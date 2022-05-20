Exclusive: Floyd Mayweather Jr talks life in Dubai ahead of Don Moore exhibition fight on top of Burj Al-Arab

DUBAI: For most of his career as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr, was used to being on top of the world.
This weekend, he will, in a very literal sense, return to the summit.
On Saturday, Mayweather Jr will step into the ring in Dubai at the helipad of Burj Al-Arab, although only a select group of Sheikhs and VIPs will see the legendary 45-year-old American fighter take on Don Moore.
The event will be the world’s first NFT Sporting event, with Mayweather earning a reported amount of $25 million.
Currently, he is spending time with celebrity friend, Tamer Hassan, renowned British Hollywood actor and humanitarian, and Hassan’s close friend, celebrity publicist and real estate power broker, Kas Syed for Espace Real estate alongside friend and American footballer, Antonio Brown.
Mayweather was due in the ring last weekend but the fight was postponed due to the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa.
"I am saddened by the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa and will continue to support this amazing country, I love coming here and will continue to invest and broaden my business into Dubai" He told Arab News.
Few boxers can match Mayweather’s remarkable unbeaten career in the ring. From 1996 until his retirement in 2017, he won 15 world titles, ranging from super featherweight to light middleweight.
Like Hassan and Syed, Floyd now retired and a boxing promoter himself, still misses being in the ring. For many boxing experts and fans, he is the greatest pound for pound boxer of modern times.
Mayweather seems to be enjoying his time in Dubai, in and outside the gym.
The boxer has spent the week skiing in the mall of the Emirates, splashing out in Dubai mall, visited the Museum of the Future and topped it off with a luxury cruise on a yacht hosted by Espace Real Estate and Superfly Yachts DXB. Mayweather also treated his closest friends and family to a whopping 150 burgers and 150 pizzas.
Asked if he has any plans to bring his talent elsewhere in the region, Mayweather told Arab News: “The Middle East is always welcoming and combat sports is growing fast in the region. As the name says, Money May, if it makes sense, I am there.”