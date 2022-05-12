Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery released on parole

You are here

Alexei Ulyukayev was accused of taking a $2-million bribe from Igor Sechin, the head of state energy giant Rosneft and close ally of President Vladimir Putin. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Ulyukayev denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him
MOSCOW: Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who in 2017 was sentenced to eight years on bribery charges, walked free Thursday after he was granted early release.
He was accused of taking a $2-million bribe from Igor Sechin, the head of state energy giant Rosneft and close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Ulyukayev, who denied the charges and accused Sechin on entrapping him, was the highest-ranking official to be arrested during Putin’s two decades in power.
In late April, a court in Tver — a city northwest of Moscow where Ulyukayev was serving his sentence — said it granted his request for an early release.
State prosecutors did not appeal the decision.
On Thursday, images from state TV showed Ulyukayev leaving the penal colony in a car. He did not speak to the reporters gathered outside.
Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, was arrested at Rosneft’s headquarters in 2016 after being handed a bag containing $2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting.
Sechin told investigators that Ulyukayev had demanded the bribe in return for backing a controversial deal in which Rosneft acquired a stake in Bashneft, another state-run oil group.
The former minister said he believed the bag contained expensive wines that Sechin had promised him to celebrate the deal.
Sechin did not attended the court hearings despite being summoned as a witness.

Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says

Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says
Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

  • Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages, Britain said
Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday.

Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy after replenishing the losses to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, the British defense ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east to recapture Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.

North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”

North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
  • North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing program
SEOUL: North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang.
The first public admission of coronavirus infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut.
As of March, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization, and there is no official record of any North Koreans having been vaccinated.
“A most serious emergency case of the state occurred: A break was made on our emergency epidemic prevention front where has firmly defended for two years and three months from February, 2020,” official KCNA news agency said.
Samples taken on May 8 from people in Pyongyang who were experiencing fevers showed a sub-variant of the omicron virus, also known as BA.2, the report said, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.
The report was published after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a Workers’ Party meeting on Thursday to discuss responses to the outbreak
Kim ordered all cities and counties of the country to “strictly lock down” their regions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said emergency reserve medical supplies would be mobilized, according to KCNA.
“The state epidemic prevention work shall be switched over to the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
Although the North has never before confirmed a single coronavirus infection in the country, officials in South Korea and the United States have doubted that the country is COVID-free, as cases of the omicron variant were widely reported in neighboring South Korea and China.
The isolated North has enforced strict quarantine measures, including border lockdowns, since the pandemic began in early 2020. In July that year, Kim declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, for three weeks after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.
According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 64,207 of North Korea’s more than 24.7 million people received COVID-19 testing; all had been found negative as of March 31.
North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing program and the Sinovac Biotech vaccine from China, suggesting no civilians may have been vaccinated.
South Korea’s presidential office told Reuters that President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn in on May 10, will not link humanitarian aid to the political situation, opening the door to providing support to the North.
The news of the outbreak comes amid reports of preparations for an imminent nuclear test by the North, which has also aggressively pursued a ballistic missile program, according to US and South Korean officials.

NO VACCINE, NO MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Thursday’s KCNA report said Kim told the Workers’ Party meeting that the latest emergency quarantine system’s purpose is to stably control and manage the spread of the coronavirus and quickly heal infected people to eliminate the source of transmission in the shortest period.
A failure to contain infections could be an “unprecedented crisis for the Kim Jong Un regime,” professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in South Korea, Lim Eul-chul, said.
“Given a more inferior vaccination situation and weaker testing capacity and public health infrastructure compared to China, plus the lack of intensive care units, there’s potential for scores of casualties,” he said.
Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute noted that North Korea’s nationwide lockdown had the potential to be immensely disruptive.
“With time, North Korea is likely to face severe food shortages and, as China is experiencing now, massive confusion,” he said.
South Korea’s central bank in an annual report in July 2021 said the North’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020, weighed down by COVID border controls, UN sanctions and bad weather.
Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the fact that Kim called a party politburo meeting at dawn and state media immediately published the deliberations shows the urgency of the situation. It could be an indirect plea to the international community for help, he added.
A South Korea-based website that monitors activities in Pyongyang said this week that residents have been told to return home and remain indoors because of a “national problem” without offering details.
Earlier on Thursday, Chinese state television reported North Korea has required its people to stay at home since May 11 as many of them have “suspected flu symptoms,” without referring to COVID-19.
The main crossing between China’s Dandong and the north-western North Korean town of Sinuiju was closed in April because of the COVID situation in the Chinese city, China said.

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters
  • The plant has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians during a monthslong siege
ZAPORIZHZHIA: Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol, as Kyiv began preparing for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.
While fighting raged in Ukraine’s east and south, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that negotiations were underway to release the injured fighters who are holed up in the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Ukraine also shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas to Western Europe, and a Kremlin-installed politician in the southern Kherson region said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex it.
That was something at least one resident contested: “All people in Kherson are waiting for our troops to come as soon as possible,” said a teacher who gave only her first name, Olga, out of fear of retaliation. “Nobody wants to live in Russia or join Russia.”
Ukraine’s top prosecutor said her office charged Russian Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the war. Shyshimarin, who served with a tank unit, was accused of firing through a car window on the man in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when his trial would start. Venediktova’s office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects.
Many of the atrocities came to light last month after Moscow’s forces aborted their bid to capture Kyiv and withdrew from around the capital, exposing mass graves and streets and yards strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.
Volodymyr Yavorskyy of the Center for Civil Liberties said the Ukrainian human rights group will be closely following Shyshimarin’s trial to see if it is fair. “It’s very difficult to observe all the rules, norms and neutrality of the court proceedings in wartime,” he said.
On the economic front, Ukraine shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas across Ukraine to homes and industries in Western Europe, marking the first time since the start of the war that Kyiv disrupted the westward flow of one of Moscow’s most lucrative exports.
The move was made, Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said, to stop Russian gas flowing through a station in part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists because enemy forces were interfering with the station’s operation and siphoning gas.
The immediate effect is likely to be limited, in part because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers. Still, the cutoff underscored the broader risk to gas supplies from the war.
In the southern Kherson region, site of the first major Ukrainian city to fall in the war, a Moscow-appointed leader said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the area. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration appointed by Moscow, told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency: “The city of Kherson is Russia.”
That raised the possibility that the Kremlin would seek to break off another piece of Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion gone awry. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which borders the Kherson region, after a disputed referendum in 2014, a move denounced as illegal and rejected by most of the international community.
Inside Kherson, people have taken to the streets to decry the Russian occupation. Olga, the teacher, said such protests are impossible now because Moscow’s troops “kidnapped activists and citizens simply for wearing Ukrainian colors or ribbons.” She said “people are scared of talking openly outside their homes” and “everyone walks on the street quickly.”
A Black Sea port of roughly 300,000, Kherson provides Crimea with access to fresh water and is seen as a gateway to wider Russian control over southern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be up to residents in the region to decide whether an appeal to annex should be made. He said any move to annex territory would have to be closely evaluated by legal experts to make sure it is “absolutely legitimate, as it was with Crimea.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “The invaders may ask to join even Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play.”
On the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said a Russian rocket attack targeted an area around Zaporizhzhia, destroying unspecified infrastructure. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The southeastern city has been a refuge for civilians fleeing the devastated port city of Mariupol.
Russian forces continued to pound the steel plant in Mariupol, its defenders said. The Azov Regiment said on social media that Russian forces carried out 38 airstrikes in the previous 24 hours on the grounds of the Azovstal steelworks.
The plant has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians during a monthslong siege.
An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city. Petro Andriushchenko said there are few apartment buildings fit to live in and little food or drinking water. He said some remaining residents are cooperating with occupying Russian forces in exchange for food.
Ukraine, meanwhile, was targeting Russian air defenses and resupply vessels on Snake Island in the Black Sea in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to expand its control over the coastline, according to the British Ministry of Defense.
Ukraine said it also shot down a cruise missile targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Elsewhere, the governor of a Russian region near Ukraine said at least one civilian was killed and six wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Solokhi, near the border. Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov’s account couldn’t be independently verified, but he said the village will be evacuated.

US Navy works with allies to expand use of unmanned vessels in Middle East

US Navy works with allies to expand use of unmanned vessels in Middle East
  • Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said: ‘I would describe our efforts as being focused in two main areas: one, strengthening partnerships, and two, accelerating innovation’
  • In February, the US and its allies conducted the world’s largest unmanned naval exercise, called IMX 22, in the Middle East; about 60 countries took part
WASHINGTON: The US Navy is enhancing its security operations in the Gulf and the Middle East regions, one of its commanders said on Wednesday, through the use of unmanned vessels that utilize artificial intelligence technology.
Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet, in Bahrain said during a briefing, attended by Arab News, that the main focus of American naval operations in the region is to strengthen partnerships with regional allies and expand the use of innovative military systems.
“I would describe our efforts as being focused in two main areas: one, strengthening partnerships, and two, accelerating innovation,” he said
The US Navy has expanded its partnerships with 34 countries in the region, with Egypt last year becoming the latest, he added.
Cooper said the recent formation of the new, multinational Combined Task Force 153, one of four Combined Maritime Forces, aims to improve security in the Red Sea, Bab El-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden. It will also help foster better working relationships between the US and its partners within its area of operations, which is critical to regional security.
The US navy is looking to expand, in cooperation with its allies in the region, the use of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence within its fleet to improve security capabilities, he added. To help achieve this, Cooper said he established the new Task Force 59 last September.
“Integrating new, unmanned systems with artificial intelligence puts more eyes out on the water that we simply have not had in the past,” he said.
The US Navy deployed unmanned systems in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan, last year, Cooper revealed. In February this year, the US and its allies conducted the world’s largest unmanned exercise, called IMX 22, in the Middle East. About 60 countries took part.
Cooper called for greater cooperation between regional naval allies in efforts to utilize new technologies that can help improve security and stability.
“I believe that we are on the cusp of an unmanned technological revolution and this calls for regional navies to work together more closely,” he said.
Cooperation between the naval forces of the US and Saudi Arabia is extensive, he added, highlighting in particular the Saudi role and leadership within task forces established by the US navy and its partners in the region.
“Over a period of years, the Saudis have commanded multiple task forces within the Combined Maritime Forces,” he said. “In fact, this summer there will be a Saudi leader of Combined Task Force 150, which leads our maritime security operations in the North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. So we’re very excited about that.”

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has $6k seized from $220k money laundering haul
  • Tito Ibn-Sheikh, 35, worked with bank insider to launder gains from theft, fraud
LONDON: The eldest son of Egyptian hate preacher Abu Hamza, the notorious former imam of London’s Finsbury Park Mosque, has been ordered to return £5,200 ($6,400) of illegal gains earned during a money laundering scheme that netted a group of fraudsters almost £350,000.

Tito Ibn-Sheikh is one of eight of Hamza’s children. His father was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series.

Between 2018 and 2019, after being released from prison for a previous crime, Ibn-Sheikh worked with an HSBC bank employee to forge false identities, and launder money gained from theft and fraud, a UK court has heard.

In January this year, the 35-year-old was jailed for three years and nine months.

Appearing in court via video call on May 11, Ibn-Sheikh said that he earned about £180,000 from the scheme, but that his realizable assets amount to about £5,200, which he was ordered to pay back under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Adam Hiddleston said: “I will make the order for the confiscation of the available amount, ceased as part of an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act. There is also a serious crime prevention order to be imposed.

“These restrictions in relation to communication devices and other terms will last from five years after the date of which you are released from prison. If you breach any of the terms of the order, that is a separate offense for which you may be punished.

“These are obviously serious matters,” Hiddleston added.

Ibn-Sheikh’s 64-year-old father is serving life without the possibility of parole in a US maximum security prison after being found guilty of terror offenses in both the UK and US.

Last year, Yasser Kamel, 31, another of Hamza’s sons, was jailed for four years after authorities discovered an illegal drug cache worth about £30,000 in his home.

Ibn-Sheikh was jailed for 12 years in 2014 for kidnapping and torturing a man over a small debt.

Russell Tyner, of the CPS Organized Crime Division, said: “Ibn-Sheikh was perfectly willing to bank and move large amounts of stolen money. The number of passports and other ID showed he was more than just a neutral recipient of the cash.

“He was an active and willing participant in the conspiracy, and he had the ability and means to create false accounts to launder cash.”

Tyner added: “His guilty plea shows the strength of the case against him. These are not victimless crimes and wherever possible the CPS will work with our law enforcement partners to bring money laundering cases before a court and any ill-gotten gains recovered.”

