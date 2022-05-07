Where We are Going Today: Blue Tok Tok in Riyadh

Blue Tok Tok is an Indian fast-food restaurant in Riyadh that captures the essence of the South Asian country’s authentic tastes and flavors in very sizable portions.
Located in Al-Nakheel district, the eatery is named after the three-wheeled auto rickshaws used for urban transport in India.
Indian food is in some ways similar to Arabic cuisine in being heavily dependent on fragrant rice and bread, and Blue Tok Tok offers colorful biryani and saffron rice made with aromatic spices, as well as fresh naan bread straight from the oven, items that have earned it rave reviews online.
The restaurant’s large but reasonably priced dishes include main courses such as chicken biryani for two to three people costing SR36 ($9.60), and lamb masala, garlic naan, and samosa at SR29 per person.
Chicken tikka, puri, tandoori, tikka masala, and butter are among the white meat options.
Most of the food is relatively mild to taste but customers can request extra spices. Dips are also available, and the tamarind chutney is recommended.
As well as restaurant dining, home delivery orders can be made via apps such as HungerStation, Jahez, and Lugmety.
For further details, visit Instagram at @bluetoktok.
Celeb-approved designer Amy Smilovic on curating a summer wardrobe and dressing modestly
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Amy Smilovic is the founder of cult contemporary womenswear label Tibi. Shortly after quitting her corporate advertising job at American Express, the Georgia native went on to build an impressive and successful company beloved by women the world over, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Priyanka Chopra and Kourtney Kardashian, who have all been spotted in the New York label’s tailored silhouettes and sophisticated designs.
With its clean lines, expert tailoring and elevated, modern silhouettes, it is no surprise that Tibi is coveted by the fashion set.
The designer even coined a term to describe the woman who gravitates toward her clothing: Creative Pragmatist — a woman whose personal style is high without sacrificing comfort, striking the perfect balance between modern, chic and classic without trying too hard.
Since launching Tibi in Hong Kong in 1997, Smilovic has seen the company expand from three employees to over 60 while her brand has been picked up by a number of retailers across the globe including Bloomingdales, Mytheresa, Farfetch and That Concept Store in Dubai.
More recently, Smilovic launched her latest fall 2022 ready-to-wear offering during New York Fashion Week, a collection of cozy separates and dresses that cater to staying in.
Arab News caught up with the designer to get tips on finding your personal style and determining the pieces every woman needs in her wardrobe.
“I tell people to write down a few of their favorite quotes, no more than three. And to really dissect them — see what those quotes say about you. When you do this, you find out a lot about who you are. Not through the lens of others, but from inside you. And when you are able to distill a description of yourself into three words, adjectives, then that is a great base for building and honing your style,” Smilovic said of her go-to trick for finding your style.
The designer, who describes her personal style as “chill, modern and classic” reveals that a blazer with a point of view, an oversized pair of pants and a fitted pair of pants, a range of shirts or bodysuits, in a range of colors and a black leather pencil skirt are the closet staples for every woman.
As for her top fashion tip? “Buy from people and brands you know. Wear what you buy — a lot.”
UK app launches program to help refugees through running
Coopah app members have donated running shoes and kit, while the firm is offering a special one-off “Refugee Run Club” shirt
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The founders of a coaching and training app are launching a UK program to help refugees get into running and offer support for those suffering with mental health issues.
The first Coopah RunStart Academy event begins on Saturday in Birmingham, and will host refugees from Yemen, Iraq and Iran, as well as Kurds and those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Coopah app members have donated running shoes and kit, while the firm is offering a special one-off “Refugee Run Club” shirt for each runner, and is hosting its program with the support of Refugee Support Europe.
“We know that running can help change lives,” said Coopah founder Peter Cooper. “It can give people purpose, improve their physical health and refocus them mentally. Having had personal mental health struggles, I know first-hand how running can change lives.”
He added: “We’re on a mission to inspire 10 million runners. We aim to help people improve their lives through running.”
For every Coopah subscription sold, Cooper said the firm will donate one to someone in need.
During the eight-week RunStart Academy, groups from various social backgrounds will be invited to join a coaching program.
It will include a hosted five-kilometer ParkRun on day one and, after eight weeks of personalized coaching, culminates in a second ParkRun to track and celebrate group successes.
Bella Hadid the new face of jewelry label Swarovski
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Fresh from the Met Gala, Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid has landed herself a new spot as a brand ambassador for Austrian jewelry label Swarovski.
The 25-year-old catwalk star took to Instagram to share the news with her 51.7 million followers, writing: “Extremely honored and excited to be the new face of the iconic Swarovski.”
Conceived by its creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, and photographed by fashion lensmen Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the colorful portraits capture the brand’s glitzy crystals in different styles.
Hadid wore lucent ear cuffs, chunky necklaces, stud earrings and bold rings of octagonal crystals in yellow, pink, blue, green and white.
“Bella Hadid sums up the individualistic and transformative attitude of a new global generation,” said Engelbert in a statement. “She is a multifaceted character who evades the boxes of rules and conformity. She goes from sporty to glamorous while remaining the same girl — the same Bella — with confidence and authority.
“Today, crystals are a dynamic part of our everyday wardrobe: A way of accentuating your individual style in a way that can be as casual as it can be elaborate. Bella is the poster girl for this state of mind,” added Engelbert.
Meanwhile, Hadid said she was “very familiar” with the “timeless and iconic brand” before the partnership.
“I love the new collections and what the brand has been doing, especially these past two years under the creative vision of Giovanna, and I really see Swarovski as the contemporary jewelry brand of the future,” she said. “Jewelry is about expression and celebrating individuality — Swarovski celebrates all people and the idea of modern glamour, and I love that.”
The runway star recently made headlines with her head-turning look at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She opted for an edgy look — a black sculpted leather corset with articulated cups and metal accents from Burberry, a skirt with a high slit, patterned lace tights and a pearl-encrusted anklet.
Her jewels, incidentally, were from Swarovski.
Hadid last attended the Met Gala in 2019.
The event, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion,” is one of the most highly anticipated industry events. This year’s co-chairs for the event included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took over from last year’s co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.
Singer Farrah El-Dibany discusses performance for President Macron’s victory rally
‘It was surreal — and so intimidating,’ says the Egyptian opera singer
Updated 06 May 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: On a recent work trip to Geneva, Egyptian opera singer Farrah El-Dibany received an unexpected phone call. It was April 23, the eve of election day in France, where President Emmanuel Macron was running for reelection against right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron’s team contacted El-Dibany to invite her to perform “La Marseillaise” – the French national anthem – in Paris after his possible victory speech at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, an event that would be watched by millions. No pressure at all.
“I was skeptical at the beginning. I couldn’t grasp the size of this event,” El-Dibany tells Arab News from the French capital, where she lives. “I was pacing round the room like crazy. It was very tense. I had to organize things quickly — including the dress.” That dress — a red strapless gown by Lebanese designer Gemy Maalouf — attracted almost as much media attention as El-Dibany’s a capella performance.
“I was so stressed I couldn’t sleep,” she continues. “I woke up early, took the train to Paris, and went straight to rehearsals. It was surreal. I don’t know how this all happened.”
She was well aware of the challenges of taking on one of the most famous melodies ever written.
“It was so intimidating,” the mezzo-soprano recalls. “I was non-stop rehearsing it. I was afraid to mess it up or forget a word, because everyone in the world would be watching, not just France. I’m not French, so I cannot permit myself a mistake. A French person can make a mistake — it’s his country and anthem.”
Despite the short notice, and the pressure, the performance was a triumph. El-Dibany performed a two-minute operatic take on the anthem, surrounded by a mass of Macron supporters who began singing with her. Post-performance, Macron kissed El-Dibany’s hand out of respect and appreciation.
“He was very nice and welcoming,” she says. “I’d met him before, so he knew me as a singer. When I came on stage, I saluted him and he (returned the gesture).”
The televised performance was a significant and symbolic cultural moment. El-Dibany became the first foreign artist to perform the national anthem following a presidential victory declaration in France. That was unlikely to have been a coincidence, given Macron’s ideology of advocating social diversity. According to El-Dibany, the last time a non-French artist gave a rendition of the song was American opera legend Jessye Norman in 1989, to mark the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution.
“It is definitely the highlight of my career,” El-Dibany says. “It’s something unique and something that I will never forget.”
Hers is a career with many highlights to choose from, too. She became the first Arab artist-in-residence at the prestigious Opéra National de Paris, founded by King Louis XIV in 1669, landing a three-year contract there. She has received France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the “enrichment” of French culture). Her talent has taken her to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Beirut Chants Festival, Institut du Monde Arabe, the Palais Garnier, and the Giacometti Foundation, among others. She’s been called the “Egyptian Carmen,” singing compositions by Mozart, Beethoven, Bizet, Tchaikovsky, and Rossini, as well as paying tribute to Arab icons including Dalida, Asmahan, and Fayrouz.
El-Dibany was born in Alexandria in 1989. She attended the city’s well-known conservatory for piano lessons from the age of seven and sang in her school choir.
“I grew up in a very musical and artistic atmosphere, although none of my family members are professional musicians,” she says. “My parents definitely noticed that I had a voice. They kept supporting me.”
El-Dibany’s mother was a banker, her father an architect. At one point, El-Dibany looked set to follow in his footsteps. She travelled to Berlin and studied architecture and opera at two different universities.
“Studying two things at the same time was very challenging,” she says. “It was a marathon and everyone around me — except my parents — was telling me that I would never be able to do it.”
It was her grandfather who first introduced El-Dibany to the greats of opera: Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, Maria Callas, and Teresa Berganza.
“What I like about opera is the theatre behind it,” she explained. “It’s a combination of acting and singing. I love (inhabiting) a role. When I sing an aria, I’m in a role, in a moment.
“People still think opera is kind of like screaming,” she continues. “It is very dramatic, but we don’t scream; we have a technique. With this technique, we can (hit) all these different notes or registers. People don’t understand that behind this singing there’s a lot of technical work.”
El Dibany moved to France in 2016, looking to take her career to new heights — something that she says would have been almost impossible back home.
“The thing is, for opera, I cannot make a real career in Egypt. Yes, I have performed at the opera houses in Cairo and Alexandria, but at a certain point when you become really professional in this field, you find yourself needing more opportunities,” she explains. “Opera, at the end of the day, is not part of Eastern or Arabic culture, it’s very Western. There are more opportunities in Europe.”
Perhaps one of the reasons why opera is universally loved is because it stirs people’s emotions, regardless of whether you understand the lyrics. “Opera is not about understanding the text; it’s about the voice,” El-Dibany says.
And protecting that voice is vital. El-Dibany avoids spicy food, drinks anise tea, and trys to avoid conversation on days when she’s performing. “Speaking is our enemy,” she says. “It tires the voice immediately.”
Despite her recent moment of global fame, El-Dibany isn’t resting on her laurels. She is eager to continue her upward momentum.
“The ultimate dream for me is to have the love of the people,” she says. “To have more and more people that would want to hear my voice and listen to me sing all over the world. This is what being an artist is all about.”