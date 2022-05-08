Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future

DUBAI: Symbolizing Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s futuristic vision and modernity of the UAE, the Museum of the Future is a cultural landmark and a center for future innovations that has turned the heads of all UAE citizens.

In contrast with traditional museums that showcase fragments of the past, the museum provides a window into the future in a scientific attempt to understand its variables, challenges, and challenges to come. The nine-floor building stands out in a city where skyscrapers and long streets surround fast-food chains.

About 77-feet tall, the modern architectural marvel tells a story of the future through interactive exhibitions that invite people to experience never-seen-before technology and humanity’s home in outer space, WAM added.

Embossed in Arabic calligraphy on 1,024 stainless steel panels on the museum’s facade is a message of hope for the future.

“The museum will create a global platform for pioneers, innovators and critical thinkers to exchange ideas, concepts and visions to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and shape a fair future that works for everyone,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and chairman of the Museum of the Future in a statement to WAM.

Strategic partnerships

As part of its mission to be a key laboratory for futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity’s greatest challenges, the Museum of the Future signed strategic partnerships with numerous global brands and national institutions in March.

The museum has partnered with these institutions to generate and test ideas, especially in developing areas related to society’s challenges, including health, education, smart cities, energy, and transportation.

The partners include Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Holding, Emirates airline, Audi, SAP, PepsiCo and Visa.

The partnership between RTA and Audi will contribute to studying the future mobility of cities and communities. Soon, it will offer a range of creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop smart mobility options.

Through the DEWA partnership, advanced technologies will be tested to produce renewable and clean energy, build low-carbon urban societies, and promote sustainable development.

By partnering with Dubai Municipality, the Museum of the Future identifies advanced technologies to replace traditional practices in urban planning, building infrastructure, developing urban areas, and designing cities that function sustainably using advanced materials, said WAM.

The museum’s partnership with SAP will highlight the company’s technological innovations and expertise, which address environmental, economic, and social challenges for the next generation. To help the world improve people’s lives, these technological advancements aim to provide a brighter future with zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.

Preparing for the future

As part of its new Future Talks series in early March, the museum hosted Prof. Greg Clark, group adviser, future cities and new industries at HSBC Group.

“The main mission of the Museum of the Future is to bring together futurists and people with inspiring and innovative ideas about the future of humanity,” Al-Gergawi said.