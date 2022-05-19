MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project

Shares slump as retail giants sound stagflation alarm

LONDON: Heavy falls in European and Asian stock markets followed Wall Street’s worst day since mid-2020 on Thursday, as stark warnings from some of the world’s biggest retailers underscored just how hard inflation is biting.

Bond markets rallied in the dive for safety and on bets that interest rate rises may get recalibrated, but it was the gloom striking down equities after Wednesday’s $25 billion wipeout in US retail giant Target’s shares that dominated the action.

Europe was down 2 percent by lunch, led by a 2.5 percent fall in its retail sector , while scarlet red US futures and a sharp overnight Chinese tech tumble pushed MSCI all-country world back toward 1-1/2 year lows.

That 47-country index is now down almost 18 percent in what is its worst start to a year on recent record.

“Target and Walmart coming out with disappointing numbers has really, really spooked people,” said Close Brothers Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer Robert Alster.

“We are going to see a raft of downgrades to US GDP (forecasts) now... it really looks like we are running into a faster slowdown than we expected.”

The S&P 500 had lost 4 percent on Wednesday while the Nasdaq had fallen almost 5 percent as interest-rate sensitive megacap stocks Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla dropped close to 7 percent while Apple tumbled 5.6 percent.

Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan then snapped four days of gains to wilt 1.8 percent, dragged down by a 1.65 percent loss for Australia’s resource-heavy index, a 2.5 percent drop in Hong Kong. Tokyo’s Nikkei shed 1.9 percent too.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were hit particularly hard, with the index falling nearly 4 percent. China’s online behemoth Tencent sank more than 6 percent after it reported no revenue growth in the first quarter, its worst performance since going public in 2004.

China’s technology and property sectors are still reeling from a year-long government crackdown and slowing economic prospects stemming from Beijing’s strict zero-COVID policy, even though soothing comments from Vice Premier Liu He to tech executives buoyed sentiment on Wednesday.



Central Focus

The focus remained on what central banks will now do as they walk the tightrope of trying to regain control of inflation, which is now at 40-year highs in some countries, without causing painful recessions.

“We will have to discuss what we can do together in our respective areas of responsibility to avoid stagflation scenarios,” German finance minister Christian Lindner said as he arrived for a two-day meeting of top central bankers near Bonn.

Two top US central bankers had said on Wednesday that they expect the Federal Reserve to downshift to a more measured pace of rate rises after July, but in Europe traders were suddenly pricing in as many as four ECB hikes. It hasn’t raised interest rates for a decade.

However, while things haven’t reached the point of no return, they are seemingly heading in the direction of “out of control. That is probably the most worrying part for the market,” said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG.

In the currency markets, the US dollar eased back 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies, after a 0.55 percent jump overnight that ended a three-day losing streak.

The euro gained 0.4 percent on the ECB rate rise view, while the Aussie dollar gained 0.8 percent and New Zealand’s kiwi dollar bounced 0.6 percent, helped by an easing of Shanghai’s COVID lockdown in China.

US Treasuries rallied overnight and were bright at 2.84 percent in Europe where the risk-adverse mood also saw Germany’s 10-year bond yield — which moves inverse to price — fall back below the closely watched 1 percent level.

Inflation worriers watched oil prices ease again too, as fears over slower economic growth and signs that Venezuelan oil might be coming back onto the market outweighed lingering fears over tight global supplies.

Brent crude went from $110.41 to $108.04 per barrel in London trading, while US crude dipped to $108.05 a barrel and gold, which has fallen more than 12 percent since March, clawed up to $1,830 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa in Koenigswinter, Germany, Stella Qiu in Beijing and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chizu Nomiyama)