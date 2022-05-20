You are here

German-Syrian duo Shkoon release new live album, ‘FIRAQ’

Influenced by electronic downbeat, deep house, dub and hip-hop, Shkoon established themselves as one of the most thrilling breakthrough acts of the Arab electronica scene with their 2019 debut. (Supplied)
Bojan Preradovic

  Fresh from a successful Ragheb Alama remix, Thorben Beeken and Ameen Khayer prepare to tour sophomore release
Bojan Preradovic

BELGRADE: “I like the idea of not having too many chances.” Thorben Beeken, the German half of electronic music duo Shkoon, relishes the visceral and spontaneous nature of live performance.

His bandmate Ameen Khayer, who met Beeken in Hamburg in 2015 after seeking asylum as a refugee from the civil war in his native Syria, echoes the sentiment. “We’re not afraid of making mistakes on stage… it’s more important to be authentic — that’s what keeps things interesting, and our audiences respond to that.”

Indeed, this organic, collaborative formula serves as the foundation for the pair’s new live album, ‘FIRAQ’ (Arabic for ‘division’ or ‘split’), released May 20 via WTR/MDLBEAST Records.

Influenced by electronic downbeat, deep house, dub and hip-hop, Shkoon established themselves as one of the most thrilling breakthrough acts of the Arab electronica scene with their 2019 debut. “Rima” was a riveting experiment in the fusion of Arabic music-styled instrumentation and Western electro, featuring an ‘Oriental Slow-House’ medley of compelling vocals, keys, strings, synth and percussion.




Ameen Khayer met Beeken in Hamburg in 2015. (Supplied)

On the heels of tours ignited by the international acclaim and excitement around their first LP, Shkoon are following “Rima” up with a 15-track showcase that includes live renditions of popular, previously released singles such as “Ala Moj Al-Bahr” and “Letters.”

The new record, “FIRAQ,” also lifts the veil on eight brand new tracks. Driven by meandering, melancholic piano, hypnotic synths and Khayer’s emotive vocals, lead single “Mulajia” is a reinterpretation of “Fog Al-Nakhal,” the classic by Iraqi legend Nazem Al-Ghazali. There’s also “A03,” Shkoon’s unique take on Arabic folklore song “Digi Digi Ya Rababa,” as well as “QQQ,” a reimagining of “El Helwa Di” by the visionary Egyptian singer and composer Sayed Darwish.

The journey to the realization of their sophomore release came together as a consequence of both personal tragedy and Shkoon’s collective willingness to follow artistic impulse.

“Only a couple of days before we were due to record the performance, I lost a close family member,” says Khayer. “I was in a completely different world, but I insisted we go ahead.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shkoon (@_shkoon)

“We weren’t doing shows at the time because of the COVID lockdowns, so it was a way to stay connected to playing live, and also express everything I was feeling in a raw and emotional way,” he explains. “It meant a lot to me.”

The album artwork is also a tribute to Khayer’s late relative, whose drawings were adapted by artist and designer Hadeer Omar.

“To be honest, when we first recorded it, we didn’t know we would release it as an album,” Beeken admits. “We thought of the performance as a story we were telling in a live environment, which is where Shkoon really shines.”

It is also where the two musicians flesh out their ideas. “A lot of the writing happens when we are jamming, even while playing live. We like to take sketches and then build on them; there’s no set formula for how we write, really.” Beeken adds.

“Sometimes, I hear some beats, or elements of a melody that remind me of an old song I grew up listening to and it sparks an idea,” says Khayer. “I bring it to Thorben, we start grooving on it together until it becomes something more — it’s very organic.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shkoon (@_shkoon)

That’s not to say Shkoon always stay within their comfort zone. “We got contacted by the management of (Lebanese pop superstar) Ragheb Alama,” Khayer recalls. “They asked us to do a remix of anything from his catalog.”

Settling on Alama’s “Ya Rayt” was only the beginning of a not-so-straightforward process.

“We really had no idea about how to approach the remix at first. All we had was the master recording from the 1980s — nothing that would help us isolate individual tracks, so we had to get creative,” Beeken says. “It was more like a bootleg style of remixing, and I have to admit, I was feeling a little insecure about how it would come out because it’s not the sound that people expect from us.”

“In the end, though, the response was really positive,” Khayer says. “Everyone was surprised by the result, including us. It took us almost a year to finish it, but it paid off.”

The next step for Shkoon is focusing on where they feel at home most. While Khayer awaits the conclusion of the long bureaucratic process regarding his immigration status in Germany, they’ll be taking “FIRAQ” on the road over a summer packed with live commitments.

“We do shows together as much as possible, but if there’s somewhere I can’t go because of my papers, Thorben plays alone,” Khayer explains.

Shkoon remain optimistic about the future, but in the meantime, he stresses, “we have to be flexible.”

Sketching Syria: Victorian artist’s 19th-century depiction of Damascus’ Mount Qasioun rediscovered

Sketching Syria: Victorian artist’s 19th-century depiction of Damascus’ Mount Qasioun rediscovered
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Sketching Syria: Victorian artist’s 19th-century depiction of Damascus’ Mount Qasioun rediscovered

Sketching Syria: Victorian artist’s 19th-century depiction of Damascus’ Mount Qasioun rediscovered
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A long-lost Syrian landscape sketched by British artist Lord Frederic Leighton in 1873 will soon return to the walls of Leighton’s namesake museum in London.

Leighton drew the piece during a visit to Damascus, where he was reportedly impressed by the old town’s traditional houses. A frequent traveler, the architecture and design of the Arab world later inspired his own sumptuous ‘Arab Hall’ in his Kensington residence-cum-studio, where the Leighton House Museum now stands.  

The subject of Leighton’s earthy-toned, oil sketch is the Maqam Al-Arba’in shrine atop the Syrian capital’s Mount Qasioun, home to the legendary Cave of Blood — supposedly the location of the first murder; Cain’s killing of his brother Abel.

Leighton stayed at the home of his friend, Syria-based diplomat Richard Burton, from which the mountain was accessible. The rare sketch hung in Leighton’s studio, accompanying a couple of other sketches of Syria and drawings from his journeys to Egypt, Spain, Italy, and Scotland. 

Frederic Leighton, photograph in Linley Samb ourne's collection. (Supplied)

“His landscape sketches weren’t really for exhibition. They were for his own interest and some sort of relaxation. He clearly really enjoyed the process,” Daniel Robbins, Leighton House Museum’s senior curator, told Arab News. “He was certainly interested in the effects of light and color as he traveled and used the sketches as a kind of reference when he was working on his own pictures.”

Acquiring this artwork is part of the museum’s ongoing mission of gradually restoring the house’s original content, which was sold by the renowned artist’s family after his death in 1896. According to cataloging work by Christie’s, more than 200 of Leighton’s sought-after landscapes were listed for sale, and later acquired by friends, peers, and private collectors. 

“When this landscape came up, we were interested in it because it’s quite different — in terms of landscape and aspect — than the other two that we have,” said Robbins. “It’s an exciting thing to think of adding to the collection.”

The museum team was researching a future show on Leighton’s landscapes when the sketch came to their attention via a curator who cataloged it for a sale in Edinburgh. The public will be able to see the sketch when the museum, which is currently closed for renovations, reopens in the fall.

1955 Mercedes sells for EUR135 million, world’s most expensive car: RM Sotheby’s

1955 Mercedes sells for EUR135 million, world’s most expensive car: RM Sotheby’s
Updated 20 May 2022
AFP

1955 Mercedes sells for EUR135 million, world’s most expensive car: RM Sotheby’s

1955 Mercedes sells for EUR135 million, world’s most expensive car: RM Sotheby’s
  RM Sotheby's said the proceeds from the auction will fund environmental science and decarbonization research
Updated 20 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: A 1955 Mercedes-Benz, one of only two such versions in existence, was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros ($143 million), making it the world’s most expensive car ever sold, RM Sotheby’s announced Thursday.
“A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of EUR135,000,000 to a private collector,” the classic car auction company said in a statement.
The vehicle sold for almost triple the previous record, which was set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched over 48 million dollars.
The invitation-only auction took place on May 5 at the MercedesBenz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, the auction house said.

 

The car is one of just two prototypes built by the Mercedes-Benz racing department and is named after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, according to RM Sotheby’s.
“The private buyer has agreed that the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe will remain accessible for public display on special occasions, while the second original 300 SLR Coupe remains in company ownership and will continue to be displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart,” the auction company added.
RM Sotheby’s said the proceeds from the auction will be used to establish a worldwide Mercedes-Benz Fund that will fund environmental science and decarbonization research.
 

Where We are Going Today: Sentio Cafe

Where We are Going Today: Sentio Cafe
Updated 20 May 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Where We are Going Today: Sentio Cafe

Where We are Going Today: Sentio Cafe
Updated 20 May 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Looking for a new cafe to hang out with friends or enjoy a quick coffee? Sentio is a great place to consider.

Whether you like your beverage hot or cold, this central Riyadh cafe has something for all coffee lovers.

Sentio Cafe opened a year ago, and offers a variety of drip coffees, V60, cold brewed, Chemex, lattes and more. For the office or for gatherings, it also offers a takeaway coffee jug of any variety of coffee that can fill more than six cups.

French toast is a favorite, alongside delicious, freshly made sweets, such as cookies, brownies, milk cakes, and homemade vanilla and mango ice cream. The 24-hour cafe also serves halloumi, labneh and zaatar, and hot tuna sandwiches.

Its signature hot chocolate was especially popular during Riyadh Season.

For hot sunny days, the cafe offers homemade passion fruit mojito and pomegranate mojito, or the original classic mojito.

The cafe has a welcoming space with a floral design featuring pastel colors, and outdoor and indoor dining tables.

Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage market has witnessed considerable growth since the launch of the Vision 2030 program, with a growing number of mobile delivery applications, food trucks, and international and local cafes in cities such as Jeddah and Riyadh.

With a population of almost 35 million, the Kingdom is attracting international and local companies to the sector.

For more information, visit Sentio’s Instagram account @sentio_sa.

Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
Updated 19 May 2022
AP

Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
  • Greek media reported that Vangelis — born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou — died in a French hospital late Tuesday
  • “Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer among us,” Mitsotakis tweeted
Updated 19 May 2022
AP

ATHENS: Vangelis, the Greek electronic composer who wrote the unforgettable Academy Award-winning score for the film “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died at 79.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other government officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis — born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou — died in a French hospital late Tuesday.
“Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer among us,” Mitsotakis tweeted.
The opening credits of “Chariots of Fire” roll as a bunch of young runners’ progress in slow motion across a glum beach in Scotland, as a lazy, beat-backed tune rises to a magisterial declamation. It’s one of the most instantly recognizable musical themes in cinema — and its standing in popular culture has only been confirmed by the host of spoofs it has sired.
The 1981 British film made Vangelis, but his initial encounter with success came with his first Greek pop band in the 1960s.
He evolved into a one-man quasi-classical orchestra, using a vast array of electronic equipment to conjure up his enormously popular undulating waves of sound. A private, humorous man — burly, with shoulder-length hair and a trim beard — he quoted ancient Greek philosophy and saw the artist as a conduit for a basic universal force. He was fascinated by space exploration and wrote music for celestial bodies, but said he never sought stardom himself.
Still, a micro-planet spinning somewhere between Mars and Jupiter — 6354 Vangelis — will forever bear his name.
Born on March 29, 1943 near the city of Volos in central Greece, Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he got no formal training and claimed he never learned to read notes.
“Orchestration, composition — they teach these things in music schools, but there are some things you can never teach,” he said in a 1982 interview. “You can’t teach creation.”
At 20, Vangelis and three friends formed the Forminx band in Athens, which did very well in Greece. After it disbanded, he wrote scores for several Greek films and later became a founding member — together with another later-to-be internationally famous Greek musician, Demis Roussos — of Aphrodite’s Child. Based in Paris, the progressive rock group produced several European hits, and their final record “666,” released in 1972, is still highly acclaimed.
Aphrodite’s Child also broke up, and Vangelis pursued solo projects. In 1974, he moved to London, built his own studio and cooperated with Yes frontman Jon Anderson, with whom he recorded as Jon and Vangelis and had several major hits.
But his huge breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire” that told the true story of two British runners competing in the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris. Vangelis’ score won one of the four Academy Awards the film won, including best picture. The signature piece is one of the hardest-to-forget movie tunes worldwide — and has also served as the musical background to endless slow-motion parodies.
Vangelis later wrote music scores for Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” (1982) and “1492: Conquest of Paradise” (1992), as well as for “Missing” (1982) and “Antarctica” (1983), among others.
He refused many other offers for film scores, saying in an interview: “Half of the films I see don’t need music. It sounds like something stuffed in.”
Vangelis was wary of how record companies handled commercial success. With success, he said, “you find yourself stuck and obliged to repeat yourself and your previous success.”
His interest in science — including the physics of music and sound — and space exploration led to compositions linked with major NASA and European Space Agency projects. When British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking died in 2018, Vangelis composed a musical tribute for his interment that the ESA broadcast into space.
Vangelis brought forth his symphonic swells playing alone on a bank of synthesizers, while flipping switches as his feet darted from one volume pedal to another.
“I work like an athlete,” he once said.
He avoided the lifestyle excesses associated with many in the music industry, saying that he never took drugs — “which was very uncomfortable, at times.”
Vangelis said he didn’t ever experiment with his music and usually did everything on the first take.
“When I compose, I perform the music at the same time, so everything is live, nothing is pre-programmed,” he said.
The composer lived in London, Paris and Athens, where he bought a house at the foot of the Acropolis that he never dolled up, even when his street became one of the most desirable pedestrian walks in town. The neoclassical building was nearly demolished in 2007 when government officials decided that it spoilt the view of the ancient citadel from a new museum built next door, but eventually reconsidered.
Vangelis received many awards in Greece, France and the US little was known of his personal life besides that he was an avid painter.
“Every day I paint and every day I compose music,” he said — in that order.

Actress Sonia Ben Ammar continues glamorous streak on Cannes red carpet

Actress Sonia Ben Ammar continues glamorous streak on Cannes red carpet
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Actress Sonia Ben Ammar continues glamorous streak on Cannes red carpet

Actress Sonia Ben Ammar continues glamorous streak on Cannes red carpet
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival 2022 has gotten off to a glittering start, bringing together cinema’s biggest stars from all points of the globe for film premieres in their most glamorous get-ups. Indeed, the annual film festival is just as much about the glitzy red carpet as it is about the films, so French-Tunisian model, singer and actress Sonia Ben Ammar made sure to deliver a strong look as she attended the “Maverick: Top Gun” red carpet premiere on Wednesday. The “Scream” star chose a silk gold Alberta Ferretti gown. She paired the sleeveless, floor-trailing dress with delicate jewelry from Bulgari and black pumps.

When it came to her beauty look, the multihyphenate raked her chocolate lengths back into a middle-parted voluminous updo with two face-framing strands on either side of her cheeks. As for her makeup, Ben Ammar channeled the 1990s with a warm, bronzed complexion, groomed eyebrows and mocha-colored lipstick.

Sonia Ben Ammar wearing Alberta Ferretti at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Fesitval. Getty Images

Despite being just 23-years-old, Ben Ammar is a seasoned Cannes red carpet star.

The actress made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2016 at the red carpet premiere of “The BFG” wearing a beige, floral-printed slip dress.

The French-Tunisian star went on to capture attention on La Croisette the following year, stealing the spotlight at the 2017 red carpet premiere of “The Beguiled” in a black embellished gown.

In the years that followed, Ben Ammar continued to experiment with head-turning pieces with a penchant for glamorous gowns, such as the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini mini dress with a long, trailing train that she wore to the “BlacKkKlansman” premiere at the 71st edition of the film festival.

No matter what the film premiere is, Ben Ammar always shows up with a striking look that oozes glamour and for that reason alone, she remains one of the most exciting faces on La Croisette.  

