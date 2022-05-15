You are here

Herta rules wet, wild  IndyCar Grand Prix

Indy Series driver Colton Herta after winning the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 14, 2022. (USA TODAY Sports)
Colton Herta drives through the second turn on his way to winning the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, USA, on May 14, 2022. (AP)
AFP

  • Rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by about 40 minutes at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which uses some of the famed oval layout where the Indianapolis 500 will be contested on May 29
AFP

WASHINGTON: Colton Herta overcame rain-slickened conditions and a host of rivals to capture Saturday’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis for his seventh career IndyCar triumph.

The 22-year-old American was the first to switch to better-gripping wet tires at the start of the race and made a risky late pit stop to have them again, strategy moves that paid off with a victory under caution.

“It sure helped us a lot. We gained a lot of positions there,” Herta said. “Man this is awesome.

“That was the hardest race I think I’ve ever done. Wet to dry, dry back to wet.”

Herta won his first race since last year’s season-ender at Long Beach with France’s Simon Pagenaud second, Australian pole-sitter Will Power in third, Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson fourth and American Conor Daly fifth.

Rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by about 40 minutes at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which uses some of the famed oval layout where the Indianapolis 500 will be contested on May 29.

Changing weather conditions made for a chaotic atmosphere with teams trying to guess whether to use tires with more grip in the rain or slicker rubber for dry conditions.

That led to a wild race which was trimmed from 85 laps to a two-hour event.

Power, a five-time winner on the course, made his 64th IndyCar pole start, three shy of Mario Andretti’s all-time series record, but was overtaken quickly in wet conditions by Mexico’s Pato O’Ward.

Herta made the first switch to slicker tires and escaped a skid on lap six, then passed O’Ward for the lead two corners later.

Herta kept his edge after the first pit stop cycle on lap 33 as skies darkened and Ericsson stayed out hoping the race might be stopped.

It wasn’t, but O’Ward spun and caused a lap-45 restart on which Herta passed Ericsson for the lead. New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin took second and O’Ward worked his way back to third by lap 56 as rain returned.

Herta pitted and took slick tires as did McLaughlin and O’Ward but Herta then went back to the pits quickly for wet tires, a pivotal move.

McLaughlin spun out on a turn while leading under caution and O’Ward took the lead, but Herta surged past them both on a restart to jump in front with 14 minutes and both his foes went back to the pits soon after.

Herta kept the lead from there, spraying water on his rivals on the front straightaway but nearly missing a turn in the dying minutes before a final rival’s spin out led to a slow-speed caution finish.d

Topics: Colton Herta IndyCar Grand Prix

Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas

Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas
AP

  • The Serbian star recorded the 1,000th win of his career, making him only the fifth man to reach that mark after Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins), Roger Federer (1,251), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,051)
  • In the women's draw, top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face another player on a run, Ons Jabeur, as she attempts to defend her Rome title
AP

ROME: This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open.

The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the Italian Open on Saturday to reach his biggest final of the year.

Having missed a big portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

“I can expect a big battle,” Djokovic said. “But I’m ready for it.”

Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic is seeking his sixth title in the Italian capital.

In the women’s semifinals, top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 for her 27th straight win and will face another player on a run, Ons Jabeur, as she attempts to defend her Rome title.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action against Russia's Darya Kasatkina during their semifinal match at the WTA Rome Open Women's tennis tournament. (AFP)

Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for her 11th consecutive victory after lifting the Madrid Open trophy last week.

Djokovic recorded the 1,000th win of his career, making him only the fifth man to reach that mark after Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins), Roger Federer (1,251), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,051).

After the match, Djokovic was presented with a cake with “1,000” written on it.

“I was seeing Roger and Rafa celebrating those milestones and I was looking forward to get to 1,000 myself,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic is playing only his fifth tournament of the year, with his best previous result the final of the smaller Serbia Open, his home tournament, last month. Last week, he was beaten by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Against Ruud, the first Norwegian to break into the top 10, Djokovic jumped out to 5-1 in the opening set with an array of shot-making that negated his opponent’s power.

On one point early on when Ruud pushed Djokovic wide of the doubles alley, the Serb practically did the splits as he responded with a backhand winner up the line with his racket just a few inches above the red clay court.

Djokovic’s most recent match against Tsitsipas came in last year’s French Open final, when he rallied from two sets down to take the trophy.

Djokovic also needed five sets to beat Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros semifinals two years ago, and they went the full three sets when Djokovic won in the Rome quarterfinals last year.

“I’ve looked back to those matches. I’ve analyzed them,” Tsitsipas said. “There are things that didn’t work for me after two sets to love up in Roland Garros. I guess I was always pretty stubborn, didn’t want to change (tactics). … There’s always one more match where I can perhaps maybe do something different.”

Tsitsipas has been pushed to three sets in three of his four matches this week, having also overcome local favorite Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas has also played all of his matches in the midday heat.

“The heat hasn’t been easy. But that’s what I prefer,” the Greek player said.

Tsitsipas defended his title at the Monte Carlo Masters last month and is aiming for another big clay-court title.

The Italian Open has been played at the picturesque Foro Italico, which includes a court lined by neo-classical statues, since 1935.

“It’s one of the tournaments that has the most history in our sport,” Tsitsipas said. “You can see walking around the site, one of the most beautiful stadiums — the Pietrangeli. So there’s a lot of history playing in these courts and you feel very proud that you’ve made your way here and are able to participate in such a historically rich event.”

Swiatek’s streak is the longest by a woman since Serena Williams won 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015. The all-time longest streak belongs to Martina Navratilova, who put together 74 straight in 1984.

“I’m just constantly surprising myself that I can do better and better,” Swiatek said. “I feel like I actually can believe now that the sky’s the limit. That’s the fun part.”

Seeking to win her fifth straight tournament, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with power, consistency and finesse.

“Today I felt like I really understood the clay,” Swiatek said.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated.

Swiatek, who was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54, will be the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next weekend.

Jabeur, who is also quickly developing into a French Open contender, saved a match point late in the third.

Topics: Italian Open Novak Djokovic Ons Jabeur

Liverpool win FA Cup final in shoot-out against Chelsea

Liverpool win FA Cup final in shoot-out against Chelsea
AFP

  • Jurgen Klopp's side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley
  • With two prizes already secured, the Reds will hope for a slip from Premier League leaders Manchester City
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea as the quadruple chasers kept their history bid alive on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley as Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikely hero with the decisive kick after Alisson Becker kept out Mason Mount’s effort.
A hard-fought final had finished a 0-0 draw after extra-time, setting the stage for a nerve-jangling shoot-out that featured misses by Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane, whose shot was saved by Edouard Mendy when he had a chance to clinch the trophy.
For the second time this season, Liverpool emerged victorious against Chelsea on penalties, having already beaten them 11-10 following another 0-0 draw in the League Cup final in February.
Liverpool’s triumph keeps them in the hunt to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in a single season.
With two prizes already secured, the Reds will hope for a slip from Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are three points clear of them in the title race with two games left for both teams.
Even if Liverpool are unable to win a second English title in three seasons, they could still cap an astonishing campaign by winning the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.
With that ambition in mind, Klopp’s only concern as he danced jubilantly in front of the Liverpool supporters amid a swirling mist of red flare smoke was whether his team will be at full strength against Real.
Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to injuries that could rule them out of their last two Premier League games next week and will spark fears about their ability to recover in time for the Champions League final.
Liverpool have won both domestic cups in the same season for the first time since 2000-01, with Klopp getting his hands on the famous old trophy for the first time.
For Chelsea, it was a painful third successive FA Cup final defeat after previous losses to Leicester and Arsenal.
Liverpool made a blistering start as they swarmed forward in a blur of swift passes and relentless pressing.
Diaz should have put Liverpool ahead after accelerating onto a sublime pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who caressed the ball through Chelsea’s defense with the outside of his boot.
Diaz’s tame shot was saved by Mendy, but the ball was still rolling toward goal until Trevoh Chalobah scrambled back to hack clear at the last moment.
With Tuchel gesticulating furiously on the touchline, Chelsea dug in and finally turned back the red tide.
Mount led their first serious raid, crossing for Christian Pulisic to clip his shot just wide.
Pulisic carried the fight to Liverpool again moments later, slipping his pass to Alonso, who should have scored but took a poor first touch and scuffed his shot straight at Alisson Becker.
Diogo Jota wasted a golden chance to give Liverpool the lead soon after his introduction as Salah’s replacement, the Portugal forward volleying over from Andrew Robertson’s cross.
Chelsea were on the offensive after the interval and Pulisic’s strike was well saved by Alisson before Alonso’s free-kick cannoned off the bar.
But Klopp’s self-proclaimed “mentality monsters” haven’t come this close to a quadruple without remarkable fortitude.
They wrestled back the momentum and Diaz clipped the outside of the post before Robertson volleyed against the woodwork.
In the spring heat, and with both teams having played at least 60 games in a marathon season, it was no surprise fatigue became a factor in a tame extra period that never looked like producing a winner.
Tuchel had sent on his penalty-saving specialist keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the League Cup final shoot-out in a move that backfired.
Tuchel stuck with Mendy this time, but the result was still the same.
Klopp admitted Liverpool’s remarkable season would be a disappointment if they only finished with the League Cup, but he no longer has to worry about that.

Topics: Liverpool Chelsea English FA Cup

Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win

Formula E Season 8 success at last for ROKiT after Berlin E-Prix win
Arab News

  • Throughout the day in the German capital, the Monegasque team showed promising pace
  • Mortara secured his first pole position in Formula E and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s first since the 2015 London E-Prix
Arab News

BERLIN: ROKiT Venturi Racing claimed victory in the first part of the 2022 Berlin E-Prix double-header weekend after Edoardo Mortara triumphed at the Tempelhof Circuit after starting from pole position on Saturday.

Throughout the day in the German capital, the Monegasque team showed promising pace and capitalized on its performance in qualifying for the seventh race of Season 8.

From Group A, Mortara successfully advanced to the duel stages while teammate, Lucas di Grassi, narrowly missed out on the top four to qualify 13th.

In the quarter and semi-finals, Swiss-Italian Mortara beat out Andre Lotterer and Antonio Felix da Costa before facing Alexander Sims in the one-on-one pole position shootout.

By defeating the Mahindra driver by 0.137 seconds, Mortara secured his first pole position in Formula E and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s first since the 2015 London E-Prix.

When the race got underway, the ROKiT driver obtained a strong getaway from the front row to lead into Turn One while Lucas slipped to 14th before making progress back through the field.

Navigating a path around Oliver Rowland, Sam Bird, Sergio Sette Camara and Jake Dennis, the Season 3 champion ascended to 10th before settling into a rhythm as the race evolved.

Mortara maintained the lead at the head of the field, meanwhile, and activated his first Attack Mode with 22 minutes remaining to fall to second before repassing Lotterer one lap later.

After running as high as eighth, a slow puncture forced Lucas to pit and later retire from the race to leave Mortara as ROKiT Venturi Racing’s sole challenger.

Opting to overcut Stoffel Vandoorne and André Lotterer on race strategy, Mortara repassed the pair with only seven minutes remaining after activating Attack Mode for the final time.

Despite facing pressure from behind, the Swiss-Italian defended his lead to extend his advantage to 1.787 seconds in the closing laps to take his fourth Formula E victory and second of the season.

“Edo was flawless today and converted his first Formula E pole position into what proved to be a dominant win,” team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio, said. “Because of the nature of the circuit and energy consumption, it is not easy to lead a race here in Berlin but he drove an incredible race from start to finish.”

He continued: “On the other side, Lucas, unfortunately, had a slow puncture from the beginning of the race and he did very well to recover to the top 10 under those circumstances.

“His pace was very strong but eventually, the car became undrivable, today we have shown the pace that we’re truly capable of and let’s try to repeat this result in Race Two, hopefully with both cars scoring strong finishes.”

Mortara added: “I think we can be very happy about how we executed the race today, it was amazing to take my first pole position in qualifying, especially after coming close to it quite a few times this season.” 

He continued: “Because energy consumption is quite high in Berlin, it is always difficult to lead because it allows the guys behind to under consume with the slipstream.

“For that reason, it was mega that we were able to keep the lead for the entire time and be able to build a gap so we could take both Attack Modes without losing too much track position.

“Coming off the back of two DNFs, it was important to have a good result this weekend and I hope we can be strong again tomorrow,” he added.

Di Grassi, his teammate said: "Qualifying was very tight today and we didn’t improve on the second run, starting from 13th we knew we had good pace to finish top 5, unfortunately a puncture in Lap 2 finished our race early and we had to retire. We fight back tomorrow."

By scoring 28 points, Edo holds fourth in the World Drivers’ Championship with 77 points while ROKiT Venturi Racing advanced to third in the Teams’ Standings on 114 points.

The 2022 Berlin E-Prix double-header will continue on Sunday, 15 May, with a race on the clockwise configuration of the Tempelhof Circuit.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ROKiT Venturi

Young players on Newcastle’s summer shopping list, says Eddie Howe

Young players on Newcastle’s summer shopping list, says Eddie Howe
Liam Kennedy

  • While hardened Premier League experience was required for a relegation battle, United do not expect to be in the same kind of fight next season
  • “We need to look at the age of the squad, it goes without saying that every year the squad gets a year older,” said Howe
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United will take a slightly altered summer transfer approach in contrast to their January window raid.
The Magpies added five players in the winter window to become the biggest spenders in world football as they added Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Chris Wood.
While hardened Premier League experience was required for a relegation battle, United do not expect to be in the same kind of fight next season, especially as their current form is more Champions League than championship.
And as a result, Howe is expecting to be able to add a different type of player when the window opens in the Premier League on June 10 — with bringing down the average age of the squad paramount.
“Yeah, definitely,” said the head coach when asked whether younger players would be targeted.
“I think January, in a specific window, we felt we needed Premier League experience, Premier League-ready, and we couldn’t take chances on younger players with different levels and who would take time to adapt to the team. We were after a very specific player in January. I think that changes now.
“We need to look at the age of the squad, it goes without saying that every year the squad gets a year older. Before you know it, if you’re not careful you can become imbalanced, and that’s something we need to consider and think about going forward.”
While Guimaraes and Targett are both in their mid-twenties, Burn and Wood, both 30, and Trippier, 31, are at the more experienced end of the spectrum.
Howe is not ruling out some experienced additions this summer — with Leicester City and Denmark’s Kaspar Schmeichel linked in recent days — however, younger models are preferred.
He said: “I think it’s all about balance and I think it’s about the positions, so that’s not to say we won’t sign experienced players. It is what the position needs and requires, rather than necessarily the age of the player.
“But I am aware that we have a number of players who are of a certain age, 30 or above, and you’ve got to be careful, you’ve got to look at it and make sure you’re not too weighted in one direction because that can have a negative impact on performances. It’s something we’re very aware of.”
Evolution not revolution has been the mantra Howe has adopted of late as he attempts to bat away any unrealistic expectations about the summer ahead.
Links to world stars are unlikely to even be considered — Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is one of the latest names to crop up in conversations — although that does not stop the tabloids from coming to the same conclusion.
Quality not quantity is another rule set for United’s transfer brokers this summer. But just how many players will walk through the door at St. James’ Park?
“It’s difficult to tell. There are so many unknowns, but yeah, I’m always a firm believer that you don’t want to make too many changes. Too many incomings can have a negative effect on the group. Those numbers were right for January and that was what the team needed,” said Howe.
“There weren’t too many where we lost our feel. The feel was enhanced by the players we brought in. Their attitudes and mentality was very good and instantly you felt the uplift from those players. That’s not always the case when you sign new players. The balance can be rocked. I have to be mindful of that this summer.
“That is a good line, evolution not revolution. I’ve adopted it and I continue to use it.”
Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have both gone public in recent weeks with recommendations of players they’d love to see United and Howe target.
While Bruno went for fellow Brazil international Lucas Paqueta, ASM would love to see Ludovic Blas, of Nantes, in black and white stripes next season.
Does Howe take their player tips on board?
He said: “I have signed players from many different sources over the years, in many different ways. I’ve never cut off any recommendation from anybody. But of course, I’d have to go through the right process of watching and analyzing the player to see if he’s right for the team.
“I’m aware of Bruno’s relationship, not just with him (Paqueta) but many of his ex-players. Certainly, it helps to have players play at the very highest level because those relationships and opinions can be very valuable.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Bayern insists Lewandowski will stay next season

Bayern insists Lewandowski will stay next season
AFP

  • Bayern insist Lewandowski will stay, yet German media outlets claim the 33-year-old has refused to sign an extension and wants to join Barcelona for next season
  • The win saw Stuttgart claw their way to 15th and guaranteed survival next season
AFP

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski banged in his 35th league goal on the final day of the Bundesliga season Saturday as Bayern Munich contradicted reports their top-scoring striker could join Barcelona this summer.
“’Lewy’ has a contract until June 2023,” Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said before Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.
“There have been no conversations between Bayern Munich and other clubs. Our position is clear.”
Bayern insist Lewandowski will stay, yet German media outlets claim the 33-year-old has refused to sign an extension and wants to join Barcelona for next season.
A crisp Lewandowski header from a Thomas Mueller cross put Bayern 2-0 up after defender Josip Stanisic netted his first Bundesliga goal for the visitors.
Wolfsburg clawed their way back as Danish forward Jonas Wind scored, then veteran striker Max Kruse levelled for the hosts.
Erling Haaland signed off his final appearance for second-placed Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.
The Norwegian star is set to complete a long-awaited move to Manchester City for next season.
Haaland equalized from the penalty spot in the second half to cancel out Ishak Belfodil’s early goal for Hertha at Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund’s 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko came off the bench and grabbed the winner, just seconds after replacing Axel Witsel.
The defeat pushed Hertha into 16th, which means a relegation play-off against the team which finishes third in the second division, currently Hamburg.
There were dramatic scenes in Stuttgart where Japan midfielder Wataru Endo scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a 2-1 win over Cologne.
The win saw Stuttgart claw their way to 15th and guaranteed survival next season.
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic made amends for having a first-half penalty saved by heading in the resulting corner 26 seconds later.
Cologne equalized when veteran French striker Anthony Modeste headed in his 20th goal of the season until Endo struck.
Stuttgart fans stormed the pitch at the final whistle to kick off the celebrations.
Cologne finish seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League.
Union Berlin will play in the Europa League next season after finishing fifth after Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi netted twice to seal a 3-2 win.
Union raced into a 2-0 lead as Grischa Proemel gave the hosts an early lead before Awoniyi converted a penalty.
Bochum roared back as Simon Zoller headed in a goal, then Eduard Loewen levelled before Awoniyi grabbed a late winner.
Freiburg finished sixth and punched their Europa League ticket despite losing 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen, whose Argentinian defender Exequiel Palacios scored the winner seven minutes into stoppage time.
Arminia Bielefeld joined Greuther Fuerth in being relegated from Germany’s top flight despite a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig, who finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League.
Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored twice as Borussia Moenchengladbach thrashed Hoffenheim 5-1.
Brazil defender Tutu and Colombia striker Rafael Borre hit the net as Eintracht Frankfurt tuned up for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Rangers with a 2-2 draw at Mainz.

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga

