Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters

Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters
Instability in the energy sector still prevails. (Shutterstock)
Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters

Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Atlas Renewable Energy valued at $2 bn: NRG matters
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Instability in the energy sector still prevails. Six power plants go offline in Texas amid high weather conditions pushing prices up in the process. On another note, several European and American firms such as TotalEnergies, Engie, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Global Infrastructure Partners are either making acquisitions or signing deals, all in favor of a clean and renewable future.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·      Six Texas-based power plants have failed to stay online as a result of the hot weather, causing prices to surge and the Texas grid operator to ask residents to conserve energy.

An estimated 2,900 MW of electricity were lost because of the failure, Bloomberg reported, citing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The figure reflects enough electricity to power around 580,00 households. 

Through a micro-lens: 

·      French multinational integrated oil and gas company TotalEnergies and French multinational utility company Engie are considering purchasing 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) worth of renewable energy unit of French retailer Casino CASP.PA. 

As a result of the news, the retailer’s shares climbed 7 percent, Reuters reported.

·      American energy industry company Chevron Corporation and American multinational oil and gas firm ExxonMobil Corp are to explore lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia, Reuters reported. 

Both firms have separately signed agreements with Indonesian state-owned gas corporation PT Pertamina to propel the exploration process. 

·      New York-based infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners has announced that it will acquire clean energy firm Atlas Renewable Energy, valued at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the investment fund wishes to boost its presence in Latin America.

Topics: energy renewable Power

Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opened the week in green: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks are up at the start of the first session of the week as global markets look for a rebound, although oil prices are still swinging up and down.

Oil prices rose on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, with Brent crude rising 3.8 percent to settle at $111.55 a barrel and WTI crude rising 4.1 percent to settle at $110.49.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 1.65 percent at 13,044, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.78 percent to 22,824, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Arabian Pipes Co. climbed 5.22 percent to lead the gainers despite shareholders rejecting the proposal to increase the company's capital by 300 percent

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 2.58 percent, after it reported an 82-percent increase in profit to SR148 billion ($40 million) for the first quarter.

Following losses last week, the financial sector rebounded this week with Al Rajhi Bank up 1.60 percent and Alinma Bank up 2.86 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. climbed 3.81 percent, after posting a 297 percent profit surge to SR15 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Chemical Co. edged down 0.72 percent after its first-quarter profit fell by 20 percent to SR32.7 million.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. edged down 1.72 percent, after posting lower profits of SR141 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 2.35 percent, after announcing it widened losses by 35 percent to SR32 million during the first quarter.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock price

Aramco's earnings beat drives shares 2.3% higher as trading session kicks off

Aramco’s earnings beat drives shares 2.3% higher as trading session kicks off
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
Salma Wael

Aramco’s earnings beat drives shares 2.3% higher as trading session kicks off

Aramco’s earnings beat drives shares 2.3% higher as trading session kicks off
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares of the world’s largest oil producer Saudi Aramco have surged 2.3 percent in early Sunday trading after its quarterly earnings topped analyst expectations.

Aramco’s profit was up 82 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to SR148 billion ($40 billion), beating analysts' forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since it joined the Saudi Exchange in 2019.

In response to the results, shares reached SR41.6 as of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time, amid a race with Apple Inc. for the world’s top-valued firm spot.

With the tech major being pressured by rising inflation, strong oil prices drove state-owned Aramco to claim the top position globally in terms of market cap last week.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco Oil

SABIC kicks off pre-commissioning activities at $1.7bn China plant with Sinopec

SABIC kicks off pre-commissioning activities at $1.7bn China plant with Sinopec
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC kicks off pre-commissioning activities at $1.7bn China plant with Sinopec

SABIC kicks off pre-commissioning activities at $1.7bn China plant with Sinopec
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has announced the start of pre-commissioning activities at its China plant in partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Sinopec.

The previously announced 50-50 joint venture aims to form a $1.7-billion polycarbonate complex in Tianjin, according to a bourse statement.

Today, SABIC said the project’s pre-operational activities have commenced with an annual capacity of 260 thousand tons, adding that the financial impact will be reflected upon the start of operations.

Polycarbonate is necessary for producing automotive spare parts and CDs and is also used in the manufacture of other consumer products. 

Topics: SABIC China project Sinopec

Here's what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, in addition to major Middle Eastern markets, fell last week on worries that high inflation and rising interest rates will weigh on the global economy.

The main TASI index was down 4.06 percent at 12,835, with Al Rajhi Bank dropping 6.5 percent, and the parallel market Nomu also edged down to 22,646.

TASI’s oil giant Aramco had surpassed Apple as the world’s top valued company, worth around $2.382 trillion, slightly higher than Apple’s $2.381 trillion valuation.

All Gulf bourses were down in line with Saudi Arabia. UAE stock indexes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai registered the biggest losses of 5.8 and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Kuwait’s BKP was next, down 3.4 percent, followed by the Bahraini and Qatari bourses which shed almost 2.5 percent each.

Elsewhere, Egypt’s primary stock exchange went down by 1.6 percent.

Stock news

Saudi Aramco’s profit surged 81 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to SR148 billion ($40 billion). The oil giant also declared a quarterly dividend of SR0.3 per share

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded a 53 percent decline in profit to SR7 million in the first quarter of 2022

Chemical giant SABIC has announced the start of pre-commissioning activities at a China plant in partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec

Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop by 20 percent to SR32.7 million in the first quarter

Wataniya Insurance Co. announced that its rights issue offering was 82 percent covered, generating SR166 million

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the owner of the Saudi Exchange, reported lower profits of SR141 million in the first quarter of 2022

Astra Industrial Group reappointed Sabih Masri as board chairman and Khaled Masri as vice chairman of the board

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. posted a 297 percent profit surge to SR15 million in the first quarter of 2022

United Electronics Company, known as eXtra, received shareholders’ approval to distribute SR4.5 per share for the first and second half of 2021

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. secured a deal to acquire 2.6 percent of Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology at a value of SR7.8 million

Al Kathiri Holding Co. turned into losses of SR2.07 million during the first quarter due to lower sales

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair announced a partial fire had broken out on Friday at Mall of Dharan, which is operated by Arabian Centres Co.

Somou Real Estate Co., currently listed on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market, received its board’s approval to transfer to the main index TASI

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. widened losses by 35 percent to SR32 million during the first quarter of 2022

Calendar

May 15, 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

 

Topics: Tadawul stock Saudi

Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn

Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn

Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco shareholders approved the company's capital increase to SR75 billion ($20 billion) from SR60 billion.

The oil giant will issue bonus shares to capitalize SR15 billion from its retained earnings, according to a bourse filing.

Aramco seeks to maximize total shareholder return through the distribution of sustainable and progressive dividends, underlying growth in free cash flow and investing in available strategic opportunities to create long-term value, it said in a statement.

The company also beat analyst forecasts with a $40 billion profit, its highest quarterly since listing in 2019, as its profit has surged 82 percent.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Tadawul

