Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
stc will finance SR492 million of the total investment, representing 55 percent of the new unit’s capital. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has partnered with a consortium, led by eWTP Arabia Capital or eWTPA, to set up a cloud computing unit with SR894 million ($238 million) capital.

Formally known as Saudi Telecom Co., stc will finance SR492 million of the total investment, representing 55 percent of the new unit’s capital, according to a bourse filing.

eWTPA will hold a 27 percent stake, and Alibaba Cloud Singapore will come on board with a 10 percent stake. Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Co. for Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Information Technology Co. will hold 4 percent stakes each. 

“The new company is expected to have a positive overall financial impact on stc in the long term,” it said. s

In addition to being the owner of SCAI and SATC, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is a major shareholder in stc and is also a limited partner in eWTPA.

Topics: STC Telecom capita stake Saudi Stock Market

Updated 18 sec ago
Reem Walid

China in focus — Expenditure on Russian imports hits $6bn in April

China in focus — Expenditure on Russian imports hits $6bn in April
  • The People’s Bank of China has reduced its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points
Updated 18 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: China spent a significant sum on Russian imports despite Western countries drifting away from purchases.

Coal imports in the country almost doubled between March and April.

In addition to this, Apple Inc announced that it intends to boost production outside the Asian country due to slowing production and slumping demand.

Meanwhile, The People’s Bank of China has cut its five-year loan prime rate to help alleviate the country’s struggling housing market.

·China has spent a total of $6 billion on imports from Russia during the month of April including oil, gas, and coal. Liquified natural gas imports surged 80 percent when compared to a year ago to reach 463,000 tons, Bloomberg reported, citing Chinese customs data. On the other hand, crude imports increased 4 percent year-on-year to reach 6.55 million tons. 

·China’s coal imports surged by around 50 percent between March and April to reach 4.42 million metric tons, CNN reported. This comes despite Western nations cutting off supplies from Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In addition to this, the Asian country is set to benefit Russian suppliers by removing import tariffs on all types of coal. 

·Apple Inc. has announced that it intends to boost production outside of China, Reuters reported, citing the Wall Street Journal. This comes as lockdown restrictions hindered production as well as demand in the Asian country last month. Among the countries short-listed by the firm are India and Vietnam, both of which already entail sites of Apple production. 

·The People’s Bank of China has reduced its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points — as opposed to analysts’ projected cut of five basis points - to stand at 4.45 percent, CNN reported. This comes in an attempt to levitate the tumbling housing market affected by the country’s slowing economy. This cut poses the second and largest reduction in 2022. 

Topics: China economy Apple global supply chain COVID-19

Aramco awards $26m steel pipes deal to Saudi pipe manufacturer

Aramco awards $26m steel pipes deal to Saudi pipe manufacturer
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco awards $26m steel pipes deal to Saudi pipe manufacturer

Aramco awards $26m steel pipes deal to Saudi pipe manufacturer
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded a deal worth SR97 million ($26 million) for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to oil giant Aramco.

The contract will be valid for 10 months, a statement by the pipe manufacturer revealed.

The company expects the transaction to impact its financial statements in the first half of 2023.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Pipes saudi pipes manufacturing

Mastercard announces partnership to launch integrated wallet in MENA region 

Mastercard announces partnership to launch integrated wallet in MENA region 
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard announces partnership to launch integrated wallet in MENA region 

Mastercard announces partnership to launch integrated wallet in MENA region 
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mastercard, One Global and i2c have announced a partnership to provide tailored financial solutions that will enable the issuance of digital mobile wallets in the MENA region. 

One Global is a digital transformation and innovation company, specialized in fintech, while i2c is a global provider of highly configurable payment and banking solutions. 

Through this partnership, banks, fintech, merchants and wallet providers can offer consumers in the region easy access to digital-first payment solutions and services.

Mastercard and i2c will also provide an exchange to exchange solution for fintechs to go to market faster and in a more agile way.

“This announcement is an excellent example of collaboration to solve for speed, service and scale, while accelerating financial inclusion and innovation in the region,” Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of Mastercard said. 

Topics: Mastercard fintech Digital

Financing ESG projects a challenging task: Goldman Sachs MD

Financing ESG projects a challenging task: Goldman Sachs MD
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Financing ESG projects a challenging task: Goldman Sachs MD

Financing ESG projects a challenging task: Goldman Sachs MD
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Finding finance for exciting environmental, social, and governance projects that have huge potential to achieve sustainability is now turning out to be a challenging task, according to Goldman Sachs Managing Director Bertie Whitehead.  

“The big challenge is; we see a lot of exciting projects coming, big developments. And it is challenging to find finances for them,” he said during the Future Investment Initiative Institute regional summit in London on Friday. 

Speaking at the same summit, Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, global head of ESG, Invesco noted that adapting to climate change is very important. She also added that her firm is the first company to launch ESG Funds in India. 

According to Coninck-Lopez, small steps make big differences, and she urged everyone to get on the journey for a sustainable future. 

Topics: FII Regional Summit Saudi Goldman Sachs ESG

Saudi stocks lower amid inflation concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks lower amid inflation concerns: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks lower amid inflation concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks lower amid inflation concerns: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower on Sunday as inflation concerns rattled global stock markets, causing investors to remain cautious.

The main index, TASI, dropped 0.75 percent to reach 12,334, while the parallel market, Nomu, lost 0.80 percent to reach 22,329.

The Kingdom Holding Co. soared 9.90 percent, after Saudi Arabia's PIF acquired a 16.87 percent stake in the firm from Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Gainers included Lazurde Co. for Jewelry, which gained 4.57 percent, after its first-quarter profit rose 34 percent.

Saudi Home Loans Co. shed 0.30 percent, despite reporting an increase in the company's first-quarter profit of 9.8 percent.

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC, added 1.00 percent after reporting a 137 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. slipped 4.17 percent following its proposal to reduce its capital by 25 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.64 percent, while Alinma Bank shed 1.95 percent.

In the pharma sector, both companies reversed the morning's gains. Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 1.68 percent, and Nahdi Medical Co. lost 1.40 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 1.38 percent.

Shares of Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. plunged 10 percent to lead the fallers list.

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market shares

