You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe before the match against Manchester City on May 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9trjc

Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe

Newcastle’s Willock, Shelvey will miss final two Premier League games: Howe
  • The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte
Updated 09 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

MANCHESTER: Eddie Howe has confirmed that two of his Newcastle United midfielders’ seasons have come to an end due to injury.

Speaking after the Magpies suffered a humbling 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, Howe revealed that absentee duo Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey will miss the Magpies’ final two Premier League games of the campaign.

The pair were replaced by Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff in a United side beaten thanks to a Raheem Sterling double and strikes from Phil Foden, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte.

Explaining the absence of Willock and Shelvey, Howe said: “Joe has had a knee problem for a couple of months. We felt it was gone but it came back against Liverpool last week, so it looks like his season is over.

“Jonjo has a calf injury, which is quite similar to the one he had at the start of this season, so it looks like both players are out for the season.”

While Howe has lost two key first-team players for the matches at home to Arsenal next week and Burnley away on the final day, the Manchester mauling did see Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson make their first appearances since February and December respectively.

And while neither were fit enough to start the encounter, both got 21 minutes plus added time ahead of potential starts against the Gunners in eight days’ time.

“They showed that they can give us when they came on,” Howe said.

“Kieran immediately put two or three brilliant crosses into the box, real quality from the wide areas and Callum had his one-v-one and his chance from Maxi’s cross. He looked bright as well.

“They actually contributed to probably our best spell in the game immediately when they came onto the pitch. Massive boost for everyone connected to Newcastle to see them back.

“They are two huge players for us and we have missed them, albeit the players in their absence stepped up fantastically well and I have to compliment the full squad in that. Yeah, great to have them both back.”

The five-goal defeat ensured a 9-0 aggregate score against the Citizens in 2021/22 — and another sorry tale in this fixture for the Magpies.

Howe said: “Whenever you come here you know you are going to concede chances, you just hope they have an off day when it comes to their finishing.

“You hope you will get chances the other way and unfortunately we have not taken them. So it is a mix of things that has gone against us.

“We had the first big chance in the game, we didn’t take it and the scoreline looks harsh, but Manchester City will probably have a different view on it.”

Topics: Newcastle United Manchester city english Premier League Eddie Howe

Related

Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Special Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race
Sport
Scintillating City score five past Newcastle to take control of Premier League title race

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
Max Homa with the champion trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament on Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course

Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
  • Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

AP POTOMAC, Md.: Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.

Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow.

Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host because of the Presidents Cup. TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine.

A two-shot swing on the 15th hole gave Homa a three-shot lead, only for another two-shot swing on the next hole narrowed the lead to one. A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlroy, who began the day six shots off the lead, was 3 under through 10 holes. He stalled from there and closed with a bogey for a 68 to finish alone in fifth, four shots back.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England: Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day for a one-shot victory in the British Masters, his first European tour title in nearly four years since a damaging court case.

Olesen closed with a 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at The Belfry. South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.

Olesen had taken a three-stroke lead into the final round but struggled Sunday before his brilliant finish, making a 30-foot eagle putt on the 17th and winning with a 35-foot birdie putt.

The Dane was suspended by the European tour in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.

Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career after playing in the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Topics: sports golf

Related

Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix video
Offbeat
Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady team up for golf challenge ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas
Sport
Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions

No honor guard for Real Madrid as Atletico beat champions
  • Atletico said ahead of the match that they were  not going to do this to avoid upsetting their fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MADRID: After keeping a promise that it wouldn’t give Real Madrid an honor guard before the game, Atletico Madrid went on to beat the newly crowned Spanish league champion 1-0 Sunday and moved closer to securing a Champions League spot.

Atletico clinched the victory in the last city derby of the season with a 40th-minute penalty kick converted by Yannick Carrasco.

The win gave fourth-place Atletico a six-point advantage over fifth-place Real Betis, the first team outside the Champions League spots with three rounds to go. Betis lost 2-1 at home to second-place Barcelona on Saturday.

Sevilla stayed one point in front of Atlético after salvaging a stoppage-time 1-1 draw at Villarreal earlier Sunday.

Madrid clinched their record-extending 35th league title last weekend with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol.

Madrid’s fans wanted Atletico to keep a tradition whereby players line up to applaud their opponents as they enter the field before kickoff. But Atletico said ahead of the match that they were not going to do this to avoid upsetting their fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Madrid were coming off their epic victory over Manchester City to advance to the Champions League final.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti rested some of his regular starters, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Vinícius Júnior and striker Karim Benzema. Modric and Vinícius came on as second-half substitutes.

Rodrygo, who scored twice late to force extra time against Man City on Wednesday, started the game.

Atletico had won only one of its last six games in all competitions — 2-1 against Espanyol in the Spanish league two rounds ago. Since then it had drawn at home against relegation-threatened Granada and lost at Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla draw late

Jules Koundé scored deep into stoppage time as Sevilla escaped with a draw at Villarreal to stay one point ahead of Atletico and seven points in front of Seville city rival Betis.

Kounde found the net five minutes into stoppage time after getting to a loose ball inside the area in one of the last plays of the game. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono also was in the area trying to score the equalizer.

Villarreal, coming off elimination from the Champions League after a home loss to Liverpool on Tuesday, had opened the scoring with Giovani Lo Celso in the 86th.

It was the second consecutive winless game for Unai Emery’s team, which stayed in seventh place.

“We suffered a lot,” Kounde said. “It was an important goal that gives us a point in a complicated field after we didn’t play well. We know how important it is to stay in the Champions League places. We have to lock that spot as soon as we can.”

Koundé’s goal came in Sevilla’s only second shot on target at the La Ceramica Stadium.

Rayo safe

Rayo Vallecano mathematically secured their position in the first division with a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Radamel Falcao was a second-half substitute for midtable Rayo, which had returned to the top flight this season after two consecutive years in the second division.

Getafe are not yet out of danger of being demoted for the first time since 2016. They sit in 15th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Espanyol earlier Sunday drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home in a match between teams far from the relegation zone.

Topics: football real madrid

Related

Moroccan Football Federation denies national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic dismissed
Sport
Moroccan Football Federation denies national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic dismissed
Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’
Sport
Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat

Mavs drill 20 three-pointers to pull level with Suns, Sixers beat Heat
  • Former NBA MVP James Harden scored 31 points to lead six Philadelphia players in double figures in a 116-108 victory
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The Dallas Mavericks rained 20 three-pointers and again neutralized Phoenix point guard Chris Paul to beat the top-seeded Suns 111-101 on Sunday and knot their NBA playoff series at two games each.

Star guard Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 for Dallas, who have won two games at home to level the best-of-seven Western Conference matchup after dropping the first two games in Phoenix.

The Suns, who finished the regular season with the best record in the league, will try to regain the advantage when they host Game 5 on Tuesday. It's guaranteed to shift back to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday.

The Philadelphia 76ers also won a second straight game at home to level their Eastern Conference series with Miami at two-all.

Former NBA MVP James Harden scored 31 points to lead six Philadelphia players in double figures in a 116-108 victory.

Center Joel Embiid, who missed the first two games with a concussion and facial fracture, scored 24 points, his presence again making things tougher for Miami defensively.

"The organization on offense, it helps a lot with him on the floor," said Philadelphia's Danny Green, who made three three-pointers on the way to 11 points. "Without him we look a little discombobulated."

"James was incredible tonight for us," Green added of Harden, who also pulled down seven rebounds and handed out nine assists in his strongest showing of these playoffs.

Embiid carried the Sixers early, scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Harden, who didn't score in the opening period, took over with 13 points in the second and Philadelphia took a 64-56 lead into halftime after an opening half that featured 17 lead changes.

The Sixers, up 89-85 going into the fourth, pushed the lead to 10 with less than six minutes remaining. Miami had cut it to five when Harden drove to the rim for a basket then drained a three-pointer.

Embiid, still playing in a protective mask, grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Tyrese Maxey for a dunk that made it 111-103 and Harden made another three-pointer to push the lead to 11 with 1:07 left, effectively sealing the win.

Harden scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Sixers withstood a 40-point performance from Miami's Jimmy Butler.

"We know it's going to be tougher in their building," Green said of game five looming in Miami on Tuesday. "We've got to come in more intense, more focused."

In Dallas, the Mavericks held off the Suns despite a poor shooting effort from Doncic, who connected on just nine of 25 shots and just one of 10 from three-point range.

Overall, the Mavs were on fire from beyond the arc, their eight three-pointers in the first quarter helping them build a 37-25 lead.

Their 14 three-pointers in the first half tied a franchise playoff record for three-pointers in a half.

They led 68-56 at the break and even more ominously for Phoenix, veteran point guard Paul committed his fourth foul trying to make a tip-in with 1.1 seconds left before halftime.

Paul picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter and headed to the bench. He returned with 10:28 left in the fourth and promptly fouled out thanks to a hand to the arm of Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points. Jae Crowder added 15 and Deandre Ayton scored 14.

But the Mavericks bench out-scored the Phoenix reserves 36-26.

"This team was amazing," said Doncic, who was outstanding but received little support in the Mavs' two series-opening defeats. "Everybody that gets to the court leaves everything out there. If we play hard and we get stops, we're a dangerous team."

While Doncic struggled with his shots, he added 11 assists along with four rebounds. He also forced four steals as the Suns turned it over 17 times.

While Phoenix managed to cut the deficit to four points with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter, the Mavericks repelled every challenge.

Topics: basketball sport basketball

Related

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics
Special How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine
Sport
How a Saudi basketball coach is giving local talent a chance to shine

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen cruises to victory in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
  • The Miami event gives the US two F1 races in one season for the first time since 1984
  • F1 will add Las Vegas as a third American race in 2023
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, US: Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season.

The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.

He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. Verstappen went unchallenged until a late crash between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car and setup a 10-lap sprint to the finish on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) built around Hard Rock Stadium.

Leclerc got a few looks inside but Verstappen didn’t relent and the Dutchman won by 3.7 seconds. He also won two weeks ago at Imola as Red Bull capitalized on a poor Ferrari weekend on Italian home soil with a 1-2 finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

In Miami, Ferrari settled for second and third for Leclerc and Sainz.

Perez was fourth for Red Bull and Mercedes showed much improvement with a fifth and sixth place finish for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. It’s the fourth time in five races that first-year Mercedes driver Russell has beaten the seven-time champion.

The race itself wasn’t the thriller the 85,000 in attendance Sunday breathlessly expected when they snagged one of the hottest tickets in sports. Promoters never had a general ticket sale because of crushing early demand and the campus surrounding Hard Rock Stadium was the place to party over the last three days.

Whether it was at the man-made beach club where musical acts have entertained since Friday or the “marina” that docked 10 boats on plywood covered in a decal to resemble rippling water, F1 got the sun, sand and Miami backdrop it wanted when it agreed to this 10-year deal.

Come race day, the celebrities were out in full force. Dwyane Wade took selfies on the starting grid and Paris Hilton danced in front of the McLaren garage; Tom Brady, David Beckham and Michael Jordan posed for a pre-race picture with Lewis Hamilton, who hosted former first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday at the track. Serena Williams ducked into Mercedes’ hospitality and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny arrived at the venue with Perez and spent most of pre-race at Red Bull with the Mexican driver.

The Miami event gives the US two F1 races in one season for the first time since 1984. F1 will add Las Vegas as a third American race in 2023.

Topics: Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Formula One

Related

Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race
Sport
Party begins in Miami ahead of US city’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix race
Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
Sport
Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year

Impressive Alcaraz wins Madrid Open for 4th title of the year
  • The Spanish teenage sensation became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005
Updated 09 May 2022
AP

MADRID: When Carlos Alcaraz played in his first Madrid Open as an 18-year-old, his goal was to gain experience and learn from the top players.

Only a year later, Alcaraz already feels he belongs among the best.

The Spanish teenage sensation capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

His comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev followed victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“Last year I was going through these experiences for the first time, playing against the best players, playing in the Masters 1000, and I learned a lot,” Alcaraz said. “Now it’s different. I go onto the court knowing that I can win, with the confidence that I can win at any moment.”

Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

“It feels great to be able to beat these players,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No. 3. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life.”

It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title, and third overall. He had only praise for Alcaraz after the match.

“Right now you are the best player in the world,” Zverev said before the trophy ceremony and joked about his opponent’s age. “Even though you are still 5 years old, you are still beating us all, so great to see for tennis that we have such a new superstar who is going to win many Grand Slams, who is going to be No. 1 and is going to win this tournament many times.”

Alcaraz had won his first Masters 1000 tournament in Miami earlier this year. He had also won in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. His first career title came in Umag last year.

Alcaraz’s three losses this season came against Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, Nadal in Indian Wells and Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open.

After long three-set wins over Nadal and Djokovic, the seventh-seeded Alcaraz kept his high energy from the start against Zverev and was in control throughout the match at the “Caja Mágica” center court.

He didn’t face any break points and converted four of the eight he had against the second-seeded Zverev. Alcaraz had 11 unforced errors compared to 25 by Zverev.

“I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically,” Alcaraz said.

He said it was special to win in Madrid, where he first started watching tennis at an early age.

“Watching Rafa lift this trophy gave me a lot of power to work hard for this moment,” Alcaraz said. “It is a great moment for me. It is the first tournament I watched, so lifting the trophy today is so emotional.”

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Madrid Open Alexander Zverev tennis

Related

Tunisia’s Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title
Sport
Tunisia’s Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title
Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10
Sport
Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10

Latest updates

Mashreq Bank goes nuts over Cashew Payments with $10m investment
Mashreq Bank goes nuts over Cashew Payments with $10m investment
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
Homa gets another win at Wells Fargo on different course
Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week
Iran says EU nuclear coordinator to visit this week
Japanese carmaker Toyota to allocate $624m to produce EV parts in India
Japanese carmaker Toyota to allocate $624m to produce EV parts in India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.