Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’

Saudi Arabian Airlines has officially unveiled its brand-new in-flight entertainment system, Beyond, at the Arabian Travel Market 2022, which kicked off on May 9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system is expected to further transform Saudia’s onboard experience with more than 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western and Eastern films and TV shows, as well as a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies, with guests notified of prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger guests to enjoy a selection of their favorite cartoons, movies, and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route, and a real-time view of the sky during takeoff and landing from cameras. Guests onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “We’ve never stopped improving our product. The new IFE will further transform Saudia’s onboard experience. The success of Saudia’s IFE investments and strategy is demonstrated by the loyalty and positive feedback from our guests across all cabin classes. We are delighted to showcase our new IFE with visitors at the ATM.”

The new IFE system Beyond will be implemented gradually across the airline’s fleet by the end of this year.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudia has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, the airline’s hospitality and innovative stand won the “Best Stand Personnel” and “People’s Choice Award.” This year, Saudia’s stand — Stand No. ME4310 — is located in Hall 4 at the Arabian Travel Market.