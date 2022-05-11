Bitcoin falls below $30,000 as US monetary tightening, surging inflation spook investors

You are here

Crypto enthusiasts view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, but more traditional investors tend to view it as a riskier asset. (Reuters illustration)
LONDON: Bitcoin slumped below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021 on Tuesday as cryptocurrencies track sinking markets with investors spooked by aggressive US monetary tightening and surging inflation.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value fell as low as $29,764 in Tuesday trade, before recovering above $30,000, extending a recent collapse in price as investors desert assets viewed as risky.
Bitcoin’s value has more than halved since a November surge that sent the token to a record of nearly $69,000.
While crypto enthusiasts view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, an influx of more traditional investors tend to view it as a riskier asset.
They have been offloading bitcoin and other digital tokens along with other volatile assets like tech stocks as the US Federal Reserve moves to hike interest rates to tackle decades-high inflation.
“Bitcoin is breaking below some key technical levels as the never-ending selloff on Wall Street continues,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, a foreign exchange platform.
“The institutional investor is paying close attention to bitcoin as many who got in last year are now losing money on their investment,” he added.
While the token’s “long-term fundamentals have not changed in months,” concerns about growth and a possible recession are creating “a very difficult environment for cryptos,” Moya said.
“No one is looking to buy the crypto dip just yet and that leaves bitcoin vulnerable here.”

Other cryptocurrencies are not faring better: the total market is valued at just over $1.5 trillion, compared with $3 trillion at its peak, according to data from the CoinGecko website, which tracks over 13,000 crypto assets.
The sector’s woes are linked to investors’ heightened caution.
Worried about the war in Ukraine, Covid lockdowns in China, and tighter monetary policy in the US, they are abandoning the stock markets — especially shares in technology companies, whose performance was boosted by the easy money policies of central banks during the pandemic and bets on long-term growth.
The slump in crypto follows dives on US equities and other markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sinking by more than four percent on Monday.
Nasdaq’s correlation with Bitcoin has reached “historic highs,” according to the Kaiko analytics firm.
But it is difficult to say which way bitcoin will move next, given the proven volatility of crypto assets.
In 2021, bitcoin temporarily fell below $30,000 twice, in June and July, before surging again to hit its all-time high a few months later, in November.
And despite a less impressive 2022 in terms of prices, some players in the sector are seeking to comply with increasingly demanding authorities.
One of the largest trading platforms, Binance, was granted approval to operate in France from the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in early May.
Meanwhile in the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced it is strengthening its team responsible for regulating cryptocurrencies.

El Salvador adds 500 bitcoins
In a sign of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies, two countries, El Salvador and the Central African Republic, have even taken the gamble of adopting bitcoin as their official currency — despite strong criticism from international financial institutions.
While the Central African Republic’s project is still in its infancy, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele proudly announced on Twitter on Monday that “El Salvador just bought the dip” by adding 500 bitcoins to its fund, using the vocabulary of stockbrokers who see falling prices as opportunities to invest.
On Tuesday, bitcoin rose 2.3 percent to $31,695 at around 0925 GMT.
But since its creation in 2009, the cryptocurrency has existed in a context of ultra-low rates.
The US Federal Reserve has instead signalled in recent months that its recent rate hikes would be renewed to stem inflation.
City Index analyst Fawad Razaqzada warned: “Granted, we will see bounces here and there, but for as long as yields on government bonds are on the rise and the dollar is in an uptrend, the risks remain skewed to the downside.”
 

International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive

International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive

International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: International airlines have invested around $1 trillion in the last 10 years to reduce carbon emissions and cut dependence on traditional fuel, said a top Boeing executive.

“Boeing has invested $16 billion over 10 years in research and technology to build and design new products. Airlines have invested $1 trillion in a decade to buy these new fuel-efficient planes,” Brian Moran, the vice president, of global sustainability policy and partnerships for Boeing told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future of Aviation Forum in Riyadh.

Moran said sustainability has become even more important following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“The airlines agreed to reach net-zero emission by the end of the century. My particular role was looking for new partnerships and bringing the customers on their journey,” Moran explained.

One of the main themes at the forum was sustainability and reduction of carbon emissions as speakers from different companies highlighted the efforts of their firms to meet these targets in the future.

“In the next 20 years, the world needs 43,000 new airplanes. Boeing has reduced emissions by 85 percent over the past few years.”

Brian Moran

 

Moran expects a huge demand for new aircraft 20 years from now, adding that most of these new planes will probably use sustainable aviation fuel, SAF.

SAF stands for sustainable aviation fuel. It’s produced from sustainable feedstocks and is very similar in its chemistry to traditional fossil jet fuel. Using SAF results in a reduction in carbon emissions compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces over the lifecycle of the fuel. Some typical feedstocks used are cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants; solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps that would otherwise go to landfill or incineration. Other potential sources include forestry waste, such as waste wood, and energy crops, including fast-growing plants and algae.

“In the next 20 years, the world needs 43,000 new airplanes. Boeing has reduced emissions by 85 percent over the past few years.”

Talking about Boeing’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Moran said: “Since 1990 alone, we reduced emissions by 50 percent. So going forward, we want to keep on this trajectory. Boeing has different strategies to do that.”

He also highlighted the importance of using efficient technologies and digital tools.

“We have an interesting way of how the fuel is being consumed. Fifty percent of the flights today are under 1,000 kilometers but they only make 15 percent of the (total) emissions. Fifteen percent of the emissions come from 2,800 kilometers or more.”

He said Boeing also seeks to use battery technology to reduce the use of fuel.

“We are committed that by 2030 all of our planes will be flying using sustainable fuel to reduce the use of traditional fuel and reduce carbon emissions. We were the first company to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuel on Boeing 777 in 2018,” he said.

Moran said he was impressed by the themes at the forum which focused on green initiatives and especially in the projects by NEOM and the determination of the Saudi government to enforce green programs in the country.

Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls

Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls

Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published on Tuesday, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to cut Russian energy imports.

Achim Truger, a member of Germany’s Council of Economic Experts, said German industry could suffer serious damage in the long term if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to cut gas exports to Germany.

“By most calculations, an end to gas supplies from Russia would trigger a deep recession. Half a million jobs could be lost,” daily newspaper Rheinische Post quoted Truger as saying.

Last month, Russia’s Gazpromcut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas for refusing to pay in roubles, and threatened to do the same to others, raising fears that it could take similar action against Germany.

Russian gas accounted for 55 percent of Germany’s imports last year, and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Truger also said it would take a long time for inflation in Germany to fall again.

“Excessive inflation will continue well into 2023,” he said.

German inflation hit its highest level in more than four decades in April, pushed higher by a spike in the price of natural gas and mineral oil products since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Japan’s household spending 

Japanese household spending fell 2.3 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the first decline in three months.

It compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.8 percent drop.

Romania boosts interest rate 

Romania’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by a more than expected 75 basis points to 3.75 percent on Tuesday and warned inflation would remain in double digits until the second half of 2023.

The bank raised its lending facility rate to 4.75 percent from 4.00 percent and its deposit rate to 2.75 percent from 2.00 percent, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 50 basis points hike, while some saw a bigger one percentage point raise.

Australia retail volumes rise

Australian retail sales volumes topped forecasts in the March quarter even as prices for many goods rose sharply, pointing to resilient consumer demand and a solid start for the economy this year.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed retail sales in the first quarter rose an inflation-adjusted 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, beating market forecasts of a 1 percent gain.

Sales were up 4.9 percent on a year ago basis at a record A$93.19 billion ($64.51 billion) with cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services enjoying the largest rise as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Malaysia’s industrial production 

Malaysia’s industrial production in March rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Tuesday.

March’s industrial production was expected to rise 4.8 percent, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Italy industry output flat 

Italian industrial output held up much better than expected in March, posting a flat reading from the month before after a jump of 4 percent in February, data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters survey of 16 analysts had pointed to a 1.9 percent drop in March.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was up 3.0 percent, following a 3.4 percent annual rise the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

However, in the first three months of the year, output was down 0.9 percent compared with the final quarter of 2021, ISTAT said.

March saw month-on-month rises for production of consumer goods, investment goods and energy items, while intermediate goods declined.

The eurozone’s third largest economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, hit by COVID-19 restrictions at the start of the year followed by uncertainty and high raw material prices linked to the war in Ukraine.

Mario Draghi’s government last month cut its forecast for Italy’s gross domestic product growth this year to 3.1 percent from a 4.7 percent projection made in September.

(With input from Reuters)

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times

India In-Focus — BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, National insurer LIC IPO oversubscribed 2.95 times
Updated 10 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian payments startup BharatPe said Tuesday its board had recommended several measures including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct.

IPO-hopeful BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, had initiated a corporate governance review in January hoping to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders.

The firm, which competes with apps including SoftBank’s Paytm and Google Pay in India’s booming payments market, came under intense investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment.

In January, Reuters had reported that the audit would assess if BharatPe’s senior executives are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts, leading to a new code of conduct.

India’s largest IPO by national insurer LIC oversubscribed 2.95 times

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. (Shutterstock)

India’s largest-ever initial public offering, by Life Insurance Corp., was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end Monday, according to a stock exchange filing.

The government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion — a third of its original target — from selling a 3.5 percent stake in the country’s top insurer.

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. Bids were oversubscribed nearly twice by retail individual investors, who were offered 69.2 million shares at a discount of 45 rupees per share.

The price range for the issue has been set between 902 rupees ($12) and 949 rupees per share and LIC is likely to be listed on May 17.

A clutch of foreign investors and several domestic mutual fund houses had bid for its anchor book which had closed on May 2.

The 66-year-old company dominates India’s insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

Inflation risk continues

India’s retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters poll found.

The jump has been long anticipated following the Indian government’s decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. Energy prices globally have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index basket, reached a multi-month high in March and is expected to remain elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices globally. 

These factors likely pushed inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy to 7.5 percent on an annual basis in April, according to a May 5-9 Reuters poll of 45 economists, from 6.95 percent in March.

If realized, that would be the highest inflation rate since October 2020 and well above the RBI’s upper 6 percent limit.

Forecasts for the data, due to be released at 1200 GMT on May 12, ranged between 7.0 percent and 7.85 percent.

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC

Middle East travel sector to see 3.6m more jobs in next 10 years: WTTC
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Middle East travel and tourism sector will create 3.6 million jobs in the next 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council forecast in its latest economic impact report, The National reported. 

“After a very difficult couple of years, the future is looking brighter with travel and tourism expected to create 3.6 million new jobs across the Middle East over the next decade,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO. 

In the report, WTTC also added that the travel and tourism sector will see an economic recovery in the region, with its average annual growth outpacing the overall economy for the next 10 years. 

The report further stated that the travel and tourism sector’s gross domestic product will grow 7.7 percent on an annual basis between 2022 and 2032, to reach $540 billion — 10.1 percent of the region’s total economy in the next 10 years. 

Simpson added:  “Looking to this year and the next, the outlook is more positive with both GDP and employment set to almost reach pre-pandemic levels…the recovery of the sector in the Middle East last year was certainly slower than expected, due in part to the impact of the omicron variant.”

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators
Updated 10 May 2022
ARAB NEWS 

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators

UAE to reveal identities of stock market rules violators
Updated 10 May 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE will reveal the identities of violators of stock market rules, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the country's vice president and prime minister, has announced

He explained the names will be made public with details of the violations committed, without specifying whether it refers to individuals or entities or both, Al-Arabiya news reported. 

“The goal is to raise investment awareness and protect our financial markets and deter violators and ensure the protection of all investors,” he said.

