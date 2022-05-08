You are here

  • Home
  • Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures
Bitcoin traded lower on Sunday, down 3.52 percent to $34,548. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yftbj

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, down 3.52 percent to $34,548 at 09.25 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,545, down 4.32 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US adds Blender to the sanctions list 

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Blender, accusing it of being involved in one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record and being used by North Korea, the US Treasury Department said.

The Treasury also identified new virtual currency addresses it said were used by North Korean hacking group Lazarus to launder illicit proceeds, accusing it of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity.

“We are taking action against illicit financial activity by the DPRK,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement.

The Treasury said it was the first time the US imposed sanctions on a virtual currency mixer — a software tool that pools and scrambles cryptocurrencies from thousands of addresses — and said it would continue to investigate the use of mixers for illicit purposes.

North Korea has stepped up efforts to launder stolen cryptocurrency, significantly increasing its use of mixers, blockchain analytics and cybersecurity firm Chainalysis said.

The Treasury said Blender was used in the laundering process for North Korea’s Axie Infinity heist, accusing it of processing over $20 million in illicit proceeds.

The Treasury said Blender also facilitated money-laundering for Russian-linked malign ransomware groups, among others.

US SEC charges Nvidia

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it had settled charges against technology company Nvidia Corporation for what it called “inadequate disclosures” concerning the impact of cryptomining on the company’s gaming business.

“The SEC’s order finds that, during consecutive quarters in NVIDIA’s fiscal year 2018, the company failed to disclose that cryptomining was a significant element of its material revenue growth from the sale of its graphics processing units designed and marketed for gaming,” the SEC said in a statement.

Cryptomining is the process of obtaining crypto rewards in exchange for verifying crypto transactions on distributed ledgers, according to the SEC website.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin US

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
Business & Economy
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
Updated 13 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
Updated 13 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market ended the previous month 4.9 percent higher, backed by strong quarterly earnings.

TASI the main index closed at 13,733 points, while the parallel market Nomu reached 23,909 points on Apr. 28 before the market stopped trading for the one-week Eid al-Fitr break.

Meanwhile, global markets witnessed a steep decline last week, following a decision by the US Fed to hike interest rates.

Oil prices posted their second week of gains amid plans by the European Union to ban Russian oil imports.

Brent crude ended the week at $112.39 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was at $109.77 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi utility provider ACWA Power Co. has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop two solar projects in Indonesia

The Saudi Ground Services Co. has appointed Khalid Al Buainain as board chairman and Omar Jefri as vice chairman for a three-year term

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. announced that chairman Abdulaziz Al-Blaihid passed away on April 28, adding that updates about the appointment of a replacement will be disclosed later

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market Tadawul

Related

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Business & Economy
Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose nearly 1.5 percent on Friday, posting a second straight weekly increase as impending EU sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and had traders shrugging off worries about global economic growth.

Brent futures rose $1.49, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $112.39 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.51, or 1.4 percent, to end at $109.77 a barrel.

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for the seventh week in a row — Baker Hughes

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a seventh week in a row amid high prices and prodding by the government, although most shale producers were prioritizing shareholder returns over new spending on production.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by seven to 705 in the week to May 6, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 257, or 57 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose by five to 557 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs gained two to 146, their highest since September 2019.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the US government has urged drillers to produce more oil and gas to reduce domestic prices and help allies break their dependence on Russian energy.

Even though the rig count has climbed for a record 21 months in a row through April, weekly increases have mostly been in single digits and oil production is still far below pre-pandemic record levels.

US crude production, which hit a record 12.3 million barrels per day in 2019, was set to rise from 11.2 million bpd in 2021 to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 13.0 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. 

Top US shale producers this week reported blockbuster first-quarter profits and most poured cash into higher dividends and share buybacks as oil prices churned along at the highest levels in years.

But with oil prices up about 47 percent so far this year to about $110 a barrel, after soaring 55 percent in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they plan to raise capital spending for the second year in a row in 2022.

US financial services firm Cowen & Co. said the independent exploration and production companies it tracks plan to boost spending by about 29 percent in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing spending by about 4 percent in 2021 versus 2020.

That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48 percent in 2020 and 12 percent in 2019.

US investment bank Piper Sandler forecast the US total rig count would rise to an average of 684 in 2022 and 783 in 2023. That compares with an average of 478 in 2021, according to Baker Hughes.

The annual average rig count peaked at 1,919 in 2012 and hit a record low of 433 in 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1988.

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan: sources

The EU proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to shift their energy supplies, EU sources said, although failed to reach a breakthrough on May 6.

The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. But Hungary and other EU member states said they were worried about the impact on their own economies. 

The tweaked proposal — which EU envoys discussed on May 6 morning without reaching an agreement — would give the three countries help to upgrade their refineries to process oil from elsewhere and delay their exit from Russian oil to 2024, the sources said.

The initial proposal called for an end to EU imports of Russian crude and oil products by the end of this year.

There would also be a three-month transition before banning EU shipping services from transporting Russian oil, instead of the initial one month — to address concerns raised by Greece, Malta and Cyprus about their shipping companies, one of the sources added. 

Diplomats said talks were complex but many expressed confidence all 27 EU governments could agree before next week.

One said the Commission was in talks on Friday afternoon to find a compromise with Budapest and possibly Bratislava.

“I don’t think we’ll see a breakthrough today, more likely at the weekend,” the diplomat said.

Under the original proposal, most EU countries had to stop buying Russian crude oil six months after the adoption of the measures, and halt imports of refined oil products from Russia by the end of the year. Hungary and Slovakia were initially given until the end of 2023 to adapt.

Under the changes, Hungary and Slovakia would be able to buy Russian oil from pipelines until the end of 2024, and the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024, if it does not get oil via a pipeline from southern Europe earlier, the sources said.

Bulgaria had also asked for exemptions, if others obtained them, but was not offered concessions on deadlines, “because they don’t have a real point,” one official said. The other three countries that were granted more leeway “have an objective problem,” the official added.

One of the sources said the extended deadlines were calculated on the likely construction times for pipeline upgrades. The official said Hungary and Slovakia accounted for only 6 percent of the EU’s oil imports from Russia, and the exemptions would not change the impact of the ban on the Russian economy.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday he would call an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers next week if no deal was reached by the weekend. 

Ukraine calls for complete Russian embargo

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko called on May 6 for a complete international embargo on Russian oil and gas over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Marchenko told an online briefing that Ukraine was struggling to balance its budget after 10 weeks of war and said that, as finance minister, he could not be satisfied with the speed at which financial assistance was arriving from abroad.

Referring to what he called the “insufficiency of the sanctions that have been introduced,” he said the high price of oil and natural gas meant Moscow had a budget surplus and “they feel quite comfortable.”

“The main issue is a complete embargo on the purchase of gas and oil from the Russian Federation. This is something that needs to be worked on and that the Ukrainian authorities are actively working on,” he said. “This will make it possible to remove the possibility of financing the war.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia EU

Related

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Business & Economy
Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil
Business & Economy
Oil jumps 4 percent as EU proposes ban on Russian oil

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Updated 38 min 37 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Updated 38 min 37 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on US exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crops planted.

Meanwhile, Chicago wheat futures rose on technical buying and tight world supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade settled the day up 2 cents, at $11.08-1/2 a bushel, and posted a weekly gain of 4.99 percent.

Soybeans and corn ended the week lower and extended weekly losses.

The CBOT’s most active soybean contract slid 25 cents to $16.22 a bushel, while the most-active CBOT corn settled down 12-3/4 cents at $7.84-3/4 a bushel.

Gold prices steady

Gold prices were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday as investors fretted over the prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, though a slight pullback in the dollar helped the precious metal to tick higher on Friday. 

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,88.80 per ounce but was down 0.7 percent for the week. US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,883.81.

Silver fell 0.08 percent to $22.37 per ounce, while platinum is priced at $962.24. 

Palladium is currently priced at $2,051.92. 

Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share in EU amid global shortage

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, on Friday said it plans to leverage the global edible oil shortage and “political tension in Europe” to regain market share after buyers shunned the commodity over environmental concerns.

Palm oil is used to make everything from lipstick to noodles, but top producers Indonesia and Malaysia have faced boycotts after being accused of clearing rainforests and exploiting migrant workers for the rapid expansion of plantations.

Some companies have introduced “palm oil-free products” in recent years, and the EU, the world’s third-biggest palm buyer, has ruled to phase out palm oil-based biofuels by 2030.

But retailers like British supermarket chain Iceland, which removed palm oil from its own-brand food starting in 2018, have been forced to return to the controversial commodity in recent months due to a global edible oil shortage triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports.

Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysian Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities, said in a statement the government “will not want to waste a good crisis.”

“It is time we step up efforts to counter adverse propaganda to undermine palm oil’s credibility and for us to showcase the numerous health benefits the golden oil has to offer,” she said.

Zuraida said global edible oil prices are likely to remain high in the first half of 2022 and EU demand is expected to increase in the near term due to tight sunflower and soy oil supplies.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities wheat CORN Gold silver Metals Mining

Related

Iraq’s crude oil exports from Basra fields rise 2.3% in April: Ministry of Oil graphic
Business & Economy
Iraq’s crude oil exports from Basra fields rise 2.3% in April: Ministry of Oil
An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt approves India as new wheat supplier

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has claimed the top spot among peers in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the highest year-to-date gain of 21.7 percent, a recent report by Kamco Invest revealed.

Backed by a rally in the oil market, the Kingdom saw its major players, especially banks, posting higher first-quarter earnings which led to stock market wins.  

Abu Dhabi and Kuwait came next, rising 18.8 and 18.75 percent, respectively, according to the latest monthly report.

It revealed that the MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, went up by 3.3 percent in April, thanks to strong quarterly earnings.

Dubai was the region's highest gainer, registering a monthly gain of 5.5 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, all up between 0.4 and 4.9 percent.

The Omani and Bahraini bourses recorded declines of 1.1 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Topics: Tadawul stock exchange GCC

Related

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surges to $93bn
Business & Economy
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surges to $93bn
CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules
Business & Economy
CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: After facing chaos during the peak season due to flight delays and mishandled luggage, the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co. has appointed Ayman Aboabah as acting CEO of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport. 

Aboabah will replace Ryyan Tarabzoni, according to a statement. 

The decision from Jeddah Airports Co. came after the Saudi minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser ordered an emergency probe to investigate the chaotic scenes at the airport. 

Aboabah has 28 years of experience, where he had held several leadership positions including the vice president for operations at Riyadh Airports Co. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Airports airline industry King Abdulaziz International Airport

Related

Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
Business & Economy
Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline
Corporate News
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline

Latest updates

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US adds cryptocurrency mixer Blender to sanctions list; Nvidia charged for inadequate disclosures
Review: ‘Along for the Ride’ creates magic fantasy with young romance
Review: ‘Along for the Ride’ creates magic fantasy with young romance
All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines
Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; EU proposes changes to planned Russian embargo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.