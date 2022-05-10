You are here

Curry rescues Warriors, Celtics down Bucks in NBA playoffs

Curry rescues Warriors, Celtics down Bucks in NBA playoffs
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals on May 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

Curry rescues Warriors, Celtics down Bucks in NBA playoffs

Curry rescues Warriors, Celtics down Bucks in NBA playoffs
  • Golden State’s task had been made more challenging by the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Monday and was unable to take his seat on the bench
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals on Monday.

Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than a minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

But after leading from the opening quarter until the final minute of the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies, without the injured Ja Morant, were unable to hold on.

And as Memphis tightened down the stretch, it was Curry who kept his cool to reel off a string of free throws that allowed Golden State to edge home.

Curry gave the Warriors their first lead of the night from the free throw line at 94-93 with 45.7 seconds remaining.

The eight-time All-Star then bagged six more free throws to help put the hosts five points clear at 100-95 with 9.7 seconds on the clock to effectively ice the game.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 points while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both had 14 points apiece.

Curry’s points haul included a three-pointer that made him the first player to score 500 threes in the NBA playoffs.

But for long periods that statistical milestone looked like being of scant consolation for Golden State, who shot just 36 of 90 from the field all night.

Curry was at a loss to explain Golden State’s lacklustre offensive display, which came so soon after Saturday’s free-scoring game-three blitz.

“That’s basketball,” Curry said. “We got a little rushed in the first six minutes and I set the tone for some ugly offense.

“But credit to our defense. They kept us in it. We had a chance to weather the storm.”

Golden State’s task had been made more challenging by the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Monday and was unable to take his seat on the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Memphis scorers with 21 points with Tyus Jones adding 19.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was left ruing his team’s agonizing late loss.

“We played well for 48 minutes, the ball just didn’t bounce our way a couple of times late in the fourth quarter,” Jenkins said. “We’ve just got to find a way to play better and win game five.”

In Milwaukee, Al Horford scored 30 points as the Boston Celtics produced a devastating late scoring burst to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-108 and knot their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

The defending champion Bucks looked to be heading toward a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series after stretching into an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, with Giannis Antetokounmpo in commanding form.

But a devastating fourth-quarter shooting display from the Celtics — with Horford scoring 16 points as Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 — transformed the contest as the Celtics head home to Boston for game five on Wednesday.

Horford’s total was a career-high in playoff games and gives the Celtics a crucial advantage with two of the three remaining games in the series taking place in Boston.

Horford received scoring support from Jayson Tatum, who added 30 points, while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart both finished with 18 points apiece.

Derrick White added 11 points from the bench as five Celtics players finished in double figures to silence Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum crowd.

“Our backs were against the wall. We needed to respond and that’s what we did,” Horford said.

“We didn’t quit, we just kept pushing,” the 35-year-old five-time All-Star added.

“Playoffs is hard. You have to grind and get down to it... we just needed to find a way.”

Antetokounmpo led the scoring for Milwaukee with 34 points in a losing effort, with 18 rebounds and five assists, while Brook Lopez finished with 17 points.

Topics: basketball NBA Stephen Curry

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics
The Brazilian’s goalscoring performance for Madrid’s have been impressive. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics
  • Longtime bench player giving Carlo Ancelotti, Tite food for thought after meteoric rise
Updated 29 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Had there been any doubts before, Rodrygo Silva de Goes has now well and truly paid off every last penny that Real Madrid laid out for his services.

Last week, the the 22-year-old Brazilian was the substitute hero of the astonishing Champions League comeback that saw Carlo Ancelotti’s team knock out favorites Manchester City, scoring twice in stoppage time to take the match into extra time. And then victory, thanks to Karim Benzema’s penalty.

Watching the action unfold, my mind went back to a curious history I have had with Rodrygo — one that shows just how much his career has come on in recent years.

In 2019, Real Madrid offered two players to be interviewed for the Arab fans, but not Rodrigo, then still a newcomer to the Bernabeu.

I immediately proposed to interview him instead, as I was curious to know who this kid was for whom the club had paid €45 million ($47 million).

After last week’s remuntada, it must seem like peanuts.

Rodrygo had been signed from Santos, the Brazilian club which had also sold fellow countrymen Robinho to Real in 2005. The club also sold Neymar to Barcelona in 2013.

Just what was so special about Rodrygo, still relatively unknown globally, for the club to pay that amount?

My persistence paid off and I ended up in interviewing the then 18-year-old Brazilian. I would not be disappointed either.

I was immediately impressed by his humility and his friendliness, but above all, his focus on constantly improving himself and making a success of his adventure at Real Madrid.

In an understated but mature manner, he told me that his routine was simply home to training center and back. He had no time yet to get to know the city of Madrid.

Such humility and patience has paid off three years later, with Rodrygo becoming a fan favorite at Real, where he has just claimed a second La Liga title in three years.

At 21, Rodrygo has shown that he is player for the big occasion, giving Ancelotti a welcome selection headache ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool. It is a problem that Brazil’s national team coach, Tite, will not mind having either as he prepares his team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting this November.

This season, Rodrygo has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 44 games; three goals and four assists have come in the successful La Liga campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, he has played 10 matches (six coming from the bench) and scored five goals. He may not have been a starter, but his value as a squad player is rising with every match.

He had served notice from his early days at the club that he enjoys playing in the competition.

In his first ever Champions League appearance for Real Madrid, back in the 2019-20 season, he scored a perfect hat-trick — right foot, left foot and header — against Galatasaray of Turkey.

The Brazilian’s goalscoring performance for Madrid’s have been impressive, scoring six goals in the last six games in the Champions League and La Liga.

Rodrygo has an incredible ability to finish and decide. The game vs. Man City was lost. Rodrygo brought it back to life in two minutes. In addition to the two goals, he made the move that brought them a penalty, a foul by Ruben Dias and the winning goal by Benzema.

Once again I saw that ability to surpass himself — which I had noted in that first interview — in his second goal against Pep Guardiola’s team. Rodrygo, at only 1.74 meters tall, beat Aymeric Laporte (1.91 meters) and Ruben Dias (1.87 meters) to head the ball past the rooted Ederson and take the match into an extra 30 minutes.

Few players have progressed as much as Rodrygo has this season, and acclaim has come from the greatest of Brazil’s legends.

“I knew this time will arrive and I will congratulate you,” said Pele in message to his talented countryman after his double strike against the Premier League champions.

Bigger and better challenges lie ahead.

The night before the game against Manchester City, Rodrygo told his father that he would score a hat-trick. Having managed two goals, he said after the match: “Well, I didn’t score the third, but I will get that one in the final.”

Should he do so, his days of watching from the bench for both club and country may well be over.

Topics: sports football

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns
Updated 10 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns
  • Reigning champions nine points behind Al-Ittihad, with victory on Wednesday key to keeping title hopes alive ahead of top two clash this weekend
Updated 10 May 2022
John Duerden

For most clubs, going without a win for three games is just a blip, but for Al-Hilal it is a full-blown crisis.

The reigning Saudi and Asian champions had already qualified for the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League by the time they collected just one point from the last two games of their group, but there was still criticism. Then came the 1-0 loss at Al-Feiha last Tuesday that hugely damaged their title chances. 

Ramon Diaz’s 12 straight wins upon his return to the club in February is already history.

With 15 minutes remaining at Damac on Saturday, it looked as if a fourth winless game was imminent. The Riyadh giants were 2-1 down and the championship was receding out of sight. Then came the comeback, the kind that shows why Al-Hilal are the most successful team in both domestic and continental football. Foreign stars Matheus Pereira, Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo scored the goals that delivered a 4-2 win.

It was a fine result, and necessary. It keeps the title race just about alive. As things stand, Al-Ittihad are nine points clear, and will kick themselves for throwing away a two goal lead against Al-Fateh on Friday to draw 4-4. 

Al-Hilal have a game in hand against relegation-threatened Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday. Win that and the gap is six points with just four games left. The meeting between the top two on Sunday could then be a classic.

There are still issues to sort before then, and the game with Al-Ettifaq is not a guaranteed three points. The Dammam club were in deep trouble when they hired Patrice Carteron to replace Vladan Milojevic as head coach in March. After the recent break, which was spent training in the UAE, the Frenchman helped engineer an impressive and crucial 4-0 win away to relegation rivals Al-Taawoun, which took Al-Ettifaq out of the drop zone.

“I want to thank the players and the technical staff for all the hard work that they put in during our camp in Abu Dhabi,” Carteron said. “There were many changes needed when I arrived and we had to work on our defending and organisation and they have responded to that. Now we have another big game against Al-Hilal.”

The Frenchman has been working on how to improve the team’s counter-attacking capabilities.

Much of the talk has understandably been focused on the fact that this game is Al-Hilal’s game in hand over Al-Ittihad, but it is also Al-Ettifaq’s game in hand over Al-Taawoun, who they leap-frogged with that away win. This will be no a walk in the park for the visitors in Dammam.

There are plenty of other worries for Ramon Diaz in the shape of fatigue, injuries and suspensions.

Al-Hilal’s commitments at the FIFA Club World Cup and Asian Champions League mean that they have 14 games in April and May, compared to Al-Ittihad’s six fixtures.

There are long-term injuries to defensive midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki, who tore his cruciate ligament in February while playing for Saudi Arabia against Japan, and striker Saleh Al-Shehri. Neither will play again this season, and Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo is also out.

And then there is Mohamed Kanno. The all-action midfielder was suspended for four months last week as a punishment after he signed a contract to join Al-Nassr earlier this year before reneging to stay with Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation took a dim view of this, and hit Kanno with the lengthy ban. His absence is a big blow, made worse by fellow midfielder Gustavo Cuellar picking up a knock in the win at Damac. Playmaker Pereira is suspended, while Salman Al-Faraj missed the Damac game with a cold. While he should return, it will be to a makeshift midfield.

Much depends on Abdullah Otayf. The long-term injury absentee came off the bench for his first appearance since August in the last fixture. He is set to start on Wednesday, and while this may not be ideal for Diaz, he lacks the options to find an alternative. At the moment, it is all about keeping Al-Ittihad in sight.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE
  • NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will see basketball teams play 2 pre-season matches in October at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Basketball teams Atlanta Hawks and 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks are to play two pre-season games in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi later this year.

åMaking the announcement, the National Basketball Association and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said the matches would take place at the city’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Oct. 6 and 8.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will mark the league’s first games in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Tickets will go on sale at a date yet to be announced.

Atlanta Hawks chief executive officer, Steve Koonin, said: “The NBA continues to do an amazing job of growing the game internationally, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

“As we look toward the future of the Hawks brand, being recognized as a premier NBA franchise globally is something we aspire to, and we believe the experience for our players and staff to take in the culture in Abu Dhabi will be both incredibly memorable and impactful.”

The Hawks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young, 2020 to 2021 NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela, and 2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team members John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Bucks meanwhile feature two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, and three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jrue Holiday.

The two teams met in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, with the Bucks going on to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum president, Peter Feigin, said: “We are honored to have been selected to participate in the NBA’s first games in the UAE.

“As the NBA continues to expand globally, we look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league’s goals of inspiring people through basketball. We will be proud to represent our city, our state, and Bucks fans worldwide this October.”

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be broadcast live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live-game subscription service. The games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, and digital and social media.

The event is part of a groundbreaking multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year witnessed the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls aged 11 to 14 from local schools throughout the city.

The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film and Comic Con.

DCT Abu Dhabi director general, Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the UAE’s first NBA games in Abu Dhabi and look forward to welcoming the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks and basketball fans from across the world to discover this incredible city and experience our authentic Emirati culture for themselves.

“Basketball has the ability to unite communities, and the spirit of the game will be felt by players and visitors, both on and off the court. The unveiling of the NBA teams marks an important milestone in our wider partnership with this world-class sports organization,” he added.

The partnership will also see DCT Abu Dhabi, under its Visit Abu Dhabi tourism promotion initiative, serve as the official tourism destination partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and China.

More than 220 male and female prospects from the Middle East – including five players from the UAE – have participated in Basketball Without Borders or NBA Academy, the league’s elite basketball development programs for top prospects from outside the US.

Since 2019, more than 500 young people have also taken part in the NBA Basketball School Dubai (UAE), a year-round, tuition-based basketball development program for boys and girls aged six to 18.

Topics: basketball NBA Abu Dhabi UAE

Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi in fitness bid to make Saudi Classico against SPL champions Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi in fitness bid to make Saudi Classico against SPL champions Al-Hilal
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi in fitness bid to make Saudi Classico against SPL champions Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi in fitness bid to make Saudi Classico against SPL champions Al-Hilal
  • Influential Egyptian defender not played since January injury in Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi has stepped up his fitness comeback in an effort to take part in the highly anticipated Saudi Classico against Al-Hilal on Sunday, the Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The Jeddah club currently lead the Saudi Pro League by nine points over reigning champions Al-Hilal, who could cut that lead to six with a win over Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday night. With four matches left for both clubs going into their weekend clash, it would just about keep the title race alive.

Sources close to the club told Arriyadiyah that Hegazi, who has been out of action since getting injured at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, was continuing his intensive solitary fitness program, and hoped to get back to full group training this week.

His return would be a major boost for Al-Ittihad, who while maintaining a healthy lead in the SPL table, have in recent weeks been showing defensive weaknesses, particularly in the dramatic 4-4 draw against Al-Fateh on Friday.

Topics: football Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia

Saudi Esports Federation announces Gaming Centers’ Face-Off across five cities

Saudi Esports Federation announces Gaming Centers’ Face-Off across five cities
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Esports Federation announces Gaming Centers’ Face-Off across five cities

Saudi Esports Federation announces Gaming Centers’ Face-Off across five cities
  • Total prize money of $60,000 on offer in new competitions taking place in 20 locations
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that the Gaming Centers’ Face-Off will kick off across five cities in the Kingdom on May 19 and run until Aug. 13.

The federation revealed through its official Twitter account that the tournaments will involve 20 gaming centers in five Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, adding that it will held in partnerships with Ignite, the executive program tasked with improving and developing the regulatory and legislative environment for digital content in the film and games sector and digital advertising.

Participants will compete in three different games for 18 titles in each center, with a total prize money of just over $60,000 (SR228,000).

The cross-Kingdom competitions will help discover new gaming talents and ensure Saudi Arabia can obtain the best global electronic games rights.

This is the first time that the Gaming Centers’ Play-Offs have been organized in Saudi Arabia, with the competition open to both male and female players.

Topics: eSports Saudi Arabia

