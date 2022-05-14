India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk

You are here

Labourers wearing masks shift wheat crop from a trolley to remove dust from the crop at a wholesale grain market during an extended nationwide lockdown in India. (Reuters)
Labourers wearing masks shift wheat crop from a trolley to remove dust from the crop at a wholesale grain market during an extended nationwide lockdown in India. (Reuters)
Updated 14 May 2022

  • Decision by world’s second-largest producer adds to global supply fears in wake of Ukraine conflict
  • Export ban comes as heat wave hits wheat output and domestic prices reach record highs
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has banned wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply disruptions sparked by the war in Ukraine, saying that its own food security is threatened by a sudden spike in global prices of the grain.

The South Asian nation is the world’s second-largest wheat producer. Though India consumes most of the wheat it produces, for months it has been seen as a country that could help make up for the shortage of global supply affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted wheat production in both major suppliers. 

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the export ban late on Friday. The ministry said in a notice that the decision was taken “to manage the overall food security of the country, and to support the needs of the neighboring and other vulnerable countries.”

Exceptions apply to shipments already issued letter of credit or for countries that require wheat “to meet their food security needs and based on the requests of their governments,” the notice said. 

The announcement follows a surge in inflation to 7.79 percent in April, with wheat prices alone rising to record highs in India. New Delhi also had to lower its estimated wheat output this year after earlier targeting a record 111 million tons, due to the effect of a heat wave on production. 

“What has happened is that procurement of wheat by the government has come down and the production of wheat has also come down,” New Delhi-based economist Arun Kumar told Arab News.

“There is a fear in India that inflation is already high, and if the prices of wheat also goes up then the inflation will cause havoc.” 

Kumar added that the sudden decision came “when the international community is looking at us with hope,” and could have an impact on India’s international credibility. 

Agriculture expert Devinder Sharma said that the ban was necessary to ensure adequate stock to meet domestic needs. 

“Traders are lobbying that the government should not step in. I think that would be very detrimental to India’s food security culture because we need to keep adequate stock of wheat in the buffer because we have the largest population of hungry people in India,” Sharma told Arab News. 

Former finance minister and senior leader of the main opposition Congress Party, P. Chidambaram, said the wheat export ban is “an anti-farmer measure.”

“It deprives the farmer of reaping the benefits of higher export prices,” he said. 

Farmers also lamented the government’s decision. 

“It was a good opportunity for farmers to earn higher income with the wheat prices up in the international market,” Ashutosh Kumar, spokesperson of Punjab-based Hail Farmers’ Movement, told Arab News. 

“But the government did not show the urgency to procure wheat fast and keep the stock intact.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for slain journalist in London

Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for slain journalist in London

  • Protesters held 55 press jackets outside the BBC headquarters to represent journalists killed by Israel
  • Demonstrators were also commemorating 74 years of Israeli apartheid in Palestine
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Around 15,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in London on Saturday to protest the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this week in the West Bank.
"In response to Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder by Israeli sniper, protesters today held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000," the organizers said.
The veteran Palestinian-American reporter who had been covering the Middle East conflict for over 25 years, was shot in the head on Wednesday morning during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.


Her death and following conduct of Israeli police at her funeral on Friday has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for investigations into the incidents.
"This was just one of several powerful visual representations of the ongoing Nakba in today’s march for Palestine in London, attended by 15,000 people," the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
“Israel’s targeting of Shireen and the disrespect shown by Israeli Occupation Forces at Shireen’s funeral yesterday is disgusting” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public Affairs at FOA “We’re marching from the BBC to Downing Street today to call for sanctions on Israel for 74 years of these heinous war crimes”.


Protesters also held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known as the Nakba or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes 1948 "to make way for the state of Israel and many retain their keys to this day," FOA said.
Protesters also held BBC headline posters highlighting the broadcasting company’s bias and problematic language when reporting on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, as well as hand tracing in support of the FOA's #HandsOffAlAqsa campaign, which demands that Israel stops its attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa.
Individuals also wrote messages of condolences for Shireen in a memorial outside the BBC.

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Updated 14 May 2022
AP

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

  • The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire
Updated 14 May 2022
AP

BUFFALO, New York: At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.
The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.
The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one of the officials said. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.
The official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive, but were investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.
The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.
Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing and body armor, one of the officials said
Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media.
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

In Dhaka's largest slum, residents seek relief from mosquitoes with zebra stripes

Updated 14 May 2022

In Dhaka’s largest slum, residents seek relief from mosquitoes with zebra stripes

  • Residents in Karail say fabrics with zebra print help protect them from mosquitoes
  • Researchers say more studies are needed to confirm the effectiveness of black and white stripes in repelling mosquitoes
Updated 14 May 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: All year long, millions of Dhaka dwellers have to deal with swarms of mosquitoes, trying every means possible to protect themselves against their bites — lately also with zebra stripes.

Hot and humid, Bangladesh’s sprawling capital struggles with the presence of mosquitoes not only due to the climate but also unplanned urbanization.

During the monsoon season, rainwater pools in neighborhoods, becoming a breeding ground for the insects that can be hardly controlled and regularly cause outbreaks of diseases.

Incense is traditionally used to repel mosquitoes, but this year a new method partly phased it out, at least in Karail, Dhaka’s largest slum area, where residents say they are protected by fabrics with zebra print.

In this photo taken on March 29, 2022, a boy studies in his home in Karail, Dhaka's largest slum area. (Supplied)

It started as a project of an advertising agency and a direct-to-home TV provider, which in late March furnished 10,000 households in Karail with zebra curtains they called Mosblock.

“Our aim was to ensure uninterrupted entertainment for the people while watching television,” Mohammed Abul Khair Chowdhury, head of marketing at Beximco Communications Ltd., which owns the TV service, told Arab News.

“Now we are gathering further data on the efficacy rate of the curtains,” he said. “According to our initial findings, it worked.”

The curtains soon gained popularity and local businesses in the slum area began to copy the idea and sell their own zebra fabrics.

Chameli Akter, a 24-year-old student from Karail who hung zebra curtains on her door and window, said there were significantly fewer mosquitoes at her home.

“I noticed mosquitoes can’t fly near this curtain,” she told Arab News. “Fighting against mosquitoes is a daily struggle as the environment here is mostly dirty and there are enough places for mosquitoes to breed. Now, at least, I am a bit relieved.”

Shirin Begum, a 35-year-old domestic helper who also lives in Karail, also noticed that with the zebra stripes on her windows, the insects bothered her family less. “My children couldn’t concentrate on their studies due to mosquito bites,” she said. “Now, they can pay more attention to studying.”

Numerous international studies over the past few years have shown that black and white stripes protect zebras from insect bites.

Studies on flies have shown that the polarization of light impairs their perception, making them unable to properly decelerate and land on their victims.

Whether the same effect applies to mosquitoes has not been scientifically confirmed yet.

“We need to have more research on this,” said Muntasir Akash, an assistant professor at the zoology department of Dhaka University. But he welcomed the innovation: “In tropical regions, mosquitoes are very deadly. If a curtain like Mosblock can be an effective solution against mosquitoes, it will be very helpful.”

 

Portugal blocks mansion sale over 'strong conviction' it belongs to Abramovich

Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

Portugal blocks mansion sale over ‘strong conviction’ it belongs to Abramovich

  • The property registry of the mansion in the luxury Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve was frozen - meaning it cannot be sold, rented or mortgaged
  • "We have a strong conviction, which hasn't been fully confirmed, the house belongs to Roman Abramovich," Cravinho said
Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

LISBON: Portugal blocked the sale of a 10 million euro ($10.4 million) luxury house over a “strong conviction” it belonged to sanctions-hit Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho said on Saturday.
The property registry of the mansion in the luxury Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve was frozen — meaning it cannot be sold, rented or mortgaged — on March 25 at the request of the foreign ministry, a month after Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine.
“We have a strong conviction, which hasn’t been fully confirmed, the house belongs to Roman Abramovich,” Cravinho said on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Berlin. “The challenge here is that many of those sanctioned do not have their properties and assets in their names.”
According to Publico newspaper, which initially reported the story, the former Chelsea soccer club owner tried to sell the property 15 days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started through the Delaware-based Millhouse Views LLC, owned by Millhouse LLC, which manages his assets.
However, a spokesperson for Abramovich told Reuters he did own “any property in Portugal” and “Millhouse Views LCC is not connected” to him.
“In fact we have never heard of this company,” the spokesperson added.
Portugal’s largest bank, Caixa Geral de Depositos, noticed the move to sell the property and alerted authorities, Publico said. The bank declined to comment.
According to Publico, the property is in plot 17 of Quinta do Lago’s San Lorenzo North area. A Reuters witness said there was a signboard outside the gated mansion saying it had been sold.
Abramovich has been sanctioned by the British government and the European Union over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has denied having such ties.
The billionaire was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the Mediaeval Inquisition.
There is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia.
The case sent shockwaves across Portugal, leading public prosecutors to launch an investigation and to the detention of a rabbi responsible for the certification that allowed Abramovich to obtain citizenship.

Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea

Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

Kim says outbreak causing ‘great upheaval’ in North Korea

  • Two days after confirming its first cases of Covid-19, the government said more than half a million people had been sickened nationwide
  • On Friday, "over 174,440 persons had fever, at least 81,430 were fully recovered and 21 died in the country"
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

SEOUL: Leader Kim Jong Un says a Covid outbreak is causing ‘great upheaval’ in North Korea, which announced 21 new “fever” deaths Saturday.
Two days after confirming its first cases of Covid-19, the government said more than half a million people had been sickened nationwide.
Despite activating its “maximum emergency quarantine system” to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population, North Korea is now reporting tens of thousands of new cases daily.
On Friday, “over 174,440 persons had fever, at least 81,430 were fully recovered and 21 died in the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
North Korea confirmed Thursday that the highly contagious omicron variant had been detected in the capital Pyongyang, with Kim ordering nationwide lockdowns.
It was the government’s first official admission of Covid cases and marked the failure of a two-year coronavirus blockade maintained at great economic cost since the start of the pandemic.
From late April to May 13, more than 524,440 people have fallen sick with fever, KCNA said, with 27 deaths in total.
The report did not specify whether the new cases and deaths had tested positive for Covid-19, but experts say the country will be struggling to test and diagnose on this scale.
North Korea has said only that one of the first six deaths it announced Friday had tested positive for Covid-19.
“It’s not a stretch to consider these ‘fever’ cases to all be Covid-19, given the North’s lack of testing capacity,” said Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute.
“The actual number of Covid cases could be higher than the fever figures due to many asymptomatic cases,” he said, adding that the pace of infection was growing “very fast.”
Kim said Saturday the “crisis” was causing “great upheaval,” as he oversaw a second Politburo meeting in three days to discuss the situation, KCNA reported.
“The spread of malignant disease comes to be a great upheaval in our country since the founding of the DPRK,” he said, referring to North Korea by its official name.
Kim is putting himself “front and center” of the country’s Covid response, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“The language he’s used suggests the situation in North Korea is going to get worse before it gets better,” he told AFP.
“Engagers see this rhetoric preparing the way for international assistance, but Kim may be rallying a population on the verge of further sacrifice,” he added.
The meeting of the nation’s top officials discussed medicine distribution and other ways of “minimizing the losses in human lives,” KCNA said.
North Korea has a crumbling health system — one of the worst in the world — and no Covid vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass testing capacity, experts say.
But the country will “actively learn” from China’s pandemic management strategy, Kim said, according to KCNA.
China, the world’s only major economy to still maintain a zero-Covid policy, is battling multiple omicron outbreaks — with some major cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under stay-at-home orders.
North Korea has previously turned down offers of Covid vaccines from China and the World Health Organization’s Covax scheme, but both Beijing and Seoul issued fresh offers of aid and vaccines this week.
Kim’s comments indicate North Korea “will try getting supplies from China,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.
It also looks likely Pyongyang “will adopt a Chinese-style anti-virus response of regional lockdowns,” Yang added.
So far, Kim said Saturday, North Korea’s outbreak was not “an uncontrollable spread among regions” but transmission within areas that had been locked down, KCNA said.
Despite its Covid outbreak, new satellite imagery indicates that North Korea has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.
“I can’t tell you when the reactor will be ready to go, but it is about 10x larger than the existing reactor at Yongbyon,” Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies wrote in a Twitter thread Saturday.
It would produce 10 times more plutonium for nuclear weapons, he said, adding: “This would make good on Kim’s pledge to increase the number of nuclear weapons.”
The United States and South Korea have warned that Kim is preparing to conduct another nuclear test — which would be the regime’s seventh — and that it could come any day now.
Analysts have warned Kim could speed up his nuclear test plans in a bid to “distract” North Korea’s population from a disastrous Covid-19 outbreak.

