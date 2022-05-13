You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
Britain urged allies to keep arming Ukraine and to ramp up sanctions against Russia. (File/AFP)
AFP

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
  • G7 industrialized nations are “strongly united” in backing Ukraine until its “victory” against Russia, France says
  • Britain urges more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin
AFP

G7 industrialized nations are “strongly united” in backing Ukraine until its “victory” against Russia, France said Friday, as Britain urged more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin.

“It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as she arrived for a second day of talks with her Group of Seven counterparts.

“G7 unity has been vital during this crisis,” she added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were “very strongly united” in their will to “continue in the long term to support Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine’s victory.”

The foreign ministers are meeting over three days in the resort of Wangels in Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the group.

The war in Ukraine is set to be the main topic on the agenda, with Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Nicu Popescu also on the guest list.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but Ukrainian forces managed to push Moscow’s forces back from Kyiv, and the conflict is now well into its third month.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with weapons, including artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful materiel, but Kyiv has been pushing allies for more support.

Le Drian also pointed to the global effects of what he called a “lasting conflict... particularly in the area of food security.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also on Thursday highlighted the growing impact of the war on poorer countries.

“We as the strongest industrialized democracies have a special responsibility” to help poorer nations weather the food and energy squeezes caused by the war, the minister said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain President Vladimir Putin

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
  • Some experts say the North’s initial announcement communicates a willingness to receive outside aid
  • North Korea’s claim of a perfect record in keeping out the virus for two and a half years was widely doubted
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

SEOUL: Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea, state media said Friday, a day after acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the pandemic.
North Korea likely doesn’t have sufficient COVID-19 tests and other medical equipment and said it didn’t know the cause of the mass fevers. But a big COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said of the 350,000 people who developed fevers since late April, 162,200 have recovered. It said 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone, and 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment.
One of the six people who died was confirmed infected with the omicron variant, KCNA said, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the total illnesses were COVID-19.
North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday after acknowledging its first COVID-19 cases. Those reports said tests from an unspecified number of people came back positive for the omicron variant.
It’s unusual for isolated North Korea to admit to the outbreak of any infectious disease, let alone one as menacing as COVID-19, as the country is intensely proud and sensitive to outside perception about its self-described “socialist utopia.”
While Kim had occasionally been candid about his worsening economy and other problems in recent years, he had repeatedly expressed confidence about North Korea’s pandemic response and wasn’t seen wearing a mask in public until a ruling party meeting on Thursday where the North announced the COVID-19 infections.
It’s possible that the spread of the virus was accelerated by a massive military parade in Pyongyang on April 25, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took center stage and showcased the most powerful missiles of his military nuclear program in front of tens of thousands.
Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, said the pace of the fever’s spread suggests the crisis could last months and possibly into 2023, causing major disruption in the poorly equipped country.
Some experts say the North’s initial announcement communicates a willingness to receive outside aid.
The North last year shunned millions of shots offered by the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, including doses of AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac vaccines, possibly because of questions about their effectiveness and unwillingness to accept monitoring requirements. The country lacks the extreme-cold storage systems that are required for mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.
The office of South Korea’s new conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who began his single five-year term on Tuesday, said his government is willing to provide vaccines and other medical supplies to North Korea and hopes to hold discussions with the North over specific plans.
Boo Seung-chan, a spokesperson in South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said Seoul doesn’t immediately have an estimate on the number of vaccine doses it could offer to North Korea if Pyongyang requests help.
Inter-Korean relations have deteriorated over the past three years amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, which derailed over disagreements about exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against the North and the North’s disarmament steps.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that Beijing was offering North Korea help in dealing with the outbreak.
“As its comrade, neighbor and friend, China stands ready to provide full support and assistance to the DPRK in the fight against the epidemic,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, using the initials for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
KCNA said Kim was briefed about the fever outbreak when he visited the emergency epidemic prevention headquarters on Thursday and criticized officials for failing to prevent “a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system.”
He said the spread of the fever has been centered around the capital, Pyongyang, and underscored the importance of isolating all work and residential units from one another while providing residents with every convenience during the lockdown.
“It is the most important challenge and supreme tasks facing our party to reverse the immediate public health crisis situation at an early date, restore the stability of epidemic prevention and protect the health and wellbeing of our people,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
North Korea’s claim of a perfect record in keeping out the virus for two and a half years was widely doubted. But it was believed to have avoided a huge outbreak until now, in part because it instituted strict virus controls almost from the start of the pandemic.
The strict border closures and other measures further battered an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, pushing Kim to perhaps the toughest moment of his rule.
Hours after confirming the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in what possibly was meant to be a display of its strength. It was the North’s 16th round of missile launches this year.
Citing North Korea’s shunning of the COVAX vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States supported international aid efforts but doesn’t plan to share its vaccine supplies with the North.
“We do continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans, and this is, of course, a broader part of the DPRK continuing to exploit its own citizens by not accepting this type of aid,” Psaki said Thursday in Washington.
“It’s not just vaccines. It’s also a range of humanitarian assistance that could very much help the people and the country and instead they divert resources to build their unlawful nuclear and ballistic missiles programs.”

Topics: North Korea COVID-19 outbreak Pandemic

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
  • Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities
  • Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine Friday including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, as the number of refugees reported to have fled the conflict surpassed six million.
The Russian invasion has also led to a seismic policy change by Finland, whose leaders said Thursday the previously neutral nation must apply to join NATO “without delay” — triggering a blunt warning of retaliation from the Kremlin.
Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities — including the killing of unarmed civilians, torture and rape.
CNN and the BBC on Thursday released what they said was security camera footage showing Russian soldiers with assault rifles shooting two Ukrainian civilians in the back.
The two men appeared unarmed — the footage showed the soldiers frisking them before allowing them to walk away at a business premises on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.
One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.
The killings took place on March 16 and are being investigated as a war crime, CNN said. AFP has not independently verified the footage.
Separately, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an eastern Ukrainian village from a tank, killing three civilians.
The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside Kharkiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Telegram.
Local resident Denys, 40, said he saw the barrel of the tank turn toward him.
“Someone said: let’s go hide inside the house,” Denys said.
“I entered last and as soon as I entered, the tank fired. Everything collapsed, I couldn’t see anything.”
The UN Human Rights Council voted 33-2 on Thursday to investigate alleged atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Ukrainian prosecutors say they have received reports of more than 10,000 alleged crimes.

Six million Ukrainians flee 
The UN refugee agency said Thursday more than six million people had fled Ukraine, more than half of them going to neighboring Poland.

Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said.

Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said. (File/AFP)
Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said.
 


The United States on Thursday accused Russia of forcibly taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians to “filtration camps” in Russia or Russian-controlled territory where they are subjected to “brutal interrogations.”
“These actions amount to war crimes,” said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
“We must not allow this evil to stand.”
The remarks backed Kyiv’s allegation that 1.2 million people have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas.
Fighting in Ukraine has been concentrated in the south and east since Russia abandoned attempts to seize the capital.
Ukraine’s presidency said shelling continued throughout Lugansk — part of the Donbas region where its forces are fiercely opposing Russian troops and Kremlin-backed separatists.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces had destroyed 570 health care facilities.
“What for? It’s nonsense. It’s barbarity,” he said.
In the northeastern region of Chernigiv, three people were killed and 12 others wounded early Thursday in a strike on a school in Novgorod-Siversky, the emergency services said.
In the southern port city of Mariupol, troops at the Azovstal steelworks have been holding out against Russian bombardment for weeks, refusing demands to surrender.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said “difficult talks” were under way on the evacuation of 38 seriously wounded soldiers.
Russia’s army said it struck Donetsk and Kharkiv on Thursday, killing more than 170 people and destroying Ukrainian drones and rockets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Mourners pay tribute to slain Palestinian journalist in London

Mourners pay tribute to slain Palestinian journalist in London
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Mourners pay tribute to slain Palestinian journalist in London

Mourners pay tribute to slain Palestinian journalist in London
  • Thousands are set to take part in a national demonstration on Saturday in London to commemorate Shireen Abu Akleh and the Nakba anniversary
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A vigil was held in the British capital, London, on Thursday to commemorate the life Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a day after she was killed in the West Bank.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her, including one who was shot and wounded, said Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters.
The vigil, which was attended by some 200 people, also aimed to commemorate all Palestinian journalists martyred by Israel in an effort “to bring the truth to the world,” organizers Palestine Solidarity Campaign said.

 


Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot joined dozens of mourners, including journalists, who gathered at 5:30 p.m. outside the BBC’s headquarters and were asked to bring candles, flags and photos.
Meanwhile, thousands of people are set to take part in a national demonstration on Saturday in London to commemorate Abu Akleh and 74 years of ongoing Israeli occupation. 
“One year on from Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza which killed 67 children, protesters will demand sanctions on Israel for its war crimes, illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” the organizers, Friends of Al-Aqsa, said in a statement. 
Protesters will carry photos of Abu Akleh as well as 55 press jackets to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000. Starting outside the BBC, the names of each of these journalists will be on display in a visual memorial to the journalists lost at the hands of Israeli forces. 

 

 


“The targeting of journalists by Israel is a war crime” says Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA. “Today we’re calling for immediate sanctions on Israel”.
Protesters will call for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known to many as the ongoing Nakba or catastrophe, which started in 1948 when over 750,000 Palestinian men, women and children were forced to flee their homes.
(With AP)

 

Topics: United Kingdom London Palestine Solidarity Campaign Vigil Shireen Abu Akleh Palestine Husam Zomlot

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village
Updated 12 May 2022

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village

No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village
  • Women in Dandichi Bari spend up to three hours a day fetching water
  • Prospective brides from nearby settlements reject proposals from village
Updated 12 May 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For the women in the village of Dandichi Bari, the walk to fetch water begins at 4 a.m. every day.

A water crisis in the village of around 300 residents in the Nasik district of Maharashtra state has withered not only the women’s hopes of a change to their strenuous routine, but also the single men’s hopes of finding a bride, as women from other villages have increasingly shunned proposals from them.

The people of Dandichi Bari depend on farming during the monsoon season and on contractual work in the summer, when their fields dry up and the scorching heat makes the area practically uninhabitable.

Even then, the women have to walk downhill to a water source, before sunrise and after sunset, to bring water back up to their parched households, as the village well has run dry.

“Life is tough for women in this village,” Mohna Bai Wagmare, 60, told Arab News. “Every morning we (set out) at 4 a.m. and return after one and a half hours with pots of water. We do the same in the evening too.”

Wagmare moved to Dandichi Bari four decades ago, after marrying a local. But marriages with outsiders are becoming increasingly rare in the village.  
“Water is the biggest problem,” Govind Chintaman Wagmare, another Dandichi Bari resident, said. “It’s true that many youngsters in the village struggle to get a bride from outside.”

Nitin, a young bachelor who is looking for a wife, told Arab News that it can take at least three years for boys from the village to find a bride.

“The village has (attracted) notoriety for its water crisis, and parents from neighboring villages resist sending their daughters to Dandichi Bari,” he said, asking that his full name not be used for fears that it would further jeopardize his prospects of marriage.

Local authorities stepped in last year and provided a water tanker to serve the village during the hottest months.

“Dandichi Bari is located some 300 feet above (sea level) and the soil is such that it does not hold rainwater, thereby making it difficult for us to keep (water in) the well throughout the year,” Deepak Patil, the local administration’s development officer, told Arab News. “To address the problem, we provided a water tanker.”

But villagers say the tanker only provides enough water to quench their thirst, without meeting their other needs, such as washing.

While local officials deny there has been a drop in marriages in the village, local activist Ramesh Thorat told Arab News that the village has had “social problems” since at least 2014, when a bride fled Dandichi Bari.

“A newlywed bride left the village (just two days) after her marriage, when she experienced the acute water crisis,” he said. “Not much has changed since then.”

Topics: India Dandichi Bari Maharashtra

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber

UK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev’s appointment to upper chamber
  • Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev
  • The opposition Labour Party won a vote in March to demand the release of information about the businessman's appointment to the House of Lords
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The British government has refused to publish the advice Prime Minister Boris Johnson received from security services before the British-Russian media boss Evgeny Lebedev was appointed to parliament’s upper chamber citing national security.
Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev, and the opposition Labour Party won a vote in March to demand the release of information about the businessman’s appointment to the House of Lords.
Lebedev, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, also said in March that the security advice should be released and called claims about his background “pure innuendo.”
The details of any specific concerns about the appointment of Lebedev, whose father was a former Russian KGB spy, have not been made public. But the issue has gained increased prominence since Russia launched the war in Ukraine.
The government published a 1,880-word statement explaining why it would not publish the security advice and a series of documents, including a blank consent form, related to his appointment that were heavily redacted.
The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis said on Thursday said what the government published “reflects the need to protect national security” and disclosing further information could be used in the future to investigate other appointments.
Ellis said Lebedev was “a man of good standing” and there had never been a complaint about his personal conduct.
“I do not believe it would be in the public interest for such internal correspondence to be used in the future for political point scoring,” he said in a written statement to parliament.
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Johnson of having “contempt for parliament.”
“This looks like a cover-up and smells like a cover-up because it is a cover-up,” she said.
Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and is a shareholder in the Independent newspaper, was made a lifelong member of the Lords in July 2020 with the title Baron Lebedev of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation.
According to the Sunday Times newspaper, in March 2020 the HOLAC, which scrutinizes nominations, asked Johnson’s office to reconsider his appointment after hearing evidence from the security services that Lebedev was considered a potential security risk.
Johnson subsequently met Lebedev, and asked for further assurances from the security agencies which provided enough further contexts to satisfy him, the newspaper reported.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson Evgeny Lebedev British government

