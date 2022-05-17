India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque

You are here

A worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, India. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Court order comes a day after a local court in Varanasi ruled Islamic gatherings there should be limited to 20 people
  • Leaders of India's Muslims view survey inside the mosque as attempts to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression
NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a local order to ban large Muslim prayer gatherings in a high-profile mosque in north India after a survey team said it found relics of the Hindu god Shiva and other Hindu symbols there.
The top court in an interim order stated Muslims right to prayer should not be disturbed, and simultaneously the area where Hindu religious relics were said to be found should be protected.
The disagreement over rights to worship at the mosque follows a decades-long campaign by Hindu activists to show that key Muslim-built buildings in India sit atop older holy sites. A previous dispute 30 years ago led to fatal rioting.
The Supreme Court order comes a day after a local court in Varanasi - Hinduism's holiest city and the site of the historic Gyanvapi mosque - ruled Islamic gatherings there should be limited to 20 people.
The local court had ordered the survey of the mosque after five women sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in one part of it, saying a Hindu temple once stood on the site.
The Gyanvapi mosque, located in the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of several mosques in northern Uttar Pradesh that some Hindus believe was built on top of demolished Hindu temples.
Hardline Hindu groups tied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stepped up demands to excavate inside some mosques and to permit searches in the Taj Mahal mausoleum.
Judges of the top court will continue hearing from Hindu and Muslim petitioners this week.
Leaders of India's 200 million Muslims view the survey inside the mosque as attempts to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression, with the BJP's tacit agreement.
The BJP denies bias against minorities including Muslims, and says it wants progressive change that benefits all Indians.
In 2019, the Supreme Court allowed Hindus to build a temple at the site of the disputed 16th century Babri mosque that was demolished by Hindu crowds in 1992 who believed it was built where Hindu Lord Ram was born.
The demolition led to religious riots that killed nearly 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, across India.

Topics: India mosque Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes
Updated 10 sec ago

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes
Updated 10 sec ago
BRUSSELS: The EU said Tuesday it “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal” if Britain goes ahead with unilateral changes to the part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.
The announcement, made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, “raises significant concerns,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.
“The (Northern Ireland) Protocol is an international agreement signed by the EU and the UK. Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable,” he said.
The statement did not outline what action Brussels was contemplating, but analysts say possible options include legal action, punitive tariffs or even tearing up the entire EU-UK post-Brexit trade agreement.
Sefcovic pointed out that the protocol is “an integral part” of the Brexit deal, which was “the necessary foundation” to the later trade agreement.
He said that Brussels recognizes “the practical difficulties” in implementing the protocol and remains ready to negotiate “joint solutions within the framework” of the agreed text.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was part of Britain’s Brexit treaty agreed with the EU.
Both sides signed on to it as a way of ensuring no land border was erected between Britain’s province of Northern Ireland and neighboring Ireland, which remains in the EU.
That was to uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that put an end to decades of conflict in Northern Ireland pitting UK government forces and loyalists against paramilitaries including the IRA seeking reunification with Ireland.
Unhappy with the fact that the protocol puts a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, angering British unionists, London has repeatedly argued it undermines the Good Friday Agreement.
The EU, though, says it is Britain’s approach that risks destabilising the agreement.

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites
  • A 14-year-old Afghan boy has been warned he may have to wait up to six months before he can join family in Britain
  • UK visa service says that it is “prioritizing Ukraine visa scheme applications,” which has meant that applicants from elsewhere will “experience some delays”
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Lone child refugees are facing doubled waiting times to join family members in Britain as resources have been redistributed to processing visas for Ukrainians, The Independent newspaper has revealed.

The service’s usual 12-week waiting period for visas has jumped to 24 weeks, with a 14-year-old Afghan boy being warned that he may need to wait up to six months to join his family in the UK.

The boy has been living in a refugee camp in eastern Europe after fleeing the war-torn country last year when the Taliban toppled the Western-backed administration. His brother is already in Britain, but the teenager has been warned he might face a much longer wait than expected before he can join him.

The Independent has seen emails from the UK’s visa service to the boy’s lawyers which says it is “prioritizing Ukraine visa scheme applications,” which has meant that applicants from elsewhere will “experience some delays in the processing of their application.”

It added: “We have therefore made the decision to temporarily amend our marriage and family service standard to 24 weeks, from our usual service standard for this route of 12 weeks.”

The change came into effect from May 11. The Home Office has not yet commented on the number of unaccompanied children who will be affected by it.

Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive at Safe Passage International, told the Independent it was “beyond frustrating” that children suffering in “precarious” situations in Europe were enduring extended waiting times.

She added: “We fear this delay in family reunion applications could cause some children we’re working with to lose faith in the process and attempt to make dangerous journeys instead to reach their family.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) child refugees Ukraine Afghanistan

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
  • "We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises," Scholz said
  • Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will ramp up its military collaboration with Sweden and Finland as the two countries seek NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.
“We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises,” Scholz said amid concern for the two candidates’ security during the transition period to NATO accession.
“It is already clear that our countries are bound together by an obligation to provide each other with all possible assistance and support for mutual protection” as members of the United Nations and the European Union, Scholz added.
“Both countries can always rely on our support, especially in this very special situation,” he said.
With Moscow pressing its assault in eastern border regions of Ukraine nearly three months into its invasion, Helsinki and Stockholm are poised to give up decades of military non-alignment over fears they could be next.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland — which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia — said the same.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose war has sparked global outrage, said the move poses “no direct threat for us... but the expansion of military infrastructure to these territories will certainly provoke our response.”
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting of the alliance in Berlin on Sunday that it would “look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region” during the transition period.
“Finland and Sweden are concerned about the interim period... we will try to speed up that process,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Sweden NATO

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations
  • Draft of Shawcross report calling for crackdown on Islamist extremism raises concerns its claims will ‘politicize counterterrorism’
  • Citing Shawcross’ past controversial comments about Islam, several groups refused to cooperate with the investigation
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A leaked draft of a review into Britain’s counterterrorism legislation claims that the government has focused too much on right-wing extremism and should renew its focus on Islamist extremism.

In an exclusive leak seen by the Guardian newspaper, the review argues that the Prevent program has been hampered by a “double standard” approach to tackling different forms of extremism. 

It claims that an expansion of what people consider to be “extreme” right-wing content means that mandatory right-wing views are being referred to the program, while the focus on Islamist extremism has been more limited.

The report said that definitions have “been so broad it has included mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, right-wing-leaning commentary that have no meaningful connection to terrorism or radicalization.”

The review into Prevent is being led by Sir William Shawcross. Sir Peter Fahy, the former police lead for Prevent, told the Guardian that Shawcross’ findings were an attempt to “politicize counterterrorism policing,” adding that it was “quite dangerous to play off one ideology against another.”

Shawcross’ review calls for a renewed focus on Islamist extremism, even when candidates for referral to Prevent fail to meet the terrorism threshold.

The leak added that some people have been referred to Prevent even when no extremism was being expressed, but because they were believed to need access to mental health support. It said that counter-extremism outlets were “carrying the weight” for limited mental health services, with vulnerable and struggling people sent to Prevent when more appropriate services were unavailable.

The Guardian found that the review also claimed that some Prevent-funded groups had expressed support for the Taliban.

The leak follows months of controversy over the upcoming report, with many civil society groups and campaigning NGOs refusing to engage with the review.

Citing Shawcross’ past controversial comments about Islam, several groups refused to cooperate with the investigation. As director of the neoconservative think tank the Henry Jackson Society in 2012, Shawcross said: “Europe and Islam is one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future. I think all European countries have vastly, very quickly growing Islamic populations.”

His comments about the supposed “double standard” in investigations comes as referrals to Prevent for far-right extremism overtook those for Islamist radicalization for the first time in 2021. 

The Channel program — the next level up from Prevent where more extensive intervention is provided — has been dealing with more far-right than Islamist cases since 2020.

Shawcross now holds that Prevent must be repurposed to confront the root causes of radicalization and react to the ideological support for terrorism, which he believes “is not being sufficiently met.”

The leaked report says that the program must go beyond its current limits and target people who “create an environment conducive to terrorism.”

It criticizes several Prevent-funded civil society organizations and projects, arguing that too few “could be seen to publicly contest extremist discourse.” Most shockingly, the review claims that it found groups that “have promoted extremist narratives, including statements that appear supportive of the Taliban.” 

The draft argues: “As a core principle, the government must cease to engage with or fund those aligned with extremism.”

The report has yet to be finalized and fact-checked for libel and other routine reviews.

Fahy, who was head of Prevent until 2015, told the Guardian: “There is a danger of policing thought as opposed to the risk of violence. It is not about ideology but about the risk someone will cross into violence.

“It is about threat, risk and harm. We know there has been an increase in far-right-wing extremism in the UK. The worst terrorist attack in Europe was by a right-wing terrorist, Anders Breivik.

“It sounds to me quite dangerous to play off one ideology against another. There is a danger this is an attempt to politicize counterterrorism policing. How are the police supposed to judge what is mainstream? Police operate on what is the likelihood of this person being drawn into violence, not whether their views are mainstream.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Prevent remains a vital tool for early intervention and safeguarding. We will not allow extremists or terrorists to spread hate or sow division, and Prevent remains an important driver to help divert people away from harm.

“The independent review of Prevent, led by William Shawcross, will ensure we continue to improve our response and better protect people from being drawn into poisonous and dangerous ideologies. The report is currently being finalized and once formally received and after full consideration, the report and the government’s response to it will be published.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) William Shawcross Prevent program Anders Breivik

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment
Updated 17 May 2022
AP

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment
  • Participants must be triple-vaccinated and the tours must have guides and fixed itineraries
  • The experiment is expected to start sometime next week and continue until the end of May
Updated 17 May 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Tuesday it will begin allowing small package tours from four countries later this month before gradually opening up to foreign tourism for the first time since it imposed tight border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said the tours will be allowed from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States as an experiment.
Participants must be triple-vaccinated and the tours must have guides and fixed itineraries, the Japan Tourism Agency said. Each tour can have a maximum of four people, and a total of 50 participants are expected to join the experiment, the government agency said.
Participants will enter Japan on a special visa, not a tourist visa, the agency said. The results will be used to compile coronavirus guidelines for tour operators, hotels and other related businesses, it said.
The experiment is expected to start sometime next week and continue until the end of May. Further details, including the duration and destination of the tours, still have to be decided, the agency said.
Japan’s tourism industry, hit hard by the strict border controls, is eager for foreign tourism to resume. COVID-19 infections have slowed in Japan since earlier this year and the government is gradually expanding social and economic activity.
After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing restrictions earlier this year and currently allows entry of up to 10,000 people from abroad per day, including Japanese nationals, foreign students and some business travelers. The government is reportedly considering doubling the daily cap to 20,000 in coming weeks. Currently, foreign tourists are not allowed to enter.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech during a visit to London earlier this month that he plans to ease the border controls as early as June in line with the policies of other Group of Seven industrialized countries, but gave no further details.
Foreign tourist arrivals fell more than 90 percent in 2020 from a record 31.9 million the year before, almost wiping out the pre-pandemic inbound tourism market of more than 4 trillion yen ($31 billion).

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

