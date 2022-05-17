DETASAD unveils latest technology

DETASAD, Saudi Arabia's leading infrastructure provider and key contributor to the ICT sector, officially revealed its breakthrough “Dynamic Bandwidth Optimization” technology at the SATELLITE 2022 show in Washington, DC. Along with strategic partners including Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, DETASAD is redefining the way satellite companies can serve their end-users with Bandwidth-as-a-Service managed solutions.
As one of four solutions patented by DETASAD in 2022, this disruptive technology will power solutions allowing DETASAD and its partners to bring satellite-enabled, consumption-based IoT and edge computing services to new customers in verticals including government, finance, health, mining, education, and “Industry 4.0” organizations. These services will meet organizations’ growing needs for solutions with hyperscale type performance and convenience, delivering full data- and workload flexibility anytime and anywhere on a pure consumption model and without bandwidth and latency limitations.
The ideator behind the revolutionary patent, Mr. Felix Thomas Wass, President & CEO of DETASAD stated: “This technology and our strategic partnership with Intelsat, the global satellite innovator and leader, makes bandwidth and satellite technology relevant and competitive opening new revenue streams for the satellite ecosystem and unlocking value across the community of current and potential future satellite users. This creates satellite as a clear alternative to fixed and mobile terrestrial applications.”
In a blog post, Jean-Philippe Gillet, SVP Global Sales at Intelsat, said, “It’s remarkable how much innovation there is within and around satellite connectivity, and we are pleased to be an enabler for transformative ideas like DETASAD’s Bandwidth-as-a-Service solution. Edge-compute services are one of the keys to helping customers take advantage of the reach and reliability of the Flex network.”