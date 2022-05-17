You are here

Saudi PIF cuts ownership of US-listed stocks 22% to $43.6bn in Q1

Saudi PIF cuts ownership of US-listed stocks 22% to $43.6bn in Q1
PIF cut its stake in three companies —Visa Inc., Plug Power, and Walmart. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has reduced its ownership of US equities by 22 percent to $43.6 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2022, against $55.9 billion it held a quarter earlier.

PIF cut its stake in three companies —Visa Inc., Plug Power, and Walmart, Argaam reported, citing a filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, it increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive, PayPal, Alibaba, and Farfetch Ltd.

While it exited its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com, five new investments were made by the sovereign fund in Carnival, Babylon, SIGNA Sports United NV, Meta Platforms, and Sea Ltd.

Most recently, PIF announced the launch of Saudi Coffee Co., aimed at turning Saudi coffee beans into a global product with $320 million to be invested in the next 10 years.

Saudi stock slightly higher as investors await earnings: Opening bell

Saudi stock slightly higher as investors await earnings: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened with a gain for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as investors awaited the earnings results with a positive outlook. 

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 0.13 percent to reach 12,931, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.33 percent to 22,614, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Sadr Logistics Co. climbed 5.17 percent to lead the gainers, while Thob Al Aseel Co. fell 1.91 percent to lead the fallers.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.20 percent, and the Saudi National Bank added 0.28 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened Tuesday's trading down 1.88 percent.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. fell 1.89 percent, after reporting that its quarterly profits slipped 98 percent.

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. edged up 1.15 percent, after reporting a 21 percent jump in quarterly profits.

City Cement Co. dropped 1.54 percent, after posting a 74 percent decline in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

Brent crude settled at $114.25 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1.41 percent to settle at $113.90 a barrel, as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

Bahri’s shareholders approve $1.3bn capital plan

Bahri’s shareholders approve $1.3bn capital plan
RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri has received its shareholders’ approval to increase capital by 25 percent through issuing bonus shares.

The firm, which is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, plans to raise capital from SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) to SR4.9 billion, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will get one bonus share for every four shares held.

“This recommendation aims to strengthen the capital base of the company to be matched with the size of assets and future projects,” Bahri said.

Formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, Bahri owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions
RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., known as SISCO, posted a 97.5-percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, the company said in a press release.

The company said in a statement that its first-quarter profit fell to SR800,000, ($213,333) down from SR32.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Along with the profit decline, revenue declined by 22.6 percent to SR196.2 million compared to SR253.6 million in the first quarter of last year.

SISCO, which is one of the leading strategic investors in ports and terminals and logistics parks, said the decline in profit and revenue resulted from disruptions in the global supply chain and the resumption of pandemic restrictions in China, which adversely affected gateway and transshipment volumes.

Its revenue and profitability in the water segment were impacted by a temporary decrease in production at the Kindasa facility for two months.

This decrease in production has been resolved, said the company, adding that it expects revenue to return to normal levels for the rest of the year.

“Whilst we are likely to continue to see the impact of this in Q2, we expect supply chain pressure to ease later in the year which will positively impact the ports and logistics segments,” said Mohammed Al-Mudarres, CEO at SISCO, in a press statement.

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market retreated on Monday, as weak earnings disclosures weighed on investor sentiment.

The main TASI index shed 1.8 percent to close at 12,914, and the parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.3 percent to 22,540.

Stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait all recorded losses in line with Saudi Arabia, while Oman’s MSX30 was up 0.3 percent.

Oil prices crossed $113 on hopes that the ease of China‘s lockdowns restrictions will lead to demand recovery.

Brent crude is now trading at $114.21 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude reached $113.94 a barrel as of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Profits of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. went down by 20 percent in the year ended March 31, reaching SR209 million ($55 million)

Saudi Cable Co. was suspended from trading due to its failure to announce its annual financial results

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. turned into a profit of SR1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022

Hail Cement Co. swung into losses of SR6.9 million during the first quarter after it witnessed a drop in sales

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s profits surged 21 percent last quarter to reach SR41.8 million

Saudi Industrial Services Co. saw its quarterly profits slip 97 percent from SR32 million to SR800,000 year-on-year

City Cement Co. posted a profit decline of 74 percent to SR17 million for the first quarter

Savola Group got its shareholders’ approval to distribute cash dividends of SR0.2 per share for 2021

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into losses of SR20 million in the first three months of 2022

Watani Iron Steel Co. secured a loan valued at SR20 million to finance working capital

Wataniya Insurance Co.’s losses widened by 30 percent to SR24 million in the first quarter

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. partnered with National Water Co. in a SR141 million deal for the construction of sewage networks in Taif city

Savola Group recorded a profit increase of 76 percent to SR271 million last quarter

Dur Hospitality Co. posted a 582 percent profit surge to SR12.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 on the back of the pandemic recovery

Astra Industrial Group’s profits surged 48 percent to SR74.7 million in the first quarter, buoyed by sales growth

AL-Jouf Cement Co. has appointed Wasatah Capital to advise on the potential capital increase through a rights issue process

Theeb Rent a Car Co. has opened a new branch in the east of Riyadh as part of its expansion plan, bringing its total number of branches to 53

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

 

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6.9 million ($1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022 after it witnessed a drop in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR25.9 million in the same period last year, but a 16-percent decline in sales weighed on the current year’s results, a bourse filing showed.

The company’s revenue went down from SR82 million to SR69 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement also attributed the results to an increase in expenses, which led to operating losses of SR7.36 million during the quarter.

