Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
DUBAI: War reporting as a female journalist, how to tackle fraud, and the potential of women in the Middle East and North Africa were all part of the discussions on the opening morning of the Arab Women Forum, held in Dubai.

The two-day event is set to see speakers from a range of industries, with Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar delivering remarks by video at the beginning of the first sessions. 

Others addressing the forum include Arab News’ Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali, Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed, and the Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Fjellhøy and Pernilla Sjoholm.

“Profound and historic change for women in Saudi Arabia in the region”

Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, used her keynote speech to talk up the importance of not just opening doors for women to enter the workplace, but welcoming them in.

“We have millions of talented, motivated women eager to contribute, and they are the key to social, cultural and economic progress in the Kingdom and, frankly, in the Arab world and around the world, she said.

 

 

Storytellers From The War Front

Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Arab News Noor Nugali moderated the Storytellers From The War Front session at the Arab Women Forum, Dubai, featuring Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed and Alhadath Senior News Anchor Christiane Baissary.

Baissary told the forum that there is a common misconception that women are not suited for war coverage as people think women are emotional and sensitive compared to men, Baissary told the forum. 

“A soldier told me that women should not cover in the war zone. He was trying to convince me that I should not stay to cover the war, it's not the mentality in the Middle East but everywhere,” said Baissary. 

Baissary noted that things have changed now, and women are currently getting more chances to cover wars. 

During the session, Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed said that fear will be there in the minds of reporters as they cover from the war front.

“Your courage must have limits. When you are going to cover war, you have your fears, but they must be put under control,” said Mukhammed. 

She also added that women differ from men in war reporting as they create humanitarian journalistic materials. 




Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed sits down with Arab News at the Arab Women Forum 2022 (AN)

 

 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 0.20 percent to $30,418 as of 08:52 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,077, up 0.32 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Bank of France Governor issues dire warning

Meanwhile, following the cryptocurrency crash last week, Bank of France Governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau told a conference on Monday that crypto assets could disrupt the international financial system if they were not regulated and made interoperable in a consistent and appropriate manner across jurisdictions.

He pointed to stablecoins, which he said were somewhat misnamed, as among the sources of risk.

Speaking separately, Fabio Panetta, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, also said on Monday that stablecoins were vulnerable to runs.

The US Federal Reserve had warned last week that stablecoins were vulnerable to investor runs, because they were backed by assets that could lose value or become illiquid in times of market stress.

Jupiter, Yarbrough among investors who sold Coinbase before big fall

Jupiter Asset Management, Azora Capital LP and billionaire Jon Yarbrough’s family office were among funds that sold all of their stakes in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc., before the company fell nearly 30 percent to record lows in early May, according to filings released on Monday.

But over the same period — the quarter ended March 31 — Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation fund continued to add to its position in Coinbase, the filings showed.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, tumbled after the company missed earnings estimates and reported declining trading volumes as the value of bitcoin fell near 17-month lows. Shares in the company fell 3.6 percent on Monday and are now down 74 percent for the year to date.

Jupiter Asset Management sold 73,441 shares of the company in the quarter that ended March 31, while Azora Capital sold 43,290 shares and Yarbrough Capital sold 16,968, according to securities filings.

Tiger Global, meanwhile, cut its stake by approximately 70 percent, leaving it with 836,597 shares in the company.

Grayscale to launch digital assets ETF in UK, Italy, Germany

Grayscale will list an exchange-traded fund in Europe made up of companies representing the “Future of Finance,” the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager said in a statement on Monday. 

The ETF, tracking the “Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index,” will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, Italy’s Borsa Italiana and Germany’s Deutsche Börse Xetra and begin trading on May 17. It is the first time that US-based Grayscale has listed a fund in Europe.

The index contains a mixture of companies involved in digital currencies including asset managers, exchanges, brokers, technology firms, as well as firms directly involved in cryptocurrency mining.

“For us, the digital economy is primarily being driven through the proliferation of digital assets,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein.

(With input from Reuters) 

MUMBAI: Indian shares extended gains to a second session on Tuesday, supported by metal stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.36 percent to 16,057.70, as of 0508 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.09 percent to 53,553.72, after snapping a six-session losing streak on Monday.

LIC falls in market debut

Shares in Life Insurance Corp. of India slid 5 percent in their market debut on Tuesday, a fresh setback for the state-owned giant after its initial public offering, while record-breaking, raised far less for the government than initially envisioned.

The country’s biggest insurer and its largest domestic financial investor was trading at around 900 rupees ($11.6) per share on Tuesday morning compared with its IPO price of 949 rupees, valuing it at around 5.7 trillion rupees or $73 billion.

The share price decline is in line with a slump in the broader market since LIC’s IPO opened for subscription on May 4.

“We were not expecting big, as markets were jittery, expect it to pick up,” LIC Chairman M. R. Kumar told reporters.

At one point on Tuesday, LIC shares plunged as much as 9 percent before paring losses.

The government had raised roughly $2.7 billion from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC.

 

US concerned over wheat export ban

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday he has “deep concern” about India’s wheat export ban, which spurred a rally in already elevated wheat prices.

“What we need is transparency in the market, what we need is a market that is helping to get goods to those who are in need,” Vilsack said on a call with journalists.

 

(With input from Reuters)

French power company Engie said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Gazprom on its scheme to pay for Russian gas in roubles, and at the same time reported higher first-quarter profits and raised its 2022 financial targets.

Engie shares were up 5.4 percent to 12.26 euros at 0733 GMT taking them to the top of France's CAC 40 Index.

CEO Catherine MacGregor told a call with reporters that Engie and Gazprom have agreed on a solution in line with both companies' expectations in terms of currencies and with European sanctions.

Engie declined to comment on whether this meant the utility had opened, or planned to open, an account with Gazprombank.

MacGregor told reporters during the call that the next payments were "imminent".

The European Commission shared updated guidance with EU countries on Friday.

It confirmed previous advice that EU sanctions do not prevent companies from opening an account at a designated bank, and companies can pay for Russian gas — as long as they do so in the currency agreed in their existing contracts and declare the transaction completed when that currency is paid.

The energy group said in a statement that it has taken multiple actions to improve security of supply, including increasing volumes with existing suppliers and contracts with new suppliers, as well as adapting its hedging actions.

Engie said it has reduced its direct exposure to Gazprom from a maximum of 15 terawatt hours (TWh) to just under 5 TWh at the end of March.

In the context of rising power prices, which have increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it upgraded its 2022 financial guidance, saying it expects 2022 group share net recurring income of 3.8-4.4 billion euros ($3.97-$4.59 billion), versus a previous target of 3.1-3.3 billion euros.

Engie's revenue for the first quarter ending March 31 rose 85% from a year ago to 25.6 billion euros, while its earnings before interest (EBIT) grew 74% to 3.5 billion euros.
Analysts at JP Morgan said the first-quarter results were very strong.
"We believe that the company is very well on track to deliver: this will ultimately depend on a number of factors including power prices evolution and the evolution of Russia/Ukraine situation", they said in a note.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has reduced its ownership of US equities by 22 percent to $43.6 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2022, against $55.9 billion it held a quarter earlier.

PIF cut its stake in three companies —Visa Inc., Plug Power, and Walmart, Argaam reported, citing a filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, it increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive, PayPal, Alibaba, and Farfetch Ltd.

While it exited its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com, five new investments were made by the sovereign fund in Carnival, Babylon, SIGNA Sports United NV, Meta Platforms, and Sea Ltd.

Most recently, PIF announced the launch of Saudi Coffee Co., aimed at turning Saudi coffee beans into a global product with $320 million to be invested in the next 10 years.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened with a gain for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as investors awaited the earnings results with a positive outlook. 

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 0.13 percent to reach 12,931, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.33 percent to 22,614, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Sadr Logistics Co. climbed 5.17 percent to lead the gainers, while Thob Al Aseel Co. fell 1.91 percent to lead the fallers.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.20 percent, and the Saudi National Bank added 0.28 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened Tuesday's trading down 1.88 percent.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. fell 1.89 percent, after reporting that its quarterly profits slipped 98 percent.

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. edged up 1.15 percent, after reporting a 21 percent jump in quarterly profits.

City Cement Co. dropped 1.54 percent, after posting a 74 percent decline in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

Brent crude settled at $114.25 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.41 percent to settle at $113.90 a barrel, as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

