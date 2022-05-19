MENA Project Tracker: Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni cancel work on $500m pipeline project

RIYADH: Algeria’s Sonatrach and Italy’s Eni have both terminated work on a major pipeline project in Algeria. On another note, UAE’s Masdar and National Petroleum Construction Co. have agreed to explore potential partnerships in the offshore wind, green hydrogen, among other renewables. Elsewhere, contractors have been requested to submit bids for Emaar’s Lamborghini-branded villas in Dubai. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s El-Seif has begun working on Aramco’s public private partnership staff accommodation complex.
· Algerian national state-owned oil company Sonatrach and Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni have canceled work on a $500 million worth pipeline project in Algeria, MEED reported. The project’s scope included laying pipelines, installing valve stations, installing a control system, installing fenced burn pits, among other tasks.
· UAE government-owned renewable energy company Masdar and National Petroleum Construction Co. are planning to explore potential partnerships in offshore wind, green hydrogen, and other renewable energy technologies, MEED reported. While both firms will initially focus on offshore wind, they will later explore the remaining sectors including battery storage technologies.
· Contractors are expected to submit their bids for a package for multinational real estate developer Emaar’s Lamborghini-branded villas to be located at Dubai Hills Estate by May 19, MEED reported. The package is the building of 40 six-bedroom villas. The contractors prequalified for the package include local firms al-Basti & Muktha, ASGC, and Engineering Construction Co., besides India’s Shapoorij Pallonji.
· Saudi Arabian construction engineering firm El-Seif Engineering Contracting has commenced work on Saudi Aramco’s public private partnership, also known as PPP, staff accommodation complex to be located in oil complex Tanajib. The package which was awarded to the firm includes the building of 2,500 housing units, a food court, parking facilities, and infrastructure.