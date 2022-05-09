You are here

Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create smart mining environment, says minister

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef speaks at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday.
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef speaks at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday. AFP
date 2022-05-09

Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create smart mining environment, says minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has incentivized innovation to create a smart mining environment and taking care of talents and human capital to drive mining success, said minister of industry and mineral resources.

Speaking at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town on Monday, Bandar Alkhorayef said the global demand for critical minerals is rising and will continue to rise.

“The responsibility of governments is to create socially and environmentally sustainable mining ecosystems while meeting this demand.”

The minister said the Kingdom is working to create a mining ecosystem that assures transparency, sustainability and ease of doing business to offer an exceptional experience for investors in the mining sector.

The responsibility of governments is to create socially and environmentally sustainable mining ecosystems while meeting this demand.

The Saudi mining sector achieved record revenues in 2021 amounting to SR727 million ($194 million) and succeeded in attracting investments worth more than SR30 billion and working on stimulating additional investments worth SR120 billion.

“The infrastructure required to support mining is of tremendous importance for the success of the mining sector. We are developing it to bring in investment opportunities for the mining sector,” Alkhorayef added.

The Saudi mining sector achieved record revenues in 2021 amounting to $194 million.

It succeeded in attracting investments worth more than SR30 billion and working on stimulating additional investments worth SR120 billion.

Highlighting the importance of geological surveys, the Saudi minister said the data of such surveys “de-risks investments in mining.”

“Saudi Arabia developed the mining strategy as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 after looking at the experiences of other countries,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has been working to amend the mining sector regulations and legislation to provide a friendly environment for investors in this sector. 

The Kingdom seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to growth, economic diversification, job creation, and the transition to clean energy.

 

 

Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022

Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022
Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022

Agthia Group achieves record quarterly revenues of $272.3m in Q1 2022
  • Group net revenues up 58% year-on-year
RIYADH: Agthia Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company, on Monday announced that its net revenues surpassed AED 1 billion ($272.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022 for the first time since its inception. 

The quarter saw a 58 percent year-on-year improvement in net revenues compared to the same period in 2021, according to an official statement.

“The group’s impactful start to the year demonstrates we are now well-positioned to begin reaping the fruits of our labor following a year of measured discipline and rigorous application of our strategy to seize growth,” said Chairman Khalifa Sultan Al-Suwaidi.

From a financial perspective, Agthia’s consumer business division achieved substantial growth of 83 percent compared to the previous year, now encompassing 75 percent of the total group sales.

Commenting on the results, Alan Smith, chief executive officer of the group, said: “Our first quarter results are proof of our conviction in the M&A activities conducted last year through the generation of healthy growth to our top-line revenues across all our verticals. We see significant headroom to grow further as we continue to pursue full integration as a top priority in 2022 and we remain firmly on-track to deliver against our five-year strategic roadmap.” 

The previous quarter was the first when the performance of all five acquisitions made throughout 2021 — Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, Nabil Foods, Atyab and BMB Group — was consolidated and reflected on the group’s financial statements. 

The group’s total assets reached AED 6.6 billion as of March 31, while total shareholders’ equity for the period stood at AED 2.8 billion.

On April 7, in line with Agthia’s semi-annual policy, the board of directors approved a cash dividend equivalent to AED 0.0825 per share for the second half of 2021, with total dividends distributed for the year amounting to AED 130.6 million, an increase from AED 118.8 million in 2020.  

 

 

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports
US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports
WASHINGTON: The US on Monday suspended for 1 year the tariffs imposed on Ukrainian steel imports in a move designed to help the embattled nation's economy.

In the wake of the dramatic evacuation of civilians sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol after Russian forces bombarded the port city, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo heralded the importance of the industry that continues to operate and employ one in every 13 Ukrainians, providing them with an “economic lifeline.”

“We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people — we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being,” Raimondo said in a statement.

“For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel.”

The 25 percent tariff on steel was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.

Lawmakers and business leaders had called on President Joe Biden to remove the duties to help ease the economic blow to the Ukrainian economy.

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says

Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says
Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says

Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower, short-seller Hindenburg says
BENGALURU: Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to take Twitter Inc. private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

“Musk holds all the cards here,” Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. “If Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter’s equity would fall by 50 percent from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower.”

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4 percent amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it “best and final.”

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla Inc. was not immediately available for a comment from its Chief Executive Musk.

“We are supportive of Musk’s efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price,” Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company’s position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

Macro Snapshot— Japan's service sector activity posts growth; China's April exports grow 3.9%

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%

Macro Snapshot— Japan’s service sector activity posts growth; China’s April exports grow 3.9%
RIYADH: Japan’s services sector activity expanded for the first time in four months in April, as consumer sentiment recovered after the government lifted coronavirus curbs following a decline in domestic omicron infections.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 from the previous month’s final of 49.4. That was also better than a 50.5 flash reading for April.

The figure marked the first expansion since December.

“The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed customer-facing businesses to operate more freely in April,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global, which compiles the survey.

China’s exports grow 

China’s exports grew 3.9 percent in April from a year ago, beating analysts’ expectations, while imports were unchanged, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to rise 3.2 percent after a 14.7 percent gain in March.

Imports were expected to have fallen 3 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.

China posted a trade surplus of $51.12 billion in April, versus a forecast for a $50.65 billion surplus in the poll. The country reported a $47.38 billion surplus in March.

Indonesia Q1 economic growth 

Indonesia’s economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between January and March as COVID-19 restrictions continued to be relaxed, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded 5.01 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, compared with 5.02 percent in the October-December period in 2021. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the economy would grow 5 percent. 

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 0.96 percent, compared with 1.06 percent growth in October-December and forecasts of a 0.89 percent decline.

Egypt’s spending to rise by 15%

Egypt expects spending to rise by 15 percent and its budget deficit by 14.5 percent in the fiscal year that begins on July 1 as it faces fallout from the Ukraine crisis and continued pain from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister told parliament on Monday.

Spending for the 2022/23 fiscal year will rise to 2.07 trillion Egyptian pounds ($112 billion) from a projected 1.79 trillion pounds this year, he said, presenting his draft budget to lawmakers.

Revenue will increase to a projected 1.52 trillion from 1.3 trillion pounds in 2021/22. This will result in a deficit of 558.2 billion pounds, up from 487.7 billion.

The budget deficit is forecast at 6.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2022/23, down from an estimated 6.2 percent in the current financial year.

The government forecasts that economic growth will slow marginally to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent this year and that inflation will remain steady at 9 percent.

US profit forecasts weaken 

With first quarter US earnings in the final stretch, corporate growth expectations for the current quarter and 2022 mostly are declining as costs surge for oil and other supplies and interest rates rise.

Sky-high oil has boosted forecasts for energy company earnings while feeding into concerns about profit margins for many other S&P 500 industries.

Disappointing outlooks from Amazon.com, Netflix and other major players have stood out among recent reports, even as the first quarter’s estimated year-over-year profit growth has risen to 10.4 percent from 6.4 percent at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

As of Friday, analysts had lowered their overall forecast for S&P 500 second quarter profit growth to 5.6 percent from 6.8 percent at the start of April, while the full-year forecast has held at 8.8 percent, based on Refinitiv data.

The 2022 growth estimate, however, drops to about 5 percent without the energy sector’s growth — a sizable impact for a sector that accounts for just 4 percent of the S&P 500’s market capitalization.

“There will be more downside given the oil shock that we saw,” said Ohsung Kwon, US equity strategist at BofA Securities in New York.

“It’s going to take some time for this to play out,” he said. “It’s not just from energy; it’s overall inflation, plus the higher rate environment.”

With input from Reuters 

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah plans to attract 7 million visitors, says CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority is building concentric circles around Diriyah, such as malls, amusement parks, and other tourist attractions, which will attract around 7 million people, the CEO said.

“Diriyah is culturally sacred and not a theme park,” Jerry Inzerillo said during the Arabian Travel Market event that began on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He said that human resources is what he is mostly concerned about, adding that 36 percent of the staff are Saudi females. 

“The Kingdom has a bright future,” Inzerillo said, which is one of the reasons why talented Saudis are coming home, he added. 

The Arabian Travel Market, the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, is a four-day event that addresses the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

