You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations

Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Burundi counterpart Albert Shingiro. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Burundi counterpart Albert Shingiro. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqahh

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations

Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, regarding bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.
The message was received by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Burundi counterpart, Albert Shingiro, in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the reception, Prince Faisal thanked the country for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
The two ministers also discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman BURUNDI Evariste Ndayishimiye Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi king sends letter to Kuwait’s emir on bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king sends letter to Kuwait’s emir on bilateral relations
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission

Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission

Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission

Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan will head the board of directors of the new commission to develop Taif, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The board of directors will include Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, Princess Haifa bint Muhammad bin Saud bin Khalid, Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan, Abdulaziz bin Ismail Trabzoni, Dr. Khaled Omar Azzam, and a representative from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The commission will coordinate the efforts of the various sectors concerned with the development of Taif, prepare policies, visions, plans, and studies, and stimulate investment in several sectors including agriculture and rural tourism.

It will also develop various sectors, improve quality of life in the governorate, and develop its natural, tourist, heritage and cultural components.

Topics: Taif development commission Saudi Arabia Taif Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry launches Taif Rose festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry launches Taif Rose festival
Tourism Development Fund to develop destination in Saudi city Taif
Business & Economy
Tourism Development Fund to develop destination in Saudi city Taif

Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 

Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 

Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer 
  • The session included an open talk about the attractiveness of the Arabian peninsula to explorers
  • At the end of the session, Prince Khalid made a speech in which he expressed his gratitude for the participants and the audience
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in London recently organized a discussion on British explorer Cpt. William Shakespear, and the impact of British travelers and explorers on the Arabian Peninsula.

The session was held in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK. It was organized on the sidelines of an exhibition titled “The Other Shakespear” at the Royal Geographical Society.

Fahd Al-Samari, secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, participated in the discussion alongside Alain Dillon, the British writer and diplomat.

The session included an open talk about the attractiveness of the peninsula to travelers and explorers like Shakespear.

Al-Samari spoke about the effects these travelers and explorers had on Arabia’s relationship with the West, as they transmitted Saudi history and heritage through pictures and reports, which provide a window into the era, preserved in part by the collection of King Abdulaziz.

Dillon discussed the challenges that faced the travelers in crossing one of the most difficult deserts in the world, and what the desert represented for the UK and for them. In addition, he talked about the contributions Shakespear made as a pioneer in exploring Najd where he took many important pictures.

At the end of the session, Prince Khalid made a speech in which he expressed his gratitude for the participants and the audience, and talked about the impact of travelers and explorers and their role in building Saudi-British relations, calling on the audience to read more about Shakespear and his contributions.

The exhibition included some of the oldest photos of the Arabian Peninsula, and of King Abdulaziz and his men, in addition to maps of the north of the peninsula drawn by Shakespear.

The exhibition, hosted by the Royal Geographical Society in London, will continue from May 11 till June 8 daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan The Other Shakespear Captain William Shakespear

Related

Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
  • The two ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of their countries
  • They also discussed the latest regional and international developments
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone call with his Indian counterpart on Thursday.

During the phone call, Prince Faisal and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reviewed aspects of Saudi-Indian relations in several areas of joint cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed ways to support and enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of their countries and achieve more stability and prosperity in them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in this regard, especially the strengthening of international peace and security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Related

Special How Bollywood expertise can cement cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and India photos
Lifestyle
How Bollywood expertise can cement cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and India
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
  • Saudi FM praised efforts made by Iraq and its continuous coordination with the coalition to eliminate Daesh
  • He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the coalition’s Africa Focus Group
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged members of the Global Coalition Against Daesh to continue efforts to eliminate the terrorist organization completely.

Speaking at a coalition meeting on Wednesday in Morocco, Prince Faisal said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that the threat of this organization still exists.”

He continued: “This requires everyone to continue efforts and coordination to eliminate it completely.”

He also stressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the significant and tangible role played by the coalition in eliminating Daesh’s expansion and spread in Iraq and Syria.

The foreign minister added that the Kingdom continues to maintain its firm stance towards supporting the efforts of the coalition, stressing the Kingdom's keenness on the stability of Iraq and the extension of its influence and sovereignty over its entire territory.

He also praised the efforts made by Iraq and its continuous coordination with the coalition to eliminate the extremist organization.

Prince Faisal highlighted the Kingdom's keenness to support reconstruction projects in Iraq, support efforts to stabilize liberated areas in Syria, and stabilize the security and economic situation in them.He added that the Kingdom had established a number of centers, the most important of which is the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), which works at regional and international levels to combat extremist messages.

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the coalition’s Africa Focus Group which enables the coalition to undertake civilian capacity-building programs to help address the Daesh threat across Africa. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Daesh Marrakech Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh

Related

Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM holds talks with counterparts on sidelines of meeting on countering Daesh
Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh
Middle-East
Ministers meet in Morocco to discuss ongoing threat from Daesh

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
  • Former Portuguese education minister cautions against over-reliance on online education
Updated 12 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: International education leaders at a global conference in Riyadh have been cautioned against over-reliance on remote learning and warned that it fails to deliver the same outcomes as in-person teaching.

Nuno Crato, a former Portuguese education minister, told the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 that while technology has a growing role in teaching, so-called e-learning “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education.”

Delivering a presentation entitled “The Future is Not What It Used to Be,” Crato highlighted changes in the education sector worldwide as a result of COVID-19, and said that “historical transformations” are needed to counter the effects of the pandemic.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain the educational process through a transition to e-learning, but underlined the importance of focusing on experiences, skills and basics through training and qualifying students in science, reading and mathematics.

Crato described these subjects as “pivotal elements” that affect the knowledge and skills of students in various areas of life.

The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment, or PISA, revealed that in many countries, “conditions are not at the required level of positivity,” he said, adding that there is much to be learnt from the practices of nations that have achieved advanced results in the tests.

Online education “does not promise the effectiveness of in-person education and does not give the same results,” Crato said.

E-learning also added to the misconception about children’s preference for electronic tasks, he said, while studies show the internet’s potential to distract children due to the multiplicity of tasks they are required to perform.

“Now, we have an unprecedented body of knowledge that may help us in these debates. We need science, evidence and statistics. Cognitive psychology has witnessed a quantum leap in recent decades,” Crato said.

The economics of education has flourished, with new methods and data, while statistics have blossomed through large-scale studies.

“A new future is in sight,” he said. 

Abd Al-Salam Al-Jawfi, an adviser at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, said that Saudi Arabia works closely with global organizations in education in order to benefit from international experience and improve the quality of education.

Many global and regional education bodies support the provision of quality and permanent education for all, as well as enhancing coordination, cooperation and integration in education, and providing resources and promoting sustainable development programs for poorer regions.

Al-Jawfi said that global and regional organizations contribute to the growth and improvement of education through a variety of benchmark research studies, programs and initiatives on a regional or international scale, as well as collaborative activities aimed at simplifying and improving education.

Borhene Chakroun, director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector, told the Riyadh forum that the global disruption to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “is without parallel” and the effects on learning are severe.

“The crisis brought education systems worldwide to a halt, with school closures affecting more than 1.6 billion learners at the pandemic’s peak. The short and long-term consequences of the crisis on education require further investigation, evidence and global dialogue,” he said.

Chakroun highlighted the importance of learning from international and local education advances, such as the Saudi Madrasati platform and other distance learning initiatives around the world.

Topics: International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 Saudi ministry of education Riyadh conference online education

Related

Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
International education conference kicks off in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
International education conference kicks off in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country’s sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity
GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country’s sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity
Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
Houthis using summer camps to train child soldiers, parents warned
Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Tunisian president rejects foreign election observers
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.