Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive

Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive
Saudi Arabia's King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive

Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive
  • The twins are named Mawaddah and Rahmah and are joined together at the lower chest and abdomen
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman has directed the transfer of a set of Yemeni conjoined twin girls to the King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh for medical examinations and to explore the possibility of their separation.

The twins are named Mawaddah and Rahmah and are joined together at the lower chest and abdomen.

The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the head of the medical team for separating conjoined twins Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah explained that the king’s humanitarian gesture is an extension of his many humanitarian acts towards the needy all around the world.

He added that King Salman attaches great importance to the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins and that the program is supported by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The initiative is a continuation of the Kingdom’s various humanitarian services to Arab and Muslim countries and the world at large, Al-Rabeeah added.

Topics: Yemen conjoined twins Saudi Arabia King Salman

Rise in new virus cases is Saudi Arabia's highest in 2 months

WHO hails Saudi Clean Hand initiative. (Ministry of Health)
WHO hails Saudi Clean Hand initiative. (Ministry of Health)
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Rise in new virus cases is Saudi Arabia’s highest in 2 months

WHO hails Saudi Clean Hand initiative. (Ministry of Health)
  • 569 infections reported, the largest daily tally since Feb. 28
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases with 569 new infections reported on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since Feb. 28 this year.

The latest increase brought the total number of confirmed cases to 756,549 over the course of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said.

Daily recoveries totaled 105 on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 742,782 (97 percent of all COVID-19 cases).

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported, with the Kingdom’s death toll remaining unchanged at 9,104.

The Kingdom conducted about 20,430 new tests, with the total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses rising to 64.6 million.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has praised the Kingdom’s hand hygiene program as one of the most successful of its kind in the world, the health ministry said in a statement to Arab News.

The comments came in a report published by the WHO on International World Hand Hygiene Day, held on May 5 every year. This year’s theme is “Celebrating hand hygiene success around the world.”

In 2009, following the launch of the WHO “Save Lives: Clean Your Hands” campaign, the Kingdom launched a national hand hygiene program. Since then, the country has made significant improvements in hand hygiene, as well as infection prevention and control.

“In 2019, the Council of Ministers recognized hand hygiene as the most important intervention to reduce healthcare-associated infections with the highest possible level of national legislation,” the health ministry said.

“This meant mandating the practice of hand hygiene for health practitioners, requiring all healthcare facilities to use WHO’s tools to evaluate compliance, and directing all health sectors to launch and intensify hand hygiene educational programs in healthcare facilities.”

An extensive network of hand hygiene coordinators has been trained, the ministry said, adding that each healthcare facility in the Kingdom must have at least one hand hygiene coordinator, whether it is a hospital, primary healthcare center, dental center or dialysis center.

The number of accredited coordinators in the first quarter of this year reached 2,100.

Topics: Coronavirus

Over 1.5 million people visit Madinah during Umrah season

Over 1.5 million people visit Madinah during Umrah season
Updated 10 May 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Over 1.5 million people visit Madinah during Umrah season

Over 1.5 million people visit Madinah during Umrah season
  • Iraqi pilgrims topped the list this year with 313,815 visitors, followed by Pakistani pilgrims, with a total of 201,003 pilgrims
  • The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that its teams had carried out 900 field visits to monitor the level of services provided by Umrah companies during the last Ramadan season
Updated 10 May 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: More than 1.5 million people have arrived in Madinah since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Madinah department, 1,542,960 pilgrims have visited the Prophet’s Mosque, with 242,580 still in the holy city as of Monday.

In terms of visitor nationality, the report showed that Iraqi pilgrims topped the list this year with 313,815 visitors, followed by Pakistani pilgrims, with a total of 201,003 pilgrims. Indonesian and Egyptian pilgrims came next with 171,898 and 95,907 pilgrims respectively.

The report also showed that more than 262,780 permits were electronically issued during Ramadan for worshippers to perform their prayers at the Holy Rawdah and pay respects to the Prophet Muhammad and his two companions, Abu Bakr Al-Siddique and Omar bin Al-Khattab. The report added that more than 116,000 of these permits were issued for women.

It also added that the Umrah app, Eatmarna, had issued 2,785,718 Rawdah visit permits since the beginning of the season, and over 6.6 million Umrah visit permits for worshippers from around the world during the last month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that its follow-up and control teams had carried out 900 field visits to monitor the level of services provided by Umrah companies during the last Ramadan season. The ministry added that 950,000 visitors participated in its questionnaire on measuring pilgrims satisfaction with the services provided.

The ministry noted that its automated services had provided swift responses to the worshippers’ inquiries during Ramadan through its multi-language Twitter accounts, emails or via its guidance and instructions services.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Shawwal 30 (May 31) as the deadline for overseas Muslims to obtain an Umrah visa. The decision was taken in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Madinah Ramadan

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
  • Prince Khalid bin Bandar checked up on Saudi patients, the stages of their treatment, and services provided to them
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Britain visited citizens currently being treated at hospitals in London to wish them a happy Eid.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar checked up on Saudi patients, the stages of their treatment, and services provided to them, stressing the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to provide care and assistance to citizens at home and abroad.

The ambassador also presented the patients with Eid gifts.

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Bandar UK Saudi Arabia London

Saudi Arabia, UAE hold meeting to enhance security cooperation 

Saudi Arabia, UAE hold meeting to enhance security cooperation 
Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili said the meeting was a reflection of the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (WAM)
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE hold meeting to enhance security cooperation 

Saudi Arabia, UAE hold meeting to enhance security cooperation 
  • The heads of the delegation signed a draft MoU on the protection of data and information and enhancing cooperation shared during joint security projects
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

The joint committee between the interior ministries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Monday on enhancing the security cooperation between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. 

The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, Under-Secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Interior, while the UAE delegation was headed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. 

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili said the meeting was a reflection of the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to WAM. 

The heads of the delegation signed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the protection of data and information and enhancing cooperation shared during joint security projects, according to WAM. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Saudi leaders condole with Egypt on victims of terrorist attack in Sinai

Saudi leaders condole with Egypt on victims of terrorist attack in Sinai
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders condole with Egypt on victims of terrorist attack in Sinai

Saudi leaders condole with Egypt on victims of terrorist attack in Sinai
  • The attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula killed 11 security personnel of a water pumping station
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the victims of a terrorist attack that took place east of the Suez Canal on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.
“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Egyptian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, reiterating the Kingdom’s stand with Egypt and its people.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Egyptian president.
The attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula killed 11 security personnel of a water pumping station. Five others were wounded in the attack, according to the Egyptian military.
During a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Egyptian Armed Forces on Sunday, President El-Sisi said he has directed law enforcers to cleanse Sinai of terrorist elements.
He stressed the need to continue implementing all security measures that contribute to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

