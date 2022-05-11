You are here

  Shares in Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim up as it posts higher Q1 profit

Shares in Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim up as it posts higher Q1 profit

Shares in Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim up as it posts higher Q1 profit
Its profit rose to about SR91 million ($24 million) in the first quarter from SR57.68 million. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Shares in Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim up as it posts higher Q1 profit

Shares in Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim up as it posts higher Q1 profit
  • Al Othaim noted that general and administrative costs, as well as selling and distribution expenses, weighed on results
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Abdullah Al Othaim Markets saw its shares jump 1.4 percent almost one hour into trading on Wednesday after the wholesaler posted strong first-quarter earnings.

As food demand surged during the Ramadan season, profit rose to about SR91 million ($24 million) from SR57.68 million recorded in the same period last year.

This was driven by higher sales which increased by 17.4 percent to SR2.46 billion in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, a bourse filing revealed.

The growth in sales was “mainly due to the entry of Ramadan season in the first quarter of this year,” the company said in the filing.

“The performance of subsidiaries and associates has improved in addition to recording the company's share in the profit of Gulf Flour Milling Co.,” it added.

Still, Al Othaim noted that general and administrative costs, as well as selling and distribution expenses, weighed on results due to opening new stores.

Topics: Saudi wholesaler Food TASI Tadawul

Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Grains up; Gold at 3-month low; Graincorp predicts long-lasting Black Sea export disruption

Commodities Update — Grains up; Gold at 3-month low; Graincorp predicts long-lasting Black Sea export disruption
  • Copper and most of the other industrial metals rose on Wednesday as signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China lifted sentiment
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed US planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies.

Wheat prices rose nearly 1 percent, while soybeans ticked higher.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent at $7.79-3/4 a bushel, as of 0234 GMT. Wheat added 0.9 percent to $11.03 a bushel, soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $15.99-1/2 a bushel.

Gold dips, Silver up

Gold touched a three-month low on Wednesday as an elevated dollar held down prices while investors await US monthly inflation data, which might impact the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance and demand for bullion.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,838.55 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Feb. 11 earlier in the session, as a relatively strong dollar made greenback-priced bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. 

US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,836.60. 

Spot silver gained 1.1 percent to $21.48 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.1 percent to $974.56.

Palladium increased 0.2 percent to $2,069.97.

Metals rise

Copper and most of the other industrial metals rose on Wednesday as signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China lifted sentiment, although the demand outlook remained weak due to worries over a global economic slowdown.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.3 percent at $9,346.50 a ton, as of 0531 GMT.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at $10,677.00.

LME aluminum gained 1.2 percent to $2,786 a ton, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.6 percent to $3,619, lead was up 0.8 percent at $2,130 and tin climbed 0.6 percent to $35,750.

Graincorp says Black Sea export disruption could last ‘several years’

Australia’s Graincorp, the country’s top grains handler, said disruptions to exports from the Black Sea because of the Ukraine conflict could potentially last several years.

“Whilst it’s very difficult to predict exactly what’s going to happen in the Black Sea, it’s certainly our view that it’s going to be disrupted for a significant period of time,” Graincorp Managing Director Robert Spurway said.

“It could run to several years, given the very disruptive hostilities on the ground in Ukraine, the infrastructure in that country that’s been damaged.”

Ukraine and Russia together account for about 30 percent of the world’s wheat trade.

Spurway was speaking to analysts after the company reported a record half-year result and said it was on track for “an exceptional result” for the full year.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Gold silver wheat commodities

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors
Updated 6 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., also known as Fadeco, has set its initial public offering price range at SR65-71 ($17-19) per share as it plans to join Saudi Arabia’s stock listing spree this year.

The book-building period starts today, May 11, and will run until May 15, financial advisor and lead manager, Yaqeen Capital, said in a bourse statement.

Amid plans to list on the parallel Nomu market, the Dammam-based firm will offer 282,000 shares to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of capital.

Established in 1979, Fadeco is specialized in food manufacturing and is most known for its wide range of ice cream products.

Topics: ice cream Stock Market Profit TASI Tadawul

Saudi stocks rise, energy prices decline steeply: opening bell

Saudi stocks rise, energy prices decline steeply: opening bell
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise, energy prices decline steeply: opening bell

Saudi stocks rise, energy prices decline steeply: opening bell
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index moved upwards early Wednesday morning after energy prices continued to decline steeply as risk-off sentiment took hold.

Crude oil prices fell further with Brent crude hitting $104.71 per barrel and US WTI crude reaching $101.93 per barrel, at 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.48 percent to 13,574, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.11 percent to 23,069, as of 10:17 Saudi time

The Scientists and Medical Equipment House Co. rose 3.52 percent to lead the advancers in early trading.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 4.46 percent, after profits dropped 44 percent to SR20 million (5.3 million) in the first quarter.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. climbed 2.46 percent, after reporting a 58 percent surge in profits to SR91 million in the first quarter.

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. was down 3.53 percent, after its profits fell 15 percent in the second half of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco edged up 0.44 percent, following its announcement yesterday that it became the world’s most valuable company.

In the financial sector, Alinma and The Saudi National Bank  gained 1.35 percent and 1.54 percent, respectively, while Al Rajhi Bank fell 0.74 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

Dubai airline Emirates IPO could be on the cards sometime in the future: chairman

Dubai airline Emirates IPO could be on the cards sometime in the future: chairman
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai airline Emirates IPO could be on the cards sometime in the future: chairman

Dubai airline Emirates IPO could be on the cards sometime in the future: chairman
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An initial public offering of Dubai’s state-owned airline Emirates may happen in the future, the flagship carrier’s chairman, Ahmed Al Maktoum, told CNBC.

“I’m sure that maybe sometime in the future Emirates will be in the market,” Al Maktoum said, without providing a specific time frame.

The chairman noted that the decision to sell shares to the public is up to the government of Dubai.

The potential IPO will be an extension of an ongoing share-sale spree of government-owned entities, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, road-toll operator Salik, and Empower.

Al Maktoum was also reported to have announced plans by Emirates to repay 15 billion dirhams ($4.1 billion) in pandemic-related support to the government — its shareholder.

He added that payments will be in the form of dividends to the government during the ongoing fiscal year, according to the National News. 

Topics: Emiratres IPO Dubai

Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker

Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker
Updated 11 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker

Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker
  • Colombia’s oil and gas industry is a major source of income and foreign exchange for Latin America’s fourth-largest economy
Updated 11 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil rose on Wednesday, following a 9 percent drop over the previous two sessions, on supply concerns as the EU worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil and major producers warned they may struggle to fill the gap when demand improves.

Brent crude rose $1.42, or 1.4 percent, to $103.88 a barrel at 0232 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.23, or 1.2 percent, to $100.99 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than $1 in early trade.

Oil prices have slumped with commodities and share markets this week, on worries about the hit to economic activity from prolonged COVID curbs in China and sharp interest rate hikes in the US.

Lotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna

Poland’s Grupa Lotos said on Tuesday it is not processing oil for TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery in Germany, referring to a statement by the Polish climate minister that this was the case as a “slip of the tongue.”

Poland’s Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Friday the Gdansk refinery owned by Lotos was processing oil for the Leuna refinery.

“The statement that the Gdansk refinery is processing oil for TotalEnergies Leuna refinery in Germany should be treated as a slip of the tongue,” a Lotos spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Colombia had 7.6 years of proven oil reserves, says government

Colombia’s proven oil reserves closed 2021 at 2.04 billion barrels of oil, higher than the previous year and equivalent to 7.6 years’ worth of consumption, the government said on Tuesday.

The Andean country’s proven oil reserves — also known as 1P reserves — at the end of 2020 stood at 1.82 billion barrels, equivalent to 6.3 years of consumption.

Colombia’s oil and gas industry is a major source of income and foreign exchange for Latin America’s fourth-largest economy.

“Each barrel produced last year was replenished and replaced by 1.8 barrels,” Minister of Mines and Energy Diego Mesa said at a news conference held by the National Hydrocarbons Agency.

UN seeks $144 million to offload decaying Yemen oil tanker

The UN will launch a $144 million appeal on Wednesday for an operation to offload a million barrels of crude oil from a tanker stranded off the coast of war-torn Yemen for years which threatens a major environmental disaster.

David Gressly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said he hoped a donors conference held with the support of Netherlands in the Hague would quickly mobilize funds to avert a catastrophe on the Red Sea coast and its region.

He told Reuters the amount they were looking to raise was low “compared to the potential impact of a spill that would be catastrophic. It would cost $20 billion to clean it up.”

The Safer has been stranded off Yemen’s oil terminal of Ras Issa since 2015, and UN officials have warned it could leak four times as much oil as spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Russia russia sanctions

