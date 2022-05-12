You are here

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, down 11.60 percent. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, down 11.60 percent to $27,194 as of 08:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,853, down 21.11 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD announces recovery plan

TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which plunged in price this week, will be backed by reserves in the future, its co-founder said in a tweet on Wednesday, in an attempt to steady the cryptocurrency by adjusting its complex pegging mechanism.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the US dollar. They are popular in times of turmoil in crypto markets and are a common medium of exchange, often used by traders to move funds around and speculate on other cryptocurrencies.

TerraUSD, also known as ‘UST’, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar this week, roiling cryptocurrency markets already under pressure alongside tumbling stock markets. It dropped further to as low as 30 cents on Wednesday, before recovering to around 60 cents, according to the price website Coingecko.

Prior to Monday, TerraUSD had a market cap of more than $18.5 billion and was the tenth-largest cryptocurrency. It has since lost more than half of that value and is now the twelfth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap hovering around $8.6 billion.

Nubank to allow cryptocurrency transactions for clients

Fintech Nubank will allow Brazilian customers to make cryptocurrency transactions on its banking app starting in May and said the company bought bitcoin of about 1 percent of its cash holding.

The new bank service will allow bitcoin and ether transactions starting at 1 real ($0.1950), the company said on Wednesday.

The feature will begin rolling out in May and will be available to all of the digital bank’s 50 million customers by June. Nubank said it has plans to add other cryptocurrencies in the long term.

Nubank did not disclose the exact amount of bitcoin it bought. According to the company’s latest earnings report, its cash and equivalents position at the end of December was $2.7 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin Market trading

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Updated 48 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Updated 48 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $106.26 a barrel by 0303 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2 percent, to $104.47 a barrel.

US scraps three offshore oil and gas drilling auctions

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would scrap three planned sales of offshore oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

In a statement, the Department of Interior said it was not moving forward with an auction for drilling rights in the Cook Inlet off the coast of Alaska “due to lack of industry interest in leasing in the area.”

It also said two sales in the Gulf of Mexico would be canceled due to “conflicting court rulings.”

The three sales were the last to be held under a five-year plan for leasing in federal waters on the outer continental shelf. That plan expires in June, and the administration has not finalized a new program.

President Joe Biden paused drilling auctions shortly after taking office pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers. Last June, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions.

Norway cuts 2022 oil fund spending to $36 billion

The Norwegian government on Thursday trimmed its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it sought to rein in public expenses at a time of rising inflation and interest rates.

The center-left minority coalition now plans to spend 352.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.90 billion) from the country’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, down from 355.1 billion planned in January.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 30 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 30 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Aramco, has joined hands with Thailand's national oil company PTT, as it expands its footprints in Asia. 

Both the companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives, according to a statement.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11, aimed at strengthening cooperation across crude oil sourcing and the marketing of refining and petrochemical products and liquefied natural gas. 

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco VP of Sales, Trading and Supply Planning, said: “Today represents an important step forward as we deepen and broaden this relationship to achieve greater cooperation across a wide range of activities, from sourcing crude oil and marketing refining and petrochemical products and LNG, to exploring blue and green hydrogen and progressing other clean energy initiatives.”

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT President & CEO said: “Today marks a significant milestone for PTT and Aramco as we look to the future and extend our collaboration beyond conventional energy. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to the security of supply as we embrace the energy transition.”

Topics: Aramco Green hydrogen

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. reported a 10 percent increase in profits during the first quarter, driven by its revenue growth.

Profit of the pharma chain operator jumped to SR87 million ($23 million) in the first quarter from SR79 million reported in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filling

The rise in profit was driven by a 7 percent increase in revenue which climbed to SR1.29 billion in comparison to the same period of the prior year.

Al-Dawaa attributed the rise in revenue to a more than 22-percent increase in insurance companies’ sales and its ‘Wasfaty’ program — an e-service allowing patients to obtain medications from the nearest pharmacy.

 

Topics: Saudi PHARMA Al-Dawaa

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales

Saudi food chain Herfy’s quarterly profits up 11% amid growth in sales
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain Herfy has posted a surge in profit of 11 percent in the first quarter, on the back of growth in sales of 5.5 percent.

The company’s net profit amounted to SR28.4 million ($7.6 million) in the first quarter, compared to SR25.5 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The hike was propelled by higher sales that crossed SR328 million as well as a fall in general and administrative costs, the Riyadh-based food chain owner said.

It added that this came despite an increase in selling and marketing expenses.

Herfy Food Services was established in 1981, and the first Herfy restaurant opened in Riyadh that same year.

Topics: food chain Saudi harfy

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn

Saudi chemical giant SABIC achieves higher Q1 profit as sales hit $14bn
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a 33 percent surge in first-quarter profits, buoyed by 40-percent growth in sales to SR53 billion ($14 billion).

Profits soared to SR6.47 billion last quarter, compared to SR4.9 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based company attributed the stronger results to higher average selling prices which were up 3 percent on a quarterly basis as well as an increase in sales volume.

“SABIC’s first-quarter results demonstrated strong performance driven by continued healthy demand for our products, higher oil prices, and our diverse global portfolio,” commented CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.

“In 2022, SABIC will remain focused on delivering its growth strategy, achieving operational resilience, and meeting our ESG commitments while at all times maintaining a strong balance sheet,” he added.

Topics: SABIC Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

