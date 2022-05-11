Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden to increase production to tap into $1.3tr mineral reserves

RIYADH: Saudi state-owned mining company Ma'aden plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into $1.3 trillion mineral reserves, the company CEO said.

“Our focus is on increasing our production capabilities in value chains, and we will continue to invest in exploration, as the Kingdom's untapped mineral resources are estimated at $1.3 trillion,” said Robert Wilt at the International Mining Conference ‘Indaba 2022,’ taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

He explained that the company's goal in the coming years is to transform these raw materials into a value for the Kingdom to become one of the world's mining pioneers.

“We will seek partners to help us achieve our goals in exploration, technology, innovation and sustainability,” Wilt added.

The company is working to embody a role model in all aspects of sustainability and environmental and social governance, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and through value-added partnerships.