Biden lands in Japan on second leg of Asia trip

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan: President Joe Biden landed in Japan on Sunday for the second leg of a trip to reinforce US alliances in Asia.
Biden, making his first trip to Asia as president, arrived at Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, and will meet with Japan’s prime minister and unveil a US-led trade initiative for the region on Monday, before joining a summit of the Quad regional grouping.
