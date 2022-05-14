Shows, events canceled in the UAE for mourning period

Megan Fox sports Andrea Wazen heels to Hollywood premiere

DUBAI: US actress Megan Fox is officially a fan of Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.

The 35-year-old actress is often photographed wearing the Beirut-based shoemaker’s creations, including this weekend when she attended the world premiere of her new movie “Good Mourning” in West Hollywood.

The star stepped out on the red carpet in a head-turning pink outfit with her fiancé US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who also matched the star in pink.

She wore a glitzy floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit. To complete her look, the actress wore Wazen’s 15 cm beige Antigone PVC platform heels, which feature clear-strap detailing.

The heels were previously worn in black by US superstar Jennifer Lopez last year during her 52nd birthday on a luxurious yacht with her fiancé Ben Affleck.

Fox stars alongside her partner Kelly in “Good Mourning,” which is scheduled for release on May 20.

The comedy follows a movie star, played by Kelly, whose world is turned upside down when he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and getting a life-changing, starring role in a movie.

“Good Mourning” also stars Kim Kardashian’s partner, comedian Pete Davidson, and actress Dove Cameron.

In October, Fox stepped out for an off-duty stroll in Los Angeles championing Wazen’s Denver pumps in black.

In September she wore the brand’s heels to the REVOLVE Gallery Private Event in New York City. The actress opted for the Dassy Sunset PVC Pumps, a pair of clear pointed-toe heels with gold-strap detailing.

Since launching in 2013, the label’s strappy sandals and stilettos have made their way onto the pedicured toes of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae, who have all championed Wazen’s creations.

The London-born designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in Beirut following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.