Barcelona triumph after Araujo taken off the field in ambulance
Barcelona's defender Araujo, on a stretcher, is evacuated by ambulance after an injury, during the Spanish league football match against RC Celta de Vigo in Barcelona on May 10, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

Barcelona triumph after Araujo taken off the field in ambulance
  • The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rivals' home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday
MADRID: Barcelona moved a step closer to securing second place in the Spanish league by defeating 10-man Celta Vigo 3-1 on Tuesday despite defender Ronald Araujo leaving the field in an ambulance with a head injury after colliding with a teammate.

Barcelona said Araujo “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing” after he and Gavi Paez hit their heads while going for a ball near midfield in the 61st minute at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Uruguay defender seemed OK at first but collapsed after taking a few steps.

“It’s scary when something like this happens,” said forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice for Barcelona.

The game was interrupted for nearly eight minutes as Araujo received medical assistance and the ambulance was brought onto the field to transport him to the hospital.

“It looked bad at first, with him being put on a stretcher,” Celta striker Iago Aspas said. “After a while they said he was doing better.”

Memphis Depay put Barcelona ahead in the 30th and Aubameyang added to the lead in the 41st and 48th minutes. Aspas pulled the visitors closer in the 50th. The goal came after Araujo misplayed a pass by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, allowing the ball to be stolen by Celta.

Celta defender Jeison Murillo was sent off in the 58th for a foul to stop a Barcelona breakaway.

The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rivals' home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. The Catalan club was eight points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which visits Elche on Wednesday.

Finishing second is important because it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

There will be two rounds left after the mid-week games are completed.

Real Madrid, who host Levante on Thursday, clinched the title two rounds ago.

BETIS STAY ALIVE

Real Betis defeated Valencia 3-0 to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It was a rematch of the Copa del Rey final won by Betis in a penalty shootout last month.

Willian Jose, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias scored a goal each in the second half to move fifth-place Betis within three points of Atletico and four of city rivals Sevilla.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis had been near the top most of the season but lost ground recently as they focused on the final stages of the Copa del Rey. They were coming off two losses and two draws in its last four league matches, including a 2-1 home defeat against Barcelona after conceding four minutes into stoppage time.

Betis last played in the Champions League in 2005-06, after they finished fourth in the Spanish league. They ended sixth in the league in two of the last four seasons, with their lone title coming in 1934-35.

“While there is still a mathematical chance, we have to keep believing,” Pellegrini said. “All we can do is win our last two matches, even though we know it will be difficult for the other teams to lose points.”

GRANADA WIN AGAIN

Granada defeated mid-table Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to move five points from the relegation zone ahead of the other mid-week games.

Alex Collado scored a 35th-minute winner for 16th-place Granada, which were coming off a 6-2 victory at 18th-place Mallorca.

Granada are unbeaten in four matches, since a 4-1 home loss to Levante in April.

Eighth-place Athletic played a man down from the 85th after Mikel Vesga was sent off with a second yellow card.
 

Topics: La Liga Barcelona Celta Vigo Ronald Araujo

Messi visits historic area of Jeddah as new Saudi tourism ambassador

Messi visits historic area of Jeddah as new Saudi tourism ambassador
SALEH FAREED

Messi visits historic area of Jeddah as new Saudi tourism ambassador
  • The Argentine legend was hosted by Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism, and joined by club and national teammate Leandro Paredes
JEDDAH: New Saudi tourism ambassador and football legend Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Jeddah’s historic area, as part of his visit to showcase the country’s burgeoning industry.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine footballer, a family member and Leandro Paredes, a teammate at his club and national team, were hosted and accompanied by Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism.

Messi landed in the Kingdom on Monday night and was welcomed by Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, as part of his new role for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

On Tuesday Princess Haifa wrote on her Twitter account: “Earlier today, I had a great time showing Messi and his friends around the historic area of Jeddah. I am glad that he was mesmerized by its essence, heritage and beauty.”

Messi and his friends toured various parts of old Jeddah, becoming acquainted with its ancient landmarks which are registered on the heritage list of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Topics: football Lionel Messi tourism Saudi Arabia

Miami, Phoenix seize control with blowout victories

Miami, Phoenix seize control with blowout victories
Top seeds Miami and Phoenix moved to within one win of the NBA conference finals. (AFP)
Miami, Phoenix seize control with blowout victories
  • Both the Heat and Suns now lead their respective series 3-2, needing just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals
MIAMI: Top seeds Miami and Phoenix moved to within one win of the NBA conference finals on Tuesday after scoring blowout victories against Philadelphia and Dallas.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 23 points in a balanced offensive effort as the Heat thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 to seize control of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series.

It was a similar story in Phoenix, where the Suns overwhelmed the Mavericks to score a 110-80 win in the Western Conference playoffs.

Both Miami and Phoenix now lead their respective series 3-2, needing just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals.

Dallas had roared back into contention to level the series at 2-2 on Sunday after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix last week.

But normal service resumed as Phoenix reasserted themselves emphatically in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix scoring with 28 points while Deandre Ayton had 20 points with nine rebounds.

Dallas had led by as much as eight points during an even first half that saw the Suns lead by three at the break.

But Phoenix erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas by 33-14 to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds with Jalen Brunson providing support with 21 points.

In the Eastern Conference, Miami look poised to punch their ticket to the next round after dominating a subdued Philadelphia.

Few would bet against Miami closing out the series in game six on Thursday against a Philadelphia team who were outplayed in every department.

Butler was one of seven Miami players who finished in double figures, with Max Strus contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Vincent adding 15 points. Victor Oladipo added 13 off the bench while Bam Adebayo had 12.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, struggled to get going at any stage, with Joel Embiid, wearing a protective facemask once more to shield a fractured orbital bone, clearly not firing on all cylinders.

Embiid finished with 17 points to lead the Sixers scoring, while James Harden had just 14. Overall Philadelphia shot just 31 of 85 from the field.

“We did what we were supposed to do once again, we won at home,” Butler said.

“We’re a different team when we make shots. But I don’t like that, I want us to get stops no matter what and then worry about making shots.”

Asked what it will take to clinch the series in Game 6 on Thursday, Butler replied: “Us to continue to play basketball the right way, us to get stops and not rely on making shots.

“I promise you if we don’t give a damn about making shots and just concentrate on defense, we will win.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers was at a loss to explain his team’s failure to show up.

“They were just so much more engaged, more physical,” Rivers said of Miami.

“There’s a lot of disappointment from all of us tonight.

“We played at a snail’s pace, had just 85 shots, turned the ball over. Everything they did tonight was harder and better than us.

“Their energy was better, their toughness was better.”

Asked what aspects of the game had gone wrong, Rivers replied: “I’ll have to watch the tape — or burn the tape. Probably watch it because I have to, and then I’ll burn it.

“But we’ll be ready next game because we have to be.”

Topics: sports basketball NBA

Liverpool still chasing Man City like ‘mad’ in title race

Liverpool still chasing Man City like ‘mad’ in title race
Liverpool still chasing Man City like ‘mad’ in title race
  • Jurgen Klopp: We just know we have to win, that didn’t change and now we have to recover to play the FA Cup final. There is no mercy.
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Liverpool are still “chasing like mad” after Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, said Jurgen Klopp after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday.

The top two are now level on points, but City stay top on goal difference and have a game in hand away to Wolves on Wednesday.

Liverpool could ill-afford another slip up after being held 1-1 at home by Tottenham at the weekend and got off to the worst possible start when Douglas Luiz fired Villa in front after three minutes.

But Joel Matip quickly leveled and Sadio Mane’s fine header 25 minutes from time kept the Reds in contention for a historic quadruple of trophies.

“We are still chasing like mad,” said Klopp. “We just know we have to win, that didn’t change and now we have to recover to play the FA Cup final. There is no mercy.”

However, victory came at a cost as Fabinho limped off with a muscle injury that makes him a major doubt for both Saturday’s FA Cup final and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

“He felt a muscle, not too much,” added Klopp. “He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can make of that to be honest.”

With one eye on Wembley, Klopp rolled the dice with his team selection as Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara were left on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Andy Robertson.

The visitors looked like a much-changed side as Villa sprang out of the traps and caught them cold.

Alisson Becker had already denied Ollie Watkins by the time Steven Gerrard’s men took the lead on three minutes.

Luiz’s header was parried by Alisson, but only back into the path of his Brazilian international teammate to hammer the rebound high into the net.

Villa won this fixture 7-2 last season, but Liverpool this time bounced straight back from the early blow of conceding.

The hosts did not deal with a free-kick into the box and the ball eventually broke for Virgil van Dijk to square for his center-back partner Matip to apply the finishing touch.

Chances continued to come at both ends in a frantic first half.

Mane headed inches wide and Naby Keita missed his kick with the goal gaping for Liverpool, while, at the other end, Danny Ings just failed to keep his header down from Lucas Digne’s inviting cross.

Liverpool’s heavy schedule began to show physically when Fabinho limped off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.

However, Liverpool shifted to high gear in the second period to show the gulf in class between the sides.

“We’ve got to take the big moments we created in the game,” said Gerrard. “I’m frustrated we didn’t score more than once.

“We were ambitious, brave and courageous against one of the best teams in the world.”

Luis Diaz’s arrival in January has played a huge part in keeping Klopp’s men in contention for four trophies.

The Colombian created the winner as he teased Tyrone Mings before delivering a pinpoint cross for Mane to head in his 22nd goal of the season.

There were still nervy moments for Liverpool to see out in the final quarter as Villa sought to expose their high line.

Twice Ings failed to capitalize when played through on goal before being flagged offside when he did finally put the ball in the net.

But Liverpool held on and will hope Gerrard can finally come to their rescue in a title race.

Gerrard famously never won a league title during his decorated playing career at Anfield, but will take Villa to face City at the Etihad on the final day of the season.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Manchester city Aston Villa Jurgen Klopp

Djokovic, Jabeur progress in Rome but back injury stops Raducanu

Djokovic, Jabeur progress in Rome but back injury stops Raducanu
Djokovic, Jabeur progress in Rome but back injury stops Raducanu
  • Ninth seed Jabeur claims her first victory in three meetings with Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 7-6 (7/1), just three days after she lifted the biggest trophy of her career in Madrid
ROME: Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Italian Open with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday.

Ons Jabeur eased into the second round with a straight sets win over Sorana Cirstea but US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury she picked up in Madrid last week.

World No. 1 Djokovic has never lost before the quarterfinals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club.

“He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the baseline,” Djokovic said of the 35th-ranked Karatsev.

“You never know with him. If he’s feeling the ball, he can be very dangerous because he stays so close to the line, puts pressure on his opponents.”

Karatsev committed 36 unforced errors during the match and Djokovic capitalized.

“I’ll take this win for sure. It’s a straight-sets win against a quality opponent,” continued the Serb.

Djokovic, who is in his record-extending 369th week at the top of the rankings, must reach at least the semifinals in Rome to hold onto the No. 1 spot, and avoid being overtaken by Daniil Medvedev.

In the last 16, Djokovic will face compatriot Laslo Djere or three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off for the second time in seven days after the Bulgarian moved past American qualifier Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 in first round action on Tuesday.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman saved two match points before seeing off Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) result while British ninth seed Cameron Norrie saved 4 break points in his 6-4, 6-4 success over local wildcard Luca Nardi. He will play former US Open champion Marin Cilic next.

Raducanu’s retirement marked a disappointing end to a highly-anticipated clash with Andreescu, another US Open champion.

Andreescu was up a set and a break, 6-2, 2-1, on Raducanu before the British 10th seed made the call to end the match.

After dropping serve twice in the opening set to trail Andreescu 2-5, Raducanu took an off-court medical timeout. It was not enough, though, and she had to pull out of the contest four games later.

“I’m definitely disappointed with how today went. But I guess I wanted to give it a try,” said the 19-year-old Raducanu.

“I never really knew how bad it was until I kind of went out there. For me, I’m still learning when it’s right to push my body and push through it, and when it’s not.”

A back injury also accounted for Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo who was leading Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-1, 4-3 when she had to retire.

Parrizas Diaz and Andreescu will now meet in the second round.

Ninth seed Jabeur claimed her first victory in three meetings with Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 7-6 (7/1), just three days after she lifted the biggest trophy of her career in Madrid.

On Saturday the Tunisian made history when she became the first Arab or African woman to win a WTA 1000 title.

Jabeur won the first eight games of the match and looked on her way to a routine victory when she was serving for a place in the second round at 6-0, 5-2.

But Cirstea had other ideas and clawed her way back to level the set at 5-5 and force a tiebreak.

Jabeur steadied the ship in the breaker and booked a second-round date with Ajla Tomljanovic.

Runner-up to Jabeur in Madrid, 13th seed Jessica Pegula squeezed past world No. 25 Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last-32 showdown with in-form Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

Former French Open champion and number 11 seed Jelena Ostapenko was sent packing by American qualifier Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-3 in just one hour and 10 minutes.

Topics: Italian Open Novak Djokovic Ons Jauber tennis

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland
Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland
  • The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported $63 million release clause
  • "The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," the club said
LONDON: Manchester City announced Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund — sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.
The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million) release clause.
“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022,” the club said in a statement.
“The transfer remains subject to the club finalizing terms with the player.”
The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.
The club failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.
Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.
Speculation linking City with Haaland had been gathering momentum in recent weeks, with reports on Monday claiming the player had already undergone a medical.
Manager Pep Guardiola was reluctant to discuss the situation in a press conference on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s game at Wolves, but all but suggested a deal was imminent.
“Everybody knows the situation, but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season,” he said.
“At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I cannot talk. I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk.”
But after Haaland’s in-principle move was announced, City center-back Aymeric Laporte tweeted: “Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years. Welcome Erling.”
City, who are the Premier League’s top-scorers this season with 89 goals, have often played without a recognized striker for the past two seasons.
Riyad Mahrez is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, ahead of Raheem Sterling (16), Kevin De Bruyne (15) and Phil Foden (14).
Guardiola was keen to play down the significance of any one new signing.
He said: “We have a number nine right now. New players always help us try to be a stronger team, but a good defender will not solve our defensive problems and one striker will not resolve the scoring problems that maybe we have.
“We have always been consistent, scoring a lot of goals and conceding few. The stats are there, we are stable in those terms but the club always has to have a vision for the future.
“That’s why with the decisions the club takes, I’m always completely aware and supportive 100 percent.”
City, who lead Liverpool by three points at the top of the Premier League table with three games to go, are closing in on a fourth English league title in five years.
But they suffered a painful exit from the Champions League last week, losing 6-5 on aggregate to semifinal opponents Real Madrid.
For all Guardiola’s success in six years at the Etihad, his inability to conquer Europe is seen as a failure.
Haaland’s predatory instincts could be the missing ingredient to take City’s domestic dominance onto the Champions League stage.
“They have done fantastically well without having a top striker and now they have a top striker so you can only imagine what they will be like now,” former Manchester United and Norway defender Henning Berg told the BBC.
“As a number nine, as a goalscorer you cannot go to a better team because they get the ball in the box so many times.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking before the Haaland deal was announced, said he expected the transfer to set new boundaries.
“I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing,” he told Sky Sports. “If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.
“I know a lot of people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”

Topics: Erling Haaland Premier league

