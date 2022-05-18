You are here

UAE President’s Cup final postponed until next season

The UAE President’s Cup has been postponed until next season. (WAM)
  • Country mourns the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
The UAE Football Association has confirmed that the President’s Cup final between Al-Wahda and Sharjah will be postponed until next season as the country observes a period of mourning after the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, state news agency WAM has reported.

The venue and date of the rescheduled match will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, the UAE Pro League has announced that its final round has been rescheduled for May 25 to 26.

Topics: football UAE

Newcastle fans’ show of passion inspires Eddie Howe and his players

  • On Monday night, St. James’ Park was awash with color, energy and noise, and the Magpies responded with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Arsenal
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has backed Newcastle United fans to become the club’s main weapon in their battle to climb the Premier League ranks.

The Magpies looked set to finish the season in and around the top-flight bottom three, but have dragged themselves out of trouble and now have an outside chance of sneaking into the top half on the final day of the season.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround from the rudderless club that started the campaign with Mike Ashley at the helm, Steve Bruce in the dugout, no wins in 14 games and fans becoming ever more disillusioned with their own club.

Fast forward seven months from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia buyout and things couldn’t be more different.

St. James’ Park on Monday night, for the 2-0 victory over Arsenal, was the epitome of that. Awash with color, energy and noise, the famous old ground truly was an assault on the senses with the biggest ever display by fan-funded Wor Flags on show, owners showing their love for the club on the pitch and fans and players responding on a white-hot Tyneside evening.

Howe said: “That’s a huge weapon for us. We have to use as much as we can.

“We have to inspire our crowd, we have to have the supporters come to the ground desperate to see us play and desperate to know what’s going to happen in the match and almost guarantee a team that’s going all out to win the game by playing the way we want too.

“You saw that from the team (on Monday), we were very front foot but not just for fragmented sections of the game but near enough the whole match. An amazing physical effort from the players but a very high delivery of our tactical game plan as well. You have to compliment the group on that.”

For fans, the feeling is that Howe’s first six months at Newcastle could not have really gone any better. He was brought in primarily to save the club from the drop to the Championship, but has managed to do so while developing the side into a much more defensively sound and attractive attacking unit. As a result, Howe was nominated for the Premier League manager of the year, although he’s likely, and probably deservedly, set to be pipped at the post by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

On progress, Howe said: “Of course it could have gone better in certain games and certain moments. When you look back as a whole, you’d have said this will be the outcome and this is how you’ll achieve safety in the division, certainly I would have been surprised if you told me that would happen.

“The group have risen in confidence levels through positive results and the feel of the stadium, they’ve responded to that. It’s been great to see and be part of.

“The group is very close. The dynamic is very good, the players not in the 25-man squad, the players that didn’t play regularly, have been incredibly supportive to the guys that have. There’s been healthy competition in the squad and a very good dynamic, which has certainly helped.”

Meanwhile, Howe has provided a fitness update of three Newcastle United first-team players ahead of their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday, at Burnley’s Turf Moor.

Fabian Schar was forced off midway through the second half of the Arsenal win due to a concussion, while Javier Manquillo and Chris Wood were absent from the squad altogether.

“Fabian, I think, is OK. He was taken off due to protocols,” said Howe. “He wanted to stay on but I think it was the right decision.”

“Manquillo has chicken pox, so that’s why he missed out. Chris Wood had a hip problem, which we hope isn’t too serious.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Will Champions League football keep Harry Kane at Tottenham for another season?

Will Champions League football keep Harry Kane at Tottenham for another season?

  • Erling Haaland’s relocation to the Etihad means a move to Manchester City is off the table and the England forward could decide that the best option may be to stay put
At the start of last week it seemed like Harry Kane could once again be looking for a new club if he wished to play in next season’s Champions League.

Fast forward to the weekend, and wins over Arsenal in the North London Derby and Burnley at Turf Moore means he could well achieve that ambition with Tottenham.

But is that the extent of his ambitions?

On Thursday, Kane led Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Arsenal, scoring two goals to close the gap on the rivals. But their fate was still out of their hands. But that win over Burnley, thanks to a Kane penalty, and Arsenal’s 2-0 loss at Newcastle, means Tottenham are now clear favorites to play among Europe’s finest next season.

Along the way, Kane has become only the third player to score 15 goals or more in eight consecutive seasons in the Premier League, alongside Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer. He is also the record goalscorer in the North London derby with 13 goals. 

With Antonio Conte slowly turning the club’s fortune’s around, their seems to be plenty of reasons to keep Kane happy at his boyhood club.

But there remains the lingering feeling that having been denied a dream move to Manchester City last year, he might still leave decide the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer if another big offer came along.

But with Pep Guardiola’s team signing the generational talent of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, it seems that Kane has now missed the chance of a lifetime to join Manchester City for a second time.

The first opportunity came last summer when City were ready to pay $150 million, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy held firm.

Kane’s clear desire to leave led to criticism among the club’s fans and not surprisingly he had a faltering start to this season, before normal service was resumed. His partnership with Son Heung-min has once again been deadly, he has scored 16 and assisted seven in the league, and is playing with a smile on his face.

But is this enough for a player desperate for tangible success?

Kane has two years left on his contract with Tottenham. He will turn 29 in July, and while he remains in superb form and shape, the peak years of his career will arguably be behind him should he see out that contract.

Now it seems Kane has two options, either wait for a another year and force Spurs to sell him for free, or push this summer to move to any other club. This would include the possibility of a move abroad.

Few top clubs, Manchester City excluded now, would not want to have Kane on their books.

Manchester United, Chelsea and even Liverpool would welcome his addition, as would Europe’s leading clubs, including a Kylian Mbappe-less Paris Saint-Germain.

In Spain, the two giants have expressed interest in the player, but with Karim Benzene shining at Real Madrid and Barcelona struggling with finances, ​​neither move looks imminent.

Kane, in all likelihood, will stay in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team seems to be full of formidable strikers, even if Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are themselves in the middle of contract negotiations, and a move to Anfield would seem the least likely of the lot.

It would also be difficult for Kane to consider a move to Chelsea, one of Tottenham’s traditional and hated rivals, and a move to Stamford Bridge would be considered a betrayal greater than the one to the Etihad would have been.

This leaves the possibility of a move to Manchester United, to join Eric ten Hag’s expected revolution and all the risks that come with it. Above all, there would be no Champions League football for another season.

I personally think that Kane is better off staying at Tottenham for another season, especially as Conte’s project gathers pace and Champions League football seems almost assured now.

The big question remain: what is Kane’s priority?

Is it merely Champions League football, a chance at winning trophies or one last big contract as his career enters its last third?

The next few weeks should reveal all.

Topics: football Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane

Butler tosses in 41 points as Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Butler tosses in 41 points as Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

  • Jimmy Butler had 17 alone in the third quarter, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes
MIAMI: Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the short-handed Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes.

Max Strus scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown added 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

Game 2 is Thursday.

Boston led by 13 in the first half and took a 62-54 lead into halftime. Whatever Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during intermission clearly worked.

A 22-2 run was how Miami started the second half, the run punctuated by steals that led to baskets on three consecutive possessions. Strus had one, the next two by Butler pushed the lead out to 76-64, and the Heat were off and running.

The lead reached 96-76 when Herro was fouled on a 3-point try and made all three free throws early in the fourth.

Boston had a run left; a 10-0 spurt cut the deficit in half, and a 3-pointer from Tatum made it a nine-point game — outcome still very much in doubt — with 7:35 left.

But the Heat had a response. PJ Tucker answered Tatum’s 3 with one of his own. Brown then connected from deep to get Boston within single digits again, only to have that one answered by a 3 from Strus.

Some of the plans that both sides had for Game 1 were thrown away about 3 ½ hours before game time, when the Celtics revealed that Smart and Horford wouldn’t be playing. Smart’s absence was somewhat expected because of a mid-foot sprain he suffered in Game 7 of the East semifinals against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Horford’s absence, however, was a surprise.

He entered the league’s health and safety protocols Tuesday afternoon, which ruled him out of Game 1 and quite possibly could keep him out for multiple games going forward. And it’s not clear if any other Celtics could need testing.

“I’m honestly unsure about that as of now,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said pregame.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s biggest lead was 13 points. The Celtics are now 46-7 this season in games in which it led by at least that many. ... Boston scored 18 points of the first 6 ½ minutes of the first half, then two points in the first 6 ½ minutes of the second half. ... The Celtics trailed for only 16 seconds in the first two quarters. ... Boston has dropped 17 of its last 26 East finals games.

Heat: Former Miami guard Goran Dragic was in attendance. ... This series is the 50th in Heat postseason history. They’re now 28-22 in Game 1s. ... Butler’s 15th point — a free throw 16 seconds into the second half — gave him 14,000 for his career, including playoffs. He’s the 220th NBA player to score that many. ... Miami missed its first seven shots. ... Tucker left in the second quarter to get his right ankle re-taped, then returned for the second half.

BLOCK PARTY

There were 20 blocked shots in the game — 12 by Miami, eight by Boston.

SECOND BEST (AND WORST)

The 25-point differential in the third quarter was the second-best for the Heat and the second-worst for the Celtics this season. Miami outscored Charlotte by 27 in the third quarter on Feb. 5. Boston was outscored by 28 points in the fourth quarter by Chicago on Nov. 1.

SLOW SECOND

Boston didn’t have a field goal in the first six minutes of the second half — the slowest start to a half in any of the Celtics’ 94 games this season. The previous low for field goals made in the opening 6:00 of a half by the Celtics this season, including playoffs, was one in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 7.

Topics: basketball NBA

Seville on alert: 150,000 expected for Europa League final

Seville on alert: 150,000 expected for Europa League final

  • Both Glasgow Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt have huge and loyal fan bases, and many supporters are making the trip despite not having tickets for the final at the 43,000-capacity Sánchez-Pizjuan
SEVILLE, Spain: More than 5,000 police officers and security personnel are on high alert in Seville as the Spanish city braces for up to 150,000 supporters of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt arriving for the Europa League final.

Streets are being closed, barriers are being erected around monuments and security has been heightened in subway stations and at the city’s main squares to try to maintain order among the throngs of Scottish and German fans who are expected in the city ahead of Wednesday’s match.

National Police Chief Juan Carlos Castro said 50,000 Frankfurt fans and up to 100,000 Rangers fans could make it to the city ahead of the final at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Both clubs are hoping to end decades of European despair by winning the final of the second-tier continental competition. Frankfurt hasn’t won a European trophy in more than 40 years, while Rangers’ last European title came 50 years ago.

The winning club will also secure a coveted automatic spot in the group stage of the Champions League next season. Rangers last played in the group stage of the top European club competition in 2010-11, while Frankfurt have not played in the tournament since losing the European Cup final to Real Madrid in 1960.

“You see fans traveling in numbers and all sorts of routes to support us. For us we take a lot of pride in the support and backing we get,” Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack said Tuesday. “We’re the lucky ones as we get to play and there are 100,000 who would like to. We want to put on a performance and make them proud.”

Both clubs have huge and loyal fan bases, and many supporters are making the trip despite not having tickets for the final at the 43,000-capacity Sánchez-Pizjuán. Only about 10,000 tickets were allocated for fans of each club. UEFA asked for those without tickets not to travel to Seville and warned about the dangers of purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

“In order to maintain the safety and security of fans, ticket holders should be aware that checks will be carried out at the finals and the local authorities in the cities will take action against the unauthorized resale of tickets,” UEFA said.

Castro said police will pay special attention to fans trying to enter the stadium without tickets.

“Some groups will try to enter the stadium any way they can,” he said. “It’s a very big risk with that number of fans without tickets.”

The city prepared two fans zones — with a capacity of more than 20,000 each — to accommodate supporters who won’t be able to watch the match inside the stadium.

Hotels were at full capacity and fans from both clubs were seen in several other cities nearby Seville.

“I think it’s not about the numbers,” Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “You can bring 50 people and and they will give you chaos. I know we have a lot of people traveling with us. We have to enjoy it, and make sure we are not causing any problems. Half of the people will go back home really happy and half of the people will go back home angry, but we should always respect the whole city.”

There had been fan violence involving visiting fans in Seville when local clubs Sevilla and Real Betis hosted matches earlier in the competition. Before the semifinal match between Frankfurt and West Ham in Germany, more than 30 arrests were made after supporters of both clubs clashed in several locations in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt fans swarmed into Barcelona when the team played against the Catalan club in the Europa League quarterfinals, with more than 30,000 making their way into the Camp Nou Stadium even though the club was only allocated about 5,000 tickets for its fans.

“Our fans are exceptional. They have gone to great lengths to follow us around Europe,” Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said. “We’ve got two teams with incredible fans and maybe the best away fans in Europe.”

There had been no incidents of fan violence reported early in the week in Seville but authorities said the worst was yet to come.

“We need maximum coordination between local and federal police to reduce as much as possible the risks that come along an agglomeration of fans like this,” Sevilla mayor Antonio Muñoz said.

The economic impact of the Europa League final to Seville is expected to reach about $52.6 million (50 million euros), the mayor said.

Topics: football

All eyes on Tiger’s comeback and Jordan Slam quest at PGA

All eyes on Tiger’s comeback and Jordan Slam quest at PGA

  • Woods' emotional return at last month’s Masters ended with a share of 47th and a stamina struggle, but he saw walking 72 holes as a major feat and says he’s stronger as another endurance test looms
  • If he wins, Spieth will join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to sweep all four major titles in their careers
OKLAHOMA, U.S:Tiger Woods and his incredible injury comeback and Jordan Spieth’s quest for a career Grand Slam will seize the spotlight in Thursday’s opening round of the 104th PGA Championship.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, and three-time major winner Spieth are grouped with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy in a marquee trio for the first two days at Southern Hills.

Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, 2021 British Open winner Collin Morikawa and second-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm are among the most fancied players and are together as well, but might struggle to match the Woods group spectator count.

“Tiger’s here, so nobody really remembers that I’m here,” Scheffler said. “So it’s all good.”

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, spending weeks hospitalized and months unable to walk.

His emotional return at last month’s Masters ended with a share of 47th and a stamina struggle, but he saw walking 72 holes as a major feat and says he’s stronger as another endurance test looms.

“I’ve gotten stronger since then, but still it’s going to be sore and walking is a challenge,” Woods said.

Asked if he can win, Woods said, “I feel like I can, definitely. I just have to go out there and do it.”

Among those trying to stop him will be Rahm, who comes off a victory two weeks ago at the US PGA Mexico Open.

“He’s Tiger. He’s a competitor,” Rahm said. “He’s going to try to win every single time and anytime he tees up, the world wants him to win.

“Yeah, totally expected for the attention to be on him, but it doesn’t really change anything of what I want to be doing this week.”

Like Rahm, Spieth wants to be having his name engraved on the Wanamaker Trophy. If he wins, Spieth will join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to sweep all four major titles in their careers.

Spieth won last month’s Heritage title and was second at last week’s hometown Byron Nelson event. He expects Southern Hills will be formidable.

“I think it’s going to be one of the higher scoring PGAs that we’ve seen,” Spieth said. “It’s a great test.”

World No. 4 Cameron Smith of Australia, a top-five Masters finisher in three of the past five years, is ready for the struggle of playing in the group just ahead of Woods.

“There can be a lot of external noise with crowds and just a lot more moving parts,” Smith said. “Just another thing to really think about. Just make sure to spend a little bit more time worrying about what’s happening outside to make sure when you’re inside that shot, everything’s perfect.”

Tricky winds are expected, with the strongest breezes on the first two days.

“The forecast is different every day in this wind,” Woods said. “It’s supposed to be all different directions. We’re going to see a different course almost every day.”

That, warns Rahm, also comes with tee boxes made for adjustable distances, changing the holes each day no matter the weather.

“They can truly make it as difficult as they want to be,” Rahm said. “They can really, truly manipulate the score out here very easily, even if the conditions are benign and we don’t get too much wind.”

Scheffler, happy to hide in Woods’s shadow, will try to become the first player to win the green jacket and PGA Championship in the same year since Nicklaus in 1975.

“It’s right in front of you. It’s just really hard,” Scheffler said of the course. “You know what to do. It’s just hard to actually do it.”

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka sees Scheffler as the man to beat.

“He’s No. 1 in the world. That usually has something to do with it,” Koepka said. “I think confidence, too. No. 1 in the world, you’ve got that swagger when you walk on the range. I know I did.

“I’m pretty sure everybody else that has been No. 1, you’ve got a little extra strut. You’ve got a little something and I think it’s noticeable.”

Topics: Tiger Woods Jordan Spieth golf

