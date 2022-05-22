Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has partnered with a consortium, led by eWTP Arabia Capital or eWTPA, to set up a cloud computing unit with SR894 million ($238 million) capital.

Formally known as Saudi Telecom Co., stc will finance SR492 million of the total investment, representing 55 percent of the new unit’s capital, according to a bourse filing.

eWTPA will hold a 27 percent stake, and Alibaba Cloud Singapore will come on board with a 10 percent stake. Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Co. for Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Information Technology Co. will hold 4 percent stakes each.

“The new company is expected to have a positive overall financial impact on stc in the long term,” it said. s

In addition to being the owner of SCAI and SATC, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is a major shareholder in stc and is also a limited partner in eWTPA.