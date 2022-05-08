TASI higher as investor optimism rises: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished higher on Sunday, with investors anticipating that the trend will remain positive going forward.

The main index, TASI, closed 0.63 percent higher at 13,820, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell by 1.51 percent to reach 23,547.

Crude oil prices closed Friday higher, with Brent crude reaching $112.39 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $109.77 per barrel.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 9.91 percent to lead the gainers since the opening, and the Saudi Cable Co. continued leading the fallers, down 6.79 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 2.12 percent higher.

The shares of Saudi pharma giants Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. fell 0.85 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.24 percent, and the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.81 percent.

Further in the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank edged 2.53 percent higher, while Bank Aljazira edged down 0.47 percent

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. edged down 0.34 percent, following the resignation of its CEO Abdulla Al-Zamil and the appointment of Mohammed Al-Sahib.