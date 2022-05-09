Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Misk Schools announced that its new campus is nearing completion within the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.
The nine-building campus has been designed to support its curriculum's focus on creative thinking and leadership development, a press release said.
The new campus sets a new standard for private non-profit education in the Kingdom, and demonstrates the ambition of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Mohammad Al-Hayaza, chairman of the Misk Schools Board.
Designed to be environmentally friendly and digitally connected, the not-for-profit private PreK–12 school comprises 110,000 square meters of buildings.
The campus contains academic classrooms, a library, art and design studios, science and food technology labs, and Arabic culture hubs. This will also have an IT suite, a music room, as well as a kitchen to support its "farm to table" program.
The new Misk Schools campus is scheduled to be ready for over 1,000 students from Sept. marking the start of the new academic year.