You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term

Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term

Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, incumbent vice president Leni Robredo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/598ck

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term

Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term
  • China President Xi Jinping agrees to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country’s relations with China will be expanded and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had given assurances it would support his independent foreign policy.
Marcos in a statement said China President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues and also recognized his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Topics: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippines

Related

Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win
World
Marcos to seek stronger US ties after Philippine election win
Update Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election
World
Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel has delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz last month said he would authorize the delivery of helmets and vests, signaling a shift in Israel’s position on providing such equipment. It follows a request by Ukraine for the supplies.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Israel aid

Related

Special Scores injured as Israeli forces attack Palestinian funeral in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Scores injured as Israeli forces attack Palestinian funeral in Jerusalem
Senior Jerusalem Catholics condemn behavior of Israeli police at journalist’s funeral
Media
Senior Jerusalem Catholics condemn behavior of Israeli police at journalist’s funeral

North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data

North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
AP

North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data

North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data
  • Country’s anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths
  • Outside experts believe most of the fevers are COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat.
The country’s anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. Those figures raise its totals to 62 deaths and more than 1.7 million fever cases since late April. It said at least 691,170 remain in quarantine.
Outside experts believe most of the fevers are COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many. The outbreak is almost certainly larger than the fever tally, since some virus carriers may not develop fevers or other symptoms.
It’s also unclear how more than a million people recovered so quickly when limited medicine, medical equipment and health facilities exist to treat the country’s impoverished, unvaccinated population of 26 million. Some experts say the North could be simply releasing people from quarantine after their fevers subside.
Globally, COVID-19 has killed about 6.3 million people with the true toll believed to be much higher. Countries with outbreaks of a similar size to North Korea’s official fever tally have confirmed thousands of deaths each.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that North Korea has not responded to its request for more data about its outbreak.
Before acknowledging COVID-19 infections for the first time last week, North Korea had held to a widely doubted claim of keeping out the virus. It also shunned millions of vaccine shots offered by the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, likely because of international monitoring requirements attached to them.
North Korea and Eritrea are the only sovereign UN-member countries not to have rolled out vaccines, but Tedros said neither country has responded to WHO’s offers of vaccines, medicines, tests and technical support.
“WHO is deeply concerned at the risk of further spread in (North Korea),” Tedros said, also noting the country has worrying numbers of people with underlying conditions that make them more likely to get severe COVID-19.
WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said unchecked transmission of the virus could lead to new variants but that WHO was powerless to act unless countries accepted its help.
The North has so far ignored rival South Korea’s offer to provide vaccines, medicine and health personnel, but experts say the North may be more willing to accept help from its main ally China. South Korea’s government said it couldn’t confirm media reports that North Korea flew multiple planes to bring back emergency supplies from China on Tuesday.
North Korean officials during a ruling party Politburo meeting Tuesday continued to express confidence that the country could overcome the crisis on its own, with the Politburo members discussing ways for “continuously maintaining the good chance in the overall epidemic prevention front,” the official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.
There’s suspicion that North Korea is underreporting deaths to soften the blow for Kim, who already was navigating the toughest moment of his decade in power. The pandemic has further damaged an economy already broken by mismanagement and US-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons and missiles development.
At the Politburo meeting, Kim criticized officials over their early pandemic response, which he said underscored “immaturity in the state capacity for coping with the crisis” and he blamed the country’s vulnerability on their “non-positive attitude, slackness and non-activity,” KCNA said.
He urged officials to strengthen virus controls at workplaces and redouble efforts to improve the supply of daily necessities and stabilize living conditions, the report said.
North Korea has also deployed nearly 3,000 military medical officers to help deliver medicine to pharmacies and deployed public health officials, teachers and students studying health care to identify people with fevers so they could be quarantined. The country has been relying on finding people with symptoms and isolating them at shelters since it lacks vaccines, high-tech medicine and equipment, and intensive care units that lowered hospitalizations and deaths in other nations.
While raising alarm over the outbreak, Kim has also stressed that his economic goals should be met. State media reports show large groups of workers are continuing to gather at farms, mining facilities, power stations and construction sites, being driven to ensure their works are “propelled as scheduled.”
North Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak came amid a provocative run in weapons demonstrations, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in nearly five years, in a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
US and South Korean officials also believe North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test explosion this month.
The North Korean nuclear threat is expected to top agenda when US President Joe Biden meets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a visit to Seoul this week. Kim Tae-hyo, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser, told reporters Wednesday that North Korea probably won’t conduct a nuclear test this week but that its preparations for another ICBM test appeared imminent.
Kim Jong Un during Tuesday’s Politburo meeting affirmed he would “arouse the whole party like (an) active volcano once again under the state emergency situation” to prove its leadership before history and time and “defend the wellbeing of the country and the people without fail and demonstrate to the whole world the strength and the spirit of heroic Korea once again,” KCNA said. The report did not make a direct reference to a major weapons test.
Recent commercial satellite images of the nuclear testing ground in Punggye-ri indicate refurbishment work and preparations at a yet unused tunnel on the southern part of the site, which is presumably nearing completion to host a nuclear test, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus

Related

North Korea mobilizes army, steps up tracing amid COVID-19 wave
World
North Korea mobilizes army, steps up tracing amid COVID-19 wave
Special Naif Arab University talks future of drones in South Korean workshop
Saudi Arabia
Naif Arab University talks future of drones in South Korean workshop

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
Since Monday, 959 militants from Azovstal have surrendered, 80 of whom were wounded. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
  • 694 Ukrainian fighters surrendered over the last 24 hours
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks since Monday.
The defense ministry said 694 Ukrainian fighters — including members of the Azov regiment — had surrendered in the past 24 hours, including 29 wounded.
In the latest update on what Moscow calls its special military operation, the ministry said Russia also struck eastern Ukraine with missiles in the Soledar area of the Donetsk region.
Russia also hit foreign mercenaries, destroyed Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft, Ukrainian arsenals and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the ministry said.
Russia struck 76 control points and 421 troop and artillery points, including 147 artillery and mortar, with missiles and artillery, the ministry said.
It hit a Ukrainian battery of 155-mm M777 howitzers manufactured by the United States, the ministry said.
It was not possible to independently confirm the claims.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival
World
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival
Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate
World
Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US
  • Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Travelers flying to China from US cities including Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco from May 20 will no longer need a RT-PCR test seven days before flights, notices issued late on Tuesday by the Chinese embassy and consulates showed.
Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well, the notices said.
Travelers still need to do two RT-PCR tests within 48 hours or 24 hours of their flights — depending on which airport they are flying out of — plus another antigen test, those notices showed.

Topics: China US Coronavirus

Related

Countries ban China arrivals as coronavirus death toll hits 213
World
Countries ban China arrivals as coronavirus death toll hits 213
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules
World
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says
  • Withdrawal ‘destroyed’ the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on US military support
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The biggest factor that led to the collapse of the Afghan military in August last year was the US decision to withdraw forces and contractors from Afghanistan through an agreement with the Taliban signed by the Trump administration and executed by the Biden administration, a US watchdog report concluded.
The withdrawal “destroyed” the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on US military support, according to an assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which was made public late Tuesday.
“SIGAR found that the single most important factor in the ANDSF’s (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) collapse in August 2021 was the US decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan through signing the US-Taliban agreement in February 2020 under the Trump administration, followed by President Biden’s withdrawal announcement in April 2021,” the report said.
Under US President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the United States made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.
After the signing of the deal, the US military support to Afghan forces came down, which also included a drop in air strikes in 2020 after a record high level in the previous year, the report added.
“Limiting airstrikes after the signing of the US-Taliban agreement the following year left the ANDSF without a key advantage in keeping the Taliban at bay,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said.
The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August as the former Western-backed government collapsed with surprising speed and the last US troops withdrew.
Biden had argued the war in Afghanistan needed to be brought to a close after 20 years of fighting that had cost American lives, drained resources and distracted from greater strategic priorities.
The US Congress created the office of SIGAR to provide an oversight of reconstruction projects and activities during the war in Afghanistan.
“Many Afghans thought the US-Taliban agreement was an act of bad faith and a signal that the US was handing over Afghanistan to the enemy as it rushed to exit the country,” Sopko said.

Topics: US Taliban Afghanistan

Related

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
World
UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

Latest updates

Arab designers put on stellar show in Cannes
Arab designers put on stellar show in Cannes
Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term
Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term
Saudi PIF announces 5.01% stake in Japan’s Nintendo amid efforts to boost country’s gaming industry
Saudi PIF announces 5.01% stake in Japan’s Nintendo amid efforts to boost country’s gaming industry
‘Conflict, destruction’ prevent return to Iraq’s Yazidi heartland: NGO
‘Conflict, destruction’ prevent return to Iraq’s Yazidi heartland: NGO
Saudi Arabia on a path of transformation around female inclusion, says Mohammed Abudawood
Saudi Arabia on a path of transformation around female inclusion, says Mohammed Abudawood

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.