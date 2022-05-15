You are here

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for slain journalist in London

Around 15,000 pro-Palestinian protesters rally against the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in London. (Supplied/Friends of Al-Aqsa)
Protesters held 55 paper press jackets to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000. (Supplied/Friends of Al-Aqsa)
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for slain journalist in London

Protesters held 55 paper press jackets to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000.
  • Protesters held 55 press jackets outside the BBC headquarters to represent journalists killed by Israel
  • Demonstrators were also commemorating 74 years of Israeli apartheid in Palestine
LONDON: Around 15,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in London on Saturday to protest the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this week in the West Bank.
"In response to Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder by Israeli sniper, protesters today held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000," the organizers said.
The veteran Palestinian-American reporter who had been covering the Middle East conflict for over 25 years, was shot in the head on Wednesday morning during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

 


Her death and following conduct of Israeli police at her funeral on Friday has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for investigations into the incidents.
"This was just one of several powerful visual representations of the ongoing Nakba in today’s march for Palestine in London, attended by 15,000 people," the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
“Israel’s targeting of Shireen and the disrespect shown by Israeli Occupation Forces at Shireen’s funeral yesterday is disgusting” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public Affairs at FOA “We’re marching from the BBC to Downing Street today to call for sanctions on Israel for 74 years of these heinous war crimes”.

 

 


Protesters also held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known as the Nakba or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes 1948 "to make way for the state of Israel and many retain their keys to this day," FOA said.
Protesters also held BBC headline posters highlighting the broadcasting company’s bias and problematic language when reporting on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, as well as hand tracing in support of the FOA's #HandsOffAlAqsa campaign, which demands that Israel stops its attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa.
Individuals also wrote messages of condolences for Shireen in a memorial outside the BBC.

 

Topics: United Kingdom London Palestine Shireen Abu Akleh Britain Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) protest Nakba

Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses

Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses

Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses
  • Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in ‘an orderly way’
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city’s vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.
Shanghai, which has been locked-down for more than six weeks, is in the midst of a recent tightening in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its battle with the virus.
Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in “an orderly way,” while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong said, but gave no specifics on the pace or extent of such reopenings.
During Shanghai’s lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to purchasing necessities, with normal shopping on online platforms largely suspended.
Shanghai will also soon announce a third “white list,” of more than 820 companies engaged in import and export, that can resume operations, a city official said.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet

Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet

Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
  • The two Nordic neighbors look poised to reverse policies on military non-alignment dating back more than 75 years
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

HELSINKI: The Finnish government is expected to officially announce its intention to join NATO on Sunday, as Sweden’s ruling party holds a decisive meeting that could pave the way for a joint application.
Less than three months after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic neighbors look poised to reverse policies on military non-alignment dating back more than 75 years in Finland and over two centuries in Sweden
“Hopefully we can send our applications next week together with Sweden,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday.
The countries broke their strict neutralities after the end of the Cold War by joining the EU and becoming partners to NATO in the 1990s, solidifying their affiliation with the West.
But the concept of full NATO membership was a non-starter in the countries until the war in Ukraine saw public and political support for joining the military alliance soar in both countries.
Finland has been leading the charge, while Sweden appears anxious at being the only non-NATO country around the Baltic Sea.
Many Swedish politicians have even said their support is conditional on Finland joining.
Three days after publicly saying their country “must apply for NATO membership without delay,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin are due to announce Helsinki’s decision on whether to seek membership at a news conference at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT).
After a government council meeting, they are expected to submit a membership proposal to parliament on Monday.
On Saturday, the Finnish head of state phoned his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin to inform him of his country’s desire to join NATO, in a conversation described as “direct and straightforward.”
“Avoiding tensions was considered important,” Niinisto was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.
But Putin responded by warning that joining NATO “would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland’s security,” according to a Kremlin statement.
According to recent polls, the number of Finns who want to join the alliance has risen to over three-quarters, triple the level seen before the war in Ukraine.
In Sweden, support has also risen dramatically, to around 50 percent — with about 20 percent against.
The senior leadership of Sweden’s Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, is due to meet on Sunday afternoon to decide whether the party should abandon its historic stance against joining, last reaffirmed at the party’s annual congress in November.
A green light from the ruling Social Democrats would secure a firm majority in Sweden’s parliament in favor of joining.
While the party’s leading politicians have seemed ready to reverse the decision, critical voices within have denounced the change in policy as rushed.
But analysts say it is unlikely that the party will oppose the move.
“There will perhaps not be the same sense of urgency,” as in Finland, defense researcher Robert Dalsjo, an analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Institute (FOI), said.
“But the leaders in Sweden have realized that they really don’t have another choice, once Finland has,” he added.
NATO membership needs to be approved and ratified by all 30 members of the alliance.
While Finland and Sweden claim to have had favorable signals from Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his opposition.
Turkey’s objections, directed in particular at Stockholm, focus on what it considers to be the countries’ leniency toward the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.
However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was ready to discuss the matter with both countries, as well as with other NATO nations.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he was “confident” of reaching an agreement with Turkey.

Topics: Finland NATO Sweden

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
Updated 15 May 2022
AP

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
  • The 18-year-old white gunman attacked the mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market
  • New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul the gunman was a white supremacist and a sheriff described the attack as "pure evil"
Updated 15 May 2022
AP

BUFFALO, New York: A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”
The gunman wore body armor and military-style clothing during the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market. For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.
Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.
“It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking near the scene of the attack.
The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron traveled to Buffalo to stage the assault. A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed him arriving at the supermarket in his car.

 

The gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest had no effect, Gramaglia added.
The gunman then killed the guard, the commissioner said, then stalked through the store shooting other victims.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
Police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.
“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck,” Gramaglia said. Two officers talked him into dropping the gun, the commissioner said.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors ... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Witnesses Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson issued a statement in which he called the Buffalo shooting “absolutely devastating.”
“Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones,” he added.
The Rev. Al Sharpton called on the White House to convene a meeting with Black, Jewish and Asian leaders “to underscore the Federal government (is) escalating its efforts against hate crimes.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.
“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security adviser on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
More than two hours after the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind police tape.
“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiancé, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”
 

Topics: US New York mass shooting

India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk

India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk
Updated 14 May 2022

India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk

India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk
  • Decision by world’s second-largest producer adds to global supply fears in wake of Ukraine conflict
  • Export ban comes as heat wave hits wheat output and domestic prices reach record highs
Updated 14 May 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has banned wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply disruptions sparked by the war in Ukraine, saying that its own food security is threatened by a sudden spike in global prices of the grain.

The South Asian nation is the world’s second-largest wheat producer. Though India consumes most of the wheat it produces, for months it has been seen as a country that could help make up for the shortage of global supply affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted wheat production in both major suppliers. 

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the export ban late on Friday. The ministry said in a notice that the decision was taken “to manage the overall food security of the country, and to support the needs of the neighboring and other vulnerable countries.”

Exceptions apply to shipments already issued letter of credit or for countries that require wheat “to meet their food security needs and based on the requests of their governments,” the notice said. 

The announcement follows a surge in inflation to 7.79 percent in April, with wheat prices alone rising to record highs in India. New Delhi also had to lower its estimated wheat output this year after earlier targeting a record 111 million tons, due to the effect of a heat wave on production. 

“What has happened is that procurement of wheat by the government has come down and the production of wheat has also come down,” New Delhi-based economist Arun Kumar told Arab News.

“There is a fear in India that inflation is already high, and if the prices of wheat also goes up then the inflation will cause havoc.” 

Kumar added that the sudden decision came “when the international community is looking at us with hope,” and could have an impact on India’s international credibility. 

Agriculture expert Devinder Sharma said that the ban was necessary to ensure adequate stock to meet domestic needs. 

“Traders are lobbying that the government should not step in. I think that would be very detrimental to India’s food security culture because we need to keep adequate stock of wheat in the buffer because we have the largest population of hungry people in India,” Sharma told Arab News. 

Former finance minister and senior leader of the main opposition Congress Party, P. Chidambaram, said the wheat export ban is “an anti-farmer measure.”

“It deprives the farmer of reaping the benefits of higher export prices,” he said. 

Farmers also lamented the government’s decision. 

“It was a good opportunity for farmers to earn higher income with the wheat prices up in the international market,” Ashutosh Kumar, spokesperson of Punjab-based Hail Farmers’ Movement, told Arab News. 

“But the government did not show the urgency to procure wheat fast and keep the stock intact.”

Topics: India food security

In Dhaka’s largest slum, residents seek relief from mosquitoes with zebra stripes

Two girls peek out from a zebra-print curtain hanged in their home in Karail, Dhaka’s largest slum area. (Supplied)
Two girls peek out from a zebra-print curtain hanged in their home in Karail, Dhaka’s largest slum area. (Supplied)
Updated 14 May 2022

In Dhaka's largest slum, residents seek relief from mosquitoes with zebra stripes

Two girls peek out from a zebra-print curtain hanged in their home in Karail, Dhaka’s largest slum area. (Supplied)
  • Residents in Karail say fabrics with zebra print help protect them from mosquitoes
  • Researchers say more studies are needed to confirm the effectiveness of black and white stripes in repelling mosquitoes
Updated 14 May 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: All year long, millions of Dhaka dwellers have to deal with swarms of mosquitoes, trying every means possible to protect themselves against their bites — lately also with zebra stripes.

Hot and humid, Bangladesh’s sprawling capital struggles with the presence of mosquitoes not only due to the climate but also unplanned urbanization.

During the monsoon season, rainwater pools in neighborhoods, becoming a breeding ground for the insects that can be hardly controlled and regularly cause outbreaks of diseases.

Incense is traditionally used to repel mosquitoes, but this year a new method partly phased it out, at least in Karail, Dhaka’s largest slum area, where residents say they are protected by fabrics with zebra print.

In this photo taken on March 29, 2022, a boy studies in his home in Karail, Dhaka's largest slum area. (Supplied)

It started as a project of an advertising agency and a direct-to-home TV provider, which in late March furnished 10,000 households in Karail with zebra curtains they called Mosblock.

“Our aim was to ensure uninterrupted entertainment for the people while watching television,” Mohammed Abul Khair Chowdhury, head of marketing at Beximco Communications Ltd., which owns the TV service, told Arab News.

“Now we are gathering further data on the efficacy rate of the curtains,” he said. “According to our initial findings, it worked.”

The curtains soon gained popularity and local businesses in the slum area began to copy the idea and sell their own zebra fabrics.

Chameli Akter, a 24-year-old student from Karail who hung zebra curtains on her door and window, said there were significantly fewer mosquitoes at her home.

“I noticed mosquitoes can’t fly near this curtain,” she told Arab News. “Fighting against mosquitoes is a daily struggle as the environment here is mostly dirty and there are enough places for mosquitoes to breed. Now, at least, I am a bit relieved.”

Shirin Begum, a 35-year-old domestic helper who also lives in Karail, also noticed that with the zebra stripes on her windows, the insects bothered her family less. “My children couldn’t concentrate on their studies due to mosquito bites,” she said. “Now, they can pay more attention to studying.”

Numerous international studies over the past few years have shown that black and white stripes protect zebras from insect bites.

Studies on flies have shown that the polarization of light impairs their perception, making them unable to properly decelerate and land on their victims.

Whether the same effect applies to mosquitoes has not been scientifically confirmed yet.

“We need to have more research on this,” said Muntasir Akash, an assistant professor at the zoology department of Dhaka University. But he welcomed the innovation: “In tropical regions, mosquitoes are very deadly. If a curtain like Mosblock can be an effective solution against mosquitoes, it will be very helpful.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka

