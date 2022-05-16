No grain supply crisis in Saudi Arabia, SAGO deputy governor says 

You are here

SAGO is currently working to continuously feed its stockpile, Zaid Al-Shabanat said (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 May 2022
RIYADH: The deputy governor of the Saudi Grains Organization said that there is no grain supply crisis in the Kingdom amid the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This comes as a result of the organization’s strategy which depends on different sources in different countries and continents for its wheat stocks, Zaid Al-Shabanat said in his interview with Saudi TV.

He added that the organization signed a contract the previous month to secure a large amount of wheat, to be available in Saudi markets by the fourth quarter of 2022. 

SAGO is working to continuously feed its stockpile, Al-Shabanat said, adding that there is also a percentage of local wheat being grown in the Kingdom.

Topics: grain Saudi Arabian Grains Organization (SAGO)

