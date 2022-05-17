Dnata boosts Erbil operations with over $17m invested in advanced facilities

RIYADH: Aviation and travel services provider dnata has announced a major expansion of its operations in Erbil, Iraq.

The UAE-based company opened a new cold chain facility and bus maintenance depot for its advanced fleets at Erbil International Airport, or EBL, which together represent a total investment of $3.5 million, the Dubai Government Media Office reported.

dnata also announced that it will invest $14 million and add 16,000 square meters of warehouse space to its infrastructure in Iraq.

The three new facilities will create up to 100 local jobs with dnata.

The new cold chain facility at dnata is capable of processing 10,000 tons of perishable materials annually.

It enables dnata's freight team to offer cold storage, frozen and cold chain products to its airline customers at EBL, catering to product categories including fresh fruit, meat and pharmaceuticals.

The new bus facility was designed to maintain the fleet of eight passenger apron buses and over 10 transportation buses operated at EBL.

Dnata’s new cargo warehouse, which is expected to open in 2023, will further significantly enhance the company’s cargo offering in Iraq.

“Our latest investment in three new facilities will help us further expand and improve our operations in Erbil as demand for reliable and safe cargo services is on the rise across the region,” Tom Jones, managing director of dnata Erbil, said.