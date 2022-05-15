You are here

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
The cement maker’s first-quarter profit dropped to SR41.9 million. (Supplied)
Arab News

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Cement Co., also known as ACC, reported a 37 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower sales.

The cement maker’s first-quarter profit dropped to SR41.9 million ($11 million) from SR67 million in the same quarter last year, according to a bourse filing

The firm attributed the decrease in profit to lower sales volumes and volume in Arabian Cement and the subsidiary in Jordan.

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks improved at the closing of the first trading session of the week as global markets sought a recovery, despite fluctuating oil prices.

Oil prices rose on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, with Brent crude rising 3.8 percent to settle at $111.55 a barrel and WTI crude rising 4.1 percent to settle at $110.49.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 2.45 percent to reach 13,149, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.88 percent to 22,845.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. surged  9.90 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Kathiri Holding Co. edged down 4.03 percent to lead the fallers.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 4.18 percent, after it reported an 82-percent increase in profit to SR148 billion ($40 million) for the first quarter.

Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 0.33 percent despite shareholders rejecting the proposal to increase the company's capital by 300 percent.

Following losses last week, the financial sector rebounded this week with Al Rajhi Bank up 3.59 percent and Alinma Bank up 1.91 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. climbed 2.61 percent, after posting a 297-percent profit surge to SR15 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Chemical Co. dropped 1.01 percent after its first-quarter profit fell by 20 percent to SR32.7 million.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. increased 3.04 percent, after posting lower profits of SR141 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 2.47 percent, after announcing it widened losses by 35 percent to SR32 million during the first quarter.

Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday, a day after rising on US Department of Agriculture forecasts that indicated tightening global supplies.

Traders took some profits ahead of the weekend and on expectations that US farmers are advancing corn plantings thanks to improved Midwest crop weather, analysts said. The USDA is slated to issue a weekly update on planting progress on Monday.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract ended down 1-1/4 cents at $11.77-1/2 a bushel after earlier hitting a two-month peak. 

Most-active CBOT corn closed 10-1/4 cents lower at $7.81-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans finished up 32-3/4 cents at $16.46-1/2 a bushel.

G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war

Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and tackle what Germany’s foreign minister described as a “wheat war” being waged by Moscow.

After meeting in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, senior diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU also pledged to continue their military and defense assistance for “as long as necessary.”

They would also tackle what they called Russian misinformation aimed at blaming the West for food supply issues around the world due to economic sanctions on Moscow and urged China not to assist Moscow or justify Russia’s war, according to a joint statement.

“Have we done enough to mitigate the consequences of this war? It is not our war. It’s a war by the president of Russia, but we have global responsibility,” Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, dismissed the meeting, especially the group’s insistence that the integrity of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders is recognized.

“Let’s put it mildly: our country does not care at all about the G7 not recognizing the new borders. What is important is the true will of the people living there,” he said in an online post.

Russian forces control large parts of eastern Ukraine.

Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor

Indonesia has impounded at least 81,000 liters of cooking oil bound for East Timor, the trade ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to enforce a ban on exports of crude palm oil and its derivatives including cooking oil.

At least eight shipping containers holding cooking oil and other items were confiscated at Tanjung Perak port on April 28 in Surabaya on Java island after “the ship deceived (authorities) by not listing cooking oil in the export declaration document,” the trade ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Those found guilty of breaching the cooking oil export ban could face a maximum of five years of prison and a fine of up to $341,997, said Sihard Hadjopan Pohan, a director at the trade ministry. Officials did not name the ship or the owner of the cargo.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, has since late last month halted exports of crude palm oil and refined products in a bid to control soaring prices of cooking oil at home.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official
AFP

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official
  Iran's deputy oil minister also confirmed that Tehran and Baghdad had signed a memorandum of understanding a few weeks ago that will see the Islamic republic increase gas exports to Iraq
AFP

Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said Sunday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Iran is studying this subject but we have not reached a conclusion yet,” deputy oil minister Majid Chegeni was quoted as saying by the ministry’s official news agency, Shana.

“Iran is always after the development of energy diplomacy and expansion of the market,” he added.

Though Iran boasts one of the world’s largest proven gas reserves, its industry has been hit by US sanctions that were reimposed in 2018 when Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Talks aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal began last year in Vienna but have been on pause for weeks amid outstanding issues.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent global oil and gas prices soaring, with many European countries dependent on energy imports from Russia.

The situation worsened Wednesday when Kyiv said Russia had halted gas supplies through a key transit hub in the east of the Ukraine, fueling fears Moscow’s invasion could worsen an energy crisis in Europe.

Last year, the European Union received around 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, accounting for 45 percent of its imports.

Iran’s deputy oil minister also confirmed that Tehran and Baghdad had signed a memorandum of understanding a few weeks ago that will see the Islamic republic increase gas exports to Iraq.

“Gas exports from Iran increased and in this memorandum it was stated that Iraq’s debt of $1.6 billion to Iran will be paid by the end of May,” Chegeni added.

Despite considerable gas reserves of its own, poor investment due to decades of war and sanctions have left Iraq dependent on imports from its eastern neighbor for a third of its gas needs.

US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas, however, have complicated Iraq’s payments for the imports.

Baghdad uses a complex payment method to comply with an exemption from US sanctions on Iran. Iraq is not allowed to simply hand over cash to Iran as payments must be used to fund imports of food and medicines.

Dubai PMI remains strong on sharp rise in consumer sales

Dubai PMI remains strong on sharp rise in consumer sales
Arab News

Dubai PMI remains strong on sharp rise in consumer sales

Dubai PMI remains strong on sharp rise in consumer sales
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Price Managers’ Index slipped slightly in April to 54.7 from 55.5 the previous month but stayed well above the 50 no-change mark, as new order levels across the non-oil economy continued to increase, according to S&P Global.

Despite losing momentum for the first time since January, the index signaled an improvement in the non-oil activity in Dubai, which was the second quickest since July 2019.

The output index remained the strongest drivers of the Dubai PMI, which in April indicated a sharp rise in consumer sales as business conditions continued to recover from COVID-19 measures.

The growth in the output was seen in all three of the sub-sectors covered by the survey data, but was mostly noticeable in the wholesale and retail category, with travel and tourism easing slightly from its post pandemic highs in March.

Despite rising demand and output levels, employment numbers dropped for the first time in five months as Dubai firms refrained from increasing staff capacity.

The increasing prices in fuel and raw material were absorbed by Dubai companies and were not passed onto the customer in an attempt to secure new businesses and remain competitive.

The level of optimism for future activity was slightly higher in April – but remaining lower than historical trend — on expectation that sales will continue to rise.

The rate of stock accumulation was the joint-fastest since August 2020 supported by continued rise in sales expectations, and on improvement in supplier delivery times.

Egypt’s PM wants to boost private sector investments

Egypt’s PM wants to boost private sector investments
Reuters

Egypt’s PM wants to boost private sector investments

Egypt’s PM wants to boost private sector investments
Reuters

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account for 65 percent of all investements in the country within three years, up from around 30 percent at present.

He also said in a press conference that the government aims to decrease total debt to 75 percent of gross domestic product in the next four years from 86 percent currently, and the budget deficit to 5 percent from 6.2 percent.

Madbouly said that the country aims to achieve a primary surplus of about 1.5 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in June 2022, which would rise to 2 percent of GDP over the next four years.

PM Madbouly added in the televised conference that Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient to cover its needs for four months, 

Egypt also has strategic reserves of vegetable oils to cover six months, he said.

 

