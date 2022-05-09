You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 

Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 

Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 
​​The new Misk Schools campus is scheduled to be ready for over 1,000 students from Sept. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pefn5

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 

Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Misk Schools announced that its new campus is nearing completion within the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

The nine-building campus has been designed to support its curriculum's focus on creative thinking and leadership development, a press release said.

The new campus sets a new standard for private non-profit education in the Kingdom, and demonstrates the ambition of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Mohammad Al-Hayaza, chairman of the Misk Schools Board.

Designed to be environmentally friendly and digitally connected, the not-for-profit private PreK–12 school comprises 110,000 square meters of buildings.

The campus contains academic classrooms, a library, art and design studios, science and food technology labs, and Arabic culture hubs. This will also have an IT suite, a music room, as well as a kitchen to support its "farm to table" program.

​​The new Misk Schools campus is scheduled to be ready for over 1,000 students from Sept. marking the start of the new academic year.  

Topics: MISK saudi school

Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy

Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy
Updated 15 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri
WAEL MAHDI

Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy

Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy
Updated 15 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the air transport industry, with new regulations and travel requirements in place.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation and other aviation institutions announced a new framework to ease travel requirements at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on Monday.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the event, Jean-Marc Bourreau, partner at Consulum Aviation, said the global effect of the pandemic shaped the policy in question, but it is meant to stay and help evolve the future of aviation on a global scale.
The new policy will be formally presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 to receive approval from member states.

“This is what is going to fuel the Vision 2030. How can we talk about the future 2030, if we are not able to propose solutions to get out of the current crisis?” Bourreau added.
The proposed policy came on the heels of the findings of a recent study conducted by YouGov, which showed that uncertainty about health requirements has been discouraging people to proceed with their travel plans.

Future of aviation
“The policy is about the harmonization of air travel, which means that instead of thinking of each country, communicating on its own regarding health requirements for travel, let’s put together a platform that will allow the swift communication between all countries regarding what the requirements are,” Bourreau said.

The policy is meant to stay and help evolve the future of aviation on a global scale.

Jean-Marc Bourreau


The platform will allow travelers and industry members to access all the information needed for traveling by inputting some data and the system will automatically inform users about the requirements.
“If I am coming from country A, I have the nationality of country C, I am traveling from country D to country E, and the system will tell you what regulation you need to be complying with. And this will be the reference. You will not have to go again to a large number of websites or platforms or information, because everything will be there,” Bourreau explained.
Bourreau is cooperating with global institutions such as ICAO, WHO, and ACI as well as the Kingdom to help in the recovery of the global aviation industry.
“Once we start to have a base for what we wanted to propose, we started working with other organizations, with the technical members of different organizations that are involved in international air transports,” he added.
Bourreau explained that the future of aviation is about connecting all the countries and creating that platform will be a big step toward that goal.
He also lauded the Kingdom's efforts in helping boost the aviation industry.

Topics: FAF2022 aviation Travel COVID-19

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement Co.’s profits dropped by 55 percent during the first quarter of 2022 due to lower revenues.

The Saudi-listed cement producer saw its profit slip from SR31 million ($8.3 million) to SR13.9 million year-on-year, it said in a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, annual revenue fell from SR90 million to SR65.6 million.

Umm Al-Qura attributed the results to an increase in marketing and sales expenses that ultimately led to decreased sales.

Topics: cement TASI Stock Market

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, has launched a new in-flight entertainment system during the Arabian Travel Market 2022, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system, Beyond, entails over 5,000 hours of HD content, including, Western and Eastern films and TV shows, a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

It also includes practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route; and a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras.

The airline said that Beyond will be implemented gradually across the Saudia fleet by the end of this year. 

Speaking at the ATM event, the airline’s CEO said the company has fully recovered from the COVID-19 effects and it has new demands coming in.

“Even with higher costs, it is not hindering travel, particularly in Saudi Arabia, and Saudia sees bookings and demands coming in,” Ibrahim S. Koshy said.

Speaking about the future, Koshy said the airline’s “commercial fleet size will have to double in the future.”

The company is aware of the gaps it experiences and it is working on providing a seamless experience, Koshy added. 

The ATM, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Topics: ATM2022 Saudia Saudi Arabian Airlines

Related

Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: NEOM banks on technology and sustainability to promote regenerative tourism
Live Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event
Business & Economy
Arabian Travel Market: COVID-19 concerns to be key focus of four-day event

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board

Egypt In-Focus: Irrigation ministry working to improve water system; President Sisi to restructure Supreme Council of Tourism board
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: While Egypt is exposed to several challenges, it is taking a number of measures to improve the country’s infrastructure and economy. The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still aiming to develop an enhanced water system. The president is seen reshuffling the Supreme Council of Tourism. Meanwhile, Egyptian firms such as Petrojet are seen participating in projects abroad. Also, the Suez Canal Authority has increased the number of dredgers to boost the canal expansion project. 

Ministry 

·      The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources is still pursuing efforts to manage the water system in the country with high efficiency, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing minister Mohamed Abdel Atti. 

This comes as the ministry wishes to preserve water and consequently bring down the number of water complaints. 

Tourism 

·      Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a decree to restructure the board of the Supreme Council of tourism, Egypt Today also reported. 

Under the restructuring, the president himself will be heading the board with the prime minister, the Central Bank of Egypt governor, the ministers of tourism, defense, foreign affairs, among others as members.

Projects

·      Egyptian construction engineering company Petrojet has submitted the lowest bid for a $70 million Jordanian fertilizer project, Meed reported. 

Jordan-based minerals harvesting firm Arab Potash Co. is the client which is aiming to expand one of its facilities in the country.

·      Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has raised the number of dredgers operating at the southern entrance of the canal expansion project to eight, Egypt Today reported. 

This comes as the authority’s dredger Tariq bin Ziyad has joined the fleet of dredgers working at the southern entrance of the navigational course.

 

Topics: Egypt economy Projects tracker

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal sees record monthly revenue; Under-35s are half of fintech founders
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal sees record monthly revenue; Under-35s are half of fintech founders
Egypt In-Focus: Military-owned firms to list on the stock market; Egyptian fleet of bulk carriers to be built
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Military-owned firms to list on the stock market; Egyptian fleet of bulk carriers to be built

MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ

MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ

MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Contractors in the MENA region are getting ready to submit bid documents for two Libyan drilling contracts, while others are preparing to be part of Saudi’s $500 billion Oxagon project. Meanwhile, bids have been invited for Alinma Bank’s headquarters in Riyadh. 

Drilling 

·Several contractors are set to submit pre-qualification papers by May 30 for two Libyan drilling contracts as part of the $3 billion Mellitah offshore complex expansion project, Meed reported. 

While the first contract covers the drilling of eight wells, the second contract covers the drilling of 23 wells, both in Block NC41 region.

Marine

·Saudi future city Neom is giving contractors until July 3 to bid for a contract to deliver dredging and quay wall works for the Kingdom's eight-sided floating city in the Red Sea Oxagon, Meed reported.  

Launched by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in November, Oxagon is a project estimated to have a total value of $500 billion.

Tower

·Bidders for Saudi Arabia-based Alinma Bank’s headquarters project in Riyadh have been reported to have until May 22 to submit their bids, Meed reported. 

The package includes civil, structural, architectural, and electromechanical works.

Topics: economy Oil drilling construction MENA infrastructure

Related

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
Business & Economy
IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating
Business & Economy
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

Latest updates

Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 
Saudi private school Misk campus buildings near completion 
Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy
Aviation authorities to create platform to harmonize global air travel policy
Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new in-flight entertainment system during ATM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.