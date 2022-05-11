You are here

Saudi travel surpasses pre-COVID-19 level, to see 30% rise: Seera Group

Saudi travel surpasses pre-COVID-19 level, to see 30% rise: Seera Group
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: As the world cautiously resumes travel after the pandemic, companies operating within this space are already seeing patterns emerge. What does travel recovery look like when we delve into data? The largest travel provider in the region, Seera Group, offers key insights into the Arabian Travel Market 2022, the Middle East’s biggest travel and tourism exhibition that has kicked off in Dubai.
The typical Saudi consumer traveled an average of four times before the pandemic, according to data from Seera Group. The surprising part? This number has already been surpassed for the average Saudi consumer in 2022.
“We’re already seeing data matching up to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2022, and we expect to achieve up to 30 percent more by the end of the year,” Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president of Seera Group’s Travel Unit leading the growth and development of Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, told Arab News. 




Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president of Seera Group’s Travel Unit.

Boom in domestic travel 
Where exactly are they traveling? Pre-COVID-19, 65 percent of travel took place internationally, in cities including London, Paris and Dubai. When the pandemic hit, domestic travel found fresh demand, with 65 percent of it taking place within Saudi Arabia well into 2021.

This year, domestic travel is still booming, but Ahussain expects to end the year with a 50-50 split as borders continue to reopen around the world. Cairo bookings saw a 77 percent increase for Eid alone this year. Male in the Maldives witnessed a 196 percent increase year-on-year.
Ahussain said: “Domestic city breaks remain of interest with hotel bookings in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam increasing. To that end, Seera Group recently launched Chalets+, a holiday home option that has seen a huge spike in bookings with more people having an appetite for alternative accommodations.
“We are already noticing changes, such as very early bookings for the summer holidays when Saudis usually book closer to a travel date,” he said. “We are also seeing interest peak in new international destinations, such as Amsterdam and Bangkok.”

Data at the core
Data is embedded into the core business of Seera Group, with the company spending heavily on customer-facing digital products as well as streamlining internal digital operations.
“All of our business decisions, whether car rental, hospitality or travel business, are fully integrated within data,” said Ahussain. “It’s the core of what we use to make decisions. We rely on real time performance marketing a lot. Fundamentally, data is embedded into our culture.”
To that end, the company first rebranded from Al-Tayyar to Seera Group and revamped its digital offering. Next, consumer and business travel were merged under one unit at the end of 2021 to realize efficiencies and leverage the strength of the Almosafer brand equity and platform.
The strategy seems to be working. The company’s most recent earnings report showed that Seera Group registered substantial growth across all travel verticals for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year. The group’s gross booking value increased by 87 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to SR1.6 billion ($430 million), compared to SR873 million during the same period last year, illustrating a dramatic rebound in travel demand following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Almosafer alone reported a 57 percent increase in GBV when comparing the two periods. The growth has predominantly been driven by consumer demand, which has already returned to the first quarter of 2019 levels. Revenue for Almosafer grew by 370 percent from SR12 million in the first quarter of 2021 to SR57 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue has been driven by the strength of the consumer brand and increased pricing power, according to a statement by the company. Almosafer’s omni-channel approach, round-the-clock travel advisory across platforms and strong digital capabilities resulted in 32 million sessions on the platform in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 404 percent from the first quarter of 2021.
“2022 has kicked off with an incredibly positive start to the year,” said Majed Al-Nefaie, CEO of Seera Group, at the Arabian Travel Market. “As the Kingdom’s national champion for the travel and tourism sector, we will continue to drive forward Vision 2030’s tourism agenda as an investor and enabler in innovative and aspirational businesses. Travel is back and 2022 is going to be a very positive year for Seera Group in particular and the travel industry in general.”

Topics: Saudi travel Seera Group COVID-19 ATM2022

Updated 24 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

NEOM seeks to regenerate the area, offer ‘guilt-free’ vacations

NEOM seeks to regenerate the area, offer ‘guilt-free’ vacations
  • The Line is a 170-km city with no streets or cars, and is one of the three big projects NEOM has announced, said McEvoy
Updated 24 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project, NEOM, intends to regenerate the area by planting 100 million trees, bringing back ibex, oryx, ostriches, and cheetahs, and stopping hunting, fishing and logging.

Visitors to the city will have a guilt-free vacation and the city seeks to make holidays environmentally friendly, Andrew McEvoy, managing director tourism at NEOM, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market.

The net-zero city — to be powered by 100 percent clean energy — will seek to seamlessly integrate nature with technology with a blueprint for the future of work, living and sustainability. 

“NEOM is very much built around sustainability,” said McEvoy. 

Andrew McEvoy, managing director of tourism at NEOM

McEvoy told Arab News NEOM’s The Line establishes a regenerative receipt that will make going on holiday more environmentally friendly than staying at home.

The Line is a 170-km city with no streets or cars, and is one of the three big projects NEOM has announced, said McEvoy.

“When you come as a visitor to NEOM, we want to give you what we call a regenerative receipt. We want to tell you that we offset all of your emissions,” the official said.

McEvoy said that visitors will not only offset all their emissions, but will also contribute to the local economy. “You’ve helped employ locals as guides, rangers, and tourism professionals,” he added.

According to McEvoy, tourists visiting The Line will have a guilt-free vacation because they have created no emissions, and added value financially, socially, and sustainably.

NEOM is also currently developing OXAGON, the world’s largest flood control structure, a port that will include cruise terminals, as well as TROJENA, a ski resort in Saudi Arabia where tourists can enjoy natural snow on Jabal Al-Lawz (a mountain), said McEvoy.

McEvoy said that NEOM is beyond sustainability as it aims to be a regenerative tourism destination.

“This is about leaving the destination better than the way we found it, which is super exciting,” McEvoy said.

Asked about NEOM’s targets for 2022, the NEOM official said for this year, the company's targets are business-to-business.

NEOM’s goal for 2022 is to build assets, McEvoy said. Visitors will be able to visit in 2024, he added.

“We have 10,000 construction workers living and working in NEOM now,” McEvoy said.

However, he added that by the end of 2022, the number will increase to 30,000 construction workers.

According to McEvoy, ATM is about building commercial partnerships to better sell NEOM once it opens.

Topics: NEOM saudi tourism Andrew McEvoy

Spades launches operations in GCC after raising $2.5m

Spades launches operations in GCC after raising $2.5m
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Spades launches operations in GCC after raising $2.5m

Spades launches operations in GCC after raising $2.5m
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Spades, a UAE-based fintech startup, has launched its operations in the UAE while expanding into the Gulf Cooperation Council region after a $2.5 million investment round the includes investors ssuch as Visa, Mastercard, and Ayden.

The company is a web-based application for customers and restaurants that allows guests to easily pay their bill by scanning a code or tapping to pay without any downloads or registration.

Getting positive feedback from its clients, Spades has already signed over 150 restaurants in its first 12 weeks of operation and is already growing its team for expansion plans.

Topics: fintech startup UAE GCC

Mylerz eyes expansion as it raises $9.6m in funding round

Mylerz eyes expansion as it raises $9.6m in funding round
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Mylerz eyes expansion as it raises $9.6m in funding round

Mylerz eyes expansion as it raises $9.6m in funding round
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Mylerz, a Cairo-based e-commerce startup, raised $9.6 million in an investment round led by private equity firm Lorax Capital Partners with participation from Egyptian digital payment giant, Fawry.

The company provides its partners with the ability to track sent out orders, change their destination, and generate insights on consumer behavior.

Mylerz will utilize its newly acquired fund to enter three markets in North Africa, expand across Egypt as well as achieve its goal as an end-to-end logistics provider.

Topics: e-commerce funding Investment expansion

Women-centric Edtech platform raises $3m in a pre-seed funding

Women-centric Edtech platform raises $3m in a pre-seed funding
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Women-centric Edtech platform raises $3m in a pre-seed funding

Women-centric Edtech platform raises $3m in a pre-seed funding
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: California-based women-centric training platform for MENA computer science engineers, Manara, raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round that was led by Stripe.

The round also had participation from world-class entrepreneurs like LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, Y-Combinator’s Paul Graham, Lean Startup founder Eric Ries, and Careem’s Mudassir Sheikha.

Founded in 2021 by Iliana Montauk and Laila Abudahi, the company offers computer science training to anyone who is qualified for it without paying any tuition fees but committing to 10 percent of their salary in the first two years of employment.

The startup will use its funds to launch self-service products for interview practice, networking, and mentorship as well as grow from 60 to 6,000 engineers per year, according to TechCrunch.

The company has seen 86 percent of its trained engineers receiving job offers in just five months of graduating with others seeing a 300 percent increase in pay after training.

Topics: Edtech funds Investment

First auction of UAE’s T-bonds receives $2.6bn bids, oversubscribed 6.3 times

First auction of UAE’s T-bonds receives $2.6bn bids, oversubscribed 6.3 times
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

First auction of UAE’s T-bonds receives $2.6bn bids, oversubscribed 6.3 times

First auction of UAE’s T-bonds receives $2.6bn bids, oversubscribed 6.3 times
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The first auction of the UAE’s federal treasury bonds received bids valued at 9.4 billion dirhams ($2.6 billion) and were oversubscribed 6.3 times, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The value of the first auction of the dirham-denominated bonds stands at 1.5 billion dirhams and comes as part of the country’s 9 billion dirhams T-bonds issuance program of 2022.

A strong demand was seen across both the two- and three-year tranches at 750 million dirhams each. 

“This reflects confidence in the UAE’s economic and financial policies and its future development plans,” deputy prime minister and chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE said.

“It also reflects the UAE’s position as an attractive hub for investment, its strong creditworthiness and economic and competitive capabilities at the global level,” Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan added.

In line with the 2022 issuance plan, a series of periodic auctions will follow. 

Topics: UAE funds Investment economy T-bills

