You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn
Revenues reached SR278 billion while expenses worth SR220 billion were recorded during the period. (File/AFP) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/rucuv

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded its highest quarterly budget surplus in six years during the first quarter of 2022, amounting to SR57.5 billion ($15.3 billion), the Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday. 

Revenues reached SR278 billion while expenses worth SR220 billion were recorded during the period.  

According to the Finance Ministry report, the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues reached SR94.26 billion.

This is the highest quarterly surplus since the ministry began announcing the budget on a quarterly basis since the beginning of 2016. 

The surplus is attributed to the rising oil prices.

The Kingdom’s public debt rose to SR 958.64 billion in the first quarter, from SR 938 billion in the same quarter last year while public spending amounted to SR22.46 billion, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded by a robust 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q1, which translates into year-on-year growth of 9.6 percent, the fastest rate since 2011.

This expansion resulted from a rise in output from all sectors, but was mainly driven by a sharp rise in the oil sector which grew 2.9 percent over the quarters, reported the General Authority for Statistics.

Oil production in the Kingdom was 10.3 million bpd in March, which translated into a growth of 26.7 percent year-on-year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget economy oil prices

Related

Saudi economy to witness 10% growth in 2022: Capital Economics
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to witness 10% growth in 2022: Capital Economics

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Thousands of money exchangers shut shop across Afghanistan on Sunday after Taliban authorities imposed a steep hike in license fees, the brokers’ commission said, in a bid to slow down money laundering and terrorism financing according to financial analysts.

Afghanistan’s formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then money exchangers — who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans — have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.

“Thousands of money exchangers are shut in most parts of the country to protest against the central bank’s conditions,” Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.

He said the central bank had raised license fees to 5 million Afghanis ($56,000) from around 300,000.

Zeerak also claimed the bank is insisting transactions are conducted online under new licenses and brokers must have a minimum of 50 million Afghanis to operate.

“This is a lot of money,” he said. “Money exchangers are not that strong financially.”

The brokers’ commission said currency traders in the capital Kabul and cities such as Herat and Kunduz were shut as part of the strike.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s central bank — Da Afghanistan Bank — warned that exchangers operating without a license “will face legal action.”

Spokesman Mohammad Sabir Momand said in a statement that the institution was “committed to transparency and security” in the financial sector.

While informal money exchangers provide a vital service, they also lack oversight and analysts say their system can be used to launder money and finance militant organizations.

Khan Afzal Hadawal, Afghanistan central bank’s former deputy governor, said the Taliban’s new initiative was motivated by a desire to demonstrate to the international community that it is stymying terror groups in the nation.

“The easiest way for money launderers and terrorists was to go through the money exchangers,” Hadawal told AFP.

“What they (Taliban government) have done is they have increased the requirements, so that those who cannot qualify ... by default they will be shut down.”

Topics: Afghanistan money changers economy banking

Related

Violence, insecurity threaten Afghan economy as investors flee war-torn country
World
Violence, insecurity threaten Afghan economy as investors flee war-torn country

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Cement Co., also known as ACC, reported a 37 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower sales.

The cement maker’s first-quarter profit dropped to SR41.9 million ($11 million) from SR67 million in the same quarter last year, according to a bourse filing

The firm attributed the decrease in profit to lower sales volumes and volume in Arabian Cement and the subsidiary in Jordan.

Topics: Saudi cement Profit TASI

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 15 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 15 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks improved at the closing of the first trading session of the week as global markets sought a recovery, despite fluctuating oil prices.

Oil prices rose on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, with Brent crude rising 3.8 percent to settle at $111.55 a barrel and WTI crude rising 4.1 percent to settle at $110.49.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 2.45 percent to reach 13,149, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.88 percent to 22,845.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. surged  9.90 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Kathiri Holding Co. edged down 4.03 percent to lead the fallers.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 4.18 percent, after it reported an 82-percent increase in profit to SR148 billion ($40 million) for the first quarter.

Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 0.33 percent despite shareholders rejecting the proposal to increase the company's capital by 300 percent.

Following losses last week, the financial sector rebounded this week with Al Rajhi Bank up 3.59 percent and Alinma Bank up 1.91 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. climbed 2.61 percent, after posting a 297-percent profit surge to SR15 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Chemical Co. dropped 1.01 percent after its first-quarter profit fell by 20 percent to SR32.7 million.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. increased 3.04 percent, after posting lower profits of SR141 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 2.47 percent, after announcing it widened losses by 35 percent to SR32 million during the first quarter.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU stock exchange

Related

Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco gets shareholders' nod to increase capital to $20bn
Update Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite
Business & Economy
Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment
Updated 15 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment

Commodities Update — Grains ease; G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war; Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment
Updated 15 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday, a day after rising on US Department of Agriculture forecasts that indicated tightening global supplies.

Traders took some profits ahead of the weekend and on expectations that US farmers are advancing corn plantings thanks to improved Midwest crop weather, analysts said. The USDA is slated to issue a weekly update on planting progress on Monday.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract ended down 1-1/4 cents at $11.77-1/2 a bushel after earlier hitting a two-month peak. 

Most-active CBOT corn closed 10-1/4 cents lower at $7.81-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans finished up 32-3/4 cents at $16.46-1/2 a bushel.

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM

Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient to cover its needs for four months, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday in a televised news conference.

Egypt also has strategic reserves of vegetable oils to cover six months, he added.

G7 continues pressure on Russia to tackle wheat war

Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and tackle what Germany’s foreign minister described as a “wheat war” being waged by Moscow.

After meeting in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus, senior diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU also pledged to continue their military and defense assistance for “as long as necessary.”

They would also tackle what they called Russian misinformation aimed at blaming the West for food supply issues around the world due to economic sanctions on Moscow and urged China not to assist Moscow or justify Russia’s war, according to a joint statement.

“Have we done enough to mitigate the consequences of this war? It is not our war. It’s a war by the president of Russia, but we have global responsibility,” Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, dismissed the meeting, especially the group’s insistence that the integrity of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders is recognized.

“Let’s put it mildly: our country does not care at all about the G7 not recognizing the new borders. What is important is the true will of the people living there,” he said in an online post.

Russian forces control large parts of eastern Ukraine.

Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor

Indonesia has impounded at least 81,000 liters of cooking oil bound for East Timor, the trade ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to enforce a ban on exports of crude palm oil and its derivatives including cooking oil.

At least eight shipping containers holding cooking oil and other items were confiscated at Tanjung Perak port on April 28 in Surabaya on Java island after “the ship deceived (authorities) by not listing cooking oil in the export declaration document,” the trade ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Those found guilty of breaching the cooking oil export ban could face a maximum of five years of prison and a fine of up to $341,997, said Sihard Hadjopan Pohan, a director at the trade ministry. Officials did not name the ship or the owner of the cargo.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, has since late last month halted exports of crude palm oil and refined products in a bid to control soaring prices of cooking oil at home.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: commodities wheat Russia Ukraine food supply russia sanctions gas Oil OPEC+

Related

India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk
World
India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official

Iran considering gas exports to Europe: official
  • Iran’s deputy oil minister also confirmed that Tehran and Baghdad had signed a memorandum of understanding a few weeks ago that will see the Islamic republic increase gas exports to Iraq
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said Sunday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Iran is studying this subject but we have not reached a conclusion yet,” deputy oil minister Majid Chegeni was quoted as saying by the ministry’s official news agency, Shana.

“Iran is always after the development of energy diplomacy and expansion of the market,” he added.

Though Iran boasts one of the world’s largest proven gas reserves, its industry has been hit by US sanctions that were reimposed in 2018 when Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Talks aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal began last year in Vienna but have been on pause for weeks amid outstanding issues.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent global oil and gas prices soaring, with many European countries dependent on energy imports from Russia.

The situation worsened Wednesday when Kyiv said Russia had halted gas supplies through a key transit hub in the east of the Ukraine, fueling fears Moscow’s invasion could worsen an energy crisis in Europe.

Last year, the European Union received around 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, accounting for 45 percent of its imports.

Iran’s deputy oil minister also confirmed that Tehran and Baghdad had signed a memorandum of understanding a few weeks ago that will see the Islamic republic increase gas exports to Iraq.

“Gas exports from Iran increased and in this memorandum it was stated that Iraq’s debt of $1.6 billion to Iran will be paid by the end of May,” Chegeni added.

Despite considerable gas reserves of its own, poor investment due to decades of war and sanctions have left Iraq dependent on imports from its eastern neighbor for a third of its gas needs.

US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas, however, have complicated Iraq’s payments for the imports.

Baghdad uses a complex payment method to comply with an exemption from US sanctions on Iran. Iraq is not allowed to simply hand over cash to Iran as payments must be used to fund imports of food and medicines.

Topics: economy Oil Iran OPEC Europe Russia russia sanctions

Related

OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war
Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route
Business & Economy
Russian gas flows to Europe fall as Ukraine halts route

Latest updates

Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court
Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court
Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens
Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens
Penalty save denies City victory, keeps Premier League title race alive
Penalty save denies City victory, keeps Premier League title race alive
Afforestation technologies forum to be held in Riyadh from May 29-31
Afforestation technologies forum to be held in Riyadh from May 29-31
Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.