French-Tunisian star Sonia Ammar gets music degree 

DUBAI: French-Tunisian actress, singer and model Sonia Ammar just graduated from Berklee College of Music.
Ammar took to her social media this week to post snaps and videos of her graduation moment, wearing her cap and gown and holding her diploma and a bouquet of red roses.
The 23-year-old beauty launched her first EP, a four-track project entitled “EP 1,” in November 2019 with her debut single “Joyride.” For her musical debut and EP, Ammar teamed up with Jason Quenneville, better known as DaHeala, the producer behind The Weeknd’s hit “Starboy” and “Beauty Behind the Madness.”
Ammar, who is also Polish, was born to Tunisian director Tarak Ben Ammar and Polish actress Beata. She made her modeling and runway debut in 2017 for Miu Miu and quickly found herself in demand from some of the biggest labels around. Ammar made headway in the fashion world and fronted campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel.
Aside from her modeling career, Ammar has appeared in a couple of French movies including Guillaume Canet’s “Jappeloup” and “1789: Les Amants de la Bastille.” She also recently marked her first high-profile Hollywood gig with her role in “Scream,” released earlier this year, starring alongside Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who reprised their roles in the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed horror flick. Her role in the movie made her the first Arab cast as a main character in the film franchise.
The latest “Scream” film takes place 25 years after the events of the first film, with Woodsboro once again rocked by a series of murders committed by someone donning the Ghostface mask whose goal is to dig up secrets from the town’s deadly past. The 2022 film is the first installment of the franchise made without the involvement of director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.
Review: ‘Along for the Ride’ creates magic fantasy with young romance
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Netflix’s latest young romance is celebrating what seems like the end of dark times, the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a film based around sun, sand and surf.
Although titled a little clumsily, “Along for the Ride,” is like a breath of springtime breeze in what has been a gloomy swag of films that spoke of death and unrequited love among teens and somewhat older girls and boys. We have seen this in “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Five Feet Apart” and “The Last Song” — among several others that left us with longing and pain.
In welcome contrast, Sofia Alvarez, who wrote the critically lauded “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” creates a teen love story with distress and a dilemma leading to, in the end, a lovely and heartening resolution. It is elevating and optimistic, just the right kind of work to get us flying. Yes, it is a bit of a hotchpotch, the writing is not always focussed, but it is fun nonetheless.
Based on Sarah Dessen’s novel of the same title, “Along for the Ride” takes us on a rollercoaster journey with high-school graduate, Auden (played with the right degree of high and low by Emma Pasarow). She decides to spend her summer break with her father and young stepmother, who has her own struggles with a new baby. Auden is determined to bridge the gulf with her father, novelist Robert (Dermot Mulroney), who walked out on his wife, Victoria, portrayed by a marvellous Andie MacDowell. Victoria always calls the shots, loves to be in command of every situation and hates the idea of her daughter meeting a man who she feels is no good.
Her mother’s overbearing attitude has not allowed Auden to blossom; she is shy, diffident and a hopeless introvert. But a change of place, in this case the sleepy town of Colby by the sea, works wonders. And when she meets Eli (played with charming ease by Belmont Cameli), there is instant chemistry. They both have their demons to grapple with. He hides a terrible truth, holding himself responsible for a death. She is fighting hard to break out of her shell, to move away from the nest her mother had been feathering.
Alvarez creates an idyllic atmosphere with Auden working in her stepmother’s beachwear boutique with three other girls, and their camaraderie after an initial period of unease and discomfort nudges her to gravitate toward Eli, helping him to get over his sorrow. The movie sets up a climate of sweet fantasy, and there is one scene straight out of a fairy tale. He is in a tuxedo, she in an alluring yellow dress, and when they dance on the beach on a dark night, it is all silver and sparkle. Their sexual tension is confined to only two passionate kisses, and they lack fire, but the couple’s night swim, splashing water on each other, just about turns the tide. The music helps, and the soundtrack, “Along for the Ride,” is reportedly one of the best in years, with cinematographer Luca Del Puppo crafting splendid imagery to run along with it.
‘Freaks of Nature’ music festival in Riyadh attracts huge response
The event aims to ‘promote new artists, empower talented creatives and change the creative culture across the country’
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: More than 2,000 people attended the boutique electronic music festival “Freaks of Nature” this weekend as the festival lit up the night sky in Riyadh.
The two-day festival, organized by Saudi creative agency Disrupt, featured two stages, an art exhibition, a camping experience and an entertainment village with pop-up food and clothes stores.
The festival took place in Ammariyah, west of Riyadh, with tickets sold on the website for SR700 ($187) for one day or SR1,200 ($320) for the party weekend package that included all access to the festival and its entertainment zones. The camping experience granted people access to a pre-pitched tent at the “Freakville” camping zone.
The organizers said the aim of the festival was to “promote new artists, empower talented creatives and change the creative culture across the country.”
With an indoor main stage and vibrant outdoor area, the festival presented a range of artists that included English four-deck DJ James Hype, the “mashup-king” WeDamnz from the Netherlands and a strong lineup of local artists, complete with strong visuals and flamboyant costumes.
“This was an epic festival,” said Yazeed Al-Hashim, chief disruption officer at Disrupt Group. “It was great to see so many creative people coming together to experience all types of music, the art exhibition and the pop-ups we had on offer. This shows what is possible for music and entertainment in Saudi as it continues to grow and evolve into a thriving industry where talent gets the chance to shine.”
Both nights featured sets from each act, spread over two stages. The main stage kicked off with Aziz.wav, Frozen, and Rash performing sets, before Frozen and Rash returned to combine their talents for an exclusive back-to-back set featuring a creative mash-up of styles.
Cosmicat and Soul carried on the good vibes by joining forces to delight the crowd with a set packed with ambient builds leading to an intense drop. The sound of Yaz and ARX was up next, letting loose with a euphoric set of festival anthems.
WeDamnz closed the show with an exceptional mash-up mix, going back and forth between styles and genres to entertain the crowd before a triumphant crescendo.
Yasir, ARX, Lesad, Mariam Arab, Dr. Shadow, and Bigg3 performed on the underground stage throughout the night, leading to Igniter bringing the festival to a triumphant end with his blend of Tech and Minimal House, going back and forth between decks to build to a fantastic close.
“Everyone brought their very best and put on an amazing show for the audience on both nights. I would also like to thank James Hype and WeDamnz for coming over, and MDL Beast for their continued support. We are all looking forward to the next event,” Al Hashim added.
The first day of the festival was interrupted by a three-hour power outage.
“Just when we were about to start, a power outage across the whole area hit us and shut down the power at the venue. But luckily we had the sound and visuals in a backup generator that pulled the crowd to the dance floor,” said Al-Hashim.
The festival also brought together local artists for a live wall painting by Big50, who created a huge mural during the festival, and art installations by Euphoria and Riyadh String Art. Gaze by Leen, Miish Art, and Aesthetic are also exhibited over the two days.
At the pop-up concept store, local clothing brands Forty7, Foshostore, and Gleamsby were promoting the very latest in festival wear throughout.
Classical Arab music singer follows passion for Tarab style
Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Historic Jeddah has been reviving traditions, whether through renovating old spaces in the city or embracing classic Arab music.
The Kingdom has witnessed many rising women music artists from the younger generation, but one passionate woman regaled her audience with her classical Arab voice at Bait Ziryab in Historic Jeddah on Friday.
Saudi-based Suaad Mohammed, 50, used to be a computer science instructor, but is now focusing on her true passion: The classical Arabic sound of Tarab.
“I have been engrossed in original classical Arab music in all its forms since childhood. I loved listening to Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah and Mohammed Abdo,” she told Arab News.
Her father had a strong interest in the music style, which Mohammed inherited.
“I would listen to their music daily with my father and therefore my ears always would soak up this type of sound. When I grew up a little, I began to sing. I sang by myself, with my friends, at school, in family gatherings and such, until I grew up and I felt that I might be able to pursue a career in this field; so I started singing more professionally and looking for people or entities that could refine my talent,” she said.
“I will alway continue to develop myself in this field. I am trying to refine myself and refine my talent by communicating, and getting in touch with those who are interested in this field, like professionals,” she added.
The singer said that she does not have a favorite singer, and that it is the song that attracts her.
“And when I am interested in the song, I am interested in the singer, but of course there are Tarab icons such as Umm Kulthum, Fareed, Warda, Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, Fawzi Mahsoun, Abdel Halim Hafez, and of course, Mayada Al-Hanawi from the new generation,” she said.
Mohammed added that most of the songs of Saudi Khaleeji singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah appeal to her and she loves to sing them, too.
“As for the icons, they are the basis for me. I love these Tarab icons in particular, because I can’t say I’m a Tarab singer unless I have established myself in authentic Tarab,” she said.
“I love these classical Tarab singers. But I also love innovation and that’s why I listen to relatively new singers such as Hussein Al-Jassmi, Rashed Al-Majed and Abdul Majeed Abdullah. I consider them to be a new and different generation that sing differently,” she added.
Mohammed said that her late father was deeply immersed in Tarab music to the point he set up speakers in each room of their home.
“Tarab music would always accompany him in all occasions and all parts life, whether joy or sadness. He put speakers in all the rooms of the house and whenever he would play a song, the whole house must listen to it as well,” she said.
Bait Ziryab owner Abdullah Al-Hodaif said that the cafe serves as a music and cultural hub where artists can perform. Its mission is to revive classic arts, he added. “Bait Ziryab aims to be a meeting place for classical arts in the heart of Jeddah.”
Al-Hodaif told Arab News: “Bait Ziryab has been accustomed for years to revive the classic Saudi songs by hosting events on a weekly basis by inviting those interested.”
Celeb-approved designer Amy Smilovic on curating a summer wardrobe and dressing modestly
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Amy Smilovic is the founder of cult contemporary womenswear label Tibi. Shortly after quitting her corporate advertising job at American Express, the Georgia native went on to build an impressive and successful company beloved by women the world over, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Priyanka Chopra and Kourtney Kardashian, who have all been spotted in the New York label’s tailored silhouettes and sophisticated designs.
With its clean lines, expert tailoring and elevated, modern silhouettes, it is no surprise that Tibi is coveted by the fashion set.
The designer even coined a term to describe the woman who gravitates toward her clothing: Creative Pragmatist — a woman whose personal style is high without sacrificing comfort, striking the perfect balance between modern, chic and classic without trying too hard.
Since launching Tibi in Hong Kong in 1997, Smilovic has seen the company expand from three employees to over 60 while her brand has been picked up by a number of retailers across the globe including Bloomingdales, Mytheresa, Farfetch and That Concept Store in Dubai.
More recently, Smilovic launched her latest fall 2022 ready-to-wear offering during New York Fashion Week, a collection of cozy separates and dresses that cater to staying in.
Arab News caught up with the designer to get tips on dressing modestly, curating a warm-weather wardrobe and determining the pieces every woman needs in her wardrobe.
I tell people to write down a few of their favorite quotes, no more than three. And to really dissect them — see what those quotes say about you. I love quotes because they reveal a lot, and we often have a visceral reaction to a quote. They’re not something that we choose because of a partner or a friend. They speak very closely to who we are. You can tell a lot about a person by their favorite quotes. When you do this, you find out a lot about who you are. Not through the lens of others, but from inside you. And when you are able to distill a description of yourself into three words, adjectives, then that is a great base for building and honing your style.
How would you describe yours?
Chill, modern and classic. All three, at once. If my style becomes one-dimensional — all chill or all classic — I feel off and not centered. I am a blend of all three. I don’t have a uniform, but I do have a clear style.
Do you have any tips for dressing modestly without sacrificing style?
I think it is very modern to dress with interesting, high necklines. I love playing with the drape of sleeves, and I live for the strength of a great blazer. I am inclined to think that dressing super immodestly is not stylish, so it would be a tougher question if you had asked me how to dress stylishly whilst showing lots of skin!
What are the basic pieces every woman needs to have in her closet?
A blazer with a point of view, an oversized pair of pants and a fitted pair of pants, so that you can play with proportions and shape. A range of shirts or bodysuits, in a range of colors. I love playing with tonal dressing, so I have the perfect bodysuit in brown, tan, ochre, navy and black. And then a black leather pencil skirt, always. Mid-calf ideally.
Do you have any tips for curating the perfect summer wardrobe as the heat continues to creep up on us?
Keep it clean and sharp. I love summer, but I find this is the hardest time for me to dress fully in my style. I keep trying to build up our designs in this category to offer something that is lightweight and easy but still modern, effortless and a bit classic. At this time of year, the clothing tends to get either way too breezy bohemian or too preppy classic. I like the balance, lots of cotton wrap skirts, men’s dress shirts and easy nylon track pants.
Comfort is at the core of your brand. How can one ensure they can sartorially bring coziness into elevated environments?
It’s in the fabrication and the tailoring. I might love something easy and oversized, but it is always in a refined fabrication and has a tailored element. No one confuses the oversized Stella pants with pajamas. That’s why they can go seamlessly to work, to black tie events, and then in nylon I even wear them on the beach rolled up with a bathing suit and a giant oversized shirt.
You previously signed an open letter to the fashion industry to make fashion more environmentally friendly. Why is this important to you?
I hate waste, on many levels. Overconsumption and overproduction are the biggest culprits. I know that what I’m doing is really helping people to understand their style and as a result they are buying less, and they are buying smarter. As for the company, I am very pragmatic about what size it can be and still be highly creative. So, we prefer to stay relatively small and focus on producing no more than we can sell. We work with the best mills from around the world that are incredibly innovative in their approach to working with recycled and sustainable fabrics.
What are some steps consumers can take for a more eco-conscious approach to fashion?
Buy from people and brands you know. Wear what you buy — a lot.
Blue Tok Tok is an Indian fast-food restaurant in Riyadh that captures the essence of the South Asian country’s authentic tastes and flavors in very sizable portions.
Located in Al-Nakheel district, the eatery is named after the three-wheeled auto rickshaws used for urban transport in India.
Indian food is in some ways similar to Arabic cuisine in being heavily dependent on fragrant rice and bread, and Blue Tok Tok offers colorful biryani and saffron rice made with aromatic spices, as well as fresh naan bread straight from the oven, items that have earned it rave reviews online.
The restaurant’s large but reasonably priced dishes include main courses such as chicken biryani for two to three people costing SR36 ($9.60), and lamb masala, garlic naan, and samosa at SR29 per person.
Chicken tikka, puri, tandoori, tikka masala, and butter are among the white meat options.
Most of the food is relatively mild to taste but customers can request extra spices. Dips are also available, and the tamarind chutney is recommended.
As well as restaurant dining, home delivery orders can be made via apps such as HungerStation, Jahez, and Lugmety.
For further details, visit Instagram at @bluetoktok.