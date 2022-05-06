You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
Updated 06 May 2022
This book contains everything: Adventure, mystery, travelogue, and unforgettable characters.

Ben McGrath’s first book elegantly relates the true story of Dick Conant, a troubled and charismatic man who disappeared on a long-distance canoe trip from New York to Florida.

Riverman “is a portrait of an America we rarely see: a nation of unconventional characters, small river towns, and long-forgotten waterways,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

For decades, Conant paddled the rivers of America, covering the Mississippi, Yellowstone, Ohio, Hudson, as well as innumerable smaller tributaries.

These solo excursions were epic feats of planning, perseverance, and physical courage.

At the same time, Conant collected people wherever he went, creating a vast network of friends and acquaintances who would forever remember this brilliant and charming man even after a single meeting.

Conant was fortunate to experience the benefits — and the occasional hardships — of being immersed in both worlds.

“It is our great fortune that his story landed in the hands of someone who cared to tell his story well,” said the review.

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal shares her summer reading list

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal shares her summer reading list
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal shares her summer reading list

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal shares her summer reading list
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Summer is finally here, bringing with it a wealth of reading opportunities, whether you’re lounging poolside or waiting for the final boarding call for your flight to Capri.

From mysteries to memoirs there’s a whole host of books worthy of paging open. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider poring over Elisa Sednaoui Dellal’s selection with Semaine. The Egyptian-Italian-French model and philanthropist has teamed up with the digital platform to curate a list of some of her favorite books alongside other tastemakers including models Claudia Schiffer and Camilla Rowe, artist Daniel Arsham and socialite Paris Hilton.

From the book that she now realizes is one of the seeds of her social welfare enterprise Funtasia, Tahar ben Jelloun’s “Racism Explained to My Daughter,” to a publication that Sednaoui Dellal describes as “the right of passage of any young person trying to achieve something with their life, Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet,” the 34-year-old’s thoughtfully chosen list will enrich, educate, inspire and urge you to dig a little bit deeper.

Other books on her diverse reading list include “The Tao of Pooh” by Benjamin Hoff, Chaim Potok’s “The Chosen One,” “Footnotes in Gaza” by Joe Sacco, and a work which sits on her night table, “Around the Year” by Emmet Fox.

“I got completely obsessed with the story and literally couldn’t put it down, always as engaged in each reading session as the next one,” said Sednaoui Dellal of “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak, which is also on her reading list.

When she’s not reading, Sednaoui Dellal can be found authoring her own books.

Last year, the model released a children’s book in Italian, “Le Mie 9 Intelligenze.”

Sednaoui Dellal describes the book as “playful activities for children and parents that offer opportunities to strengthen emotional intelligence, self and other awareness and behavior.”

She also took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she has co-written a book with Italian author Paolo Borzacchiello.

The title of author is just the latest addition to her expanding CV.

In addition to being a model, philanthropist, designer and actress, Sednaoui Dellal is also a film director.

Topics: Elisa Sednaoui

