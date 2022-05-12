Inter beat Juventus 4-2 in Italian Cup final to stay on course for double

You are here

Inter Milan's midfielder Perisic celebrates after scoring their 4th goal during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) final football match against Juventus on May 11, 2022 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (AFP)
  • For Inter it was the first of what could be an impressive double as they are  also tussling with city rival AC Milan at the top of the Serie A standings
ROME: Inter Milan remained on course for a league and cup double by beating Juventus 4-2 after extra time in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic scored twice in extra time after Hakan Çalhanoglu had converted a controversial late penalty.

Juventus had turned the match around early in the second half with two goals in as many minutes from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic after going behind on an early Nicolo Barella strike.

For Inter it was the first of what could be an impressive double as they are also tussling with city rival AC Milan at the top of the Serie A standings, although the defending champions are two points behind the Rossoneri with two matches remaining.

Juventus also lost to Inter in the Italian Super Cup in January and it is the first year since 2011 they have finished the season without a trophy.

They were looking for a record-extending 15th Italian Cup and had won five of the past seven editions, including last year’s.

But it was Inter that got off to the perfect start at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as they took the lead with less than seven minutes on the clock. Barella was given too much time and space by the Juventus defenders and he cut in from the left before curling into the top far corner.

Juventus started to get into the match midway through the first half and almost leveled but first Samir Handanović made a comfortable save to deny Paulo Dybala and then did even better to palm away a great effort from Vlahovic.

However, Handanovic was somewhat at fault for Juve’s equalizer five minutes after the break. A shot from Vlahović was charged down but it came out to Alex Sandro on the edge of the area and his effort squirmed out of the Inter goalkeeper’s hands and into the back of the net.

Juventus turned the match around completely two minutes later when Vlahovic ran onto a through-ball and into the area and feinted his way past Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio. His initial shot came off Handanovic’s face but he slotted home the rebound.

Inter increased the pressure and managed to level through a controversial penalty as Lautaro Martínez went down on what referee Paolo Valeri adjudged to have been a foul from Leonardo Bonucci, although it appeared as if Martínez hooked his leg between the Juventus defender’s.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu smashed an unstoppable penalty into the roof of the net, sparking a spat on the sidelines shortly after as Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri got into an argument with an Inter assistant.

Inter were awarded another penalty early in extra time after Matthijs de Ligt barged into Stefan de Vrij and — with Çalhanoğlu having been substituted — Perisic stepped up and drove an equally powerful spotkick into the top left corner.

Inter all but sealed the match three minutes later when Perisic controlled a pass on the edge of the area and fired into the top right corner.

Allegri was sent off shortly afterward.

Atletico seal Champions League qualification after win over Elche

Atletico seal Champions League qualification after win over Elche
Updated 20 sec ago

Atletico seal Champions League qualification after win over Elche

Atletico seal Champions League qualification after win over Elche
  • Five consecutive victories in March proved crucial and while there has been another dip in recent weeks, Atletico have done just enough to book their spot in the Champions League for a 10th consecutive year
Updated 20 sec ago

MADRID: Atletico Madrid secured qualification for the Champions League on Wednesday as a 2-0 victory away at Elche guaranteed their place in La Liga’s top four.

Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul were both on target as Atletico pulled six points clear of Real Betis in fifth, with two games left to play. Atletico also have the superior head-to-head record over Betis.

Sevilla, though, failed to make sure of their top-four spot as the team’s poor end to the season had earlier continued with a goalless draw at home to struggling Mallorca.

Atletico look likely now to finish third and although the defense of their league title has been hugely disappointing — they are 14 points behind Real Madrid — Diego Simeone’s side have at least avoided missing out on the Champions League, which for a while seemed a very real possibility.

“I’m happy for the players,” said Simeone. “It’s been an up and down season, with a Champions League when we competed very well and a La Liga where we haven’t been able to maintain our consistency.

“It’s not what we imagined but we have achieved the objective — the Champions League for another year, which is very important for the club.”

In December, Atletico lost four league games in a row for the first time ever under Simeone, before defeat by Levante, who sat bottom of the table, prompted crisis talks between coach and players in February.

But five consecutive victories in March proved crucial and while there has been another dip in recent weeks, Atletico have done just enough to seal Champions League qualification for a 10th consecutive year.

Cunha gave Atleti the lead in the 28th minute as Antoine Griezmann picked out Renan Lodi’s run down the left and Cunha was in the right place to divert in the cross to the near post.

The visitors made it two shortly after the hour, De Paul finishing off a superb move after a slick exchange with Lodi, who had again broken through the Elche defense.

Atletico play at home on Sunday to Sevilla, whose stalemate against Mallorca at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan should only delay their qualification given they sit five points clear of Betis, with two games left to play.

Sevilla will need only one more point to guarantee they finish ahead of Betis, as they also have the better head-to-head with their city rivals.

But Julen Lopetegui’s side do have two tricky last games, with Sunday’s trip to the Wanda Metropolitano coming before a final match at home to Athletic Bilbao.

And even if they get over the line, Sevilla are ending what was once a promising campaign with a whimper, after just three wins now in their last 12 in all competitions.

There were whistles from the home fans while Mallorca were hardly satisfied with a draw either. They stay 18th, two points adrift of safety, with Cadiz ahead of them playing a game in hand away at Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Sevilla had the better chances overall but Mallorca were far from overwhelmed and could have taken the lead on the break when Vedat Muriqi’s header had to be clawed away by Bono.

Anthony Martial went close for Sevilla in the second half but their best chance came in injury-time as Youssef En-Nesyri connected well with a header, only for Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina to make an excellent save.

Moriya Jutanugarn picks Catriona Matthew in headline pairing for $1m Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

Moriya Jutanugarn picks Catriona Matthew in headline pairing for $1m Aramco Team Series – Bangkok
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Moriya Jutanugarn picks Catriona Matthew in headline pairing for $1m Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

Moriya Jutanugarn picks Catriona Matthew in headline pairing for $1m Aramco Team Series – Bangkok
  • Thai superstar selects Solheim Cup legend with captain’s pick for LET event
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn will partner up with Solheim Cup star Catriona Matthew in one of the headline fourballs at this week’s Aramco Team Series – Bangkok.

She used her captain’s pick in Tuesday night’s pre-tournament draft to recruit the Scot, an 11-time Tour champion and Major-winner, but perhaps most revered for her back-to-back roles captaining Team Europe to Solheim Cup success.

Spanish Ladies European Tour rookie Paz Marfa Sans will complete the professional side of the team with the addition of an amateur golfer before play gets underway at the Thai Country Club on Thursday.

“Playing in my home country is very exciting,” said Jutanugarn, who is making her second appearance in an Aramco Team Series event. “I wanted to pick the legend Catriona as she’ll make me feel a lot more calm – maybe I can learn from her as well. I’m really happy with my team. For us, I think it’s just a case of going out, enjoying it, and having fun. If we do, I’m sure we’ll be good!” 

Patty Tavatanakit

Asked if her captain for the week, the world’s No. 50, was a player she respected, Matthew said: “Oh, absolutely! I’ve played a lot with Moriya on the LPGA over the years. I haven’t seen her in a wee while, so I’m delighted to be playing together and being able to catch up.”

Jutanugarn was one pick earlier in the draft than her younger sister, Ariya, who is competing in the same Bangkok event, which has been added to the LET calendar for the first time this year.

Ariya, like her sister, used her captain’s selection to recruit a Scot – Laura Beveridge. Anne-Charlotte Mora of France was the third addition to the team. Asked about her captain’s pick, the two-time Major-winner said: “I’ve not known so much about Laura, but I had been looking at all the stats before picking her, so I’m pretty sure she’s going to help the team. Already we’re having so much fun, talking about what we’re going to eat today, and where the good Thai food is! I’m pretty sure we’re going to be a good team.”

This week’s debut Bangkok leg will be the first of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar for 2022 – and the first with the three-day event’s new format.

Updated from last year’s inaugural Series, the teams will now compete over only 36 holes – the Thursday and Friday of the tournament – with $500,000 prize money split between the lowest scoring fourballs.

Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Big names set to compete with the likes of the Jutanugarn sisters include fellow Thai superstar Patty Tavatanakit, who selected Finland’s Noora Komulainen as her captain’s pick – and who returns home to compete ranked as the world No. 13.

England’s Charley Hull has a blistering Aramco Team Series record, with three top 10 team finishes and a solo victory in last year’s New York event. She chose good friend and fellow English golfer Lauren Taylor as her teammate for the week’s fourball action.

Australia’s Whitney Hillier leaned on her mother’s Thai heritage to recruit Chonlada Chayanun, whose home course is this week’s host course.

The Aramco Team Series — Bangkok kicks off a run of ATS events for the 2022 season and is followed by four more $1 million tournaments in London, Sotogrande, New York, and Jeddah.

Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome
  • Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week
  • When the match finished, Nadal headed straight to the practice court to hit more balls
Updated 11 May 2022
AP

ROME: Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court.
Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open.
Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week. After a first-round bye, he improved to 44-0 in matches on clay following a loss on the surface.
Perhaps more importantly, Nadal regained some confidence as he works his way back from a rib stress fracture that kept him out for six weeks before the tournament in Madrid.
While he would clearly love to add to his record total of 10 Italian Open titles, Nadal’s bigger objective is regaining his top form in time for the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks. Nadal has won 13 of his 21 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.
When the match finished, Nadal headed straight to the practice court to hit more balls. He explained that he’s a “bit in a rush” to find his best form “as soon as possible.”
“I need to work as much as I can,” Nadal said. “The match today was not that demanding physically.”
It was essentially decided during one brief stretch.
Nadal struggled on his serve at 3-3 in the first set, missing a forehand into the net then double-faulting to set up break points for Isner. But the American made unforced errors on both of his break-point opportunities and Nadal eventually held.
In the following game, Nadal broke Isner’s serve when the 6-foot-10 American missed a comfortable forehand volley into the net. Nadal then held at love to close out the first set and broke Isner’s serve in the opening game of the second.
“I finished better than I started — without a doubt,” Nadal said. “He had some chances on the returns. I was in his hands in that moment. Lucky that he missed those shots.”
Nadal improved to 19-0 against Americans on clay, having been forced to a deciding set only twice — both times by Isner, who pushed Nadal to five sets at the 2011 French Open and three sets at the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters.
Up next, Nadal meets Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian he beat at the same stage last year in a grueling three-set comeback victory in which the Spaniard saved two match points.
“Super lucky,” Nadal said, reflecting back to playing Shapovalov last year. “I know how dangerous he is. I need to play better than today.”
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, playing only his second tournament after more than a year out following two surgeries on his left foot, edged Laslo Djere 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
“It’s going to be really difficult for me, because I’m not ready to compete — I think — at that level,” Wawrinka said of facing Djokovic. “But it’s what I need. I need those challenges. I need to push myself as much as I can to keep improving.”
Wawrinka had loud support from a packed crowd on the picturesque Pietrangeli court, which is lined with statues.
“The reason why after two surgeries, one year out, I’m still playing tennis at 37 years old is to live those moments as much as I can,” Wawrinka said. “I’m enjoying it a lot.”
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who was routed by Alcaraz in the Madrid final on Sunday, beat Sebastian Baez 7-6 (6), 6-3 to end the Argentine qualifier’s eight-match winning streak.
Also, Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two match points before getting past Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (4); and Marcos Giron, an American qualifier, picked up his fourth win and five days by beating 2020 finalist Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-6 (4).
In an all-Italian matchup during the night session on Campo Centrale, 20-year-old Jannik Sinner beat 34-year-old Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Wearing a ribbon with the colors of Ukraine’s flag pinned to her hat, defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
The top-ranked player from Poland will next face former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4.
Ons Jabeur, coming off her maiden 1000 title in Madrid, defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-2.
Also, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova eliminated Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-6 (5), 6-1; and Coco Gauff, who reached the semifinals a year ago, defeated fellow American Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-4.
Madrid finalist Jessica Pegula advanced when Anhelina Kalinina withdrew before their match because of an upper back injury. The American will next face third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Kieran Trippier urges patience over Newcastle long-term goals

Kieran Trippier urges patience over Newcastle long-term goals
Updated 11 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Kieran Trippier urges patience over Newcastle long-term goals

Kieran Trippier urges patience over Newcastle long-term goals
  • Kieran Trippier: They (the owners) are taking the right steps and that’s all you can do; you can’t just go all guns blazing — you have to take the right steps to move the club forward
  • Trippier: This is Man City; they have a great manager, great players, but if you look at Man City now, this is where, me certainly being here at Newcastle, that I want to be
Updated 11 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier has urged patience at Newcastle United, with the England international predicting it could take “five or six years” for the Magpies to be competing with the Premier League big boys.

Newcastle have suffered back-to-back defeats to the top flight top two in recent weeks, losing 1-0 to Liverpool at St. James’ Park and then 5-0 at Manchester City last weekend.

And that has led many to highlight the huge gulf in class at present between the sides.

For Trippier, though, that is to be expected, although he does not expect the gap to exist long term.

He said: “I was at Man City when their takeover happened and I had to leave to get minutes. You see the way Man City have done it and everyone is looking at Newcastle now. Like I said when I first arrived here, it’s not going to happen overnight. It could take five years. It could take six years and everybody has to be patient.

“But they (the owners) are taking the right steps and that’s all you can do. You can’t just go all guns blazing — you have to take the right steps to move the club forward and that’s what Newcastle are doing.”

During the second half at the Etihad, it took the Magpies 10 minutes to simply make a pass, such were the waves of dominance asserted the Abu Dhabi-funded outfit, awash with world stars such as Kevin De Bruyne.

While Trippier was not on the pitch at the time, he was thrown on for the final 20 minutes. The match did not surprise him. He does, however, believe that one day, it will be Newcastle doing that to other teams in the Premier League.

“It shows what Man City can do to teams. When you come to places like that, you’re rarely going to see the ball which is how you keep your shape, how you are as a unit.

“This is Man City. They have a great manager, great players, but if you look at Man City now, this is where, me certainly being here at Newcastle, that I want to be. I want to be reaching the levels Man City are with Newcastle. It’s about building and gradually we will get there, but it’s about being patient.”

One way in which the owners — the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media — are attempting to bridge the gap is by improving the club’s training facilities.

Plans were last week submitted to North Tyneside Council in relation to a multi-million pound improvement plan at the club’s Benton training base. This was welcomed by the club’s fan base, with little to no improvement made on the site since it opened in the early 2000s.

“To be honest, we haven’t spoken about it with the games coming thick and fast, but I”m sure the club and the manager will speak to us about that,” said Trippier on the plans.

“We’ve not seen anything. We’ve just been focusing on the games and training. But it’s always nice if it is happening and it will be good for everybody — the fans, the players, the staff, because it’s another step in the right direction.”

Saudi athletes arrive in Kuwait ahead of third GCC Games

Saudi athletes arrive in Kuwait ahead of third GCC Games
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi athletes arrive in Kuwait ahead of third GCC Games

Saudi athletes arrive in Kuwait ahead of third GCC Games
  • The Saudi delegation includes more than 250 athletes; female athletes are competing for the first time at the GCC Games
  • The Saudi women’s futsal team were the first to arrive and they will face Bahrain, in their opening match, on Sunday, May 15th
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Team Saudi will participate in the third Gulf Cooperation Council Games, which are being held in Kuwait. 

The Saudi delegation includes more than 250 athletes; female athletes are competing for the first time at the GCC Games.

The Saudi women’s futsal team were the first to arrive and they will face Bahrain, in their opening match, on Sunday, May 15th. 

Team Saudi will compete in: futsal (men and women), basketball 5 x 5 (men), basketball 3 x 3 (women), athletics (men and women), paddle (men and women), electronic gaming (men and women), cycling (men and women), swimming, table tennis, tennis, ice hockey, handball, judo, karate, volleyball, and fencing (men). 

In the previous edition of the games, “Dammam 2015,” Saudi led with 115 medals; 57 gold, 35 silver, and 23 bronze. UAE followed with 73 medals; 26 gold, 20 silver, and 27 bronze, and third place went to Qatar with 59 medals; 11 gold, 17 silver, and 31 bronze, while Bahrain came in 4th place with 43 medals; 7 gold, 20 silver, and 16 bronze, and finally Oman in 5th place with 29 medals; 4 gold, 13 silver, and 12 bronze.

The games will be held in twelve venues across Kuwait. “Kuwait 2022” starts on Friday and runs until the end of May.

