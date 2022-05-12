You are here

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country's sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity

Women walk near posters of candidates in Lebanon's parliamentary election in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Women walk near posters of candidates in Lebanon's parliamentary election in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country’s sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country’s sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity
  • Boycotting elections would be surrender, warns grand mufti
  • Demand for gasoline expected to double in coming weekend
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Lebanon have urged the country’s voters to prioritize the national interest over any other.

The diplomats stressed that only those who preserved Lebanon, its sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity, and territorial integrity should become MPs.

Their appeal came as the third stage of the parliamentary elections for official employees took place on Thursday. These employees will manage the final stage of the elections on Sunday.

Almost 15,000 voted on Thursday in 29 polling stations to facilitate their work on Sunday. Voter turnout reached 50 percent by noon in some constituencies.

The envoys expressed their wish for a transparent electoral process to reflect the aspirations of the Lebanese.

The ambassadors said that “negativity toward the upcoming elections does not build a nation rather (it) allows others to fill the void and define the identity of Lebanon and its Arab people.”

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei, Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, and Qatari Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Sahlawi visited Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.

“Boycotting the elections would be surrendering,” the religious leader warned after meeting the diplomats. “We do not want to hand Lebanon over to the enemies of Arabism. We have to realize that whoever wins the elections determines Lebanon's future and its relations with its Arab brothers and friends.”

The grand mufti's remarks came amid local calls for electoral participation.

The appeals have gained significance since Sunnis said they would boycott the polls due to the decision from the head of the Future Movement, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to step down from politics and not contest the election.

Dar Al-Fatwa’s media office said: “The three ambassadors stressed the importance of the religious and national role that Dar Al-Fatwa has played and is playing to strengthen the unity of the Lebanese and Islamic ranks amid the difficult circumstances in Lebanon, the homeland of moderation, love, convergence, and coexistence.

“They reiterated their support, cooperation, and solidarity with the Lebanese people and institutions, and their keenness on national unity, noting that Lebanon's unity, and its Islamic-Christian coexistence model, is a guarantee for the unity of the Lebanese.”

Lebanon’s Arab Clans and the Beirut Families Union stressed the necessity of “full and complete commitment to Derian's call for massive participation in Sunday's elections.”

It said that systematic voting was required to “preserve Lebanon's independence, the sovereignty of the state of legitimate institutions, its identity, its Arab relations, and its international friendships.”

It added: “Boycotting is a malicious and treacherous deception, promoted by the enemies of democracy and the Lebanon of coexistence, in favor of strange and suspicious projects and racist suicidal alliances that have ravaged our country.”

The statement stressed that the Sunni community was a “key component in Lebanon, and it will not give up its national and Arab role for anyone. Boycotting the elections is a suicide. Casting a blank ballot is a waste. Rational participation is a victory.”

It also said the elections would not be “swindled by the pseudo-leaders who sold themselves and their homelands at a cheap price.”

Amid calls for mass participation, the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections expressed concerns about the integrity of Sunday’s elections.

President Michel Aoun said: “We received information about the illegal disbursement of funds.”

During the penultimate Cabinet session on Thursday, he called on the ministers of justice, defense, and interior to instruct the army’s intelligence agency and security forces to crack down on bribery during the election period.

LADE said that some employees were unfamiliar with the voting mechanism, even though they are tasked with managing the largest and most critical electoral process on Sunday and have already undergone training.

An Arab League delegation, headed by Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday to supervise the elections.

After touring several polling stations Thursday, Khattabi said: “The delegation arrived in Beirut at the Lebanese interior minister’s invitation to monitor the course of this legislative entitlement, which is of special and pivotal importance in the course of national action.”

Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun has already stressed that troops are ready to maintain the security of the elections.

He said the military would operate with the utmost impartiality and only intervene to prevent clashes.

He was speaking at a meeting on Tuesday with the commanding staff and the leaders of the major units and independent regiments.

He called on the parties running for election to assume national responsibility and cooperate with the military to hold the vote in a calm and democratic atmosphere.

A report from the UN special rapporteur on the issue of extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier de Schutter, issued on Wednesday said 80 percent of people in Lebanon were living below the poverty line as prices had risen by over 200 percent.

It said nine out of 10 people had difficulty earning an income and an average of six out of 10 would leave the country if they got the chance.

The head of the Association of Petroleum Importing Companies, Maroun Chammas, expected demand for gasoline to double from Friday until Monday.

The total consumption of gasoline is expected to reach about 37 million liters, an increase of about 14 million liters over regular days.

“The general cost of gasoline canisters that will be consumed from Friday to Monday, is about LBP938 billion ($622.22 million), an increase of about LBP355 billion compared to normal days,” he said.

These figures did not include the cost and quantities needed by the armed forces this upcoming election weekend, Shammas added.

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
Updated 45 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned

Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
  • Continuing recruitment of youngsters shows that militia readying for new military operations, say analysts
Updated 45 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government officials, human rights activists, religious figures and journalists have warned families living in Houthi-held areas against sending their children to the militia’s summer camps, and have accused the Iran-backed group of wanting to recruit these young people for their army.

This comes in the wake of the movement’s leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, ordering his supporters to open these camps in areas under their control, where he pledged to “immunize them” against misconceptions about his organization and Islam.

Houthi officials have reportedly said that 57 camps were launched in Sanaa alone, which are expected to attract hundreds of students during the upcoming summer vacations.

Yemeni officials and activists say that the Houthis are using these gatherings to radicalize and indoctrinate minors, so that they can prepare them to become soldiers.

“Your child that you will send to the Houthi summer and military course is a time bomb that will kill you tomorrow,” said Ghamdan Al-Yosifi, a Yemeni journalist, labeling them “factories for manufacturing explosives.”

A similar warning to parents had been issued last year when the Houthis launched these centers. The Houthis have claimed that thousands of children graduated with religious education from these camps.

However, critics have said that the children were brainwashed, taken to graveyards and trained to use weapons.

This year’s camps are being set up as the Yemeni government and the Houthis have halted hostilities under a truce brokered by the UN.

Abdul Kareem Al-Medi, a Yemeni journalist, said that the recruitment of children threatens the country’s fragile peace.

“To our honorable people and to all those who trust us, avoid the evil of the summer terror centers. Let him go with them if you want your son to turn into a mobile death machine,” Al-Medi said.

But the Houthis argue that their summer camps are meant to teach the correct recitation of the Qur’an, counter misconceptions about Islam, and prepare the new generation to fight their enemies, including Israelis.

“The summer courses are a step and an initiative that prevents youth from wasting time during the summer holidays, immunizes them from false cultures and enables them to master the Holy Qur’an and to recite it correctly,” Jalal Al-Ruwishan, a Houthi military official, was quoted as saying while visiting a summer camp in Sanaa on Wednesday.

However, Yemen’s information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Houthis of trying to turn young people into ideologically driven soldiers, and shared images of dead child soldiers and children inside the group’s camps.

“We call on parents, sheikhs and tribesmen in Houthi-controlled areas to boycott child recruitment camps, preserve their children … refrain from sending them to fuel their absurd war and to implement (an) Iranian agenda,” he said on Twitter on Thursday.

But given the Houthis’ harsh treatment of those who disobey their orders, many Yemenis believe that parents might still allow their children to sign up for these camps.

In January, a report prepared by the UN Panel of Experts found that some women who refused to participate in these Houthi activities were abducted and raped.

“While some adults join these cultural courses because they agree with the ideology, others participate in order not to lose employment benefits or humanitarian assistance, or out of fear of reprisals for non-participation,” the experts stated.

They added that almost 2,000 Yemeni children, some as young as 10, recruited by the Houthis, were killed in fighting between early 2020 and May 2021, and children received military training or were taken to military sites during summer courses.

Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, said that those children who were killed on the battlefields were initially indoctrinated and recruited inside the Houthi camps, and blamed parents for not heeding warnings.

“Protecting children from extremist ideology and priesthood is the responsibility of parents in the first place,” Jumeh said.

Yemeni military analysts argue that the continuing recruitment of children by the Houthis show that they are getting ready for a new round of military operations, despite their announced commitment to the UN-brokered truce.

“Summer centers and cultural courses are epicenters of sectarian incitement (and) mobilization in preparation for new rounds of conflict and endless battles,” Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, said.

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers

Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
  • "We are not an occupied country to send observers to," he said during a swearing-in ceremony
  • Saied in July last year sacked the government and suspended parliament
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday said he opposes the presence of foreign election observers, as the country gears up for a referendum and legislative polls later this year.
“We are not an occupied country to send observers to,” he said during a swearing-in ceremony for members of a new elections authority.
Saied in July last year sacked the government and suspended parliament, prompting fears for democratic gains a decade after Tunisia’s revolution which sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has since taken control of the judiciary and on April 22 gave himself powers to name three out of seven members of the electoral commission, including its chief.
The US State Department said it was deeply concerned by Saied’s decision to “unilaterally restructure” the body.
On Monday, Saied appointed Farouk Bouasker as its head, replacing Nabil Baffoun, a vocal critic of Saied’s power grab.
Tunisians are set to vote on constitutional reforms on July 25 and elect a new parliament on December 17. Saied’s critics say he wants to create a tame electoral commission ahead of those ballots.
His moves initially won widespread support from Tunisians fed up with the crisis-gripped political system, but his opponents accuse him of trying to restore autocracy in the North African country.

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden

UN envoy for Yemen concludes visit to Aden
  • UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians
  • He discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and elsewhere
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded a two-day visit to Aden on Wednesday.

During his visit, Grundberg met with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, and Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Tareq Saleh.

The UN envoy reviewed the status of the truce and the benefits it has delivered so far to Yemeni civilians, particularly the significant reduction in civilian casualties.

He also discussed ways to overcome challenges, especially with regards to opening roads in Taiz and other governorates and resuming commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

“The parties need to move swiftly in implementing all elements of the truce in parallel to reduce the impact of the war on civilians and facilitate the freedom of movement of people and goods. I urge them to work constructively and demonstrate their commitment in all its humanitarian elements,” Grundberg said.

“I will continue my active support to Yemeni parties to identify solutions, increase confidence, and build on the truce to move towards a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of Yemeni women and men,” he added.

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks

El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Cairo
  • President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US”
Updated 12 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The US government is hoping to “develop partnership relations” with Cairo, an Egyptian presidential spokesman said after meetings between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the capital.

The spokesman said in a statement that Sullivan conveyed that “Washington aspires to develop partnership relations with Cairo and move them to broader horizons during the coming period, within the framework of the close and extended cooperation relations between the two countries.”

President El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen its extended strategic partnership with the US, as well as intensify cooperation and coordination between the two countries at various levels, within the framework of the common interests of the two countries, and to support efforts to restore security and stability in the Middle East in light of the tension and turmoil it is witnessing.”

The Egyptian president stressed that “solving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international references would impose a new reality and open broad horizons for building peace and building bridges of trust, cooperation, construction and development throughout the Middle East.”

Sullivan expressed his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to establish peace in the region, in addition to its key role in the truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and the initiatives for the reconstruction of Gaza.

El-Sisi affirmed “the firm Egyptian position based on the need to strengthen the pillars of countries going through crises and strengthen their national institutions, in order to end the suffering of their peoples and preserve their capabilities, as well as help fill the vacuum that allowed terrorist groups to expand and spread.”

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sullivan praised Egypt’s tireless efforts in this regard, and consensus was reached on the importance of advancing cooperation, given the major danger posed by terrorism at the international level.

El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with the Egyptian president stressing his country’s firm position on the need to reach a binding legal agreement for the process of filling and operating the dam, in a manner that preserves Egyptian water security and achieves the common interests of the three countries involved in the arrangement.

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
  • Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967; since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements
  • Construction accelerated in the last few years under former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during Donald Trump’s US administration
Updated 12 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organization said.
The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organization that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.
“This is bad news for Israel and deepens the occupation, making it harder to achieve future peace,” Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.
The report of further expansion comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, one day after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklehshe was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.
The United States has said it “strongly” opposes such new construction in the West Bank.
Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.
Since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements that most of the international community regard as illegal.
Last week, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter referred to Thursday’s planning meeting, stressing that “Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution.”
The housing plans are scattered throughout a large swathe of the West Bank known as Area C, where Israel exercises military and planning control.
Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem has continued under every Israeli government since 1967.
However, construction accelerated in the last few years under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during former president Donald Trump’s US administration, which Palestinians accused of egregious pro-Israel bias.
While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ousted Netanyahu, leading an ideologically diverse coalition, he is the former head of a settler lobby group and opposes Palestinian statehood.
“It’s disappointing that this government that promised change is following similar policies to the government of Netanyahu,” said Ofran.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, said the news Thursday was a “day of celebration for the settler movement.”

