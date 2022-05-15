Minjee Lee takes 1-shot lead into last round of Founders Cup

CLIFTON, New Jersey: Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Lee, the LPGA Tour’s leading scorer this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes.
The 25-year-old Australian who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. She’s looking for her first win of the year and seventh on tour.
Sagstrom, the Swede who had the first-round lead after a 63, had the best third-round with a 67. The 29-year-old is seeking her second win.
Lexi Thompson started the round tied with Sagstrom at 11 under, and was alone in third, three shots back after a 69. She might have been closer to her first win since 2019 but she just missed at least five or six putts.
Well, it was probably more of an issue just trying to get my putts to the hole. I left a few short just dead center. It was hard because the greens have been so fast. They still are and they’re rolling so pure.
But just with the a little bit of moisture on them they’re definitely a little slower, but into the greens they actually skid out a little bit more, so it’s finding that balance.
“The weather was a big factor, it got quite wet on the greens,” said Sagstrom, who briefly moved into a tie for the lead with a birdie at the par-5 12th as Lee bogeyed No. 11 after an errant tee shot.
Lee followed with the eagle and birdie on putts ranging from 15-to-18 feet and never lost the lead.
Angel Yin shot a 68 and moved into fourth place at 11 under.
Ally Ewing, who was tied for second after two rounds, never got anything going in posting a 74. She was tied for fifth at 9 under with Paula Reto of South Africa and Megan Khang.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who won in Los Angeles last month, was in a group nine shots off the lead. Jennifer Kupcho, the winner at Mission Hills in the first major of the season, also was 8 under.
Two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea was far back at 5 under.
Anna Davis, the 16-year-old lefty who won the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur, remained at 4 under after shooting par.
LOS ANGELES: The Milwaukee Bucks canceled a Game 7 watch party at their Fiserv Forum outdoor plaza on Sunday after 20 people were wounded in shootings outside the arena on Friday.
In a statement on Saturday, the Bucks called the shootings “horrific,” adding that the team condemns “this devastating violence.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing law enforcement sources, said none of those hurt appeared to face life-threatening injuries.
“We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation,” the Bucks said. “While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza.
“Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.
“In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s planned watch party on the plaza.”
The team said businesses in the Deer District, a neighborhood near the stadium that draws thousands of fans to bars and entertainment venues during and after games, would remain open.
But they will not show Sunday’s decisive Game 7 of the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Celtics in Boston on a big screen outside the arena.
On Friday, some 11,000 people were in the area for such a watch party, and the first shooting came near the packed district shortly after the Bucks fell to the Celtics in Game 6 of the series inside the arena.
Police said the victims included two men, aged 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl, and all three are expected to survive their injuries.
“There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident,” Milwaukee Police Captain Warren Allen told CNN.
Dramatic video showed frightened people streaming from the crowded area. Some two hours later, another 17 people were wounded in another shooting several blocks away.
Allen said the victims ranged in age from 15 to 47.
Police arrested a total of 10 people in connection with the second incident and recovered nine firearms, local television station WTMJ-TV reported.
Authorities did not immediately address what sparked the incidents and whether they were linked.
BANGKOK: Belgium’s Manon De Roey captured the Ladies European Tour’s first Aramco Team Series individual title of the season on Saturday after carding a bogey-free 6-under par closing round at Thai Country Club.
De Roey kept her cool in stifling temperatures to topple local hero and overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit and earn her first career win.
World No. 13 Tavatanakit led by two after the second round of the inaugural Aramco Team Series – Bangkok presented by Public Investment Fund, firmly cementing her as favorite to claim the crown in the three-day event’s $500,000 individual competition.
But as the 2021 ANA Inspiration champion struggled to a final day 1-over-73, playing partner De Roey flourished, finding six birdies in a solid 66 as she romped to a three-shot victory and her maiden Tour title.
“It feels great,” said De Roey – the first Belgian to win an LET title in 25 years. “I was waiting for this for a long time so I’m very happy.
“It was actually a really good day. I started quite strongly. I was hitting it quite close, made birdie on the second. I just stayed patient and I dropped in some good putts.
“I’ve been working hard on my game, just trying to stay patient for the win. I was really hoping for this last year, so I'm really happy I got it now this year.”
The 30-year-old added: “I have a pretty good record in the Aramco Team Series events – I've picked good teams! But I love it. The first few days I really played for the team. They really pushed to make a lot of birdies. Yeah, super happy. I mean, it’s been a long time for me. I fought really hard and I'm happy I came through.”
Three solid under-par rounds from Johanna Gustavsson were enough to earn the Swede a second place finish as her strong early season form continued in the Thai capital.
“It's been a good week,” said Gustavsson. “I've had fun with the girls in the team event, and today was very fun. I really enjoyed playing with Ariya [Jutanugarn] and Tiia [Koivisto].
“My putting has been decent. Yesterday, I did struggle a little bit, but I got through it. Then I holed a lot of putts in the middle of the round, which was nice. Today, that was my only concern, but I thought I got through it pretty nicely and I'm proud of that and happy with it.”
The Aramco Team Series - Bangkok was only the third LET event of the season for Scotland’s Kylie Henry, who returned to professional competition in March following four months out of the game with a broken elbow.
A second 3-under 69 in three days took her to 8-under for the week, and a share of third spot alongside hometown hero Tavatanakit.
“I played really solid today,” said Henry, who injured herself when she slipped coming out of a bath last November. “I felt like I could really trust my swing all week, so I was really happy with my long game.
“I putted mostly good. Missed a few out there, but, yeah, I guess that's going to happen sometimes. On the whole, I'm absolutely delighted.”
Played over three days, this was the first Aramco Team Series tournament to run under 2022’s new format, in which its $500,000 prize-fund team element – where three LET professionals team up with an amateur golfer – is battled out over only 36 holes.
That title was claimed a day earlier by Team Hillier: Australian Whitney Hillier, Krista Bakker of Finland, Thailand’s Chonlada Chayanun, and Bangkok businessman Pattanan Amatanon.
Now up to five events per season, the Aramco Team Series next heads to the UK for the Aramco Team Series – London, which will take place at Centurion Club in St. Albans, June 16-18.
That will be followed by the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande (La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, Aug. 18-20), the Aramco Team Series – New York (Venue TBC, Oct. 13-15) and the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Nov. 9-11).
WASHINGTON: Colton Herta overcame rain-slickened conditions and a host of rivals to capture Saturday’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis for his seventh career IndyCar triumph.
The 22-year-old American was the first to switch to better-gripping wet tires at the start of the race and made a risky late pit stop to have them again, strategy moves that paid off with a victory under caution.
“It sure helped us a lot. We gained a lot of positions there,” Herta said. “Man this is awesome.
“That was the hardest race I think I’ve ever done. Wet to dry, dry back to wet.”
Herta won his first race since last year’s season-ender at Long Beach with France’s Simon Pagenaud second, Australian pole-sitter Will Power in third, Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson fourth and American Conor Daly fifth.
Rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by about 40 minutes at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which uses some of the famed oval layout where the Indianapolis 500 will be contested on May 29.
Changing weather conditions made for a chaotic atmosphere with teams trying to guess whether to use tires with more grip in the rain or slicker rubber for dry conditions.
That led to a wild race which was trimmed from 85 laps to a two-hour event.
Power, a five-time winner on the course, made his 64th IndyCar pole start, three shy of Mario Andretti’s all-time series record, but was overtaken quickly in wet conditions by Mexico’s Pato O’Ward.
Herta made the first switch to slicker tires and escaped a skid on lap six, then passed O’Ward for the lead two corners later.
Herta kept his edge after the first pit stop cycle on lap 33 as skies darkened and Ericsson stayed out hoping the race might be stopped.
It wasn’t, but O’Ward spun and caused a lap-45 restart on which Herta passed Ericsson for the lead. New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin took second and O’Ward worked his way back to third by lap 56 as rain returned.
Herta pitted and took slick tires as did McLaughlin and O’Ward but Herta then went back to the pits quickly for wet tires, a pivotal move.
McLaughlin spun out on a turn while leading under caution and O’Ward took the lead, but Herta surged past them both on a restart to jump in front with 14 minutes and both his foes went back to the pits soon after.
Herta kept the lead from there, spraying water on his rivals on the front straightaway but nearly missing a turn in the dying minutes before a final rival’s spin out led to a slow-speed caution finish.d
ROME: This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open.
The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the Italian Open on Saturday to reach his biggest final of the year.
Having missed a big portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
“I can expect a big battle,” Djokovic said. “But I’m ready for it.”
Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Djokovic is seeking his sixth title in the Italian capital.
In the women’s semifinals, top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 for her 27th straight win and will face another player on a run, Ons Jabeur, as she attempts to defend her Rome title.
Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for her 11th consecutive victory after lifting the Madrid Open trophy last week.
Djokovic recorded the 1,000th win of his career, making him only the fifth man to reach that mark after Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins), Roger Federer (1,251), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,051).
After the match, Djokovic was presented with a cake with “1,000” written on it.
“I was seeing Roger and Rafa celebrating those milestones and I was looking forward to get to 1,000 myself,” Djokovic said.
Djokovic is playing only his fifth tournament of the year, with his best previous result the final of the smaller Serbia Open, his home tournament, last month. Last week, he was beaten by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.
Against Ruud, the first Norwegian to break into the top 10, Djokovic jumped out to 5-1 in the opening set with an array of shot-making that negated his opponent’s power.
On one point early on when Ruud pushed Djokovic wide of the doubles alley, the Serb practically did the splits as he responded with a backhand winner up the line with his racket just a few inches above the red clay court.
Djokovic’s most recent match against Tsitsipas came in last year’s French Open final, when he rallied from two sets down to take the trophy.
Djokovic also needed five sets to beat Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros semifinals two years ago, and they went the full three sets when Djokovic won in the Rome quarterfinals last year.
“I’ve looked back to those matches. I’ve analyzed them,” Tsitsipas said. “There are things that didn’t work for me after two sets to love up in Roland Garros. I guess I was always pretty stubborn, didn’t want to change (tactics). … There’s always one more match where I can perhaps maybe do something different.”
Tsitsipas has been pushed to three sets in three of his four matches this week, having also overcome local favorite Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Tsitsipas has also played all of his matches in the midday heat.
“The heat hasn’t been easy. But that’s what I prefer,” the Greek player said.
Tsitsipas defended his title at the Monte Carlo Masters last month and is aiming for another big clay-court title.
The Italian Open has been played at the picturesque Foro Italico, which includes a court lined by neo-classical statues, since 1935.
“It’s one of the tournaments that has the most history in our sport,” Tsitsipas said. “You can see walking around the site, one of the most beautiful stadiums — the Pietrangeli. So there’s a lot of history playing in these courts and you feel very proud that you’ve made your way here and are able to participate in such a historically rich event.”
Swiatek’s streak is the longest by a woman since Serena Williams won 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015. The all-time longest streak belongs to Martina Navratilova, who put together 74 straight in 1984.
“I’m just constantly surprising myself that I can do better and better,” Swiatek said. “I feel like I actually can believe now that the sky’s the limit. That’s the fun part.”
Seeking to win her fifth straight tournament, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with power, consistency and finesse.
“Today I felt like I really understood the clay,” Swiatek said.
The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated.
Swiatek, who was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54, will be the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next weekend.
Jabeur, who is also quickly developing into a French Open contender, saved a match point late in the third.
LONDON: Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea as the quadruple chasers kept their history bid alive on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley as Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikely hero with the decisive kick after Alisson Becker kept out Mason Mount’s effort.
A hard-fought final had finished a 0-0 draw after extra-time, setting the stage for a nerve-jangling shoot-out that featured misses by Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane, whose shot was saved by Edouard Mendy when he had a chance to clinch the trophy.
For the second time this season, Liverpool emerged victorious against Chelsea on penalties, having already beaten them 11-10 following another 0-0 draw in the League Cup final in February.
Liverpool’s triumph keeps them in the hunt to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in a single season.
With two prizes already secured, the Reds will hope for a slip from Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are three points clear of them in the title race with two games left for both teams.
Even if Liverpool are unable to win a second English title in three seasons, they could still cap an astonishing campaign by winning the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.
With that ambition in mind, Klopp’s only concern as he danced jubilantly in front of the Liverpool supporters amid a swirling mist of red flare smoke was whether his team will be at full strength against Real.
Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to injuries that could rule them out of their last two Premier League games next week and will spark fears about their ability to recover in time for the Champions League final.
Liverpool have won both domestic cups in the same season for the first time since 2000-01, with Klopp getting his hands on the famous old trophy for the first time.
For Chelsea, it was a painful third successive FA Cup final defeat after previous losses to Leicester and Arsenal.
Liverpool made a blistering start as they swarmed forward in a blur of swift passes and relentless pressing.
Diaz should have put Liverpool ahead after accelerating onto a sublime pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who caressed the ball through Chelsea’s defense with the outside of his boot.
Diaz’s tame shot was saved by Mendy, but the ball was still rolling toward goal until Trevoh Chalobah scrambled back to hack clear at the last moment.
With Tuchel gesticulating furiously on the touchline, Chelsea dug in and finally turned back the red tide.
Mount led their first serious raid, crossing for Christian Pulisic to clip his shot just wide.
Pulisic carried the fight to Liverpool again moments later, slipping his pass to Alonso, who should have scored but took a poor first touch and scuffed his shot straight at Alisson Becker.
Diogo Jota wasted a golden chance to give Liverpool the lead soon after his introduction as Salah’s replacement, the Portugal forward volleying over from Andrew Robertson’s cross.
Chelsea were on the offensive after the interval and Pulisic’s strike was well saved by Alisson before Alonso’s free-kick cannoned off the bar.
But Klopp’s self-proclaimed “mentality monsters” haven’t come this close to a quadruple without remarkable fortitude.
They wrestled back the momentum and Diaz clipped the outside of the post before Robertson volleyed against the woodwork.
In the spring heat, and with both teams having played at least 60 games in a marathon season, it was no surprise fatigue became a factor in a tame extra period that never looked like producing a winner.
Tuchel had sent on his penalty-saving specialist keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the League Cup final shoot-out in a move that backfired.
Tuchel stuck with Mendy this time, but the result was still the same.
Klopp admitted Liverpool’s remarkable season would be a disappointment if they only finished with the League Cup, but he no longer has to worry about that.