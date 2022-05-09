You are here

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi surpasses its 2023 goal: managing director
By 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers (Shutterstock) 
RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi has surpassed its 2023 goal, the managing director said during the Arabian Travel Market event being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Most of the cruise passengers were European and the company is expecting more this year, Fawaz Farooqui said.

“Around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger,” said Farooqui, adding that “it all depends on the market.”

The maritime operator intends to be one of the top ten cruises in the world, he said.

Its destinations include Yanbu, Dammam, Jeddah and the King Abdullah Economic City. It also plans to add a cruise port in Duba and Jizan in the south.

Farooqui added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022

RIYADH: Tourism industry is seeing a post COVID-19 return to growth, as people seize opportunities to travel again, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment said during the Arabian Travel Market event.

Fernando Eiroa said the company is planning to enhance their tourism portfolio, as “people that go to amusement parks do not only go for the attraction itself, but for the entertainment such as food and beverages and shows.”

Speaking about technology, Eiroa explained that it will assist the diversified entertainment group in better knowing their customers. 

He noted that the UAE is the first country to provide a virtual roller coaster experience.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has launched a virtual adventure.

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: ATM2022 tourism

The UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index fell slightly, by 0.2 points in April, according to a press release from S&P Global.

The headline index figure slipped to 54.6 from 54.8 points — this year's highest level so far registered in both March and February.

“The index remained firmly above the 50.0 neutral mark to signal a robust improvement in the health of the non-oil sector,” S&P Global pointed out.

A solid level of activity growth in April was supported by improving client demand. Firms continued to benefit from increased new orders and project work. The expansion in activity was the fastest since December 2021.

Foreign new business rose the fastest since January 2021 and was marked by a sharp rise in exports.

At the same time, rising energy and material prices resulted in another noticeable increase in companies' input costs, prompting firms to raise their selling charges for the first time since July 2021. Businesses started to transfer at least part of the additional cost burden onto their customers.

Employment numbers were reduced slightly in April as some companies made efforts to cut labour costs.

Limited staff capacity led to a further increase in backlogs of work.

Although businesses remained confident that sales growth will continue to boost output over the next 12 months, rising inflationary pressures, supply concerns and price-led competition meant that the degree of confidence in future activity slipped to the weakest since December 2021, S&P Global pointed out.

Topics: UAE PMI S&P Global

RIYADH: Stocks in Saudi Arabia finished lower on Monday after disappointing earnings were revealed. 

The main index, TASI, fell by 0.04 percent to 13,814 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.31 percent to 23,475.

The price of crude oil continues to fall since early Monday morning, with Brent crude reaching $109.94 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $107.18 per barrel, at 3:49 a.m. Saudi time.

Atheeb Telecom soared 9.98 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Industrial Export Co. plunged 9.88 percent to lead the fallers.

The telecom sector also saw gains, with stc gaining 3.11 percent and Zain KSA gaining 1.88 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.22 percent higher.

Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. dropped 0.77 percent after its profits fell by 55 percent to SR13.8 million ($3.68 million) in the first quarter.

Jarir Marketing Co. edged down 1.59 percent, following announcing that its profit slipped by 6 percent to reach SR251 million.

Halwani Bros. Co. slipped 1.82 percent, after recording a 22 percent drop in profit to SR19.7 million in the first quarter.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance was down 1 percent, after reporting a 40.5 percent drop in net profit to SR40 million in the first quarter.

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market shares

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Misk Schools announced that its new campus is nearing completion within the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

The nine-building campus has been designed to support its curriculum's focus on creative thinking and leadership development, a press release said.

The new campus sets a new standard for private non-profit education in the Kingdom, and demonstrates the ambition of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Mohammad Al-Hayaza, chairman of the Misk Schools Board.

Designed to be environmentally friendly and digitally connected, the not-for-profit private PreK–12 school comprises 110,000 square meters of buildings.

The campus contains academic classrooms, a library, art and design studios, science and food technology labs, and Arabic culture hubs. This will also have an IT suite, a music room, as well as a kitchen to support its "farm to table" program.

​​The new Misk Schools campus is scheduled to be ready for over 1,000 students from Sept. marking the start of the new academic year.  

Topics: MISK saudi school

RIYADH: The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the air transport industry, with new regulations and travel requirements in place.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation and other aviation institutions announced a new framework to ease travel requirements at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on Monday.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the event, Jean-Marc Bourreau, partner at Consulum Aviation, said the global effect of the pandemic shaped the policy in question, but it is meant to stay and help evolve the future of aviation on a global scale.
The new policy will be formally presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022 to receive approval from member states.

“This is what is going to fuel the Vision 2030. How can we talk about the future 2030, if we are not able to propose solutions to get out of the current crisis?” Bourreau added.
The proposed policy came on the heels of the findings of a recent study conducted by YouGov, which showed that uncertainty about health requirements has been discouraging people to proceed with their travel plans.

Future of aviation
“The policy is about the harmonization of air travel, which means that instead of thinking of each country, communicating on its own regarding health requirements for travel, let’s put together a platform that will allow the swift communication between all countries regarding what the requirements are,” Bourreau said.

The policy is meant to stay and help evolve the future of aviation on a global scale.

Jean-Marc Bourreau


The platform will allow travelers and industry members to access all the information needed for traveling by inputting some data and the system will automatically inform users about the requirements.
“If I am coming from country A, I have the nationality of country C, I am traveling from country D to country E, and the system will tell you what regulation you need to be complying with. And this will be the reference. You will not have to go again to a large number of websites or platforms or information, because everything will be there,” Bourreau explained.
Bourreau is cooperating with global institutions such as ICAO, WHO, and ACI as well as the Kingdom to help in the recovery of the global aviation industry.
“Once we start to have a base for what we wanted to propose, we started working with other organizations, with the technical members of different organizations that are involved in international air transports,” he added.
Bourreau explained that the future of aviation is about connecting all the countries and creating that platform will be a big step toward that goal.
He also lauded the Kingdom's efforts in helping boost the aviation industry.

Topics: FAF2022 aviation Travel COVID-19 business

