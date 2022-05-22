What We Are Reading Today: Translating Myself and Others

What We Are Reading Today: Indelible City

Author: Louisa Lim

Louisa Lim’s Indelible City dismantles the received wisdom about Hong Kong’s history and replaces it with an engaging, exhaustively researched account of its long struggle for sovereignty.

“Definitely recommended for anyone wishing to better know this unique city and its people,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

It said that Lim’s “deeply researched and personal account is startling, casting new light on key moments: The British takeover in 1842, the negotiations over the 1997 return to China, and the future Beijing seeks to impose.”

Indelible City features guerrilla calligraphers, amateur historians and archaeologists who, like Lim, aim to put Hong Kongers at the center of their own story.

The review added: “Wending through it all is the King of Kowloon, whose iconic street art both embodied and inspired the identity of Hong Kong — a site of disappearance and reappearance, power and powerlessness, loss and reclamation.”

The author does an amazing job explaining the past and present.

She gives readers true insight into the people of Hong Kong and its true history.