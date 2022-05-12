You are here

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over 'pottery smuggling'

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of artifacts. (SUPPLIED)
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
  • Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of artifacts
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An opposition MP has urged the British government to stop the “nightmare” of a British man facing execution in Iraq after allegedly attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country.

Wera Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat, told the House of Commons that she was “deeply concerned” by the handling of the case of retired geologist Jim Fitton, whose trial in Iraq was “fast approaching.”

Fitton, 66, has been detained in Iraq since last month after the accusations of smuggling. He was on a guided tour of some of the country’s ancient sites, but was arrested after collecting stones and pottery fragments from an “unguarded” spot. He was assured at the time that the items had no value.

The trip plunged into chaos at the start when the main elderly tour guide fell ill, remaining on the bus for much of the tour and leaving a trainee to lead the group. The elderly guide, Geoff Hann, 85, later died while under police detention after suffering a stroke when the group was stopped by Iraqi authorities at the airport.

Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of the artifacts, which a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release claims is the statutory punishment.

Hobhouse, who is Fitton’s daughter’s MP, raised his case in parliament on Wednesday.

“I am deeply concerned by the nature of the Foreign Office’s engagement with my constituent’s case,” she said.

Hobhouse said that Fitton’s lawyer believes that more involvement from the UK government, particularly the Foreign Office, “could make a huge difference,” but added that she felt the department is “not particularly interested or worried” by the case.

“Jim is days now away from a trial. We are told that the government will not be making crucial representations to the Iraqi government,” she said.

“I understand that the German government is making representations on behalf of one of their nationals who has been detained with Jim; why will the Foreign Office not do the same?”

The Liberal Democrat said: “British citizens deserve the help of the British government. Jim Fitton is potentially facing the death penalty. I urge ministers to do everything they can to stop this nightmare before it turns into a tragedy.”

James Cleverly, the minister for Europe and North America, said that he rejected the description of the government’s response, adding that the ambassador to Iraq and consular officials had regularly engaged with the Iraqi authorities.

“We will, of course, continue to raise this case with the Iraqi officials; we will, of course, continue to liaise with Mr. Fitton and his family; and we will continue to support British nationals in incarceration around the globe,” he added.

Cleverly told parliament: “We understand the urgency and the concerns that Mr. Fitton and his family have. We cannot, of course, interfere or seek to interfere with the judicial process of another country, just as we would not expect interference in our own judicial process.”

He added: “That said, the British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr. Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government. That includes raising with the authorities the UK’s strong opposition to the death penalty, in the context of both its potential application to Mr. Fitton and our in-principle opposition to it in all instances.”

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village
Updated 8 sec ago

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village
  • Women in Dandichi Bari spend up to three hours a day fetching water
  • Prospective brides from nearby settlements reject proposals from village
Updated 8 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For the women in the village of Dandichi Bari, the walk to fetch water begins at 4 a.m. every day.

A water crisis in the village of around 300 residents in the Nasik district of Maharashtra state has withered not only the women’s hopes of a change to their strenuous routine, but also the single men’s hopes of finding a bride, as women from other villages have increasingly shunned proposals from them.

The people of Dandichi Bari depend on farming during the monsoon season and on contractual work in the summer, when their fields dry up and the scorching heat makes the area practically uninhabitable.

Even then, the women have to walk downhill to a water source, before sunrise and after sunset, to bring water back up to their parched households, as the village well has run dry.

“Life is tough for women in this village,” Mohna Bai Wagmare, 60, told Arab News. “Every morning we (set out) at 4 a.m. and return after one and a half hours with pots of water. We do the same in the evening too.”

Wagmare moved to Dandichi Bari four decades ago, after marrying a local. But marriages with outsiders are becoming increasingly rare in the village.  
“Water is the biggest problem,” Govind Chintaman Wagmare, another Dandichi Bari resident, said. “It’s true that many youngsters in the village struggle to get a bride from outside.”

Nitin, a young bachelor who is looking for a wife, told Arab News that it can take at least three years for boys from the village to find a bride.

“The village has (attracted) notoriety for its water crisis, and parents from neighboring villages resist sending their daughters to Dandichi Bari,” he said, asking that his full name not be used for fears that it would further jeopardize his prospects of marriage.

Local authorities stepped in last year and provided a water tanker to serve the village during the hottest months.

“Dandichi Bari is located some 300 feet above (sea level) and the soil is such that it does not hold rainwater, thereby making it difficult for us to keep (water in) the well throughout the year,” Deepak Patil, the local administration’s development officer, told Arab News. “To address the problem, we provided a water tanker.”

But villagers say the tanker only provides enough water to quench their thirst, without meeting their other needs, such as washing.

While local officials deny there has been a drop in marriages in the village, local activist Ramesh Thorat told Arab News that the village has had “social problems” since at least 2014, when a bride fled Dandichi Bari.

“A newlywed bride left the village (just two days) after her marriage, when she experienced the acute water crisis,” he said. “Not much has changed since then.”

Topics: India Dandichi Bari Maharashtra

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment to upper chamber

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber
  • Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev
  • The opposition Labour Party won a vote in March to demand the release of information about the businessman's appointment to the House of Lords
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government has refused to publish the advice Prime Minister Boris Johnson received from security services before the British-Russian media boss Evgeny Lebedev was appointed to parliament’s upper chamber citing national security.
Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev, and the opposition Labour Party won a vote in March to demand the release of information about the businessman’s appointment to the House of Lords.
Lebedev, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, also said in March that the security advice should be released and called claims about his background “pure innuendo.”
The details of any specific concerns about the appointment of Lebedev, whose father was a former Russian KGB spy, have not been made public. But the issue has gained increased prominence since Russia launched the war in Ukraine.
The government published a 1,880-word statement explaining why it would not publish the security advice and a series of documents, including a blank consent form, related to his appointment that were heavily redacted.
The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis said on Thursday said what the government published “reflects the need to protect national security” and disclosing further information could be used in the future to investigate other appointments.
Ellis said Lebedev was “a man of good standing” and there had never been a complaint about his personal conduct.
“I do not believe it would be in the public interest for such internal correspondence to be used in the future for political point scoring,” he said in a written statement to parliament.
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Johnson of having “contempt for parliament.”
“This looks like a cover-up and smells like a cover-up because it is a cover-up,” she said.
Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and is a shareholder in the Independent newspaper, was made a lifelong member of the Lords in July 2020 with the title Baron Lebedev of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation.
According to the Sunday Times newspaper, in March 2020 the HOLAC, which scrutinizes nominations, asked Johnson’s office to reconsider his appointment after hearing evidence from the security services that Lebedev was considered a potential security risk.
Johnson subsequently met Lebedev, and asked for further assurances from the security agencies which provided enough further contexts to satisfy him, the newspaper reported.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson Evgeny Lebedev British government

Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win

Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win
Updated 12 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win

Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win
  • US president was one of the first world leaders to acknowledge Marcos’s victory in Monday’s presidential vote
  • Philippines tried to distance itself from the US, its former colonial master, during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte
Updated 12 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Thursday he would seek to tighten ties with the US after President Joe Biden called him with congratulations on winning the Philippine presidential election.

Biden was one of the first world leaders to acknowledge Marcos’s victory in Monday’s poll. While counting is still underway, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator secured more than half of the votes.  

Biden called Marcos on Thursday morning.

“Marcos was grateful for the acknowledgment of his victory by the American president,” the Philippine president-elect’s office said in a statement, adding that it “could be one of the most important messages for his incoming administration.”  

“The two leaders spoke of strengthening of ties in trade and diplomacy, as well as their common interest in democracy, self-determination, economic recovery.”

Marcos also invited Biden to attend his inauguration on June 30 to “further fortify the relationship of the two countries.” The Philippines had tried to distance itself from the US, its former colonial master, during the presidency of incumbent Rodrigo Duterte, who had embraced a Beijing-friendly direction.

But while Marcos and his running mate, Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, have vowed to follow his key policies, including the position on China, Washington may have leverage on the new Philippine ruler who spent years of exile in the US.

Marcos’s father ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades — an era marred by widespread corruption and human rights abuses — and was removed from office in a popular uprising in 1986. After his ouster, the family fled to Hawaii on US helicopters.

Following Biden’s call, the White House issued a statement saying that the US leader “looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues.”

The Philippines is one of the oldest Asian partners of the US and a major non-NATO ally. The alliance is anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to extend military support to each other if either of them is attacked by an external party.

Manila sought to be less dependent on the US under Duterte’s rule. But Ramon Casiple, the executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said this was likely to change with Marcos.

He told Arab News that Biden’s congratulatory call indicated that the US acknowledged Marcos’s electoral win, even though official results have not yet been announced, because of the US “experience during the Duterte years” and the geopolitical situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has placed China on the opposite side to the US.

“The US is making a pragmatic decision,” he said. “This new situation, if you listen to the US intelligence report to the US Congress, basically opened a new era. It’s like a new Cold War.”

He added that Washington-Manila relations were likely to be smoother, but on US terms.

“Because Marcos is not the one dictating the base of this relationship. If the US thinks that they need to be on the good side with Marcos, meaning from the point of view of the China problems that the US has, then they would be very accommodating to Marcos.”  

Topics: US Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development

Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development

Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
  • Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday
  • Immunotherapy drug tiragolumab failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

ZURICH: Roche Chairman Christoph Franz on Thursday said a wide product development pipeline at the Swiss pharma and diagnostics company would offset the loss in growth prospects from a failure in immuno-oncology development this week.
Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when immunotherapy drug tiragolumab failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial, hitting the Swiss drugmaker’s shares.
The advantage of a company the size of Roche is that several late-stage trials are ongoing, said Franz, who heads the family-controlled company’s board of directors.
“There are always setbacks, we are used to that ... We of course had growth expectations,” he added.
The controlling family behind Roche “knows very well that patience and perseverance is part of the successful development of a pharma company,” he said.
He sought to temper expectations that trial results for Alzheimer’s drug candidate gantenerumab, expected later this year, would make up for this week’s disappointment.
“Everyone knows Alzheimer’s research is a very risky type of research,” said Franz.
Future growth could come from experimental biotech drug glofitamab against certain forms of blood cancer, an increase in demand for routine diagnostics tools and the introduction likely within two years of mass spectrometry in health care diagnostics.
Roche was poised to pioneer wider use of mass spectrometry, so far only used in research, as “many of our competitors probably balk at the investment,” said Franz.

Topics: Roche cancer drugmaker

Daesh murders 20 Nigerian Christians in ‘revenge’ for setbacks in Middle East

Daesh murders 20 Nigerian Christians in ‘revenge’ for setbacks in Middle East
Twenty Christians have been murdered by Daesh militants in Nigeria. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Daesh murders 20 Nigerian Christians in 'revenge' for setbacks in Middle East

Daesh murders 20 Nigerian Christians in ‘revenge’ for setbacks in Middle East
  • Militants stage attacks in Borno state despite government claims insurgency is nearly defeated
  • International coalition against group meets in Morocco to stop it re-emerging in MENA region
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Twenty Christians have been murdered by Daesh militants in Nigeria in revenge for the deaths of several of the group’s leaders in the Middle East.

The atrocity took place in Borno state, where seven people were also killed by Islamists in an attack last week. Footage of the killings of the 20 captives, carried out by masked militants wielding knives and guns as they stood behind their kneeling victims, was posted online.

In the video, one of the militants claims in Hausa that the murders were retaliation for the group’s losses overseas.

Last week’s attack, on the village of Kautukari in the Chibok area of Borno, came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the state capital Maiduguri to meet with survivors of religious violence and de-radicalized former militants.

Hassan Chibok, a local community leader in Kautukari, said the militants “came in large numbers” before the Nigerian military could respond.

The region has been badly affected by Islamist militants over the past decade. In addition to Daesh, known locally as Islamic State West Africa Province, Boko Haram has waged an insurgency against the Nigerian government, carrying out numerous attacks that have left around 35,000 dead and millions displaced in Africa’s most populated country.

Last week, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari claimed the Islamist insurgency in his country was “approaching its conclusion,” and that infighting and battlefield losses were causing thousands of fighters to lay down their arms.

Meanwhile, the international coalition combating Daesh met in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on Wednesday to discuss the group’s escalating violence in West Africa, North Africa and the Middle East, led by US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting discussed “stabilization efforts in areas previously impacted by Daesh,” and counteractive strategies to combat “radicalization propaganda.”

Topics: Daesh Nigeria

