Herta rules wet, wild  IndyCar Grand Prix

Young players on Newcastle’s summer shopping list, says Eddie Howe

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United will take a slightly altered summer transfer approach in contrast to their January window raid.

The Magpies added five players in the winter window to become the biggest spenders in world football as they added Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Chris Wood.

While hardened Premier League experience was required for a relegation battle, United do not expect to be in the same kind of fight next season, especially as their current form is more Champions League than championship.

And as a result, Howe is expecting to be able to add a different type of player when the window opens in the Premier League on June 10 — with bringing down the average age of the squad paramount.

“Yeah, definitely,” said the head coach when asked whether younger players would be targeted.

“I think January, in a specific window, we felt we needed Premier League experience, Premier League-ready, and we couldn’t take chances on younger players with different levels and who would take time to adapt to the team. We were after a very specific player in January. I think that changes now.

“We need to look at the age of the squad, it goes without saying that every year the squad gets a year older. Before you know it, if you’re not careful you can become imbalanced, and that’s something we need to consider and think about going forward.”

While Guimaraes and Targett are both in their mid-twenties, Burn and Wood, both 30, and Trippier, 31, are at the more experienced end of the spectrum.

Howe is not ruling out some experienced additions this summer — with Leicester City and Denmark’s Kaspar Schmeichel linked in recent days — however, younger models are preferred.

He said: “I think it’s all about balance and I think it’s about the positions, so that’s not to say we won’t sign experienced players. It is what the position needs and requires, rather than necessarily the age of the player.

“But I am aware that we have a number of players who are of a certain age, 30 or above, and you’ve got to be careful, you’ve got to look at it and make sure you’re not too weighted in one direction because that can have a negative impact on performances. It’s something we’re very aware of.”

Evolution not revolution has been the mantra Howe has adopted of late as he attempts to bat away any unrealistic expectations about the summer ahead.

Links to world stars are unlikely to even be considered — Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is one of the latest names to crop up in conversations — although that does not stop the tabloids from coming to the same conclusion.

Quality not quantity is another rule set for United’s transfer brokers this summer. But just how many players will walk through the door at St. James’ Park?

“It’s difficult to tell. There are so many unknowns, but yeah, I’m always a firm believer that you don’t want to make too many changes. Too many incomings can have a negative effect on the group. Those numbers were right for January and that was what the team needed,” said Howe.

“There weren’t too many where we lost our feel. The feel was enhanced by the players we brought in. Their attitudes and mentality was very good and instantly you felt the uplift from those players. That’s not always the case when you sign new players. The balance can be rocked. I have to be mindful of that this summer.

“That is a good line, evolution not revolution. I’ve adopted it and I continue to use it.”

Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have both gone public in recent weeks with recommendations of players they’d love to see United and Howe target.

While Bruno went for fellow Brazil international Lucas Paqueta, ASM would love to see Ludovic Blas, of Nantes, in black and white stripes next season.

Does Howe take their player tips on board?

He said: “I have signed players from many different sources over the years, in many different ways. I’ve never cut off any recommendation from anybody. But of course, I’d have to go through the right process of watching and analyzing the player to see if he’s right for the team.

“I’m aware of Bruno’s relationship, not just with him (Paqueta) but many of his ex-players. Certainly, it helps to have players play at the very highest level because those relationships and opinions can be very valuable.”