APICORP names Khalid bin Ali Al-Ruwaigh as new CEO

Khalid bin Ali Al-Ruwaigh is the new APICORP CEO (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. has appointed Khalid bin Ali Al-Ruwaigh as its new CEO. He will take over from Ahmed Ali Attiga who led the organization over the past five years.

The newly appointed executive holds an MBA from California State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems from King Saud University, according to a statement.

Al-Ruwaigh joins the multilateral financial institution from Emirates NBD Capital KSA, where he served as CEO since March 2019.

“The wealth of knowledge and experience Khalid brings, having worked in a broad range of industries, will be instrumental in continuing our strong momentum in support of a balanced approach to the energy transition agenda and sustainable development goals of our member countries and wider MENA region,” Chairman Aabed Al-Saadoun said. 

Established in 1975, APICORP is an energy-focused multilateral financial institution that seeks to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector.

 

Topics: Apicorp Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP)

Inflation storm to cost average UK household $2,900 this year: Bloomberg

Inflation storm to cost average UK household $2,900 this year: Bloomberg
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Inflation storm to cost average UK household $2,900 this year: Bloomberg

Inflation storm to cost average UK household $2,900 this year: Bloomberg
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising inflation will see 2,370 pounds ($2,900) accumulate on average British household bills this year, adding new pressure on the Bank of England and the government there to step up their response to the cost of living crisis, Bloomberg reported. 

With wages dwindling behind price gains and the government raising taxes, a report from Bloomberg Economics predicted a drop in inflation-adjusted disposable income of about 3.4 percent this year, the biggest drop ever.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg survey estimated the probability of a recession at 40 percent, up from 28 percent last month, and the highest since January 2021 during the third coronavirus shutdown.

Topics: Inflation UK economy

stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 

stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 

stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new report released by analytics firm OpenSignal has suggested that stc’s 5G mobile phone network ranks top in gaming and download speeds in Saudi Arabia, ahead of Mobily and Zain. 

OpenSignal, a global analytics company specialized in quantifying the mobile network experience, found that stc’s 5G experience was superior in terms of video and gaming, audio applications, download speed and downloading. 

stc received the 5G VideoExperience Award, scoring 70.9 points out of 100, while Mobily came in second place with 67.9 points, followed by Zain in the third spot with 64.1 points.

stc topped in giving the best experience for mobile multiplayer games by scoring 64.2 points, followed by Mobily and Zain with 59.6 and 39.1 points respectively. 

In the audio application category, Mobily grabbed the top spot with 79 points, followed closely by stc with 78.7 points, while Zain was ranked third with 72.4 points.

In terms of the availability of the 5G network, stc received the 5G Availability Award, scoring 30.1 percent, while Mobily and Zain received 22.8 percent and 24.1 percent respectively.

On the other hand, Mobily beat its competitors in terms of consistency of the 5G network by receiving the ConsistentQuality Award with 63.5 percent, 1.8 percent points higher than stc, which came in second place with 61.7 percent. Zain came in third with 40.2 percent.

Mobily also bagged the Consistent Visual Quality Award with 81.4 percent, while stc came second with 80 percent, and Zain came in third with 72.5 percent.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) STC OpenSignal

Dur Hospitality’s profit up 582% on post-pandemic recovery

Dur Hospitality’s profit up 582% on post-pandemic recovery
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Dur Hospitality’s profit up 582% on post-pandemic recovery

Dur Hospitality’s profit up 582% on post-pandemic recovery
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dur Hospitality Co. posted a 582 percent jump in profit for the first quarter of 2022, fueled by a post-pandemic recovery,

The Saudi-listed firm saw its profits reach SR12.8 million ($3 million), up from SR1.9 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The increase in profit was due to a pandemic recovery that drove sales up 45 percent to SR146 million in the first quarter compared to SR100 million in the same period last year.

Established in 1976, Dur Hospitality owns and manages hotels, restaurants, recreation centers, travel agencies, and also develops residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

It owns 32 properties, and has a number of residential and hospitality projects currently being developed across the Kingdom.

Topics: Dur Hospitality

Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports

Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank, known as Saudi EXIM, has launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks. 

It focuses on maximizing the economic impact of the bank’s activities and improving customer experience, as well as ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the report said. 

It is part of the bank’s efforts to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing Saudi non-oil exports. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM exports non-oil economy

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group recorded an all-time closing high of SR213 ($57) on Monday.

This is up almost 326 percent from the debut price of SR50 back in March 2020.

The stock ended the trading session with an increase of nearly 5 percent, after touching its highest ever value of SR216 earlier in the day.

Established in 1995, the group today operates seven hospitals in the Kingdom, as well as in the UAE and Bahrain.

Topics: economy hospitals Healthcare saudi arabia health Saudi Arabia

