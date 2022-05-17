Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI: War reporting as a female journalist, how to tackle fraud, and the potential of women in the Middle East and North Africa were all part of the discussions on the opening morning of the Arab Women Forum, held in Dubai.

The two-day event is set to see speakers from a range of industries, with Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar delivering remarks by video at the beginning of the first sessions.

Others addressing the forum include Arab News’ Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali, Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed, and the Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Fjellhøy and Pernilla Sjoholm.

“Profound and historic change for women in Saudi Arabia in the region”

Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, used her keynote speech to talk up the importance of not just opening doors for women to enter the workplace, but welcoming them in.

“We have millions of talented, motivated women eager to contribute, and they are the key to social, cultural and economic progress in the Kingdom and, frankly, in the Arab world and around the world,” she said.

Storytellers From The War Front

Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Arab News Noor Nugali moderated the Storytellers From The War Front session at the Arab Women Forum, Dubai, featuring Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed and Alhadath Senior News Anchor Christiane Baissary.

Baissary told the forum that there is a common misconception that women are not suited for war coverage as people think women are emotional and sensitive compared to men, Baissary told the forum.

“A soldier told me that women should not cover in the war zone. He was trying to convince me that I should not stay to cover the war, it's not the mentality in the Middle East but everywhere,” said Baissary.

Baissary noted that things have changed now, and women are currently getting more chances to cover wars.

During the session, Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed said that fear will be there in the minds of reporters as they cover from the war front.

“Your courage must have limits. When you are going to cover war, you have your fears, but they must be put under control,” said Mukhammed.

She also added that women differ from men in war reporting as they create humanitarian journalistic materials.