made big gains outside of the capital, especially in working-class northern England — areas that Johnson successfully wooed in the 2019 general election with promises to improve local economies and opportunities after Britain’s exit from the European Union.
John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said the results showed that London is “very much a one-party Labour fiefdom.”
“But outside of London … this isn’t quite the degree of progress they might have anticipated.”
Labour’s national campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, argued that the results showed Labour was building a solid foundation to regain power after four successive national election defeats.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the election was “a big turning point for us.” .
“We’ve changed Labour, and now we’re seeing the results of that,” he said.
Under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, fighting between Labour’s left-wing and more centrist wings roiled the party, which suffered its worst election defeat in more than 80 years to Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019.
Voting results were still to come Friday from the rest of England, and all of Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first.
Across the UK, election campaigns were dominated by increasing prices for food and fuel, which have sent household bills soaring.
Opposition parties are demanding the government do more to ease the cost-of-living crunch — driven by the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic disruption and economic aftershocks from Britain’s exit from the European Union. Both left-of-center Labour and the centrist Liberal Democrats advocate a windfall tax on energy companies, which have reported record profits amid rocketing oil and gas prices.
Johnson’s Conservative government argues taxing big firms like Shell and BP would deter much-needed investment in renewable energy that’s key to meeting Britain’s climate commitments.
The prime minister also faces discontent within his own party, and the election losses could convince some Conservatives to try to replace Johnson with a less tarnished leader.
Party Chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged there had been “challenging headlines for the past few months.”
But he said “Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.”

Updated 06 May 2022
RAY HANANIA

  •  Mohammed Almaru reportedly claimed he ‘no longer trusted’ Mia Maro, 17, after reading her text messages
  • Devastated family members grieve loss of ‘lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life’
RAY HANANIA

ILLINOIS: A local man, Mohammed Almaru, 42, was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murder of his daughter, Mia Maro, 17, the day after she attended her high school prom, the area’s police said.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High school in Tinley Park, in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, which has a large Arab and Muslim population. There is some speculation that the murder may be an “honor killing.”

Her bloodied body was found on Sunday, May 1, inside the family home at 7806 West 167th Street, the day after the prom. Police said she was discovered by family members covered by a blanket, with her father lying next to her.

Maro was beaten to death, police said, with a metal pole and a rubber mallet by Almaru who was angry after reading her text messages to friends.

Police said Almaru had “self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat.” They said he “had ingested pills” and was taken to Christ Hospital Sunday night where he was intubated and stabilized.

He was unable to be questioned by police until late Monday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire village of Tinley Park, I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia,” said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz.

“By all accounts she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you.”

Almaru is being held without bond. A court date has not been set.

Maro was the daughter of Mohammed’s wife, Audrey Jorgenson. Her sister Linda and another daughter from a prior marriage, Randa Almaru, discovered the body and called police. The mother has been in 24-hour intensive care since suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Spring of 2019.

Police said they were unaware of a prior domestic violence charge against Almaru in 2002, and declined to comment on whether he was suspected to have caused Jorgensen’s injuries in 2019.

Media reported Almaru had taken his daughter the prior week to purchase a dress for the prom, which is an annual dance hosted by local high schools. But after purchasing the dress and saying his daughter could attend the dance, he changed his mind and said he no longer trusted her.

Andrew High School Principal Abir Othman confirmed Maro’s death in an email to parents saying guidance counselors were available for students throughout the week.

Othman wrote: “Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro. We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers.”

